Pellegrini: Aguero is one of world's best

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has publicly praised Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero saying that he is one of the world's best strikers, after he scored all four goals in their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham earlier today.

The defending champions did well to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the table with their victory, as Aguero leapfrogged his Golden Boot rivals to level with Diego Costa on 9 goals for the season.

Pellegrini had this to say: "I think Kun, in the way in which he can work with normality in the whole week, that he is one of the best three of four strikers in the world. Last year when he had so many injuries it's difficult to play as he did today. This season, I think he is working very well. He is 100% fit, demonstrating how he can play. Maybe he will not score four goals each game but he will demonstrate why he is one of the best players in the world."

After his 4-goal display, Aguero is now Manchester City's all-time goal-scorer in the Premier League, with 61 goals. Carlos Tevez was the previous record holder.

His pace, agility and clinical eye in-front of goal are just a few reasons as to why defenders are worried whenever he's on the pitch, and it's no surprise that he is one of City's key players. Him and Costa will go head-to-head for the Golden Boot this year, and if Aguero stays injury-free, City could win the title once more.