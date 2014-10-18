Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Live of 2014 EPL

14:40. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of today's lunchtime kick off. The report will be up shortly.

Full Time: Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

87' Milner hits the post! A wonderful curling effort from just outside the penalty area beats Lloris, however it subsequently slams off the foot of the post and out of play.

84' It's been all Man City since Aguero's fourth goal. The home side have slowed the tempo now, having all but secured the three points.

76' Manchester City substitution: Yaya Toure replaces Fernando.

75' A quick costless kick over the top of the Spurs' defence from Fernando is met by Aguero, who after cutting in from the right hand side, side foots the ball beautifully into the left corner of Lloris' goal.

75' GOALLL!!!!!! AGUERO SCORES HIS FOURTH!!!

71' I really don't understand the decision to give Fazio a straight red. Moronic.

70' Manchester City substitution: Jovetic replaces David Silva

70' Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Mason is replaced by Vertonghen.

68' The forward side foots the ball into the bottom left corner of Lloris' goal.

68' GOAL!!! AGUERO CONVERTS!

66' Fazio pulls down Aguero inside the penalty area to give away the third penalty of the day. It looked to be a penalty, however, the decision to send Fazio off for the offence is an absolutely ludicrous decision by Moss.

66' Unbelievable! ANOTHER PENALTY!

64' SAVE!!!!! Soldado volleys the ball goalward from the penalty spot, however, it goes straight Hart, who does well to flick the ball clear of danger.

63' There have been three penalties in this game, but only one has been converted.

62' The Spanish striker lethargically side foots the ball toward the bottom left hand corner, however Joe Hart guesses the right way and palms the ball clear.

62' SAVED!!!! Poor penalty from Soldado!!

61' PENALTY!!!! Soldado is brought down by Demichelis just inside the penalty area!

60' Tottenham Hotspur substitutions: Townsend and Dembele replace Lamela and Capoue

59' Chance! Fernandinho plays Silva through on the right of the penalty area, but his subsequent attempted pass into Aguero is missed by the outstretched leg of the Argentine.

56' Unlucky! Rose whips a dangerous ball in from the left hand side, however it is just too high for an unmarked Lamela in the centre of the penalty area.

55' Yellow crad: Jesus Navas (Manchester City)

53' Yaya Toure is warming up on touchline. Could he be set to make an appearance soon?

48' Good effort! It's that man Aguero again with an absolute thunderbolt of a strike from fully 25 yards, which forces a wonderful save from Lloris.

13:50. We're underway for the second half!

13:39. Very entertaining first half! Both sides have had very good spells, with the quality of Aguero being the only real difference between the teams.

13:34. H.T. Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

45' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

44' Chance! A quick counter led by Silva culminates in Navas rifling an effort toward goal, which is punched over the bar by Lloris.

41' Hart is called into action once again, this time from Mason, whose volleyed effort from just outside the penalty area forces the England international to redirect the ball from its direct route to goal.

39' Eriksen's long range effort is straight at Joe Hart, however the City number one takes no chances and opts to punch the ball clear of danger.

37' Yellow Card: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

35' Good spell for Manchester City, however, Spurs are holding firm.

32' Aguero hits the ball low and hard down the middle, and despite diving to his left, the Spurs' number one is able to stick out his toot to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line. Fantastic save!

32' SAVED!!!!!!!

31' Another penalty!!!!! David Silva is brought down by a sliding Kaboul!

28' Man City sub: Fernandinho replaces Lampard.

26' Lampard is set to be substituted due to an injury. It looks to be a thigh strain that his forcing the former England international off.

23' CHANCE! Navas finds Aguero with a low cross to the penalty spot, however, his subsequent effort on goal is comfortably gathered by Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

22' Aguero is now Manchester City's top scorer in the Premier League with 59 goals.

20' The Argentine side foots the ball into the bottom left corner, sending Lloris the wrong way in the process.

20' GOALLLL!!!! AGUERO CONVERTS!

18' Penalty!!!!!!! Controversial call from Jonathon Moss! Lamela is adjudged to have brought down Lampard on the right of the penalty area, however there looked to be very little contact.

15' What a response! Soldado dispossesses Fernando in the middle of the park before playing the ball through to Ericksen on the right of the penalty area. The young midfielder makes no mistake with his subsequent effort on goal, as he rifles the ball off the under side of the crossbar and into the back of Hart's net.

15' GOALLLLL!!!!! SPURS DRAW LEVEL THROUGH ERIKSEN!

13' Outstanding! The Argentine picks up the ball on the left of the penalty area before curling the ball beautifully into the bottom right hand corner!

13' GOALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!! AGUERO GIVES MAN CITY THE LEAD!!!!!

11' Fantastic wing play from Navas. The Spanish internationl burst into the right of the penalty area, however his subsequent low cross is well gathered by Hugo Lloris.

10' It's been a very impressive start to the game from Spurs, they have looked extremely menacing when going forward.

8' CHANCE!!! Ryan Mason should have scored!!!!! Roberto Soldado plays the ball into the path of Mason just inside the penalty area, but his subsequent shot on goal is well blocked by Joe Hart in the Man City goal.

5' David Silva attempts to feed the ball through the heart of the Spurs defence to Sergio Aguero, However Fazio reads the pass well and comfortably clears the danger.

3' Tottenham Hotspur are looking to press City high in the offensive third so far.

12:45. We're underway at the Etihad!

12:41. Manchester City and Tottenham are emerging from the tunnel!

12:39. Fazio will start his very first Premier League game today. It will be interesting to see how he copes with the likes of Sergio Aguero.

12:29. Tottenham XI: Lloris, Dier, Fazio, Kaboul (c), Rose; Capoue, Mason; Chadli, Eriksen, Lamela; Soldado

12:28. Man City XI: Hart, Clichy, Demichelis, Kompany (c), Sagna, Milner, Lampard, Fernando, Navas, Silva, Aguero

12:27. Manchester City and Tottenham are in!

11:03. Referee of Manchester City - Totthenham Hotspurs: Jonathon Moss

11:00. Odds:

Man City 1/2

Tottenham Hotspur 5/1

Draw 10/3

10:45. Pochettino also talked positively about Yaya Toure, he he considers to be the best midifielder in the EPL:

"I think he's the best player in his position in the league."

"For me he is a great, great player. There are three or four or five like him in the world."

"We will try to stop him. I had a good experience in the derby in Spain, Espanyol v Barca, Toure was there on the pitch, and we at Espanyol won 2-1. It was good for us. That was positive."

10:43. Ahead of the game, Mauricio Pochettino has spoken fondly of Sergio Aguero, comparing him to "Mozart":

"When Aguero plays it's like classical music, he's unbelievable, the best striker in the world."

"I think seriously, like Mozart. Mozart is positive and Beethoven is a little more crazy."

"For me he is the best. Lionel Messi is not a striker striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is not a striker striker, Aguero is a classical striker, he has everything a striker should have."

"I'm not biased, it's just because he's the best. But we need to make the game difficult to avoid him having the possibility to score against us."

10:40. Pellegrini also spoke of City's hectic schedule:

"We know that from now until the next international break we have to play seven games in three different competitions,"

"We have four games in the Premier League. It is very important for us to try not to drop points and to try and recover points from Chelsea."

"We have two games against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League that we need win to win both of them."

"The best way to think is that the next game is a final, which is Tottenham, we will try to win it and after we will see which is the best team to try and win the next final."

10:37. Speaking ahead of today's game, Man City boss, Manuel Pellegrini, stated that he does not expect his side to demolish Spurs in the same manner:

"I am sure it's a different Tottenham, Last year it was one of the best games we played (away at Spurs), but we know we can't score five or six goals every time we play them."

"Pochettino is a very good manager and we know it will be a difficult game. He's a young manager who has been very successful and his teams are creative and always play good football."

"This game is not linked to last season. It's a new season and a different moment."

10:32. Last season, Manchester City demolished Spurs both home and away. At the Etihad, City ran out 6-0 winners, before they cruised to a 5-1 victory at White Hart Lane at the end of the campaign.

10:29. Tottenham Hotspur have been very impressive in recent weeks, drawing 1-1 with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and subsequently winning 1-0 at home to the in-form Southampton:

10:28. Manuel Pellegrini's men recorded an away win over Aston Villa before the international break, but did so in unconvincing fashion. Despite proving to be the match winner, Yaya Toure's performance at the heart of the midfield was intensely criticised. The City faithful will be hoping that Toure can perform at a much higher level today:

10:25. Tottenham Hotspur squad: Lloris, Vorm, Rose, Davies, Vertonghen, Chiriches, Dier, Kaboul, Fazio, Capoue, Stambouli, Paulinho, Dembele, Mason, Bentaleb, Eriksen, Lennon, Townsend, Chadli, Lamela, Soldado, Adebayor, Kane.

10:24. Manchester City squad: Hart, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Kompany, Demichelis, Boyata, Clichy, Kolarov, Silva, Navas, Milner, Lampard, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Aguero, Jovetic, Dzeko.

10:21. Team News: Spurs, on the otherhand, will be unable to call upon the services of Kyle Naughton, and Kyle Walker, while Nacir Chadli and Hugo Lloris are struggling with knocks also.

10:18. Team News: City are to be without Eliaquim Mangala due to a thigh injury, and Samir Nasri, who is still recovering from a groin injury.

10:16. Home side, Man City, are currently sitting second in the Premier League table, while Spurs sit in sixth place, three points adrift of City.

10:15. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's blockbuster clash between Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur.