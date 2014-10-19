Warnock: United move came too soon for Zaha

Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock has publicly stated that he believes English winger Wilfried Zaha's £15million pound move to Manchester United came too soon in his career, thus stunting his progression as a player. He joined The Red Devils last summer, but only made two substitute appearances in the league before joining Cardiff City in the January transfer window.

Zaha re-joined the Eagles on a season-long loan deal, and has already impressed this season when he has featured, with a goal (against Newcastle) and an assist (against Chelsea) in 3 games so far.

Warnock had this to say: "Wilfried has got to learn one or two things, he's gone to a massive club early in his career where you don't get a lot of coaching and I think that's what he needs. His attitude is spot on -people question that but his attitude has been super for me. He has been working very hard with me over the last 10 days, and knows what I think about him and what I'm going to do with him; he's clear about that. His disclipine is a lot better, he's learning when to do his tricks and when not to do his tricks. If he's in the right area when he gets the ball, he's as good as anybody."

Once his loan spell is over and he returns to Old Trafford, the pressure will be on him to perform and justify his price-tag, given the fact that he was unable to showcase his ability whilst under the management of David Moyes in the 2013-14 campaign.