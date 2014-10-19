As it happened: QPR 2-3 Liverpool Live Score of EPL 2014

15:45. Anyway, that's all from us today. Make sure to check back for all the reaction of that result, and also for all your Liverpool related news over the next few days. Furthermore, don't miss out on our LIVE coverage of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid in midweek - we'll have it all here, from VAVEL UK. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam. We hope you enjoyed the match, and enjoy the rest of your weekend. Thanks, and goodbye.

15:44. More from Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, this time speaking to BBC Sport: "Good players get booed. That is something Raheem Sterling might get from time to time. But the kid loved QPR in his time here, he decided to leave, he was courageous to come up north and has developed since he came to Liverpool. He has gone on to be a full international player, a player from London who loves QPR, and does everything for Liverpool. His speed and penetration is so important for us."

15:43. Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports: "QPR certainly did not deserve to lose. We were lucky to get the win, but we showed tremendous character. We were a bit better in the second half but QPR definitely deserved something from the game. In the first half we had no rhythm, we did not pass the ball, there was no speed in the game, but Joe Allen and Phillipe Coutinho coming on gave us a technical lift and we started to create more. Raheem Sterling was outstanding in his running and in his desire. Overall, we were fortunate." Gerrard continued: "Our performance needs to be better. It was very bitty, stop-start, the only credit we can give ourselves is that we never gave up. All around it needs improving. We're going to go away really happy, but the big picture, moving forward, is that we've got to improve. Football is a strange game at times and I'm sure all the QPR players and Harry Redknapp are in shock as well. We've conceded two sloppy goals. We're coming up against the best side in Europe in the next week so we need to address that."

15:42. Quick re-cap: After a flat 67 minutes, Richard Dunne turned into his own net for the 10th time in his career to gift the Reds an unlikely lead after Balotelli had spurned a golden opportunity, putting over from a few yards out. With a few minutes left, Chilean substitue Eduardo Vargas poked home from close-range to equalise and after a brief period, Liverpool hit back again through Coutinho's strike which took a nick off of Caulker before finding it's way into the bottom corner. The lead lasted just two minutes, as Vargas was first to a corner and his flick on deflected off of Steven Gerrard and past Mignolet to make it 2-2. Then, right at the death, Liverpool countered from a QPR costless-kick and Raheem Sterling's cross was deflected in by Caulker to seal a tumultuous three points. What a fantastic advert for English football.

15:40. Ultimately, the Reds scrape the barrel to nick another three points. It's a monumental victory, and one that could just see them pick up some much-needed momentum for Wednesday night. Ultimately, the fatal flaws still remain. Dejan Lovren hasn't addressed defensive problems, and Glen Johnson and Jose Enrique were very poor at the full-back positions today. Very stressful 90 (plus four) minutes for Reds across the globe, and Brendan Rodgers can count himself lucky to have seen his side nick it after twice succumbing very easily to pressure from Harry Redknapp's side, who put in a performance worthy of the three points, nevermind just one.

15:38. Central to it all, Sterling was excellent in that second-half. His numbers: 33/43 passes, 3 chances created, 1 assist, 5/5 tackles and 6/9 take-ons.

15:36. Reds skipper Steven Gerrard shares that belief, saying after the madness of that finish: "Still in shock to be honest, we were very lucky. if we came away with nothing we could have no complaints." Raheem Sterling too, "We were not the best today, but we hung in there and got three points that we didn't deserve."

15:34. For Liverpool fans, the rollercoaster continues and they pick up a huge three points to lift themselves up to fifth with 13 points. After a poor first half, categorised by cataclysmic defending as Leroy Fer twice hit the woodwork, substitutions of Joe Allen and Phil Coutinho completely changed the game after the hour mark. After the first goal, Liverpool asserted themselves well and were almost made to pay for their defensive issues - until they rescued the victory late on. Utter dejection for QPR, who were utterly terrific it has to be said. You wouldn't think they were bottom of the table to their credit.

15:32. Liverpool got away with one massively there. QPR were the better team for much of the game, but something somewhere was shining down on Brendan Rodgers and his side as they were gifted two own goals though Mario Balotelli had twice missed fantastic opportunities from close range. The home side defended well for much of the game and were terribly unlucky with both goals, but that's how football goes. Brendan Rodgers will be delighted but also worried, as Real Madrid come to town on Wednesday with an in-form Cristian Ronaldo to boot. He's netted 15 in seven, and will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Reds' leaky back-four.

15:30. A hugely influential decision in those final few minutes, was that Richard Dunne actually called Caulker back as he had gone up for their final costless-kick. That proved costly, and it's a decision he's sure to be thinking about in the dressing room right now.

15:28. Simply astonishing. Barclays' Premier League football, don't you just love it? Four goals in the final seven minutes at Loftus Road, but it's the Reds who edge it with a last minute goal.

FT: QPR 2-3 Liverpool.

90+4' They've snuck it at the death. On the counter, Coutinho's excellent ball feeds Sterling and he tries to find Balotelli at the far post but it's inadvertently deflected off of Caulker and into the back of the net.

90+4' GOAL! Incredible stuff. 3-2 Liverpool.

90+4' One last chance for QPR to hit it into the box from deep, and Fer chips it in but it's cleared.

90+3' Balotelli should have scored. He wins space inside the box and tries a backheel flick from Johnson's cross but he misses the net by a few yards. Disappointing display from the Italian today.

90+2' The home side win a corner, and Vargas wins a header at the near post - which he flicks towards goal and it deflects off of Gerrard and into the back of the net. Appalling defending.

90+1' GOAL! 2-2.

90' Fantastic counter-attack from the away side, and they break in numbers. Coutinho picks up the ball inside the area and cuts onto his right foot, he fires towards the back post but the shot takes a deflection off of Caulker and the Reds are back in front. Four minutes added on here.

90' GOAL! 2-1 Liverpool.

89' And they almost get it, as Caulker fires a header towards the back post and it nearly falls for Vargas but Skrtel gets an all-important flick away from goal.

88' Coutinho will rue that decision now, and it's another long costless-kick which is cleared afer shouts for a handball by Gerrard. It's desperation from the visitors here as the home side look for a winner.

87' Coutinho takes a yellow, kicking away the ball to prevent a short. Instead, QPR hit it high and after a poor defensive header, Enrique is beaten by Vargas and after clipping a ball to the far post, he continues his run and the substitue races onto a header to put it past Mignolet for an equaliser. Can't say they don't deserve that.

87' GOAL! 1-1. QPR score.

86' After a four-on-four, Henderson opts to feed Balotelli and he tries to curl a ball towards McCarthy's far post, which rebounds back towards him but he can't reach it and a [romising counter by Liverpool comes to nothing.

85' After some headed pinball, the ball falls to Traore on the six-yard box but he can't get enough power on it and his header is pushed past the post by Mignolet.

84' Throw-in for QPR down the right after Skrtel walks off the pitch. It's a corner to the home side, after Allen punts out of play and Skrtel will come back onto the field.

83' Fer crosses in deep and but Mignolet comes out to punch clear, taking out Skrtel in the process. He'll receive some treatment.

82' Johnson concedes possession after trying a win a throw-in further up the pitch, but Liverpool have asserted themselves much better after taht fortunate own goal. The home side have struggled to build any momentum, but Skrtel will be booked after fouling Austin on the breakaway.

81' Less than 10 minutes plus stoppage time left but the Reds haven't kept a clean sheet since the 31st of August, will they need another goal to see out this victory?

80' Yellow card for Henry. He's cautioned for the third time this season after a late challenge.

79' Brilliant defending by Caulker, stretching to meet a through ball with Sterling breathing down his neck. The 19-year-old would have been through on goal, if not for his flick back to the keeper.

79' Substitution for QPR - It's Zamora who goes off, and dangerous pacey Chilean Eduardo Vargas on in his place.

78' The captain whips it in with pace, but it's central enough for McCarthy to rise and claim. After deflecting the goal-kick, Balotelli gives away a costless-kick for McCarthy to hit long.

77' Johnson is fouled by Traore and Gerrard will have a good opportunity to deliver something in here.

76' Coutinho loses a tackle in the centre but at the second time of asking he beats two men. As the referee plays advantage, Gerrard races on to a loose ball when Sterling is held up and he plays Balotelli in space on the left hand-side of the box but his shot is blocked.

75' Close for the home side as Austin shoots from outside the box but there's not enough power on the curled effort and Mignolet palms away.

74' Replays show it was fairly soft, and there wasn't too much in it for Balotelli to go to ground. Right decision from Dowd.

73' Enrique clips a ball into space for Coutinho downfield, but his cross into Balotelli is headed away. A few moments later, he goes down under a challenge from Dunne inside the area but nothing is given.

71' QPR, realising they only have 20 minutes to hit back, are searching for something and Fer does well to feed Phillips after some neat skill but Gerrard does well to bide his time before Sterling wins a costless-kick in his own half.

70' Johnson goes into the book for a foul on Troare, and Fer delivers a ball across goal but it's smashed clear by Lovren.

69' Long ball up to Henderson and he cuts back to Sterling, who is booed in possession after that costless-kick. He tries to play Coutinho in but his pass is intercepted.

68' That's a huge let-off for the visitors and a perhaps undeserved one. Balotelli should have put them ahead earlier, but they now lead through a Richard Dunne own-goal. That's his 10th OG of his career.

67' Free-kick after Traore fells Sterling, the costless-kick is taken quickly and it catches out the QPR back-line, as Dunne after clipping into his own net from Johnson's cross.

67' GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool.

65' Mario Balotelli has now taken 20 shots in the league this season without scoring a goal, but the Reds are coming closer. Dunne clears a cross well after Johnson tries to find the Italian in the centre, meanwhile Sterling is down with a knock.

64' Good link-up play by the home side, but Zamora can't find Troare near the byline. Substitution for Liverpool - Coutinho replaces Lallana, whilst Allen comes on for Can.

63' That could be hugely costly for the away side and it seems to have woken QPR's side up, as a long ball almost causes a problem for Mignolet with the sun in his eyes but it's dealt with. From the subsequent play, Johnson is forced to give a throw-in away and after a decent cross, Phillips tries to volley towards goal but the shot is poor and Mignolet collects.

61' Liverpool miss an empty net, and it's Balotelli. They get a little bit of fortune after a through ball falls to Lallana, and he curls an effort towards the far post but McCarthy palms it to Balotelli. Five yards from goal, he hits it first time and can only connect with his shin as he shoots over the bar. Shocking from the Italian.

60' A ball towards Henderson in the area is overhit and falls to McCarthy, and though the Reds are looking to step on the gas a bit more in this final half-hour, they still haven't really created anything.

58' Substitution for the home side as Sandro is forced off with an injury, Armand Traore will replace him - moving out to the left of midfield.

57' A long ball is hit up to Sterling and after the ball falls about for Emre Can, his shot is well blocked by Henry. From a throw-in, Johnson bursts towards the near post but his cut-back is weak. Almost every attack seems as though nothing will come from it, and they need to make some substitutions sooner rather than later if they are to get something from this game.

56' Sterling picks up an Enrique pass, cutting inside and playing a low cross towards the far post but Balotelli is in the wrong position and it drifts out of play unopposed.

55' QPR win a long-ball and hit it forward, as Austin latches onto it and shoots towards his far post from a narrow angle and though he gets it underneath him, it zips across the face of goal and out of play. Good effort from the striker though.

54' Still no control in the middle from the visitors, but they're looking better in the final third but Johnson cuts inside and shoots on his left, which is deflected for McCarthy to easily collect. He's tried that a few times and it's failed to come off with no striker to pass into.

53' Henderson is easily dispossessed by the superior Henry, but he's still down from the challenge - grimacing whilst holding his shoulder. The former Wolves man made a mockery of him there, and despite all the pre-match praise after recent performances, he too has failed to imprint himself on the game.

52' Austin tries to clip a ball into Zamora who peels away from the lost Lovren, but the ball is too far ahead of him.

51' QPR given way too much time, though Enrique closes down Isla as the home side win a corner. Fer takes, but it's cleared by Henderson.

50' Balotelli caught offside after failing to hold his run from a long ball. Rodgers' half-time team talk doesn't seem to have taken much effect just yet.

49' Sterling counters, playing a neat through ball to Lallana through two bodies and bursting through the centre, he opts to feed through Henderson charging into the box from the left-side but his shot is poor and goes over the bar. The Reds should have made more of that, as you sense the first goal could go a long way to deciding the outcome of this game.

48' Not too much of a change here, as Zamora beats Lovren to a header and not too long after, Sandro pulls down a ball inside the area and in acres of space, fires towards the far post but Mignolet gets a strong palm to the shot. Great save.

47' No changes in the team for Liverpool, but a change in the system - Gerrard looks to have dropped deeper into midfield, with Lallana looking to probe into the space between defence and midfield having been out on the wing in the first-half.

46' Change for QPR at half-time - Adam Phillips on for Onuoha, who was decent in that first-half, but sustained a muscle injury. Isla will go over to the right as a result.

14:28. No goals yet, and a big improvement needed from Rodgers side - it's 0-0, but we'll have all the second half action live with you in couple of minutes.

14:25. Sky Sports meanwhile, arguing that Johnson should have been sent off after his challenge in the goalmouth scramble. Review footage shows that he was rash as he tried to hook it clear, throwing two feet into two QPR shirts and on another day, that probably could have been a red card and a penalty.

14:23. As far as individual performances go, no-one has stood out for Rodgers and co. Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel and Enrique have all had a torrid first 45 minutes, struggling to deal with QPR whilst Gerrard's move further forward has struggled to make much of an impact, though he should have scored late into the first-half. Sterling has failed to take any hold of the game, beside a few promising runs - largely through a lack of support. Lallana has been poor on the opposite flank whilst Can and Henderson haven't had their best games. Balotelli has been very, very poor, shooting on sight from range which as usual, has been fruitless. They've been unimaginative, and have been flat in the final third. They have Coutinho and others on the bench, and Rodgers may be calling upon them sooner rather than later if QPR can keep up their intensity, tempo and attacking threat.

14:20. Very poor first-half from the away side, who can count themselves very lucky not to be going into the break a few goals down. Leroy Fer twice hit the bar after defensive errors, and Dejan Lovren and Martin Skrtel have been run ragged by 33-year-old Bobby Zamora, who has shone up front on his return to the QPR side. Luckily, the Hoops have been wasteful in front of goal and it's still 0-0 for now.

HT: QPR 0-0 Liverpool.

45' Sterling on the counter, races away from a number of challenges before being taken out and the ball eventually falls to Balotelli who, surprise surprise, shoots from distance with a number of teammates up with him. They're not happy, and neither will the fans be, he's done that plenty of times in a red shirt and it's hugely frustrating. Wasted chance. Meanwhile, play is called back as Dunne is booked.

44' Best chance of the half for the away side as Balotelli plays it to Gerrard, who races towards goal and cuts onto his right foot. He curls one towards McCarthy's far post, but it just squirms wide. Close from the skipper.

43' A number of men tee it up, but it's captain Zamora who will hit it. The striker, who has been impressiv today, curls an effort towards goal but sends it over the ball and it looks as though Mignolet would have been comfortable with it.

42' Enrique is caught in possession after looking for too much time, and a few minutes later Can's high foot gifts QPR a costless-kick aftre he catches Sandro in a place most men wouldn't exactly like to be kicked. Good chance here for the hosts.

41' Another poor pass and Rodgers isn't too pleased. A long ball to Johnson on the flank, but it's overhit and goes out for a goal-kick. His side play host to the best side in Europe on Wednesday, and at this rate, plenty of Liverpool supporters will be worried.

40' Another wasted move for the visitors, after lengthy build-up, Can's ambitious chip into space inside the box is cleared and Redknapp's side almost counter but Lovren beats Zamora to a long ball across the floor.

39' The centre-backs are forward, and Gerrard delivers a ball into the box which the home side deal with easily.

38' Liverpool throw deep into home side territory but Gerrard is caught on the ball, and they're forced back until Lovren bursts forward to win a costless-kick out of Sandro.

37' Sandro charges through the midfield and almost the defence before his cross is blocked, but they're first to the second ball as they have been all afternoon and a few minutes later, Lovren is lucky to win a foul after Zamora wins an aerial duel and slyly nudged him in the back.

36' QPR benefitting massively from Zamora, who holds up well before playing to Isla but his cross is cleared by Skrtel before Fer can meet it. The best performance of the season for the home side, and the worst from the away side - who will be happy to go into the break 0-0.

35' Poor decision-making from Balotelli, as he fires his first trademark shot of the game. After Onuoha's header falls to him, he shoots from outside the box and his shot flies high and wide. Well, well wide.

34' Liverpool make a disastrous mistake after Skrtel's poor clearance, and Mignolet comes racing off his line but Fer wins the header first and hits the bar with an empty net. Johnson throws himself goalwards to prevent it going in, before Skrtel hooks clear.

33' Henderson latches on to a loose ball in midfield and finds Sterling who tries a first-time flick into the path of Gerrard, but it's well defended. Not much creativity or imagination in that final third for the Reds.

32' Onouha, as he has been all day, is first to the ball and he plays it forward before Skrtel hoofs it 60-yards up the pitch and out for a throw.

31' Sterling puts it wide into Johnson, who flies forward into space and shoots from 25-yards after cutting onto his left but he can only shoot wide of the post.

30' Corner to Liverpool. Their first of the game, as Balotelli wins it after a defleected shot and Gerrard plays it short to Lallana before a brilliantly worked bit of play as Lallana clips it into Sterling, but his shot is blocked by a number of bodies.

29' It's all Queens Park Rangers, they're first to every ball and they're causing problems all over the pitch.

27' How are QPR not in front?! Zamora does Lovren all ends up and pulls it back across the box and with the goal gaping and Johnson and Skrtel looking on helplessly, the on-running Fer can only crash his effort off the top of the crossbar and out. Should be 1-0.

26' Balotelli causes a few problems, turning Dunne but rather than pass he goes it alone and shoots when outnumbered by blue and white shirts and his shot is deflected comfortably into McCarthy's grasp.

25' Finally a nice move knitted together with some neat passing, but Gerrard hits a 40-yard ball in to Balotelli who is held off by Onuoha and it's another QPR goal-kick.

24' Suk-Young, who is impressing so far, tries a diagonal ball up forward but it's overhit and goes over Mignolet's goal. The Belgian returns the favour after trying to play it out from the back, hitting a long ball out of play.

23' Henderson fires a good ball from the half-way line to Lallana who times his run well, before he can't get to it before it drifts out near the corner flag. Goal-kick.

22' Another costless-kick for the home side and it's played short to Henry, but his cross is blocked by Can and from the resulting throw-in, it's quickly cleared by Skrtel before Balotelli wins a foul near the half-way line.

20' Onuoha defends Lallana well on the right flank, and the midfielder is really struggling to get into the game. The Reds'midfield is suffering, and though Henderson is fed through on goal by a long ball, he's wrongly flagged offside. Poor decision by the linesman.

18' Balotelli, Sterling and Gerrard link up momentarily down the left but as the Italian looks to work his way into the box after beating a man, he takes it too far and the ball is cleared. The Reds on the back foot in every department still.

17' As expected, it's hit up into the box as QPR attempt to take advantage of their height but Caulker is well held off and it goes out for a goal-kick. From that, Mignolet sends Johnson down the right but Yuk-Soung wins a throw out of him.

16' The Reds' best attacking players have been fairly anonymous so far, and only 7% of the play has been in QPR's half. The defence too, hasn't been ,uch better as Lallana's late tackle on Zamora earns him a talking to from Dowd. He wins the ball, but goes straight through the striker in the aftermath and it's a home side costless-kick 45 yards from goal.

15' Sandro fires a lovely ball into Zamora by the far post who brings it down excellently, and wins a throw-in. After Enrique tries to shepherd the ball out for a corner, Zamora slides in and fires a fierce ball across the face of goal which flies out across the other side.

14' Sterling picks up possession and plays a lovely ball through the lines to Balotelli, who makes a wonderful run off of Dunne but after picking it up and spinning towards goal, Caulker nicks the ball off of him.

13' QPR have had 3 shots in the opening 10 minutes compared to Liverpool's 0 so far, and the away side are making them look a much better side than they are, but it's still goalless as we approach the quarter of an hour mark.

12' The costless-kick amounts to nothing and on the counter, Austin tries a through ball for Fer but Henderson reads it and comes across to put it out of play. Lovren and Skrtel struggling so far.

11' Enrique flies down the left, before Sterling's one-two pass drifts out of play but Phil Dowd pulls back play after Zamora was handling the Spanish left-back on the run.

10' Worrying signs early on for Rodgers. His defence were very lacklustre in the challenge there, almost allowing an easily avoidable attempt on goal.

9' The home side looking very lively and Austin should have given them the lead. He pounces upon to a loose ball and rides challenges from Johnson and Skrtel before trying to hook it past Mignolet one-on-one, the ball falls back to him on the rebound but off-balance, he can only hit the side netting.

8' Fer finds Isla in space down the flank, but Sandro's attempted cross is blocked by Emre Can. Moments later Onouha waltzes past Lallana, but the cross is again cleared. The home side dominating, but struggling to break through the back-line so far.

7' Zamora drives at the defence before cutting wide to Isla who wins a corner. It's played low towards the edge of the box by Fer, but Lallana hooks it away.

6' The ball is whipped up towards the edge of the box but Lovren deals with it. Can and Henderson break before the Englishman crosses into Balotelli at the near post, but he can't control and the ball is cleared.

5' High-pressing from the visitors here, but McCarthy clears and QPR play themselves out of danger on the right before Can gives a costless-kick near the centre circle.

4' Slow start to the game as Rodgers' side spread the ball about the field. Lallana and Enrique combine down the left flank, before Dunne clears for a throw-in.

2' Austin catches Johnson early, bringing him down for an away side costless-kick in the Reds half, but they quickly lose possession. The former Burnley striker tries a shot on goal after hold-up play by Fer, but can only fire into the stands.

1' The visitors get us underway, shooting towards the Loftus Road End with the away fans behind Simon Mignolet in goal.

13:29. The players are out on the pitch, Roy Hodgson is in the stands. The fans are ready, we're ready - are you? We'll have live match coverage coming up shortly.

13:28. A few last words from Rodgers as we gear up for kick-off here at Loftus Road. When asked about whether QPR's league standing would affect today's game, he replied: [British football] is the most competitive in the world. It doesn't matter if you're top or bottom" before insisting maiden starter Emre Can is "a wonderful young player." The Ulsterman continued "He's only 20 years of age but he can play football." Well, you'd certainly like to hope so.

13:26. Kick-off is moments away now. The players are due out of the tunnel any minute. Stay tuned for LIVE match commentary of the Barclays Premier League as QPR play Liverpool.

13:23. Liverpool have kept just 2 clean sheets in their last 19 games (all competitions), both of which came against Spurs and these sides have not played out a goalless draw since Boxing Day 1991. Will we see plenty of goals today? QPR boss Harry Redknapp said to the cameras beforehand: "We're going to be positive, we've gone with two strikers which is unusual... We've got to have a go at it."

QPR Liverpool Live

13:20. He continued, "Fabio has great relationship with Rodgers. He wants to find space and he's working for that. He has contract until 2017 and wants to play for Liverpool. The January market? Now is soon, let's see. Many clubs are interested in him. We have respect for Liverpool so Fabio just thinks about Liverpool. When you play for one of best clubs in the world that is normal."

13:18. With Liverpool's striking options considerably more restricted recently, Italian Fabio Borini is the subject of interest from Italy. Borini's agent Marco De Marchi, speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, said: "Inter and other clubs are interested in him but he's happy here in Liverpool, [Brendan] Rodgers will decide his future."

13:16. The omens are bleak for the home side, who have lost five of their last six Premier League games against Liverpool. But their one victory in that sequence, in March 2012, could inspire Harry Redknapp's team talk. As the Hoops resided in the bottom three with relegation looking certain, Liverpool led 2-0 after a spectacular Sebastian Coates acrobatic effort with just 13 minutes remaining. However, a Shaun Derry goal sparked the most unconceivable of comebacks as Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie netted to take the win, and they went on to win 3-2. Afterwards they won the next four at home and stayed up against all odds in what was an incredible end to the season.

13:13. As previously mentioned, Lallana starts again after some very impressive performances as he looks to justify his £25 million price tag. Brendan Rodgers said recently: "Adam Lallana has shown in recent seasons that he is a great player and a top talent. We knew he could slot into the Premier League straight away. Since Lallana came back from injury, his fitness has been growing all the time. He’s shown real signs of getting back to the top."

EPL Live Inline

13:10. Today's game is played on QPR's home turf. Located in Shepherd’s Bush, London - Queens Park Rangers have played their football at the 18,439-seater Loftus Road since 1917. They have moved out three times, in 1931-32 switching to White City Stadium, before returning and doing so again in 1962-63 until it failed again and they returned the next year. Back in August 2013, there were plans for QPR to move to West London - but in July this year, the plans suffered a setback and the club’s future at the ground is currently unknown. Because of the size of the ground, supporters are much closer to the pitch that many other modern sporting stadiums - creating an enclosed atmosphere. The travelling supporters will be in the only two-tiered stand in the ground, which you can see pictured, called ‘The School End’. The Reds have won 52% of their games at Loftus Road, can they improve that percentage today?

13:07. QPR have made five changes to the team that played West Ham, and Redknapp reveals the changes are to "see how they go". Rob Green misses out after waking up with tonsilitis, so Alex McCarthy - who put in a stellar performance in Reading's 0-0 draw with Liverpool back in 2012, makes his debut in goal. Steven Caulker starts despite a late fitness test, as Rio Ferdinand is benched after feeling a bit tight in his thigh.

QPR Liverpool Live Score And Result

13:05. With yesterday's results in mind, today could be a huge opportunity for the Reds to jump up the table. Arsenal dropped points at home to Hull City and a win could lift Rodgers and co. up into 5th. They currently sit in 10th.

13:03. With all eyes on Raheem Sterling, who starts after playing just over 60 minutes for England during the international break, Jordon Ibe scored a magnificent goal for Derby County in their 2-0 win at Reading yesterday. The 18-year-old is seen as one for the future and helped the Rams extend their unbeaten run with this superb solo goal:

13:00. Furthermore, The Reds have won 31 of the 44 previous league meetings with QPR and have scored in 14 of their last 15 trips down to London whilst the Hoops have kept just two clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League games.

12:58. If statistics are your thing, they certainly suggest Liverpool may be confident they can take the three points. The teams have met 12 times in the Premier League and Liverpool have won nine, losing only two, with those losses coming at Loftus Road.

English Premier League Live Inline

12:55. Last month, Johnson revealed he was 'relaxed' over his contract situation and the experienced right-back continued: "You never enjoy the months when you are injured, you always want to work hard and become available again. And once you are fit, you need to get the games in to get the match fitness. I have always said that we have to take the next week or the next game as the priority we have to make sure we win at the weekend and then we can concentrate on Madrid."

12:53. Another surprise face in the XI is Glen Johnson. The England international was out for six weeks with a thigh injury and returned as a substitute in the Reds' 2-1 win over West Brom a fortnight ago, with Javi Manquillo having taken his place. With the 30-year-old's contract running out in the summer, his days at Anfield could be numbered, but he insists he can still play a role in the side. "You don’t need other players to drive you, you drive yourself. The club needs bodies, you need a few players in different positions. We have a game every three or four days and one player cannot play every match."

12:50. Perhaps the biggest news for the visiting fans however, is that former Bayern Munich startlet Emre Can is awarded his first league start for the club. He'll be the physical presence up against the likes of Sandro, Fer and Henry in the home side's midfield and could play a crucial part alongside Steven Gerrard. He has yet to really show it, but Can is extremely highly-rated, particularly back in his home country. He signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £10 million in the summer and the powerful yet technical midfielder has a great opportunity to show what he can do today.

12:47. Today's game will be refereed by Phil Dowd. Liverpool have won just three of the last nine away games in which Dowd has officiated. The 51-year-old is an extremely experienced referee, based in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and has refereed in the Premier League since 2001 - including high-profile fixtures such as the FA Cup Final in 2012, which Liverpool lost 2-1 to Chelsea and Manchester United’s 3-2 2011 Community Shield win over neighbours Manchester City. Over the course of his last 1998-99 to 2012-13 as a professional referee, he has averaged 3.42 yellow cards per game, and 0.20 red cards per game. He dished out 130 yellows and five reds in 2012-13. Will we see any cards in this afternoon's game?

12:45. Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert has wise words for his side, despite being dropped in favour of Balotelli. The ex-Saints striker said: "If you don't turn up and perform you will get beat. We have to be on our game today."

Queens Park Rangers Liverpool Live

12:43. Redknapp has reverts back to 3-5-2 after his success with it earlier this season, whilst Rodgers opts for a 4-3-2-1/4-2-3-1 hybrid. QPR have plenty of threat from the bench with the likes of Junior Hoilett and Eduardo Vargas on the bench, whilst Charlie Austin will lead the fight from the front - he has two goals already this season, the club's top goalscorer. Niko Krancjar is on the bench after breaking his toe in training earlier in the week.

12:40. For the visitors, Emre Can, Glen Johnson, Jose Enrique and Mario Balotelli all return to the starting line-up. Johnson and Can have overcome niggles as Manquillo is dropped to the bench. Alberto Moreno isn't in the squad at all, presumably as he is rested for Madrid. Joe Allen also makes a return, though only to the bench for the timebeing. Adam Lallana starts again looking to maintain strong recent form and Lovren starts despite the abdominal injury that caused him to miss Croatia's two games over the break.

12:37. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Toure, Manquillo, Allen, Markovic, Coutinho, Lambert.

12:35. Queens Park Rangers Bench: Murphy, Traore, Ferdinand, Phillips, Kranjcar, Hoilett, Vargas.

12:33. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Enrique; Gerrard (c), Can, Henderson, Lallana, Sterling; Balotelli.

12:32. Queens Park Rangers XI: McCarthy, Isla, Onuoha, Dunne, Caulker, Suk-Young, Fer, Sandro, Henry, Austin, Zamora (c).

QPR - Liverpool Live Inline

12:29. We're just over an hour away from kick-off at Loftus Road, and we'll have team news with you shortly. Stay tuned.

12:27. With Sturridge out, Balotelli should return to the starting side after being benched for Rickie Lambert against West Brom. Balotelli has scored one goal in his last 21 Premier League appearances, despite attempting 66 shots (including blocked efforts) in those games - can he score his first league goal for the Reds today?

12:24. "There's no crisis - we lost a world class player and brought a number in. The players here are magnificent and the attitude and effort they show gives me the hope we can push on. We know we will get better." Confident words from the boss, but can they gain a positive result today?

12:22. Rodgers remains confident that his side are on course for a good season despite their stuttering start. "We’ve made an indifferent start in terms of performances and results but I am quite relaxed about it. I said we will see where we’re at after 10 games. After seven games we’re one point off the top four. If Phil Jagielka hadn’t scored that worldie strike we’d have an extra two points and be in the top four."

12:20. As a result, rumoured kits are rife and here are the mock-up's for next year's supposed kits. What do you think?

12:18. In other Liverpool news, the ECHO recently confirmed that the club's Warrior kit will be re-branded as New Balance from the start of the 2015/16 season. It is understood, the decision has been made as the American sports manufacter allows an expansion into the Asian market, where there are a wealth of New Balance stores. With Warrior a subsidiary of the company, the change has no impact on the withstanding terms of the six-year deal Liverpool signed before the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign, which is understood to bring in at least £25 million per year.

12:16. Liverpool's youth sides have already been in action over the past few days, you can read a review of the U21s clash against Southampton here. The U18s also played yesterday, here's our review of their convincing victory over Blackburn.

12:14. Henderson will need to continue his good form as the Reds face seven fixtures over the next 21 days - a double header against Real Madrid in Europe, Hull City at home, Swansea City at home in the Capital One Cup fourth round, a tricky trip to Newcastle United and a huge home game against Chelsea.

12:12. Liverpool Player of the Month Jordan Henderson has also had words to say, but on a different matter. He has been in fine form this season, including a splendid performance against West Brom before the break. Talking about his goal that day, the midfielder has said: "I'll keep getting into the right areas. Hopefully I can improve on last season and get into double figures."

12:09. Alan Shearer and Michael Owen have had strong views, insisting Sterling was wrong to do so. Owen even went as far as to claim that burnout "is a myth", despite previously saying he believed his injuries that plagued him throughout his career were as a result of too many games earlier on. Sterling however, has admittedly looked jaded in recent performances, lacking the verve and enthusiasm earlier on in the season and has been the club's main attacking threat, so it would be understandable for him to be both mentally and physically exhausted. He'll have the perfect chance to silence his critics this week, particularly when he lines up on the opposite side to world-class wingers Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

12:07. Clearly then, the debate is far from over. But what Sterling right to say he needed a rest? Rodgers may have played some part in it, after his rightly-placed anger following Hodgson's ignorance to deny Sturridge his essential recovery sessions, but the 19-year-old's decision to ask for a rest rather than play for his country has seen plenty of different viewpoints.

12:05. As his rift with Roy Hodgson continues after the squabble over who should lie at blame for Sturridge's initial injury, Rodgers defied: "Too many games for a young player and you will break him," after the England manager recently criticised the 19-year-old's rest against Estonia last week. "I've got an incredible sports science team here. Our second day recovery is a technical session. They don't sit at home watching Sky Sports."

12:02. Brendan Rodgers had plenty to say on the Estonia-Sterling situation, claiming treatment of the player "grossly unfair" for "something he did not say." He continued: "Sterling's now back here in a secure environment. He was brilliant in training this morning."

12:00. The 19-year-old returns to home roots today. He started off at QPR, until Rafael Benitez beat the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the youngster's signature back in 2011. After a £500,000 switch to Anfield, Sterling quickly impressed in the youth ranks, earning a fast-track route to the first team - where has resided since 2012. Sterling has now become one of the best players in the Liverpool side with a lethal combination of frightening pace, tactical intelligence, flair and vision.

11:58. His boss rushed to support his young talent, insisting "Let me tell you, there have been at least five occasions in the past when Raheem has said he felt tired before games but he’s never refused to play. We have taken on board what he has said and taken a decision accordingly," Rodgers said. "I rested him against Aston Villa and we lost the game. But it was our decision to do so – and our decision alone."

11:56. Still, the centre of attention today is likely to be Raheem Sterling, for more than one reason. The bright-eyed teenager has been plastered across the backpages for a number of days after he excused himself from a starting berth in England's game against Estonia after complaining of tiredness, which manager Roy Hodgson openly admitted to the press - creating a media frenzy as he questioned Liverpool’s fitness regime and their two-day recovery programme. "Raheem might say it is something that is becoming ingrained in him and that he felt the need to talk about being tired more than he would normally do." the England manager said.

11:54. 67-year-old R's manager Harry Redknapp is under intense scrutiny to gain a result in today's game, with Tony Fernandes concerned about the club's standing. The 67-year-old insisted he has no concerns about his immediate future, despite plummeting his side to the basement of the Premier League table. He said in the pre-match press conference: "There's still so much time left this season. There are still so many games to play. I'm confident we'll be fine." Could a poor result today see Harry lose his job?

11:52. Team news for Queens Park Rangers meanwhile. Harry Redknapp is still without midfielders Joey Barton and Jordon Mutch, who are absent with hamstring problems, but Niko Kranjcar could be involved despite breaking a toe in training. The player is reportedly keen to have a pain-killing injection in order to play, and we'll find out whether he's included in the squad in half-an-hour. Long-term absentee Alejandro Faurlin remains out.

11:50. The Italian has so far struggled to make an impact at the club, and here's my opinion on why that is: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/402421-mario-balotelli-and-liverpool-whats-gone-wrong.html

11:48. Rodgers' side have won just three of their seven matches in all competitions in Sturridge's absence, but he is confident Balotelli can step up to the plate. "Balotelli's doing his best. He's a really good boy & is so keen to impress. Mario has worked like a lion over the past fortnight," said the Ulsterman. "Nobody is more determined than him to show his value and worth.”

11:46. A number of faces who have returned include Dejan Lovren, who has recovered from the abdominal injury that forced him to miss Croatia's double-header internationals last week and midfield duo Joe Allen and Emre Can who returned to first-team training after both picking up knocks on international duty last month. Mamadou Sakho, with a thigh injury, is still out but may return for the visit of Madrid in midweek.

11:45. "Daniel has pulled his calf," Rodgers told the Liverpool ECHO. "He’s looking at being out for another two to four weeks and it’s a big blow as we were looking forward to welcoming Daniel back. He has worked tirelessly. But we have other players training hard and working hard and we will turn to them. It’s why we bulked up the squad in the summer."

11:43. Sturridge's new injury creates a huge problem. He has played just three league games this season and may miss the next seven, including both home and away Champions League meetings with Real Madrid, but his presence alongside Mario Balotelli has been sorely missed. It marks his 10th injury since February 2013 alone.

11:42. The Reds were struck with yet more bad news on Friday afternoon, when it was revealed striker Daniel Sturridge suffered a new injury setback. With anticipation building upon his return to first-team action after a thigh strain picked up on England duty, the 25-year-old is facing up to a further month out after suffering a calf strain in training. He signed a new five-year deal with the club recently, and the striker who netted 25 times in all competitions last season was expected to return for the trip to Loftus Road, but will face more frustration with more time off.

11:41. The last time the two went head-to-head at Loftus Road, Liverpool ran out comfortable winners with the home side putting in a woeful performance. Reds' boss Brendan Rodgers was absent from the game with a bug but Luis Suárez twice capitalised on poor defending to put the visitors 2-0 ahead with two cool strikes, before Daniel Agger headed in Liverpool's third and Steven Gerrard had an effort cleared off the line as they claimed the three points. Can they replicate a similar performance today?

11:40. Last time out between today's two clubs, the Reds overcame QPR 1-0 in Jamie Carragher's last ever game. He crowned his final appearance with a win as Phil Coutinho's superb 30-yard strike handed them the three points after a topsy-turvy inaugural season for Brendan Rodgers. Carragher could have scored a dream goal on his departure, only for the post to deny him after a spectacular long-range half volley crashed off the goal frame.

11:38. Here's a short video of West Ham's goals in that last game as they overcame the R's with relative ease:

11:36. QPR meanwhile, currently sit bottom of the league with just one win from seven. They've scored just four goals, conceding 15 and have taken four points a possible 21. In their last game, they fell to a 2-0 defeat as an own goal by Nedum Onuoha and Diafra Sakho's header left them two points from safety at the bottom.

11:34. Before that result, Liverpool had struggled for form. A Luis Suárez-less side had just two wins from six prior, having lost three - against Manchester City and West Ham away and losing at home to Aston Villa, before succumbing to a 93rd minute Phil Jagielka wonderstrike in the Merseyside Derby. They've also struggled in cup competitions, losing away at Basel in the Champions League and just scraping past Middlesbrough in the Capital One Cup.

11:32. The Reds haven't played since their home game against the Baggies on the 4th of October, just over two weeks ago. You can read a review of the game by clicking here. Here are the highlights form that game, as a superb Adam Lallana strike and a cool Jordan Henderson finish saw the Reds take three points:

11:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of this Sunday's early kick-off as Liverpool visit Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers. We'll have live match commentary for you with myself Charlie Malam, as Harry Redknapp's side host a side looking to build upon their 2-1 win over West Brom shortly before the international break, with Real Madrid awaiting them in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Kick-off is set for 13:30GMT, and we'll have build-up to the game in the two hours before then, and plenty of live match analysis and commentary.