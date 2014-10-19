QPR 2-3 Liverpool: Late drama ensures Liverpool take all three points

This game was played at Loftus Road, as QPR and Harry Redknapp were eagerly anticipating the start of this match, up against a tough opponent in the shape of Liverpool - who have been unpredictable at best this season so far.

Both teams put out strong line-ups, as Balotelli and Sterling starred in an interesting Liverpool squad ahead of the game. Here's an intriguing fact for you (stats correct up to before kick-off).

Raheem Sterling, had played more Premier League minutes of football (1967) during the year of 2014 than any other player under the age of 21.

And it was the home side who started the game the brighter, dominating the half-chances and getting in-behind the shaky Liverpool defence as much as they could in the early minutes... Zamora and Austin both came close to breaking the deadlock within 10 minutes on the clock, with Fer and Sandro pulling the strings well in midfeild, orchestrating counter attacks with purpose and pace.

Liverpool right-back Johnson and Slovakian centre-back Skrtel were clearly not in sync at the back, and between the both of them, they were arguably lucky not to help contribute to an opening goal for QPR. Henderson did well to track back from midfield and win possession back, using his tenacity to his advantage. QPR were pulling The Reds apart, and it seemed more and more likely as the game went on that it would be a goal-fest in truth.

Balotelli came close despite being swarmed by three defenders, as the match started to gradually slow down with QPR unable to continue their high intensity levels of pressure. And then, just minutes later.... midfielder Leroy Fer had a chance gone begging as his effort crashed off the top of the crossbar. From the rebound, Austin somehow managed to get to the ball and attempted to poke it into the net, as Mignolet was out of position and therefore in no man's land. Between Johnson and Skrtel, they were able scamper the ball clear off the line!

Before the half was over, Gerrard curled an effort just wide of goal as the score stayed 0-0 at the interval. Liverpool were extremely lucky to go into the break, with a clean sheet still intact; they could have easily been 4 or 5-0 down in truth and it was clear who were the more hungry of the two sides.

As the second-half started, QPR made the first substitution of the game. Centre-back Nedum Onuoha picked up a hamstring injury before the break and was consequently replaced by Matthew Phillips in an attacking change. Both sides had chances early on in the second-half, Sandro had a power drive parried away by Mignolet before Liverpool went on the counter attack moments later and Henderson's resulting effort flew over the bar.

Sandro's home debut ended after 60 minutes, as he limped off the pitch with a knock whilst being treated by the physio. Balotelli missed an absolute sitter, after Lallana's effort was parried away well by goalkeeper McCarthy, falling into the path of the Italian striker whose effort flew over the bar to ironic cheers.

Rodgers made a double substitution, with midfield duo Coutinho and Allen coming on to replace Lallana and Can. Within minutes, they were somehow able to score and break the deadlock, in the 68th minute. But, it was not courtesy of any of their players... but QPR defender Richard Dunne who scored the weekend's third own goal with his 10th own goal of his career, turning into his own net from a low, driven cross into the area by Johnson. It was just the hosts' luck in truth, and they suddenly found themselves a goal down despite all of their efforts - nothing left in the tank, as the balance shifted and Liverpool started to build momentum.

Balotelli came close late on, but was denied as QPR did well to keep themselves in the game somehow. Then, in the 87th minute, substitute striker Eduardo Vargas popped up with a goal of his own, as he tapped the ball past Mignolet into the bottom corner of the net for a deserved equaliser. That was his first goal in English football, following his loan move from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

You would have thought QPR did enough to snatch it right? Nope. Liverpool went on the counter attack as the fourth official signalled for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, and Coutinho weaved past his marker before smashing a low drive into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-1.

That wasn't it though, as the hosts were desperate to get a result out of the game and came straight back at The Reds. A corner was whipped into the area, and Vargas pounced on the chance to complete his brace in stoppage-time, which looked as though that would seal a point for both sides.

AND THEN, Liverpool went on the break once again after taking advantage of a loss in possession - Sterling went on a 60-yard darting run and his low delivery into the box was converted into the back of the net by QPR defender Steven Caulker, the second own goal of the match and the fourth of the weekend, to make it 3-2 with seconds to play!

Unbelievable stuff, and the transition between confusion, frustration, relief, happiness and dispair was etched on the players' faces over the last 10 minutes (plus stoppage time) as the beauty of the Premier League was emphasised with this result. Liverpool knew they didn't deserve to win, but they were clinical on the counter and made QPR pay for their lack of a finishing touch especially after the first-half.

MY MOTM: Raheem Sterling. The 19-year-old winger was instrumental today, involved in all of Liverpool's counter attacking play and looked to get forward using his pace to his advantage as he frustrated his old club, always looking to beat his marker and did so with composure on the ball. Got an assist for Caulker's own goal, and deserved all the plaudits. Very good, without him, Liverpool would have struggled even more.

Honourable mention: Eduardo Vargas. Came off the bench to score both of QPR's goals today, and his pace was too much for Skrtel and Johnson to handle. Impressive display, I still don't understand as to why Redknapp does not start him and how he's even at the club now is a surprise to me.

As a result of this breathtaking game, QPR stay bottom of the table (goal difference separates them and Burnley) whilst Liverpool jump to 4th place ahead of their midweek Champions League clash against La Liga giants Real Madrid.