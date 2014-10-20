Chelsea v Maribor Live of UCL and Goals 2014

21:40. So, that's it from me tonight. I hope you've enjoyed following my commentary as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank-you and good night.

21:36. Professionalism and efficiency at it's finest. A beautiful goal to top off a brilliant performance. Chelsea's highest ever Champions League win secured in style. You have to feel for Maribor, because they weren't even bad, Chelsea just maintained complete control at all times. Bring on Manchester United.

FULL-TIME: Chelsea 6-0 Maribor

90'. What a fabulous goal. Nathan Ake puts in a stunning long ball to Eden Hazard and the Chelsea player of the year does the rest. He takes the ball out of the air, skins the defender twice and blasts the ball past the outstretched goalkeeper.

GOAL! Chelsea 6-0 Maribor (Hazard)

87'. I can honestly say I've never seen such a comfortable Chelsea performance, it's been like a training match. Thoroughly professional throughout.

83'. Chelsea win a corner after another magical Hazard run.

79'. Maribor have been well and truly been taught a lesson tonight. Chelsea have been on another planet. Five goals and they are fully deserved.

GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 Maribor (Hazard)

77'. The third penalty of the night as Branislav Ivanovic is brought down blatantly.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA

75'. What a chance for Willian! The Brazilian unleashes a monstrous strike against the bar for Chelsea.

72'. Tavares comes off for Jean-Philippe Mendy. Then Dominic Solanke makes his official Chelsea debut as he replaces Oscar. The young English striker only turned 17 last week. This will be a night he will never, ever forget.

71'. Maribor were beginning to come back into the game before the penalty miss, but that has really knocked the stuffing out of them and they are just carving open the defence at ease here.

70'. Nathan Ake tries a shot from around 35 yards and it's a wild miss. Worth a try though.

68'. What a chance for Oscar! So close to a terrific fifth for Chelsea. The Brazilian cuts inside onto his right foot and sends a scorcher just wide of the post. Ibraimi, who missed the Maribor penalty, is off for Zahovic.

67'. That really just sums up Maribor's night.

65'. He's missed it! Ibraimi hits a poor penalty against the outside of the post and Chelsea are off the hook. Eden Hazard then goes on a wonderful solo run, but rather than pulling the ball back to Willian, he goes himself and it's saved.

64'. Stupid mistake by Nemanja Matic. He clumsily comes into the back of Ibraimi and gives Maribor an opportunity to score.

PENALTY TO MARIBOR

60'. Promising young Dutchman Nathan Ake comes on for Cesc Fabregas. This is a fantastic opportunity for some much-needed game time for the Champions League debutant.

58'. Chelsea resting a bit now, with one eye on the United game on Sunday and rightly so. As a result, Maribor are seeing more of the ball. What they can do with it though remains to be seen.

54'. This is too, too easy. Filipe Luis skins his marker down the left-wing before playing a delicious cross along the face of goal. Eden Hazard tries to slot the ball home and it bounces of the left-back Viler and goes in. The defender is then immediately substituted. Not his best night.

GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Maribor (Viler o.g)

48'. What a chance for Zouma! The 19-year-old rises to a ridiculous height from a corner, but his powerful header is straight at Handanovic.

47'. If Chelsea continue with the intensity that they played the first-half, this could be five or six.

KICK-OFF

20:42. Will Dominic Solanke and Nathan Ake get their Champions League debuts? Will Jose rest Hazard and Fabregas for this weekend's visit to Manchester United? Stay tuned for the second half.

20:32. I've never seen an easier first-half for Chelsea! With all due respect to Maribor, they are just not good enough to cope with Chelsea's undeniable quality and the only down-side for the hosts is the knock picked up by Loic Remy.

HALF-TIME

45'. What a chance for Ivanovic! Hazard goes on a mazy run and pulls it back towards the Serbian right-back, but his shot goes well over from around eight yards, poor miss!

44'. Ivanovic puts in a promising cross towards Kurt Zouma, but Handanovic gets there before the big Frenchman.

40'. Chelsea have a corner after a Drogba cross is headed behind. The ball eventually falls to Eden Hazard, but the Belgian puts a low shot straight at Handanovic.

35'. It's all just too easy for Jose Mourinho's side at the moment. They've barely broken out of second gear and Eden Hazard is controlling the game.

32'. What an outstanding start to this game Chelsea have made! Eden Hazard breaks after a Maribor corner and the captain goes on a lung-busting run into the box and Fabregas plays a wonderful square ball to Terry for a simple tap-in.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Maribor (Terry)

27'. Ibraimi tries a long range shot and it's not bad, but it's too central and Cech catches with ease.

24'. He was never going to miss that one! Chelsea's other striker tucks a sweet penalty into the bottom left corner, Munich 2012-esque. 2-0.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Maribor (Drogba)

22'. Mertelj handles from a Willian cross and Didier Drogba will take the penalty, for his first goal since returning to the club. Big moment for the Ivorian.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA

21'. Yet another Branislav Ivanovic cross from the right comes in towards Eden Hazard in a centre-forward position and the Belgian's naivety shows as he can't convert the low ball.

19'. Willian is played through by Nemanja Matic into a similar position as Remy for the goal and the Brazilian almost replicates the former's effort, but he was offside.

15'. It's not looking good for Loic Remy and he is taken off for Didier Drogba just minutes after scoring. That's a shame.

13'. Goal! John Terry puts a long ball up the pitch for Remy and the striker cuts inside and puts an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper, but it's not all celebrations as Loic Remy badly hurts his groin and doesn't celebrate. This could be a problem. Didier Drogba warming up.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Maribor (Remy)

12'. Good chance for Loic Remy. Great work from Oscar and Willian puts the Frenchman through on goal, but his shot is just kept out.

9'. Filipe Luis plays a wonderful volleyed-pass through to Oscar in the box and the latter tries an overhead kick, but he misses the kick. The Brazilian then hits a shot just wide from range.

8'. Maribor's Mertelj hits an ugly shot high and wide from 30 yards out.

6'. Bohar has a decent chance to score for Maribor. Viler puts in a cross and the man that equalised against Schalke sendsGoo a header just over.

3'. Chelsea win a corner after Ivanovic has a cross blocked behind, but it comes to nothing. Maribor yet to break out of their own half in these early stages.

1'. Chelsea, of course, dominating possession. Branislav Ivanovic is found open on the right, but his cross is blocked with ease.

KICK-OFF

19:42. The stadium is bouncing as Chelsea, shooting to the right, prepare to kick-off.

19:37. The teams will be out on the pitch any minute now, while the iconic Champions League anthem plays.

19:25. Maribor will be playing to avoid defeat, obviously, but they can be good on the break and they are not to be underestimated, as they showed in their previous games.

19:10. A healthy atmosphere is beginning to build at the Bridge. It will no doubt be rocking by the time the first whistle comes around.

19:02. Just over 40 minutes until kick-off. What are your predictions? Have your say via Facebook on the widget at the bottom of your page.

19:00. Chelsea academy products Nathan Ake and Dom Solanke are on the bench, as Solanke hopes to make his debut for the first-team.

18:57. Very interesting team selection from Mourinho. He has included outcast Petr Cech, for his third appearance of the season, while teenage prodigy Kurt Zouma makes his Champions League debut in defence with John Terry. Filipe Luis also gets his second start of the campaign.

18:55. The officials are all from the Netherlands. The referee is Danny Makkelie. The assistants are Patrick Langkamp and Mario Diks, while the fourth official is Rob Van de Ven. Just in case you were wondering.

18:50. Maribor's bench reads: Cotman, Ndiaye, Sallalich, Zahovic, Mendy, Vrsic, Arghus

18:48. BREAKING: Maribor have announced their starting line-up on their official Twitter page. The line up reads: Handanovic; Viler, Suler, Rajcevic, Stojanovic; Filipovic, Mertej; Bohar, Mejac; Ibraimi, Tavares.

18:47. Chelsea's bench reads: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Ake, Salah, Solanke, Drogba.

18:46. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their starting line-up on their official Twitter page. The line-up reads: Cech; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Filipe Luis; Matic, Fabregas; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Remy.

18:45. Maribor can too play some neat football. Look at Damjan Bohar's strike to give his side the lead against Schalke.

18:40. While on the subject of highlights, have a look at Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The brilliance of the two goals is clear - what classy strikes!

18:30. Here are the highlights of Chelsea's win at Sporting Lisbon a few weeks ago. Look at how many chances the Blues had!

18:25. Stamford Bridge will undoubtedly be full to the brim tonight, as the Chelsea faithful hope to see their side's first Champions League home win of the season. Due to UEFA regulations and to prevent the clashing of supporters, the capacity of Stamford Bridge has to be reduced to 39,000 - making it even more likely to be full.

18:20. For the record, as soon as the teams are announced, probably in about half an hour, you will be informed. As soon as we at VAVEL UK know the line-ups, so will you.

18:15. Maribor's line-up for their last Champions League game against Schalke and potentially tonight reads: Handanovic; Mejac, Rajcevic, Suler, Viler; Filipovic, Mertelj, Bohar, Vrsic; Ibraimi, Tavares.

18:10. Chelsea's line-up for the Palace game and potentially tonight reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Remy.

18:05. There are no known injuries in the Maribor squad, so Ante Simundza shouldn't have such of a selection headache.

18:00. Chelsea are still missing star man Diego Costa, while Andre Schurrle and Ramires are out with an illness and a groin injury respectively. That likely means that Loic Remy and Willian will both start, just as they did in Chelsea's win at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

17:55. Maribor boss Ante Simundza is still confident his side can get something out of the game.

"Our mentality is to win, to play offensively," Simundza said. "We always try to go for a win, but we will certainly not be pushing very, very hard from the beginning without thinking in this match.

"Chelsea is a very competitive team in every minute, in every second of the game.

"It will be very tough to find some flaws. We will do our best to find it and try to use it."

17:50. Jose Mourinho insists that he will not rest any of his first-team players ahead of the crucial visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

"I don't have Man United in mind. I have Maribor in mind," Mourinho said.

"I don't rest players. We must play with what we have, with the best we have.

"We are not going to concede any favour by resting people or changing the team, no way."

17:45. Maribor's qualification this year was via qualifying. They dispatched of Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar and Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel-Aviv, before beating Celtic in the play-off round to make it to the Champions League group stage for the very first time and tonight's encounter is possibly the biggest in their history. Anything other than a loss would see the Maribor squad return back to Slovenia as heroes.

17:40. These two sides have never met in any competition. Maribor's first appearance in the Champions League was in 1997 when they were knocked out by Turkish side Besiktas in the third qualifying round.

17:35. Maribor's last game was the draw with Schalke at the Veltins Arena. The Slovenian champions actually led, via Bohar, before the equaliser from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, just like he did against Chelsea on matchday one.

17:30. Maribor have slightly overachieved in this competition to be honest. Two 1-1 draws with Schalke and Sporting have ensured they sit in second spot, purely based on alphabetical order.

17:25. Chelsea's last game in this competition was their 1-0 win away at Sporting Lisbon. Nemanja Matic headed home the winner to get Chelsea's first three points of the campaign. The game before was a frustrating 1-1 draw with Schalke at Stamford Bridge.

17:20. Chelsea are among the favourites to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the second time in May. Life is good for Jose Mourinho's side at the moment, as they sit top of their Champions League group as well as the Premier League and they are yet to lose a game in any competition so far this season. They are top of Group G, with a win and a draw.

17:15. Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea vs Maribor live inline in the UEFA Champions League match. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.