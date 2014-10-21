Score Barcelona 2-0 Ajax in Champions League 2014

21:40. Thank you for everybody that looked and shared this liveinline. Thank you and I'm out!

21:37. Barcelona take the three points after a huge win against Ajax. The Dutch champions had good chances to score, mainly due to shabby defending from Gerard Pique. However it was Barcelona who get the win with goals from Neymar, Messi and Ramirez.

90*3'. Ramirez secures the three points for Barcelona with the last kick of the game! Ramirez picks up the ball on the left hand side of the penalty box and Ramirez smashes the ball past Cillessen to make it 3-1 to the hosts!

90*3'. Goal! Barcelona 3-1 Ajax (Ramirez)

90*2'. Dani Alves almost makes it 3-1 with his brilliant Roberto Carlos impression.

4 minutes of stoppage time.

88'. The substitute El Ghazi has managed a late goal for Ajax! The Dutch winger latches onto a deflected shot in the penalty box and the 19-year-old just simply places it past Ter Stegen!

88'. Goal! Barcelona 2-1 Ajax (El Ghazi)

21:25. Bayern have now gone 7-1 up against Roma. Imagine a German team winning 7-1 away from home...

82'. Great defending from Ajax! Moisander manages to clear away a cross from Pedro that went along the face of goal out for a throw in.

81'. Munir has a shot on the outside of the box blocked by an Ajax defender that nearly dips into the net. Still 2-0 to Barcelona

75'. Iniesta has been substituted for 21-year-old Rafinha. Barca have now substituted Messi, Neymar & Iniesta early. Must be an important game this weekend.

73'. Barcelona are currently playing with 10 men as Pique is receiving treatment after picking up a head injury.

71'. Rakitic has a shot from outside the penalty box well delt with by Cillessen.

65'. Messi is subbed off for Barcelona wonder kid Munir. A risky move from Luis Enrique?

62'. Pique again makes a silly mistake. This time the Spanish centre back clears the ball badly from inside his penalty box and the ball almost beats ter Stegen! Luckly the ball lands on the roof of the net.

58' Messi tries his go at the Two Footed Corner Challenge but the ball goes just wide over the bar.

54'. Ajax this time around have a chance on goal as Riedewald has a chance at the near post hit the side netting.

50'. Messi again comes close to scoring. The forward beats 4 Ajax players inside the penalty box but his shot can only hit the outside netting. Typical Messi.

49'. Pedro has shot on the outside of the box well saved by Cillessen, but the ball falls straight to Messi who taps the ball in but the flag was already up for offside.

48'. Barcelona have again started brightly. Messi has been at the centrepiece of every Barca attack.

46'. Messi gives Barca the first chance of the second half after he blasts the ball over the bar again.

20:45. Second half kick-off!

20:36. Here are the other half time scores from around Europe APOEL Nicosia 0 – 0 Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea 3 – 0 Maribor, Schalke 04 1 – 1 Sporting CP, BATE Borisov 0 – 6 Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto 1 – 0 Athletic Bilbao.

20:33. Ajax are far from out of contest tonight. The Dutch side have had a few chances in the half and Pique almost gifted the visitors a goal midway through the first half.

20:31. A very good first half of football. Barcelona have of course been the most dominate side of the half with two superb goal from Neymar ans Lionel Messi. Iniesta came close to adding a third but Cillessen pulled off a great save to deny him.

Half-time Barcelona 2-0 Ajax

42'. Ajax come close again after a Klaassen shot takes a massive deflection off Bartra and the ball just goes wide of the post.

38'. What a run from Iniesta but it is an even better save from Cillessen! The Spanish genius runs through the Ajax defence like it is Roma's but his chip from 6 yards out was brilliantly saved by Cillessen and the ball goes behind for a corner.

20:23. If you thought Ajax fans should be upset, they have nothing on Roma fan, as Thomas Muller makes it 5-0 to Bayern Munich inside 35 minutes. At this rate, Brazil > Roma?

35'. A mistake from Pique almost results in an Ajax goal but the former Manchester United defender manages to tap the ball to ter Stegen who clears the ball.

31'. Veltman is the first player to be booked after a foul on Neymar

20:16. In other news from around Europe, Bayern have gone 4-0 up against Roma and Chelsea lead against Maribor 3-0.

28'. Pedro hits the post! After a brilliant counter attack from Barcelona, Pedro smashes the ball againts the far post to prevent the hosts from getting a third goal.

23'. It was only a matter of time before Messi got on the score sheet. The centre forward finds a pocket of open space in the Ajax defence and Iniesta plays in a b-e-autiful pass to Messi and the Argentina captain only has to pass the ball past Cillessen to make it 2-0!

23'. Goal! Barcelona 2-0 Ajax (Messi)

21'. Pedro seems to think that its the 90th minute and time wasting is on the agenda as the Spanish winger skills his way past the entire Ajax defence, only to kick it out for a goal kick.

17'. Despite an early Neymar goal, little has happened since. Can Ajax command a comeback?

14'. Jordi Alba has been terrorising the left-wing in the opening 15 minutes. The Ajax defenders are finding it difficult to stop the Spaniard.

10'. Messi has a good chance to double Barca's lead but his close range effor just goes wide over the bar.

7'. Neymar opens the scoring for the home side and what a goal! After some lovley passing from Messi and Iniesta, Messi lays the ball off to Neymar on the right side of the penalty box who slots the ball nealty past Cillessen.

Goal! Barcelona 1-0 Ajax (Neymar)

4'. As you would suspect all the possesion has been with Barcelona, no real chances yet though for either side.

1'. Barcelona kick the match off.

19:45. Kick-off!

19:42. The teams have emerged from the tunnel.

19:39. Messi is just 3 goals shy of equaling Raul's Champions League goalscoring record (61 goals). Could the Argentine magician reach this milestone or even surpass it?

19:32. The last time these sides met at the Nou Camp, Messi did what Messi does best.

19:29. Just over 15 minutes into kick-off.

19:23. What do you think the score will be tonight people? Could Ajax cause a massive upset against the Catalan giants.

19:16. Some huge matches tonight in the Champions League. Roma host Bayern Munich, Sporting travel to Schalke and FC Porto take on Athletic Bilbao.

19:14. Barcelona have fielded a very strong team tonight against the Dutch champions despite a thigh injury to Sergio Busquests.

(4-3-3) Ajax team: Cillessen; Van Rhijn, Veltman, Moisander, Viergever; Klaassen, Zimling, Andersen; Schöne, Sigthórsson, Kishna

(4-3-3) Barcelona team: Ter Stegen, Alves, Bartra, Piqué, Alba, Rakitic,Mascherano, Iniesta, Pedro, Messi, Neymar

19:08. Team news coming up shortly.

19:00. One thing is certain, this match is sure to be a classic!

18.54. Barca defender Adriano has been ruled out of the game with hamstring trouble, while there are also doubts over the fitness of midfielder Sergio Busquets.

18:45. Ajax also travelled to Spain with injured duo Nicolai Boilesen (concussion) and Thulani Serero (hamstring).

18:38. Ajax will be without winger Viktor Fischer, who has a hamstring problem, but mostly de Boer has a full squad to pick from.

18:33. Michael Laudrup is another great player that has both played for Ajax and Barcelona. The former Swansea manager joined Barcelona under Johan Cryuff in 1989, before moving 5 years later to La Liga rivals Real Madrid. The Dane joined Ajax in 1997 during his final season of professional football.

18:26. Barcelona may be entitled to rest a majority of first team players due to the upcoming El Clasico.

18:14. Barcelona’s 3-2 defeat to Paris St German was the earliest they have lost in the Champions League since 2001.

18:07. Frank de Boer told ajax.nl: "I want to see us having fun tomorrow night. "With these kind of games, you have an opportunity to show what you can do. "However, to beat this Barca team tomorrow we all have to match our best-ever performances."

18:02. Ajax are without a win in their last eight away matches in the Champions League, stretching back to October 2011 when they beat GNK Dinamo Zagreb 2-0. The last time Ajax won in Spain was a 3-0 quarter-final victory against Atletico Madrid in 1997, which manager Frank de Bour started.

18:01. Barcelona's fixture list doesn't get any cruller than this. After playing Ajax tonight they play Real Madrid on Saturday in one of the biggest matches of the football calendar, the El Clasico.

17:50. Barca coach Luis Enrique told a press conference: "Ajax are a very well-organised team that know how to attack. After winning a game and losing another, the third is a huge match for us. It's at home and very important for our qualification. And we need the support of the fans."

17:46. Both teams have also had football greats play for both teams. Johan Cryuff started his incredible career in Amsterdam with Ajax in 1964, before making the move to Barcelona in 1973. Cryuff also managed both teams, creating the "Dream Team" during his time at Barca.

17:41. These two great teams have only played against each other twice in the Champions League. Barcelona and Ajax were both in the same group in last years Champions League, in which Barcelona won 4-0 at the Nou Camp whilst Ajax defeated the La Liga giants 2-1 at the Amsterdam Arena.

17:38. Ajax are 3rd in Group F with 2 points. Ajax drew 1-1 with both APOEL and PSG. Could Ajax get to winning ways tonight?

17:34. Barcelona sit 2nd in Group F with 3 points. The Catalonia giants defeated APOEL away from home 1-0 in their first Champions League game of the Group Stage, however they were on the losing side of the spectrum a fortnight ago away against PSG in a thrilling 3-2 win for the French side.

17:30. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions League Group F clash were La Liga giants Barcelona will welcome the masters of Dutch football, Ajax, to the Nou Camp. Kick off is at 19:45 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK