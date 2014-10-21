Tonight's Paper Talk; featuring Taarabt, Sunderland and Shaw

QPR playmaker Adel Taarabt has hit back at claims from manager Harry Redknapp made in the press on Sunday, saying that he was, "about three stone overweight." He conducted an interview recently with a reporter, suggesting that the manager barely shows up for training, as well as taking pictures of himself flexing his muscles, looking toned on the contrary to what Redknapp had previously stated.

Sunderland are set to give back to their supporters who bought tickets to their 8-0 defeat against Southampton on the weekend. Gus Poyet is reportedly poised to make a lot of changes to the first-team starting line-up, ahead of their next Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Captain and defender John O'Shea said: "We win and lose as a team, players, staff and fans. However we wanted to acknowledge and thank the supporters who travelled such a long way to give us their backing and despite everything, stayed with us until the final whistle."

According to reports, Chelsea are preparing a bid to sign Marseille's young midfeilder Giannelli Imbula in the January transfer window, where they will immediately loan him back out to the Ligue 1 club. They have been spotted with scouts watching him recently.

Manchester United's young full-back Luke Shaw has vowed to improve, and admitted that he is yet to hit his top form at the club following his £30million move from Southampton in the summer.

He had this to say: "They haven't seen the best of me yet, I know I haven't been up to my full potential and I think maybe people can see that at the moment. I am trying hard and it's about getting used to everything. When you come to a club like this it's never easy for a young player like me. But, I'll get myself started soon and put in good performances. I wouldn't say I've been horrendous but I know I can do much better - and I need to do better. I've come to United and I know what they need, I've been working hard and the performances will come."

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has heaped praise on his midfield team-mate Ross Barkley, saying that he is the perfect number 10 and has backed him to become England's best player in the future. Barkley recovered from his injury to make his first appearance of the season last Saturday in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa and looked very sharp in action, having been out for three months, with the Belgian youngster having this to say:

"He is like a friend and brother to me off the pitch, I am very happy that he is back on it because he brings something that the whole team needs. He has that rawness, that skill, that power. He is a perfect partner for me to play up front with and I am very happy that he is back. There are loads of players who can help me, but he has something that none of us have. I can't explain it - he is the best player in our team. He will be somebody that the England team will rely on, at the moment they rely on Rooney but I think that will be Ross in the future."