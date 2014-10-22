Anderlecht - Arsenal LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Text Commentary of Champions League 2014

Thank you guys for sharing this thrilling finale with me and be sure to check out other European coverage from VAVEL later this week. I've been Jamie Joslyn thank you and good night.

9:40 Anderlecht meanhwile will fell heartbroken as they were playing some really good football towards the end of the game and could have been out of site, however they conceded two really soft goals and it's goals that are the point of the football.

9:39 What an escape for Arsenal who had defeat staring them in the face but had the character to find two goals out of nowhere from Gibbs and Podolski to leave them in a solid position in Group D in terms of going through.

9:34 Full time: Anderlecht 1 Arsenal 2.

91st minute, Goal! Arsenal take lead. Anderlecht could not clear ball as Sanchez's low cross from the right hits the defender and falls for sub Podolski who fires home into roof of the net left footed from six yards.

89th minute, Goal! Arsenal equalize. Right back Chambers with deep cross from the right that picks out opposite full back Kieran Gibbs who volleys in on the run left footed.

88th minute, Anderlecht substitution, Dendonker for Praet.

85th minute, Good work down right by Najar down right who pulls back to Praet whose right foot shot is parried away by Martinez at his near post.

83rd minute Arsenal substitution Podolski for Wilshere.

83rd minute, Anderlecht substitution Suarez for Cyriac.

81st minute, Sanchez right footed bends a costless kick into right side netting from 25 yards, Deschacht booked for giving it away.

79th minute, Najar with good run down right and then squares for Praet who plays inside again for Vanden Borre who scuffs one onto the post and Najar puts rebound into the side netting.

75th minute, Double substitution for Arsenal, Campbell and Oxlade-Chamberlin for Welbeck and Flamini.

71st minute, Goal! Anderlecht take the lead, Praet worked his way to the right byline and produced a flighted cross to the far post where Najar was costless and he headed down past Martinez into the right bottom corner from 12 yards.

66th minute Welbeck booked for a proffesional foul in his own half.

64th minute, Best chance of game, Cazorla slipped in behind down left side of box by Sanchez, his left foot shot squirts under Proto's body however he is able to pounce on it.

58th minute, Martinez finally has a save to make as Cyriac hits it staright at him from 25 yards following good direct play by Conte down the left.

55th minute, Good build up by Arsenal with Sanchez pulling the ball across from right side of box that Ramsey pulls just wide with right foot from centre of box.

50th minute, Inswinging costless kick from Cazorla down the left which found Sanchez close to goal who produced a back header that Porto beats away.

48th Left wing cross only half cleared and Ibrahim Conte's right foot shot from the centre of the box is well blocked by Per Mertasakcker.

47th minute, Mbemba fires a clearence of his teamate Vanden Borre and the ball luckily bounces straight to Silvio Porto.

8:46 Second haalf gets underway.

8:32 Arsenal have lacked fluency in the game in an attacking sense and due to one or two silly errors they've invited some Anderlecht presure, much improvment needed by both sides in the second half though.

Half Time Anderelcht 0 Arsenal 0

40th minute, Flighted ball down right side of Arsenal box, which Praet gets on the end of and tries to pull back but Martinez comes off his line and blocks.

33rd minute, Achemapong with another great run down the left and a drilled low cross across the box that was neither a shot or a cross really.

28th minute, Achemapong with a real show of speed down the left, which leads to a good looking low cross that is turned behind for a corner.

23rd minute, Quick break by Wilshere and Welbeck leads to the latter being tripped up just outside left edge of box.

20th minute, Gibbs body checks Najar down Anderlecht right.

16th minute, Good direct ball down right from Chambers to Sanchez who dleivers an early cross for Welbeck who heads high and wide.

15th minute, Vanden Borre kicks Sanchez down right next to the left corner flag.

13th minute, Once again Arsenal lose the ball in the middle of their own half, this time through Flamini and it leads to Cyriac having a shot blocked.

11th minute, Arsenal courtesy of Danny Welbeck being tripped get a costless kick on the edge of the box after good tight link up play with Jack Wilshere.

8th minute, Monreal is booked for taking down Cyriac from behind halfway inside the Arsenal half.

6th minute, good play by Praet winning the ball deep in Arsenal's half and then laying back to Vanden Borre who's dangerous right wing cross is headed away.

3rd minute, good early chance for Arsenal as Alexis Sanchez pulls the ball back to the edge of the box from the right and Santi Cazorla first time fires well over with his right foot.

7:46 Anderlecht kick us off.

7:42 Teams walking out here at the Constant Vanden Stock with both sides wearing their home strips whilst listening to the Champions League anthem.

7:40 Anderlecht will hold no fear coming into this game as seven of their starting 11 are under the age of 25.

7:36 Even with Arsenal's defensive injury crisis, not a lot points towards an Anderlecht victory with the Brussels based team having no victory in their last 10 Champions League games.

7:33 Tonights game will not have the significance of the last meeting, which was in April 1970 in the second leg of the Fairs Cup final where Arsenal won 3-0 at Highbury overturning a 2-1 deficit to see Frank Mclintock lift the trophy.

7:13 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be hoping for a birthday celbration in Belgium tonight as he turns 65 years old.

7:11 Big night for Emilliano Martinez, 22 who is set to make his Champions League debut tonight in goal

7:08 Substitiutes Rosicky, Arteta, Podolski, Oxlade-Chamberlin, Campbell, Bellerin, Huddart

7:07 Arsenal team- Martinez, Chambers, Mertersaker, Monreal, Gibbs, Ramsey, Flamini, Wilshere, Sanchez, Welbeck, Cazorla

7:05 Substitiutes Suarez, Colin, Klijestan, Dendoncker, Roef, Kabasele, Mitrovic

7:03 Anderlecht team- Proto, Vanden Borre, Mbemba ManguluDeschacht, Acheampong, Najar, Tielemans, Defour, Conte, Praet, Cyriac

7:02 Team news is in.

6:15. Tonight's referee is Carlos Velasco Carballo from Spain.

6:12. Arsene Wenger's options for this game are incredibly limited especially in defensive areas. Most notably he is without his two first choice goalkeepers Wojciech Szczęsny, through suspension, and David Ospina, through a knee injury. The team are also without the likes of Laurent Koscielny and Mesut Ozil due to recent knocks, who join certain other long term absentees.

6:09. N'Sakala is the only player who is definitley ruled out for Anderlecht heading into this game with a knee injury. While there are some doubts on the fitness of Nuytink and Suarez.

6:08. Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger was adamant that this will not be an easy game for his side saying: "We know that we play in the Champions League, away from home, and it will be a battle." When asked about his age as it is his birthday, the Frenchmen responded: "We need to reduce the gap between performances and points and I still feel young enough."

6:05. Anderlecht manager Bensik Hasi had this to say ahead of tonight's game. "We have to play as we did against Galatasaray in Turkey, we have to find the same belief." Refering to his side's 1-1 draw on matchday one. When asked about Arsenal's injury problems he said: "It will be a mistake to think Arsenal are weaker without a few top players." Comments courtesy of UEFA.com.

6:00. These two haven't met in European competition since the famous 1970 Fairs Cup final, when Arsenal won 3-0 in the second leg at Highbury.

5:55. Anderlecht have, as expected, struggled so far in the Champions League. They would have been hopeful after the first game, however, when they took a point from a daunting trip to Istanbul. This hope was enstinguished though as Dortmund brushed them aside 3-0 on their own patch when the German side themselves have been in poor form.

5:51. Two very different nights for Arsenal in the Champions League so far this season. To start the campaign they headed to the very intimadating Signal Iduna Park and were comprehensively outplayed by Borussia Dortmund, who have been poor this season. However, they followed up arguablly their most dissapointing night this season with their best by far as they thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 at the Emirates with Danny Welbeck getting a hat trick.

5:48. The two sides have had contrasting starts to their European campaigns with Anderlecht picking up one point from two games. While Arsenal won their second match following an opening game defeat.

5:45. Hi Guys, my name is Jamie Joslyn and I'll be giving you live commentary of Anderlecht vs Arsenal from the Constant Vanden Stock.