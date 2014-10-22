As it happened: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid Live UCL Results and Scores 2014

22:10. Anyway, that's all from us tonight. After a positive start, Liverpool fell victim to the world-class talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, who neatly netted his first Anfield goal after a lovely early flick towards the back post. It was soon two, as poor defending allowed Karim Benzema to head into the far corner with a fantastic looping header and he stabbed home a third on the 41st minute after taking advantage of Simon Mignolet's poor goalkeeping. From there on in, Madrid controlled the game and looked like adding to their lead throughout. The hosts' didn't, and despite switching the system by bringing off Mario Balotelli and sending Raheem Sterling up top - it didn't have too much of an effect and the game ended 0-3 as the visitors shone ahead of the Clasico on Saturday. Hopefully you enjoyed the live match commentary, even if you didn't enjoy the result as a Liverpool fan - thank you for joining VAVEL UK and myself, Charlie Malam, and good night.

22:05. "I thought we were excellent in the first 20-25 minutes," Rodgers tells Sky Sports. "We were a wee bit unfortunate to be three goals down at half-time, but we needed to get a goal in the first 15 minutes. We made a great start but when they got the first goal they really showed their quality." It was only the Ulsterman's third Champions League game in charge, but his inferiority was fully shown by Ancelotti and Madrid. "Performance-wise we played reasonably well, we were just punished by a top-class side. Real Madrid were terrific. We faced a top, top quality team. Speed, technique; you can see why they are champions." The second and third goals are from set-pieces again, it's an issue for us and we have to be better than that. It's something we need to analyse and continue to work on."

22:03. Rodgers' side have kept just one clean sheet in the last 18 competitive games, and they face a Real Madrid away and Premier League front-runners Chelsea at Anfield within the coming weeks. They lack that fear going forward and they look increasingly susceptible at the back. It's early in the season, but it's looking bad for the Reds at the minute.

21:59. Ronaldo, talking after the match, continued: "I'm not worried about the Champions League goalscoring record. I know I will beat it. Me and Lionel Messi are very close. The best thing is that the team has nine points. Can we retain the cup? Why not? We are taking it step-by-step but we are going to try. We know it will be tough but we are positive and it is possible."

21:57. The home side were punished for poor defending, from everyone at the back and Mignolet in goal. After conceding the first, the Reds lost their momentum after they had pressed and pushed Madrid hard.

21:52. And here's the second, as Benzema rises at the back post to send a header over Mignolet and into the far corner. Terrific execution from the Frenchman.

21:48. Ronaldo, speaking after the game: "It was special to score my first goal at Anfield. We knew it was a difficult place to come but we deserved to win the game." It was his goal that changed the game, and it was a spectacular one. You can see it for yourself here:

21:45. Not quite the same at Anfield unfortunately, even though Ludogorets gained the three points - Brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo and a Karim Benzema brace give Real Madrid a comfortable three points. Casillas was rarely tested, and the result was definitely a fair one. Though bar a few defensive errors, Liverpool weren't all that bad, they just weren't as good as the visitors and paid the result.

21:42. Not quite so glum for Arsenal, as they score twice in the final minutes to nick the three points. Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski were the goalscorers, scoring in the 89th and 90th minutes.

21:40. Final scores elsewhere: Anderlecht 1-2 Arsenal, Galatasaray 0-4 Borussia Dortmund, Olympiakos 1-0 Juventus, Atletico Madrid 5-0 Malmo, Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Zenit, Monaco 0-0 Benfica, Ludogorets 1-0 Basel.

21:37. Swing in standing at Ludogorets! The Bulgarians have gone 1-0 up at home to Basel. They could do the Reds a huge favour by keeping that scoreline up. Basel play them again at home in the next matchday, before the Swiss side play Madrid and then Liverpool in the final game.

21:35. Not exactly one of those trademark European nights at Anfield, as they succumb to Real Madrid's superior quality. The first goal shellshocked them, and before they knew it, it was 2-0. They struggled up top, as Balotelli was hauled off at half-time. That's eight successive victories in all competitions for Ancelotti's side, and they were simply much, much better than Brendan Rodgers side. They came to Anfield as champions and lived up to their reputation with constant menacing counter-attacks. The following Madrid fans are in good mood in the Anfield Road End, but the home supporters trudge out with their hopes of Last 16 Qualification a little damaged.

FT: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid.

90+1' You'll Never Walk Alone ringing around Anfield despite the circumstances are two minutes added on. This result leaves them in a bad position but Ludogorets and Basel are currently 0-0, meaning the Reds will be just four points behind them with three games remaining as it stands.

88' Little to talk about from Anfield as the game peters out into the final minutes. Pepe goes down under a challenge from Sterling, but it's all a little dramatic as Madrid look to see out the game.

85' Emre Can tries a speculative shot, but it flies well over Casillas' goal whilst the Madrid fans party in the Anfield Road Lower.

84' Third and final sub for Madrid, as Marcelo is replaced by Nacho after a strong performance.

83' Good chance for Sterling to get on the scoresheet late on, as Johnson's cross towards him at the back post is headed out by Arbeloa after the teenager misreads it's trajectory. Lallana again takes, and it's again easily dealt with. They've made very little influence from corners tonight.

82' Markovic wins a corner, but the hope has all died out now as Lallana comes over to cross it in. He finds Lovren from the set-piece, but he's travelling backwards as he meets the ball and Madrid deal with it.

80' Kroos comes off for Illarramendi, the former Bayern Munich man has managed a 93% pass percentage this evening and in tune with Modric, has conducted the game with ease for the Spanish side.

79' Illarramendi looks set to enter the field of play, as Ancelotti makes a second substitution. On the field, Madrid are still searching for a fourth as Benzema has a shot blocked and Modric's low drilled effort falls straight into Mignolet's clutches.

77' Marcelo is found by superb pass forward, but it's well defended. The Reds haven't been as bad defensively as they have in previous games, but Madrid's quality and class in the final third have seen them reap the rewards of poor decisions and lapses in concentration tonight.

76' The game has completely lost it's tempo here, as Madrid look to shore up the result and a clean sheet ahead of the Clasico on Saturday. The Reds are trying to push forward, but with Khedira having been brought on, their chances of a consolation now look even smaller.

75' Can shoots after the ball falls invitingly to him on the edge, but it's blocked. Madrid counter with pace, but after Marcelo's lightning pace sees him beat a number of opponents, Lovren clears and breaks forward himself. Though, the Reds don't have the same quick passing and quick thinking of the visiting side, and the attack comes to nothing again.

74' Ronaldo beats Lovren, but Can gets back to thwart him. On the counter, another good ball from Sterling into Lallana but he's caught offside. Ancelotti is getting ready to introduce Khedira, as Ronaldo makes way to a chorus of boos.

73' Rodriguez nearly makes it four, after some quick one-touch passing, Benzema tees him up on the edge of the area but his effort goes narrowly wide of the post.

72' Close for the home side, but it's just not happening. Lallana finds Moreno down the left and he finds Sterling. Eventually the ball is found into feet in the six-yard box but as Lallana flicks it wide of the near post, he's offside.

71' Ronaldo flicks it into Rodriguez' touch and as he comes into the box, his touch is heavy and Lovren defends it. Emre Can breaks with strength and pace, but his pass into Markovic is poor and Varane clears.

70' Gerrard takes and Skrtel rises to it, but can't find the target. Sterling tries to rescue something from it, but Moreno's cross is poor and though Benzema beats Johnson on the counter - Lovren delays Madrid's attack and allows the Reds' defence to get back into position.

69' Liverpool mounting some pressure, but Real's back-line looking strong. Sterling tries a shot from just inside the area, and Casillas tips it over his crossbar.

68' Ronaldo should have been through on goal again, but Rodriguez' ball is weak enough for Skrtel to clear.

67' Wonderful pass from Coutinho to Sterling, who puts it in the back of the net - but he's caught offside. Henderson and the Brazilian, who has been the Reds' best player, make way for Markovic and Can.

66' Isco's ball into path is flicked out of play by Skrtel, after it looked to have beaten the Slovakian and allowed Ronaldo through on goal. From the corner, Skrtel heads clear and Lallana prevents a shot from the edge of the box. On the sidelines, Emre Can and Lazar Markovic are ready to come on.

65' Terrific save from Mignolet stops it from being four. After the ball is flicked into his path by Benzema, Moreno slips and Ronaldo is one-on-one with the Belgian, but he gets his feet down to the 29-year-old's low effort.

63' Corner to Liverpool, their sixth of the game, but Coutinho's inswinging cross is comfortably caught by Casillas. Luckily, Benzema blocks a through ball attempt to kill a fast breakaway from Ancelotti's side.

62' It's just not going right for the home side, and after Coutinho loses the ball, a lapse in concentration almost allows Ronaldo to take advantage but his powerful effort is beaten away by Mignolet.

60' Marcelo beats a number of Liverpool defenders but Gerrard manages to steer his pass to Rodriguez away from danger. Madrid are much more clinical and incisive than the home side, and there's only half-an-hour left for Rodgers' men to salvage something from this game.

59' Moreno's ball into Lallana is an accurate one and the ex-Saints skipper tries a backheel into a teammate's path on the edge of the box but no red shirts can get to it.

58' Liverpool have looked more fluid in the final third in this second half and Lallana tries to breakthrough, but Madrid defend well. They're enjoying some time and space down the left, but just can't take advantage.

57' Ronaldo shoots from the right, but it's an ambitious one and it flies well wide, prompting a few jeers from the home supporters.

56' Coutinho nicks possession and Henderson tries to find him with a clever through ball. After Lallana wins it back, Sterling has the ball in a dangerous possession in Madrid's box but can't get a shot away on goal.

55' Should be four. Benzema races into the box in a three-on-two situation but his ball into Ronaldo inside the area is poor and Lovren clears for a throw. Had it have been a better pass, the lead could be even larger.

54' Madrid looking promising on the ball, and as the Reds look to break, Sterling's ball is deflected out of Coutinho's path and in towards Casillas.

53' Good link-up between Lallana and Sterling, but the 26-year-old's flick into his path is questionably flagged up for offside.

52' Coutinho takes it this time and it's a good delivery, but Casillas punches clear. Moreno picks it up and finds Coutinho, whose ball into the box gets to Skrtel. He tries a neat ball into Sterling, which is deflected by a teammate and the opportunity goes begging as another corner is wasted.

51' Isco gives away a costless-kick, bringing down Moreno near the flank but it's taken short and Lallana wins another corner.

50' Coutinho's first-time touch into Sterling's path is neat, and after Sterling cuts back to the edge of the box, Allen's shot is well blocked. Real counter with tremendous pace and power, but Skrtel blocks Isco's effort.

49' Madrid play themselves out of danger spectacularly, and break with pace but Johnson clears before Isco can shoot. Moments later, Rodriguez comes in from the right to curl a left-footed short towards the top corner but it goes over Mignolet's crossbar.

48' Moreno's cross is well blocked by Arbeloa, as is Lallana's by the ex-Red, and it's a corner for the home side. Gerrard comes over to deliver it, but his cross is headed clear by Ronaldo at the near post.

47' Liverpool trying to build something here, but every time find plenty of white shirts in their way. Madrid have been excellent defensively and offensively so far, and you can see why they're three goals ahead.

46' Sub at half-time, as Lallana replaces Balotelli. The Italian swapped shirts with Pepe before going into the tunnel, and the fans who saw it weren't best impressed. Sterling is the man up-front.

20:43. The home side haven't been particularly poor, but they've been simply outclassed. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to ensure it's not an embarrassing scoreline by the end of the game, but his side have to try and get back into this game. Phil Coutinho's goal from range had have gone in, rather than hit the post, there may be a bit more belief for Liverpool, but we'll see what happens in the next 45. Second half action with you shortly.

20:40. Scores aware in the Champions League: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Malmo, Olympiakos 0-1 Juventus, Ludogorets 0-0 Basel, Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Zenit, Monaco 0-0 Benfica, Galatasary 0-3 Borussia Dortmund, Anderlecht 0-0 Arsenal.

20:38. Ronaldo opened the scoring with his 70th Champions League goal, meaning he is just two goals off of breaking Raul's record, and one off equalling it. It was a terrific goal, as he got onto Rodriguez's cute flick to curl a wonderful effort past Mignolet. It was a two-goal lead within eight minutes, as Benzema's wonderful header from the back post looped up and over Mignolet before Benzema doubled his tally to make it 3-0 a few minutes later, stabbing home from close-range after a scramble in the area following a corner.

20:36. That's the first time the Reds have conceded three first-half goals since Istanbul 2005, another team who were managed by Ancelotti, but the chances of a repeat tonight are admittedly slim. After a promising first 15 minutes, they've been blown away by the quality of the reigning European champions.

HT: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid.

45+1' Coutinho tries a shot from range which crashes off the post from 25-yards. It's a fantastic effort which beats Casillas all ends up, but it'll be 0-3 going into the break.

45+1' Sterling fires a ball up to Henderson, but it bounces off of his shoulder and back into Madrid possession. Sterling is looking the only real threat for the home side.

45' It's all too easy for the visiting side, and Arbeloa is picked out in space on the flank but after Moreno's failed clearance, Ronaldo can't flick a ball into Rodriguez who is making a run inside the area.

44' Free-kick to Madrid, as Rodriguez is wiped out by Allen. Nothing comes of it, but Los Blancos are keeping possession well, and only look like building upon their lead here as half-time closes in.

43' Horrible first-half for the Reds here, and their bubble has been well and truly burst. After a moment of genius from Ronaldo for the first, the second and third have simply been cases of Liverpool's defence struggling to deal with the might of Real's attack.

42' Allen comes close, as his curled effort just goes wide of the post after Balotelli's low cross into feet.

41' That's a terribly scrappy goal to concede. The corner comes off of Pepe and after Mignolet comes off his line towards it, Pepe flicks it to Benzema who guides it into an empty net. Poor defending.

41' GOAL! 3-0 Madrid.

40' Madrid defending in numbers and though Henderson finds Allen in space outside the box, and Los Blancos counter. Ronaldo finds himself in acres of space down the left but shows too much of the ball to Johnson, who puts it out for a corner.

38' Balotelli races forward and plays Balotelli in space on the left, he looks to cut inside and shoot from outside of the box but Pepe heads it out of play.

38' Henderson latches on to a Coutinho ball inside the box, but his cross is poor and the visitors counter with pace as Ronaldo tortrues Skrtel but Mignolet does well to beat away his cross.

37' Balotelli drops deep, and links up with Coutinho but his pass is overhit and though Moreno gets to the byline to backheel it back into play - no team-mate reads it.

36' Kroos goes into the book who tried to bring down Sterling who was looking to counter.

35' The Reds have lost all their intensity and tempo, and Real are dictacting the game from the centre of midfield as Kroos and Modric assert their dominance.

34' Ronaldo does well to hold up the ball and find a teammate, before Gerrard pounces on a moment of hesitation by Modric. He looks to find Balotelli with a 60-yard pass, but it drifts through to Casillas.

33' Henderson does well to win the ball from Isco, but is outnumbered near the corner flag and the Spanish playmaker atones for his error by winning the ball back.

32' Poor defending almost allows Ronaldo through, but Coutinho gets back to recover the situation. On the counter, Sterling beats his man but Pepe wins a foul out of him after the defender goes to ground under minimal contact.

31' That's a real hammer blow for the home side, but they've been flat ever since they first fell behind. The players and indeed the fans, both look to have lost their effervescence and intensity, and they've paid for it. This could yet get worse.

30' The visitors dominating the game here, and Ronaldo wins a corner out of Johnson near the byline which Kroos comes over to take. Nothing comes of it originally, but Kroos picks it back up to find Benzema at the far post who loops a wonderful header up and over Mignolet to double their lead.

30' GOAL! 2-0 Madrid.

28' Rodriguez finds Isco magnificently on the left, but his cross back into the box is cleared by Lovren. Madrid continue to probe and Ronaldo tries his luck again from outside the box, but his shot goes wide of the post. Still 0-1.

27' Balotelli looks to break forward and makes his way into the box, but has no options inside the area and his cross towards Sterling near the six-yard box is easily dealt with.

26' Balotelli brings down a long Mignolet ball well but his pass to the on-running Sterling is poor.

26' Benzema makes a smart run in behind the defence, forcing Skrtel to clear for a throw but Madrid are looking dangerous on every break here at Anfield.

25' The Reds have five players in and around the Madrid box, but just can't break through after some resolute defending.

24' Liverpool look to hit back instantly, but Varane blocks Balotelli's effort from range before Coutinho's shot is too blocked, by Modric.

22' Benzema wins a throw out of Skrtel deep into Liverpool territory, and after keeping possession in their half. Ronaldo plays a one-two with Rodriguez before the in-form winger latches on to the Colombian's cute chip into the box to flick an effort past Mignolet to open the scoring. Fantastic goal.

22' GOAL! 1-0 Real Madrid, and it's that man Ronaldo.

21' Good defending from Skrtel, who slides in to dispossess Marcelo before Coutinho picks up the pieces. Henderson tries a long ball into Sterling, but Pepe comes across to take it away from him. No clear-cut chances for either side just yet.

20' Madrid come forward with pace, and Gerrard deflects Marcelo's pass out for a corner. Kroos takes it, and the skipper rises to flick it away but he can only direct it towards Rodriguez in space at the far corner of the box but luckily, he can only direct his effort over the bar.

19' Lovren is forced into giving Real a throw-in after high pressure from Arbeloa, but Allen quickly wins the ball back after Modric's weak pass.

18' Pretty controlled performance from the home side so far, as they do well to keep possession across the back-line before bursting forward and feeding Sterling down the right flank but he is dispossessed.

17' Sustained pressure from the visiting side but Rodriguez is penalised for a handball after attempting to bring the ball down on his chest outside of the Liverpool box.

15' Balotelli is adjudged to have fouled Pepe, giving him a slight nudge in the back as he looks to bring a long ball down under his control.

14' Brief pause in play as Rizzoli stops play for Rodriguez to come back onto the pitch with a patched up eyebrow. Varane gives away possession as his ball out to flank flies out for a Liverpool throw-in.

13' It's a second corner as Ronaldo rises to head clear at the near post, but despite Casillas flapping around slightly, the ball is eventually cleared.

12' Coutinho wins a corner after Pepe deflects his long-range shot out of play. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is down on the touchline receiving treatment to a cut on his eyebrow.

11' Modric bursts forward into space and looks to feed Benzema with a neat through ball, but the Frenchman is caught by the offside flag.

10' Poor pass from Mignolet, as he gives the ball away to Madrid but the Reds defend it well and on the counter, Gerrard's dipping effort from range forces Casillas into a smart save.

9' Sterling and Balotelli link up well, getting in behind Varane and Pepe but the English teenager's clipped cross into the box is caught by Casillas with no red shirts to challenge for the ball.

8' Ronaldo cuts inside onto his right after beating both Johnson and Henderson, but his effort is easily saved by Mignolet.

7' Good play from Liverpool but just as Sterling looks to cut a square ball through the box, he's flagged offside. Sterling looking to cause plenty of problems for the Spaniards early on.

6' Sterling goes down under pressure from Pepe, after Henderson looked to send him through on goal with a terrific through ball but referee Nicola Rizzoli thinks nothing of it, waving it away.

5' Marcelo's deep cross is poor after Isco does well to set him in space down the left flank, but it's wasted by the Brazilian left-back.

4' The home side build up a promising attack, but Henderson is penalised for handball after bringing it down with his arm inside the box. Good start for the Reds early on.

2' Balotelli makes his first bad decision of the game, wasting a good opportunity after Isco's poor back pass gifts him possession. Racing towards goal, he should have fed Sterling who had a potential one-on-one with Pepe, but lost the ball after dwelling on it.

1' And we're off. Liverpool are shooting towards the Kop in the first-half, and Coutinho and Balotelli get us underway from the centre circle.

19:42. You'll Never Walk Alone has been played, as has the Champions League anthem and the players are out on the pitch. We're just moments away from what could be an otherunforgettable Champions League night at Anfield. Stay tuned for live match commentary.

19:38. We're not far away from kick-off now in tonight's monumental clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, two teams who share 15 European Cups between them. Los Blancos come to Anfield having never beaten the English side in three previous attempts, will that change tonight?

19:36. The 24-year-old continued: "When you come to Liverpool, you realise how big a club it is. Liverpool should be playing against the best teams in the world and doing well against them. I think we've got the quality to do that; I think we can go far in the competition. So when Real Madrid come to Anfield, we need to make sure we give everything and our performance level is high. If we do that, then I'm sure we'll have a good chance of getting a good result."

19:33. One man who will play a monumental role in the side if the Reds are to gain a surprise result tonight is Jordan Henderson. He recently told Liverpoolfc.com: "It will be a tough game for us, we know that, but it's one we can go into and play with no fear and really show everybody how good a team we are. Everybody will be looking forward to it." The midfielder has become a terrific midfielder, cementing a regular starting berth under Rodgers despite the Northern Irishman telling him he could leave for Fulham two years ago.

19:30. Madrid, meanwhile, sit top of the group with two wins from two. After winning the competition last season, they opened this season's account with a 5-1 thrashing of Basel at home as Gareth Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema and Rodriguez all got on the scoresheet. In their last European performance, they overcame a defiant Ludogorets on home turf. After the Bulgarians went ahead early through Marcelinho, and Ronaldo missed and scored a penalty in the first-half before Benzema came off the bench to net the winner ten minutes from time.

19:27. The Reds managed a narrow win over 4th-placed Ludogorets in their return to Europe, when a last-gasp Steven Gerrard penalty ensured a 2-1 win despite a Bulgarian equaliser just two minutes later after Mario Balotelli had given them the lead. Most recently, they underperformed massively as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Basel in Switzerland. The Reds, who were flat against the Swiss side at St-Jakob Park, may be relying on a result when they face Basel at home in the final game of the group - on December 9th. Whilst Liverpool face Madrid, Basel face a double-header over Ludogorets in their next two matches - giving them a perfect opportunity to gain a headstart over the English side.

19:25. Liverpool come into the game with just three points from an available six, and in not so convincing form. The defeat in Basel in their last game leaves them third in the group, needing some form of result over the double-header against Madrid. "For me coming into this competition, our home games were seen very much as opportunities to get the points," Rodgers said. "Obviously it’s a very difficult game for us. We aren’t playing as well at the moment as we have done, but we have character and spirit, and at the moment that is what is allowing us to win games. Tomorrow night we will need that, plus the quality of our football. And if we do that, at home, then it’s another step towards qualifying from the group."

19:23. In updated injury news, Mamadou Sakho has confirmed via Twitter and Facebook that he will be out for a further ten days. That means he will miss Hull on Saturday, Swansea next week, Newcastle away and likely the return leg between tonight's two sides, when the Reds go to the Bernabeu on November 4.

19:20. Rodgers also spoke to the press in the pre-match press conference yesterday and warned Madrid that they should expect a "hurricane on the field." He told journalists: "The hurricane will be on the field, for sure. Both teams will be looking to win the game, both teams will be working hard to get the points. And we are really looking forward to the challenge. Real Madrid have great players, but I also have some world-class players of great quality. It should be a fantastic game, an exciting game, and we look forward to it."

19:17. He echoed his captain's words, talking of the crowd's importance. "The fans will be massive against Madrid," Rodgers told Liverpoolfc.com. "I remember talking to a couple of fans a few weeks back and haven't forgotten what they said. They told me: 'Just wait until you see the Real Madrid game'. I know it's going to be a special night for them. It's a reward for them for their loyalty and the patience that they've shown with the team over the last number of years. Sometimes it's just about taking a step back. Last night I had a think about where we were when I came in and then realised that in a couple of nights' time we would be playing in the Champions League against Real Madrid. We're joint-fourth in the league and we haven't been near our form yet. There's lots to be positive about."

19:15. Rodgers, when asked about Ronaldo, replied: "You have to be mindful that they are arguably the best attack in world football at the moment, so you can't go gung-ho, that's for sure. You have to have a real focused plan of how you deal with their strengths and on the counter-attack they are absolutely clinical. We've seen that over the course of the last year or so. So there's no doubting the focus and the confidence about how we play the game, but there's no doubt that you have to respect their qualities as well."

19:13. In just 12 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has already notched 19 goals and there are yet more records for him to break later tonight. If the winger, who is in the form of his life, scores two goals against Liverpool, he will join Raul as the Champions League joint top-scorer on 71 goals but arch-rival Lionel Messi is keeping him close. Ronaldo and Messi are both level on 69, Ronaldo with 105 appearances in contrast to the Barca forward's 89. Ronaldo has just two previous CL hat-tricks, but a treble tonight would see him become the record's new holder.

19:1o. Gerrard has featured in 84 Champions League games for the club despite a five-year absence from the competition, and has seen the atmosphere rise to the occasion on plenty of European nights. He insists they'll have to crank it up again versus Real. "We showed last year against big opponents at Anfield, with the crowd behind us we can perform at a top level," the skipper told Liverpoolfc.com. "I have more confidence in my teammates the bigger the game. We know how difficult the game is going to be but I'm really confident we can surprise a few people because we are a good team." He continued: "I wanted games like this back for the supporters, my teammates and also Brendan and the staff to sample Champions League football. We always seem to play better the better the opposition are. You don't need much motivation when big hitters like Real Madrid come into town. I've got a big role to play but everyone who is selected to play has got to perform to their maximum. If we're to come out with maximum points or take a point away from this game, we need everyone and it's going to be important that the fans are right behind us in this game."

19:08. Gerrard had multiple opportunities to become a Galactico himself, which he turned down. When asked about it in yesterday's pre-match conference, he replied: "It's very flattering to be linked to a huge club like Real Madrid. I've had a couple of options throughout my career to go to Madrid but I resisted temptation because of the big connection I have to my home town club in Liverpool," he said. "It may be something I regret further down the line for not challenging myself and having a change of scenery in a different country but I'd have had an even bigger regret to leave the club I love. I'm a big fan of Real Madrid. They are a special club. But for me, Liverpool is my number one club."

19:06. With much of the build-up revolving around Ronaldo's scintillating form going into the game, Gerrard has insisted his Liverpool side can not afford to only concentrate on the Portuguese winger. "When Cristiano played for Manchester United there were signs that he was a world class player. The figures he produced for United were very, very good. But his game has gone on to another level. Now he is arguably the best player in the world. He has improved each year, he is setting new records and taking the game to another level. He is phenomenal, but it would be very disrespectful if we just worry about Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid are full of fantastic players. But my main concern is my team-mates and it's important we try to perform well collectively and make it as difficult as possible for Real Madrid."

19:04. Though Gerrard will be far from the main threat for the home side tonight, and Ancelotti has earmarked 19-year-old teenager Raheem Sterling's pedigree. "Sterling is a player of great quality, certainly one of the best in Europe. But we already have extraordinary talent here," he said when questioned on whether he was interested in the young England international's talents. "To think of another striker for the Real Madrid attack is really extremely difficult," he added. "It's clear that Sterling is not in our plans."

19:01. Steven Gerrard needs just one more goal in the Champions League to reach the 30 mark in the competition and Ancelotti admits he once tried to sign the Liverpool captain whilst at AC Milan. "We had sounded him out but Gerrard's bond with Liverpool was unbreakable," says the man who looked his Milan side surrender a 3-0 lead to a Gerrard-inspired side in the final of this competition nine years ago. "I don't remember exactly what year it was but we did try. Of course, I wanted to pair him up with Pirlo, it was a fantastic combination. Putting Gerrard in midfield with Pirlo. It would have been fantastic."

18:58. It's a 4-3-2-1 for the home side, as Sterling provides attacking support alongside Balotelli with Coutinho in the hole. Ancelotti's side play in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3, with Isco in the hole and Colombian World Cup star Rodriguez on the wing.

18:55. Brendan Rodgers too makes three changes to his side, as Phil Coutinho comes into the starting line-up after an impressive cameo at QPR on the weekend as Lallana is sacrificed. Joe Allen and Alberto Moreno replace Emre Can and Jose Enrique, both who struggled against the Hoops. Glen Johnson earns a start, whilst Mario Balotelli leads the line with Raheem Sterling and Coutinho in support of him. Allen, Jordan Henderson and skipper Steven Gerrard make up a three-man midfield.

18:52. For the visitors, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez make way for ex-Liverpool right-back Alvaro Arbeloa and promising French centre-back Varane. Benzema also replaces on-loan Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, who is benched for Benzema. That marks the only three changes for the reigning champions.

18:49. Real Madrid Bench: K. Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Illarramendi, Khedira, Hernandez, Medran.

18:48. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Toure, Manquillo, Can, Lallana, Markovic, Lambert.

18:47. Real Madrid XI: Casillas (C), Arbeloa, Varane, Pepe, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Rodriguez, Ronaldo, Benzema.

18:46. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno; Gerrard (C), Allen, Henderson; Coutinho, Sterling, Balotelli.

18:45. We're just an hour away from kick-off Liverpool - Real Madrid Live Score now. We'll have the two team's starting line-ups with you in a matter of minutes, so stay tuned.

18:44. Tonight's referee for match Liverpool - Real Madrid is 2014 World Cup Final official, Nicola Rizzoli. It is the fourth time the Italian takes charge of a competitive Madrid match, with all of them coming in the Champions League. The first was Real Madrid 1-1 Olympique de Lyon in the last 16 of the 2009/10 season. He also oversaw Tottenham 0-1 Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2010/11 campaign, and Olympique de Lyon 0-2 Real Madrid in the 2011/12 Group Stage. Rizzoli has refereed in the Italian Serie A since 2002 and has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2007. He refereed the 2013 Champions League Final in which Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, and also refereed Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina in Brazil over the summer. Notable games involving English teams include the Quarter Final Second Leg between Manchester United and Bayern Munich on 7 April 2010, in which Rizzoli sent off Rafael for a second bookable offence, and Bayern went on to score again and win the tie on away goals.

18:42. For all those Liverpool fans out there, here are the highlights of that incredible 4-0 in Liverpool - Real Madrid score win back in 2009:

18:41. That 4-0 rout was the last time the two teams met to this day, and the result was particularly sweet given that Spanish sports newspaper Marca plastered "This is Anfield: so what?" on the front page. The ill-judged decision to mock the stadium's illustrious reputation for the Kop's "12th man" was suddenly made to look much more daft, as the home fans created an atmosphere that made Madrid players costlessze on the spot. You can see the front page before the game Liverpool - Real Madrid below:

18:39. 2008-09 Champions League Last 16 Second Leg: Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid: Some nights at Anfield will live long in the memory and the 10th of March 2009 was one of them, when Liverpool tore a star-studded Galactico side to pieces on home turf. Fernando Torres, once of arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, was the chief in menace, taunting Los Blancos with a stunning solo performance in tangent with the unstoppable Steven Gerrard, who netted twice as the Reds sealed progression to the Quarter Finals in unbelievable style.

Real were outclassed throughout, though Iker Casillas was superb for the away side - stopping the rout being even more embarrassing. After 16 minutes, the home side were in front through Torres who stabbed in from Dirk Kuyt's pull-back and 12 minutes later it was 2-0, as Steven Gerrard tucked home the resulting penalty from Gabriel Heinze's alleged handball inside the box. Shortly after half-time, Gerrard doubled his tally after latching on to Ryan Babel's cross from the left flank and stunningly side-footing a powerful effort above Casillas at the Kop end. Late on, the home side sealed the victory when Andrea Dossena arrived in acres of space inside the box to slot the fourth through the Spanish keeper and cap off an unforgettable night.

18:36. 2008-09 Champions League Last 16 First Leg: Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool: It was one of those famous European nights at the Bernabeu as Rafael Benitez's stubborn defensive came away from the away leg with a late winner courtesy of Yossi Benayoun in Live Liverpool - Real Madrid. It was yet another famous scalp for Benitez' side, who had claimed historic wins on the home turf of Barcelona and Inter Milan in previous years. It was even more magnificent given that the Reds were without Steven Gerrard, who sat on the bench and a half-fit Fernando Torres played just an hour. Madrid, who sat top of La Liga with nine consecutive wins, couldn't break through the visiting side's back-line and were left frustrated. Then, eight minutes from time, Yossi Benayoun's goal, Benayoun rose to meet a superb Fabio Aurelio costless-kick and direct his header past Iker Casillas, with the Reds holding out for a fantastic first-leg advantage to take to Anfield.

18:33. 1980-81 European Cup Final - Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: 1980-81 was very much a season of contrast for Bob Paisley's Liverpool side. Their domestic campaign was a huge disappointment after successive titles in previous seasons, but they could only finish fifth they also lost to Everton in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Though, it wasn't all bad and they did manage a League Cup victory and of course, they lifted their third ever European Cup. After getting past the likes of Aberdeen, CSKA Sofia and Bayern Munich - they would face up against Madrid in Paris, appearing in the ninth final. Both exerted their influences in the early passages of the game, but struggled to take advantage of their chances with José Antonio Camacho and Graeme Souness both wasting valuable opportunities.

Both side's tactical approach cancelled each other out but it was the Reds who finally took the lead. A throw-in from Ray Kennedy found Alan Kennedy, whose run up the left hand side of the pitch caught Real off-guard. Kennedy went past Real defender Rafael García Cortés into the Real box, his subsequent shot beat the Real goalkeeper to give Liverpool the lead. Real keeper Agustín Rodríguez ensured it stayed just 1-0 with a string of superb saves, but Madrid couldn't hit back and the Reds claimed their third European Cup. For the fifth year in succession, the trophy was back in England as the Reds became the first British side in history to have won it three times, all won by the one and only Bob Paisley.

18:30. Tonight will be just the fourth meeting between Real Madrid vs Liverpool, with the Reds running out the victors in all of the previous games and Los Blancos failing to even record a goal against them. Here's a re-cap of each meeting so far.

18:28. This time, Ancelotti comes to Anfield even more well-equipped than before. "We're on a good run but we have to remember that behind the goals is sacrifice, hard work and concentration. There are no goals without sacrifice and concentration. The best understand that. We’ve come here in good physical and mental condition," he says. "The players have shown they are a very competitive squad. Physically they're all good and they're motivated. The pace of the team was good and the players have all done very well."

18:26. Though Ancelotti has time to appreciate the wonders of the association between the club's and it's anthem in Liverpool - Real Madrid game, it also brings back particularly unfavourable memories for him. "They are a team with special connotations for me — some bad memories, some good," he said. "Twice they beat me when the European Cup was there to be won, that time with Roma when I couldn’t play and then in 2005. But I won the Champions League Final against them in 2007 and my Chelsea side beat them 2-1 at Anfield." He continues, reminiscing about that unforgettable night in Istanbul, "There were 45,000 [Liverpool] fans in the ground all singing 'YNWA' for 10 minutes. It was incredible and for an Italian it was a shock. In Italy if you are losing 3-0 they don’t just make fun of you, they throw stones." And as they say, the rest is history.

18:23. He's not alone, and his boss, Carlo Ancelotti too, says he will soak up every last minute of the famous Anfield atmosphere on Wednesday. “I’ve followed Liverpool since 1984, when I played against them with Roma in the final of the European Cup, we lost on penalties. It has always been a club that gets me excited. You’ll Never Walk Alone is amazing. Nobody sings a hymn like the Liverpool fans. Tomorrow, before the game, I will go out early to the field because I want to hear the fans sing You’ll Never Walk Alone. I am so excited. It has always been a club that has excited me. Sometimes I search the internet to listen to the song and play it to my friends. It’s something really unique. Seriously.”

18:20. You get the feeling that like those players, such as Garcia and Alonso, Arbeloa will forever have happy memories of his time at Anfield, in particular the stadium itself. "You get changed at Anfield and you have one little hook for your shirt, your trousers, your jacket, everything" Arbeloa says, laughing. "There’s no space, especially in winter when you’re wearing a big coat. It’s very, very small. You’re squashed in but that’s the tradition and the values the club transmits. There’s no luxury and maybe that helps maintain the connection between players and supporters. It has its charm. Then you leave the dressing room and see ‘This is Anfield’. That sign’s the incarnation of a spirit, a way of preparing yourself as you head on to the pitch. I would reach up and touch it before every game – and I’ll do the same on Wednesday night."

18:17. Arbeloa also opened a lid up on what it was like, as a bright eyed 23-year-old, moving countries after not expecting a move to England. Though, it was not quite as daunting as it could have been for the defender. “At Liverpool it helped that they already loved Rafa so much and Luis García, Pepe [Reina] and Xabi, who was practically an honorary Englishman. And Fernando [Torres] later came, too. It’s not like he was signing nobodies. Rafa opened the door; the fact he was doing well made Spaniards open our eyes to England.”

18:15. Talking about his Real Madrid team-mate, Ronaldo, he said: "There's no doubt that Cristiano is the best player in the world at the moment. He is a great professional and a player who improves every day. No-one can imagine what he does. Training and playing with him helps you to grow and improve. For us, it's a privilege to have Cristiano with us."

18:12. Arbeloa clearly has fond memories of his time at the club. "I’ve told everyone this is an opportunity they shouldn’t miss," he said. "They’re used to a stadium that holds 80,000, sure, but Anfield is la bomba, unique. It’s only 45,000 and they say: ‘Well … ’ and I say: ‘Well?’ Those 45,000 make the atmosphere very, very special. I’ve told them to enjoy it. I can imagine what Anfield will be like, how they’ll sing You’ll Never Walk Alone and cheer every corner or throw-in close to our area as if it’ll end in a goal – and I know it’ll feel like that to us."

18:09. "Going back to Liverpool after five years will be very special. I played at Anfield, so it will be great." said the 29-year-old. "But not just for me. I have told my team-mates to enjoy the match at Anfield as much as possible. Champions League nights and big games like this one at Anfield are very special. We're going to be up against a team that will come out to fight to the last and will give everything, because they need to win too."

18:07. Arbeloa told the Guardian that he knew he would face his old side in the tournament. "When they opened up that little ball and the piece of paper inside said 'Liverpool', I said: ‘Group B’. I knew we’d be drawn against them. Well, I don’t know if I knew it or if I just really wanted it." He continued: "Moments after the draw, the phone rang. It was Xabi and he was fuming. 'Bloody hell, typical. How unlucky am I?’."

18:05. One man who will be relishing a trip to Anfield will be Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spaniard, whom played regularly at right-back under Rafael Benitez until moving back to Madrid for £5 million in 2009. He had an extensive interview with the Guardian recently, and here are some of the best quotes.

18:02. Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid have now scored 200 goals under Carlo Ancelotti in just 73 matches in all competitions - an impressive average of 2.7 goals per game. In addition to the 160 goals scored in Ancelotti's first campaign, they've hit 40 so far this term. A breakdown of the goals in the five competitions he has managed is as follows: 134 in the Liga, 48 in the Champions League, 15 in the Copa del Rey, 2 in the European Super Cup and 1 in the Supercopa de España.

17:58. Ronaldo has been a huge part of Ancelotti's success at the club. "What Ronaldo does is impossible," the 55-year-old commented at a press conference. "He has to continue with his condition and we will help to keep it that way." He also told Madrid's official website: "What doesn't surprise me about Cristiano Ronaldo is the quality he has. It's something I already knew. What does surprise me is the desire he has at this time to fight for the team, to score for the team and his level of professionalism, which is unique in the world of football and above all for a player of this level. It's very good for the team, because Cristiano is not just a goalscorer but also an important leader, because of what he does. He doesn't talk a lot, but he works very hard and that's why he's a good example to everyone."

17:55. One man who, unfortunately for Liverpool, will take centre stage for the visitors is Cristano Ronaldo. Red-hot form doesn't quite explain him at the moment and though the 2013 Ballon d'Or winner has never scored at Anfield, despite playing there five times during his time at Manchester United, he'll be eager to change that tonight.

17:52. Real are also sweating over the fitness of midfielder Luka Modric, who limped out of the game at Levante, though manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful the problem is little more than a knock. Karim Benzema will also be in contention against Liverpool, having too missed his side's last game after suffering from flu. Fabio Coentrao's availability is looking unlikely as he still recovering from his injury.

17:51. Sergio Ramos is another that will miss out. The 28-year-old defender is well on the way to recovering from a calf injury, but higher authorities have decided not to risk him against Liverpool and instead save him for their all-important La Liga game this weekend. In contrast, Frenchman Raphael Varane is expected to feature after recovering from a bout of flu which meant Nacho Fernandez took his place against Levante.

17:48. The most expensive player in world football, Gareth Bale ruled out of the game Liverpool - Real Madrid for the Spaniards. The Welshman picked up an injury to his gluteal muscle on international duty last week, causing him to miss their 5-0 win on Saturday and further scans have confirmed that the 25-year-old will miss tonight's match, as well as the game against Barcelona on Saturday.

17:45. Though their opponents, the 10-times European champions have a few injury problems of their own, with some of their best players missing in tonight's squad.

17:42. In good news for the Ulsterman, Joe Allen and Emre Can have now returned from injuries they sustained during the September international break and they both got some gametime under their belts versus QPR. Lazar Marković and Dejan Lovren also recovered from minor niggles to earn a place in the matchday squad at Loftus Road, and both may be likely to play a part this evening.

17:39. In addition to Sturridge, Rodgers is also without long-term absentees Jon Flanagan (knee) and Suso (groin) whilst French central defender Mamadou Sakho has returned to full training, but it is unknown as to whether he will feature tonight.

17:36. Sturridge is definitely out for tonight's game Liverpool - Real Madrid, and is likely to miss the return of the double-header when the Reds play at the Bernabeu in two weeks' time. The striker could also miss the visit of his former club Chelsea to Anfield on November 8, and Rodgers told Liverpoolfc.com: "He was returning from his thigh injury and medically everything was fine with that. Then, on his very first morning, he was jogging around the pitch in the warm-up - there was no action, no striking of a ball. He was jogging around the field and then in the actual warm-up, he felt his calf a little tight. The scan shows that there is a little bit of damage in his calf. So the medical team tell me it's probably between two to four weeks, which is a huge disappointment for us. But we have enough players now. We need to keep rallying forward and hope Daniel gets back sooner rather than later".

17:33. Without dwelling on the Uruguayan's loss, the Reds have certainly suffered in his absence, and that hasn't been helped by Daniel Sturridge's injury worries. His manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Daniel Sturridge will miss 'two to four weeks' after picking up a calf injury in training last week. The 25-year-old has been out of action since suffering a thigh problem while on England duty before their Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland, but it seemed as though he was close to returning to action - until sustaining a new injury.

17:30. Suárez admitted he was moved by it, saying in a TV3 interview: "For such an important person in football to say that he missed me at Liverpool and to thank me for what I had done there, was emotional. He was incredible as a team-mate for me, and the club treated me so well too. First by having the faith in me to sign me and then by supporting me in the way that they did. That is why I wanted someone important from the club to present me with the award."

Whilst on the topic of the Uruguayan, Suárez recently spoke of how "emotional" Steven Gerrard's personal message to him when he was presented with the Golden Shoe trophy by his former Liverpool manager, Kenny Dalglish, at a ceremony in Barcelona. Gerrard couldn't be in attendance, and left a heartfelt video wishing him well instead.