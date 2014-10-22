As it happened: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid Live UCL Results and Scores 2014
22:10. Anyway, that's all from us tonight. After a positive start, Liverpool fell victim to the world-class talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, who neatly netted his first Anfield goal after a lovely early flick towards the back post. It was soon two, as poor defending allowed Karim Benzema to head into the far corner with a fantastic looping header and he stabbed home a third on the 41st minute after taking advantage of Simon Mignolet's poor goalkeeping. From there on in, Madrid controlled the game and looked like adding to their lead throughout. The hosts' didn't, and despite switching the system by bringing off Mario Balotelli and sending Raheem Sterling up top - it didn't have too much of an effect and the game ended 0-3 as the visitors shone ahead of the Clasico on Saturday. Hopefully you enjoyed the live match commentary, even if you didn't enjoy the result as a Liverpool fan - thank you for joining VAVEL UK and myself, Charlie Malam, and good night.

22:05. "I thought we were excellent in the first 20-25 minutes," Rodgers tells Sky Sports. "We were a wee bit unfortunate to be three goals down at half-time, but we needed to get a goal in the first 15 minutes. We made a great start but when they got the first goal they really showed their quality." It was only the Ulsterman's third Champions League game in charge, but his inferiority was fully shown by Ancelotti and Madrid. "Performance-wise we played reasonably well, we were just punished by a top-class side. Real Madrid were terrific. We faced a top, top quality team. Speed, technique; you can see why they are champions." The second and third goals are from set-pieces again, it's an issue for us and we have to be better than that. It's something we need to analyse and continue to work on."

22:03. Rodgers' side have kept just one clean sheet in the last 18 competitive games, and they face a Real Madrid away and Premier League front-runners Chelsea at Anfield within the coming weeks. They lack that fear going forward and they look increasingly susceptible at the back. It's early in the season, but it's looking bad for the Reds at the minute.

22:01. Here's the Group B table after tonight's results:

21:59. Ronaldo, talking after the match, continued: "I'm not worried about the Champions League goalscoring record. I know I will beat it. Me and Lionel Messi are very close. The best thing is that the team has nine points. Can we retain the cup? Why not? We are taking it step-by-step but we are going to try. We know it will be tough but we are positive and it is possible."

21:57. The home side were punished for poor defending, from everyone at the back and Mignolet in goal. After conceding the first, the Reds lost their momentum after they had pressed and pushed Madrid hard.

