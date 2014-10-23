Mertesacker: Podolski still fully committed to Arsenal

Arsenal's German forward Lukas Podolski was heavily linked with a move away from the Gunners during the previous summer transfer window, with Turkish giants Galatasaray among the European clubs expressing their interest in the striker. However, Wenger was adamant that "Poldi" would stay at the club, despite his lack of first-team opportunities.

And, vice-captain Per Mertesacker believes that Podolski is still fully committed to Arsenal despite being unhappy at the lack of chances he has been given recently.

He came off the bench to score a late winner in the 90th minute against Belgian side Anderlecht yesterday in their Champions League group stage fixture, just a minute after Gibbs equalised with a sweet volley from a precise driven cross by Chambers.

Mertesacker had this to say: "We are very happy to have Podolski and that he still has that motivation to get out there, give his all for the team when we need him and to score this goal, he was still fresh and could decide the game with his left foot."

The Premier League side were very lucky to grab a result out of the match away from home, with Mertesacker also saying this: "We stood with our back against the wall, but we always kept believing that we could get back in it. It is important that even when you're not playing at your own level for 85 minutes, that you keep going and are there when it matters most, especially in the Champions League. We showed that here - we are very pleased with this result; Anderlecht did well and we only showed late in the game what we can do."