Lille v Everton Live Score and UEFA Europa League Results 2014

UEFA Europa League Group H match between Lille (FRA) and Everton (ENG) at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. 48,000 spectators.

19:50. So a decidely dull game rewards both sides with a point. McGeady couldn't force an winner with the best chance of the game, which means Everton stay top on 5 points. Lille draw for the third time in a row and sit third, that's all from us tonight, but be sure to tune in for all the post-match reports and reaction here on VAVEL.

FULL TIME: LILLE 0-0 EVERTON.

92' Final sub for Everton, Barkley comes off for McCarthy.

90' Late corner for Lille, 2 minutes added on.

89' Eto'o sends a 25 yard curler towards Lille's far post, Enyema is scrambling but it's just wide.

86' Substituion for Lille, captain Rio Mavuba replaced by Marvin Martin. Basa is now captain.

82' Everton sub: Christian Atsu comes on for Aiden McGeady.

80' Ten minutes left in Northern France, still goalless.

76' Balmont fails to get it up and over the wall, Everton clear easily.

75' The French side now get a costless-kick in a great position, 25 yards out and central.

73' Substitution for Lille: Rodelin off for the pacey Mendes.

71' Howard out quickly to snap the ball from Origi's feet, before Balmont tries a 40 yard volley that goes straight at the Everton custodian.

70' The Toffees have another good chance to break, McGeady's final ball is poor and Lille clear easily.

66' Everton are a different animal since Lukaku's arrival, yet they still can't find a way through.

64' SAVE! Lukaku makes an immediate impact, playing in McGeady after shrugging off several challenges. Unfortunately for Everton, Enyema makes a brilliant stop, one-on-one with the Irishman.

63' Baines and Pienaar exchange passes down the left, he almost finds Eto'o, only for Kjaer to intervene. South African now being replaced by Lukaku.

60' Same result again, despite multiple crossing attempts, as Hibbert smashes the ball up-field.

58' The corner eventually is swung in by Balmont and Everton, somehow, hack it clear. Another corner to follow.

57' Scuffle start over failed Lille penalty appeals. Beria is seething and goes head to head with Pienaar, yellows for both.

56' It's Eto'o, instead of Baines, who strikes it. However, it's easy pcikings for Enyema.

54' Free-kick in a really dangerous area for Everton, Balmont brings down Barkley..

53' Origi tries his luck from range, Howard is beaten, though it's comfortably over the American's bar.

50' Lille are beginning to take control again, but Jagielka does well to deny Origi a run at goal.

47' Everton have enjoyed almost all the possession since the re-start; yet to get out of their own half, though.

45' Teams are back out on the pitch and we are underwat for the second period!

19:00. Also in Everton and Lille's group, Wolfsburg comfortably beat Krasnodar 2-4 in Russia.

18:55. Second half is just minutes from starting, can Everton get the goal their supporters deserve?

18:47. A pretty uneventful first-half here in France. The only real chances have been long shots, with the best opportunity falling to Idrissa Gueye, who skimmed a shot just past the post. Lille 0-0 Everton.

HALF-TIME

42'. Ross Barkley tries a costless-kick from distance, but he skies it. He has scored some beauties from there before, but his concentration was off tonight, his thoughts probably drowned in the 40,000 booes of the Lille support.

38'. Ronny Rodelin tries a spinning shot from distance which Tim Howard almost drops, but luckily for the the American goalkeeper, he recovers well.

37'. Both defences playing equally well, with Simon Kjaer and Phil Jagielka playing like brick walls to protect their respective defences. Both sides are unbeaten so far, so a loss wouldn't exactly be welcomed with open arms by either club.

33'. Aiden McGeady plays a one-two with Tony Hibbert down the right, before hitting a powerful shot - though it's straight at Victor Enyeama.

32'. Everton now controlling the game, but Lille's defence has been very resilient and the English side lack the killer pass. Missing Romelu Lukaku?

30'. Steven Pienaar barges Balmont off the ball and is very nearly booked. Lucky boy.

25'. What a chance for Lille! A corner is poorly dealt with and Tony Hibbert loses the ball to Florent Balmont right outside his own box and Idrissa Gueye takes the ball and hits a powerful drive just past the post.

23'. An impressive atmosphere here at Pierre Mauroy. Lille fans should be pleased with what they've seen so far.

21'. Florent Balmont tries to send an early cross in, but it's handled by Tony Hibbert - costless-kick.

18'. Chance for Samuel Eto'o! The Cameroonian links up really well with Steven Pienaar, exchanging a one-two with the South African and Eto'o finds himself through on goal, though he can't quite get the ball out of his feet and it's dealt with in the end by Lille.

14'. Muhamed Besic is surprisingly booked, for a foul on Corchia. As Lille tried to break, Besic came down to deal with a long ball, but Corchia collided with him and the Bosnian was harshly written into the book.

13'. Everton really beginning to settle into this game now, with Gareth Barry and Ross Barkley pulling the strings for the visitors.

9'. Origi plays a fantastic cross towards Souare whose shot cannons off Tony Hibbert for a Lille corner, but it comes to nothing.

6'. Steven Pienaar is brought down in his own box by Divock Origi.

5'. Lille dominating the early stages of this game, with Everton struggling to get the ball off of the French side.

2'. A costless-kick is swung in by Balmont for Lille and Simon Kjaer heads it just wide of the far post. Big chance.

KICK-OFF

17:59. Kick-off is imminent here at Pierre Mauroy. Stay tuned for kick-off, right here on VAVEL UK.

17:55. In the other game in Group H tonight, Wolfsburg have just gone 1-0 up against Krasnodar, with a goal from veteran striker Ivica Olic. That means that Everton need a point to edge back in front of them at the top of the group.

17:45. With just 15 minutes to go, both teams are out warming up on the pitch.

17:34. This is Ross Barkley's first start in Europe - how will the highly-rated young English midfielder fare? Will he live up to his potential?

17:27. An encouraging stat for you Everton fans: Lille have won just one of their last 11 home games in European competition (five wins and five draws). via OptaJoe.

17:20. A healthy atmosphere is beginning to build at Pierre Mauroy, with 40 minutes until kick-off. An incredible 10,000 Everton fans are expected to turn up in France.

17:08. Lille's two main danger-men in Rio Mavuba and Divock Origi start up front, as expected.

17:05. No real surprises there in Everton's line-up. Aiden McGeady and Muhamed Besic start in place of Kevin Mirallas and James McCarthy, as I predicted. Also, Romelu Lukaku has been dropped in place of Samuel Eto'o, who netted the crucial equaliser against Krasnodar a few weeks ago.

17:03. Lille's bench reads: Elana, Martin, Frey, Sidibe, Mendes, Rozehnal, Roux.

17:02. BREAKING: Lille have announced their starting XI on their official Twitter page. The line-up reads: Enyema; Corchia, Balmont, Gueye, Rodelin; Kjaer, Beria, Souare, Mavuba, Baka; Origi.

17:00. Everton's bench reads: Joel, Gibson, Lukaku, McCarthy, Atsu, Coleman, Alcaraz.

16:59. BREAKING: Everton have announced their starting XI on their official Twitter page. The line-up reads: Howard; Hibbert, Jagielka, Distin, Baines; Besic, Barry, McGeady, Barkley, Pienaar; Eto'o.

16:57. There has been a lot of violence reported in Lille, with a group of Everton fans attacked by their counterparts outside a French pub. We wish all fans going to the game a safe night.

16:50. Lille - Everton line-ups should be announced imminently. As soon as we know, so will you - you can count on it. You can have your say using the Facebook widget at the bottom of the page. What are your predictions?

16:45. Manuel de Sousa's biggest game as a referee was the 2009 Portuguese Supercup, when Porto beat Pacos de Ferreira 2-0.

16:40. Have a look at Everton's goals in their crucial 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend. Goals from Phil Jagielka, Romelu Lukaku and Seamus Coleman ensured that the Evertonians came into this game on the back of a win.

16:30. These are the highlights from Lille's defeat to Guingamp at the weekend. Claudio Beauvue and Ronnie Schwartz sent the visitors 2-0 up, before Rio Mavuba pulled one back for Lille.

16:20. The game Lille - Everton is being played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. The stadium holds 50,000 spectators, but due to UEFA regulations, it will be reduced to 48,000. You can expect it to be full to the brim with Lille fans, hoping to see their team triumph in the 'Little Final'.

16:15. Everton grabbed only their second Premier League win of the season at the weekend with a 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa. Their starting XI was: Howard; Coleman, Alcaraz, Jagielka, Baines; McCarthy, Barry, Naismith, Barkley, Osman; Lukaku. As you know, McCarthy and Coleman are out. Tony Hibbert, Muhamed Besic should start instead.

16:10. Lille's line-up for their game against Guingamp at the weekend read: Enyeama; Kjaer, Sidibe, Beria, Corchia; Basa, Balmont, Meite, Traore; Mavuba, Rodelin. Expect Girard to name a similar team, plus Origi.

16:05. Everton aren't quite so lucky and are facing what some might call an injury crisis. An abundance of first-team players are out, including Kevin Mirallas, Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy. The Toffees will also be without Sylvain Distin, Arouna Kone, Steven Pienaar and John Stones. Ouch.

16:00. Lille only have two injuries ahead of the game Lille - Everton, in midfielder Marcos Lopes, the youngster on loan from Manchester City, while Jonathan Delaplace is also out.

15:55. Origi's name has also been on the lips of Everton boss Roberto Martinez this week. The Spanish manager insists that the young Belgian is Lille's biggest attacking threat, "He is a well-known player in England already, because of his play at the World Cup and because he signed for our big rivals Liverpool.

"Lille might see this as the most important game of their campaign and it is the same for us. It could be a little-final. I must admit I admired the way they played last season.

"Maybe now they are waiting to click this season and that is our worry. We need to concentrate, we don't want them to click on Thursday."

15:50. René Girard, Lille manager, has played down the rumours that on-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi will play added motivation against Everton - bitter rivals of Liverpool.

"He has not waited to face Everton in order to be motivated," Girard said.

"Of course he will be motivated. But we have the Everton game, then we play Rennes on Sunday, and I would hope the motivation would be the same."

15:45. The hosts were defeated 2-0 on aggregate by Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League 2006/07. Henrik Larsson scored for the United against a side containing Peter Odemwingie and Jean Makoun.

15:40. Lille have been drawn against English opposition five times in Europe. The French outfit have faced Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United, winning only three encounters out of 10, scoring six, while conceding eight.

15:35. This is the first time ever that Lille - Everton have met, meaning they will be completely new to each other - no doubt they will have heavily scouted each other in the past few weeks though. In fact, Everton have never faced a French side in a competitive match before tonight, so that will be a refreshing experience for their fans.

15:30. Everton sit top of their group, after Samuel Eto'o's lucky equaliser against Krasnodar in matchday two. They thrashed Wolfsburg 4-1 in their first game, courtesy of an own goal, plus goals from Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman and Kevin Mirallas. They aren't faring so well in the Premier League however and sit in a shocking 13th place, winning only two of their first eight league games. Needless to say, a win tonight would do Roberto Martinez's side a world of good.

15:25. Lille's last game was a 1-1 draw away at Wolfsburg, when only a late Kevin de Bruyne stunner denied Lille a crucial win, courtesy of on-loan striker Divock Origi.

15:20. Lille have endured a pretty average start to their Europa League campaign so far, with two draws against Krasnodar and Wolfsburg. The French side also sit in eighth place in Ligue 1.

15:15. Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Lille - Everton live inline in the UEFA Europa League match. Kick-off is at 18:00 BST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.