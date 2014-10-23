Tottenham Hotspur v Asteras Tripolis Live of UEL 2014
22:00. That's it from us here at VAVEL for tonight, we hope you've had as much fun as we have - find the highlights if you can. I've been Sam France, thank you and goodnight. Image from the FA.

21:58. It's not a game which will go down in the annals of football history but it is one which will live long in the memory of everyone who looked the match tonight. Stupendous goals, a home-grown hat-trick, fabulous saves and a mindless red card followed by a young centre-forward making a prat of himself between the posts. What more could you ask for in a game of football?

21:55. Full time here then, a comfortable victory for Spurs in the end but Asteras didn't disgrace themselves by any means and the scoreline is probably a little harsh on the visitors.

90+3' Usero senses his chance with Kane in goal but his shot is way off target and as the centre-forward takes the goal kick, the full-time whistle goes. Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Asteras Tripolis.

90+2' "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" and "hat-trick hero" echo around the half-full White Hart Lane as Spurs keep hold of the ball. However good Lamela's goals may have been, Kane is the hero of the night.

90' Barrales' costless kick is poor in all honesty, around the wall towards Kane's near post and though he seems to get behind the ball, it dribbles through his arms and seeps over the line. Not the perfect night for Kane then, but this is fun, isn't it?

89' GOAL! You could have seen it coming really, Barrales scores the resulting costless kick and it's an absolute howler from Kane.

86' RED CARD: Tsokanis is played through and though his touch isn't good, Lloris comes out and commits a clumsy foul, no choice but to send him off. But wait, Spurs have used all three subs - Harry Kane's going in goal!

83' Spurs sub: Lennon on, Townsend off.

82' Kane's first shot deflects and dribbles across the goal and though Fazio can't get to it quickly enough to stab the ball in himself, he calmly crosses back across the area to Kane who nods it in unchallenged.

82' GOAL! Kane completed his hat-trick!

81' Dembele feeds Chadli down the left but he can't get a cross in and so holds the ball up inside the area, before putting the ball off the defender for a corner.

80' Townsend is pulled back for fouling Panteliadis on the left near the halfway line. Another sub for Asteras: Fernandez on, Parra off.

76' Dembele hits a powerful shot close to the goalkeeper but he can't keep hold of it, and Kane taps in the rebound. Spurs subs: Eriksen and Chadli on, Lamela and Adebayor off.

75' GOAL! Kane adds his second of the night!

75' Kane breaks down the right hand side of the box but there is nobody else in the box for him to cut the ball back.

73' Davies' cross from the left is deflected and loops over the goalkeeper towards the far post, but Zisopoulos gets his head to the ball before Adebayor can knock it in. Asteras sub: Barrales on, Rolle off.

71' Kane threads the ball through to Adebayor but the assistant has his flag up once again as the Togolese forward looked to wrap up the victory.

69' Absolutely world-class save from Hugo Lloris! The ball is dinked over the Spurs defence by Rolle and Usero connects well on his volley towards the top-right corner, but Lloris reacts instantly to fly across and claw the ball away.

69' This is Lamela's best game in a Spurs shirt so far, no doubt about it. This game is over as a contest but to their credit, Asteras are still trying to come forward and their fans are making themselves heard.

67' Lamela tricks his way through a couple of defenders but sees his original shot deflect straight up, but he keeps his eye on the ball and smashes a sumptuous volley inside the near post - no chance for the keeper.

66' GOAL! Another superb strike from Lamela, spanking the ball in at the near post!

64' Now Adebayor is offside - this is becoming something of a theme, here. Check your runs, lads.

62' Townsend puts good pressure on the ball to win it at the right corner of the box but he loses it amongst a crowd of defenders before he can break away and take a shot. Once again, Mazza is offside in an opportunity when he could have left the ball for the onside Tsokanis to tap the ball in.

60' Great pace from Lamela sees him breeze through the Asteras defence and feed Adebayor, who holds up the ball and plays it back to Kane just inside the D. His shot is placed but with no power and Kosicky manages to stop it and Lamela is offside trying to reach the rebound.

58' The home side are looking to get their foot on the ball once again after a stretched couple of minutes of play. A third goal would not go amiss, but Spurs really just need to take control of the game again; Asteras have been much the better side since the half-time break, and look like they could find a goal.

56' Spurs are undone down the right once again but Mazza's attempted cross from the right is blocked by Fazio. There are some shouts for handball from the away fans, but the ball struck the Argentina defender's chest.

55' An Asteras corner causes some confusion in the area as Lluy's shot bounces around the edge of the six-yard box, but nobody can get a clear touch on the ball. Mazza is offside again as the ball is pumped back in towards the goal.

53' Sankare attempts an acrobatic overhead clearance but the ball skims off his flailing ankle and out for a corner. It is cleared and Asteras break away, but Mazza is harshly called back for offside. He probably should have been in on goal, there; let-off for Spurs.

51' Fazio can't get a decisive header on Lamela's costless kick, and Parra is able to clear. At the other end, Usero tries his luck from range but a deflection takes all of the power off the ball so Dier is able to collect and clear.

50' Adebayor tries to bring the ball forward but he is stopped in his tracks by a robust challenge from Sankare, who is lucky to escape without a booking.

48' Adebayor does well to head the ball down to Lamela at the edge of the area following tricky play down the right from Townsend but his shot deflects out for a corner, which is cleared.

47' The two goalscorers combine as Lamela brings the ball forwards down the left, but his pass is slightly behind Kane and the ball is lost as he has to stop to take it on at the edge of the area.

46' Let's go! Asteras get the second half underway, with something of a mountain to climb in the second half.

Just as a treat, here's a video of the goal in question. Credit where credit's due: Kane's opener was quite good as well.