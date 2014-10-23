Tottenham Hotspur v Asteras Tripolis Live of UEL 2014

22:00. That's it from us here at VAVEL for tonight, we hope you've had as much fun as we have - find the highlights if you can. I've been Sam France, thank you and goodnight. Image from the FA.

21:58. It's not a game which will go down in the annals of football history but it is one which will live long in the memory of everyone who looked the match tonight. Stupendous goals, a home-grown hat-trick, fabulous saves and a mindless red card followed by a young centre-forward making a prat of himself between the posts. What more could you ask for in a game of football?

21:55. Full time here then, a comfortable victory for Spurs in the end but Asteras didn't disgrace themselves by any means and the scoreline is probably a little harsh on the visitors.

90+3' Usero senses his chance with Kane in goal but his shot is way off target and as the centre-forward takes the goal kick, the full-time whistle goes. Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Asteras Tripolis.

90+2' "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" and "hat-trick hero" echo around the half-full White Hart Lane as Spurs keep hold of the ball. However good Lamela's goals may have been, Kane is the hero of the night.

90' Barrales' costless kick is poor in all honesty, around the wall towards Kane's near post and though he seems to get behind the ball, it dribbles through his arms and seeps over the line. Not the perfect night for Kane then, but this is fun, isn't it?

89' GOAL! You could have seen it coming really, Barrales scores the resulting costless kick and it's an absolute howler from Kane.

86' RED CARD: Tsokanis is played through and though his touch isn't good, Lloris comes out and commits a clumsy foul, no choice but to send him off. But wait, Spurs have used all three subs - Harry Kane's going in goal!

83' Spurs sub: Lennon on, Townsend off.

82' Kane's first shot deflects and dribbles across the goal and though Fazio can't get to it quickly enough to stab the ball in himself, he calmly crosses back across the area to Kane who nods it in unchallenged.

82' GOAL! Kane completed his hat-trick!

81' Dembele feeds Chadli down the left but he can't get a cross in and so holds the ball up inside the area, before putting the ball off the defender for a corner.

80' Townsend is pulled back for fouling Panteliadis on the left near the halfway line. Another sub for Asteras: Fernandez on, Parra off.

76' Dembele hits a powerful shot close to the goalkeeper but he can't keep hold of it, and Kane taps in the rebound. Spurs subs: Eriksen and Chadli on, Lamela and Adebayor off.

75' GOAL! Kane adds his second of the night!

75' Kane breaks down the right hand side of the box but there is nobody else in the box for him to cut the ball back.

73' Davies' cross from the left is deflected and loops over the goalkeeper towards the far post, but Zisopoulos gets his head to the ball before Adebayor can knock it in. Asteras sub: Barrales on, Rolle off.

71' Kane threads the ball through to Adebayor but the assistant has his flag up once again as the Togolese forward looked to wrap up the victory.

69' Absolutely world-class save from Hugo Lloris! The ball is dinked over the Spurs defence by Rolle and Usero connects well on his volley towards the top-right corner, but Lloris reacts instantly to fly across and claw the ball away.

69' This is Lamela's best game in a Spurs shirt so far, no doubt about it. This game is over as a contest but to their credit, Asteras are still trying to come forward and their fans are making themselves heard.

67' Lamela tricks his way through a couple of defenders but sees his original shot deflect straight up, but he keeps his eye on the ball and smashes a sumptuous volley inside the near post - no chance for the keeper.

66' GOAL! Another superb strike from Lamela, spanking the ball in at the near post!

64' Now Adebayor is offside - this is becoming something of a theme, here. Check your runs, lads.

62' Townsend puts good pressure on the ball to win it at the right corner of the box but he loses it amongst a crowd of defenders before he can break away and take a shot. Once again, Mazza is offside in an opportunity when he could have left the ball for the onside Tsokanis to tap the ball in.

60' Great pace from Lamela sees him breeze through the Asteras defence and feed Adebayor, who holds up the ball and plays it back to Kane just inside the D. His shot is placed but with no power and Kosicky manages to stop it and Lamela is offside trying to reach the rebound.

58' The home side are looking to get their foot on the ball once again after a stretched couple of minutes of play. A third goal would not go amiss, but Spurs really just need to take control of the game again; Asteras have been much the better side since the half-time break, and look like they could find a goal.

56' Spurs are undone down the right once again but Mazza's attempted cross from the right is blocked by Fazio. There are some shouts for handball from the away fans, but the ball struck the Argentina defender's chest.

55' An Asteras corner causes some confusion in the area as Lluy's shot bounces around the edge of the six-yard box, but nobody can get a clear touch on the ball. Mazza is offside again as the ball is pumped back in towards the goal.

53' Sankare attempts an acrobatic overhead clearance but the ball skims off his flailing ankle and out for a corner. It is cleared and Asteras break away, but Mazza is harshly called back for offside. He probably should have been in on goal, there; let-off for Spurs.

51' Fazio can't get a decisive header on Lamela's costless kick, and Parra is able to clear. At the other end, Usero tries his luck from range but a deflection takes all of the power off the ball so Dier is able to collect and clear.

50' Adebayor tries to bring the ball forward but he is stopped in his tracks by a robust challenge from Sankare, who is lucky to escape without a booking.

48' Adebayor does well to head the ball down to Lamela at the edge of the area following tricky play down the right from Townsend but his shot deflects out for a corner, which is cleared.

47' The two goalscorers combine as Lamela brings the ball forwards down the left, but his pass is slightly behind Kane and the ball is lost as he has to stop to take it on at the edge of the area.

46' Let's go! Asteras get the second half underway, with something of a mountain to climb in the second half.

There can only be one main talking point after that half, but what can you say about a goal like that? Absolutely superlative ingenuity, technique and vision from Lamela - the goalkeeper didn't know what had hit him.

HALF TIME: No time added on here, the teams make their way back to the dressing rooms. Spurs are good value for their lead, and take a two-goal advantage into the interval thanks to two moments of magic in the first half an hour.

45' The second half is starting to die down at the end now, with Spurs happy to hold onto the ball. Lamela tries to inject some pace but his ball to Kane is just cut out and Adebayor is flagged offside moments later, bringing down a deep cross from the right.

43' Kane is outnumbered in the centre circle following good play from Capoue to win the ball back and play it forward.

41' Townsend cuts in from the right and hits a low shot, but it is too close to Kosicky to pose a threat. At the other end, Lluy's shot deflects out for a corner off his own teammate, but Lloris can catch it unchallenged.

40' Townsend plays a superb ball the length of the pitch to Adebayor near the left corner who holds the ball up and though Kane misjudges Lamela's dummy, the ball comes to Townsend who curls a shot just wide from the left with his left foot, looping across the goal and out for a goal kick.

37' Panteliadis receives the first yellow card of the evening for fouling Townsend, who had knocked the ball past the full-back and was trying to run in behind.

36' Spurs have a three-on-two but Lamela needs to give the ball instantly and hesitates - he does what he can to hold onto the ball as both Kane and Adebayor run offside, but once he does eventually release the ball Kane is still fractionally offside.

35' Asteras have had a couple of costless kicks around the halfway line since the second goal went in, but neither has come to a real chance. Lamela makes a bad, late tackle on Usero to give away a third but it is easily cleared. No booking.

33' Pochettino showed absolutely no emotion as Lamela curled the ball into the back of the net, there - typical. Credit must go to Davies for his goalline clearance just moments before Spurs went up the other end to score.

30' It's only his second goal for Spurs, but what a fantastic piece of skill from the Argentine! The ball falls to him at the edge of the area in a central position and instead of shooting normally, he scores with a powerful rabona inside the far post, wrapping his left foot behind his right and curling the ball past the dumbstruck goalkeeper. Absolutely stupendous.

29' GOAL! Lamela with an incredible strike!

28' Brilliant defending from Davies but another warning from Asteras - Parra escapes in behind and though he beats Lloris he can't bring the ball down to poke it in and Davies gets across to make a crucial block on the line.

27' Nice footwork from Lamela as he beats a defender with a couple of stepovers, but his pass towards Adebayor is weak and misguided, and easily picked off.

25' Rolle delivers a dangerous costless kick towards the far post from just inside the Spurs half. Zisopoulos loses his marker and gets a head on it, but his header loops just over the bar.

23' Great play by Tottenham and Kane lifts a delightful little chip between a pair of defenders and towards Capoue, but Kosicky is out to knock the ball away before he can get a shot away.

22' Townsend wins a costless kick in the right channel but Davies' delivery is poor and it is easily cleared away by the first man in the box, Usero. Dier's cross from a similar area is then punched away from Adebayor's head by Kosicky.

21' Rolle has a crack from 25 yards towards the right post, but Lloris has plenty of time to get across and down onto the bouncing shot.

19' Chance for Asteras! Sankare lifts an excellent ball over the Spurs defence towards Tsokanis but he can't bring it under control and Lloris is out quickly to head the ball to a defender at the edge of his area.

18' Townsend looks to steal in behind the Greek defence but Sankare clears the attempted ball over the top before he can get to it.

16' Spurs haven't had things all their own way by any means and Asteras are putting good pressure on the ball high up the pitch, but the visitors aren't offering much going forwards. Dier's cross from near the right corner is hooked away before it can bounce to Adebayor.

14' Second goal of the European campaign for Kane, who picks the ball up in some space 30 yards out, takes it forward and hits a well-struck right-footed effort across the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner from outside the area. Good finish from the young Englishman.

13' GOAL! Harry Kane gives Spurs the lead with a great goal!

10' The ball bounces around outside the Asteras penalty area but nobody can bring the ball down and Davies fouls Mazza in his attempts to do so. Spurs are pushing a lot of players forward when they get the ball but without any true penetration so far.

9' Dembele unleashes a powerful drive from a central position some distance out, but his shot is quickly charged down by a defender.

7' Harry Kane tries his luck in some space from 25 yards, but his powerful low shot bounces just wide. This game is already starting to open up, and it looks to promise goals.

6' Etienne Capoue is caught out by the flight of a long clearance after Lamela's teasing low cross is dealt with and Mazza escapes in on goal, but he drags his right-footed shot across the goal and wide. Early warning for the hosts.

5' Ben Davies attempts to feed Lamela down the left, but he is fouled and Spurs have a costless kick in line with the six-yard box which is cleared.

3' With Younes Kaboul not in the squad, keeper Hugo Lloris is wearing the captain's armband for Spurs tonight. The visitors look fairly comfortable in these surroundings, and have kept the ball well so far.

1' Within the first 35 seconds, Dembele attempts to switch the ball from the left to the right and floats the ball several yards behind Dier who has to look it out for a throw-in, just inside the Spurs half. Sloppy.

1' We're off! The referee sounds his whistle, and Spurs get us underway at the Lane.

19:55. Elsewhere in the Europa League, Everton have consolidated their position at the top of their group with a respectable 0-0 draw at Lille. Not a great game, that - obviously the action will all be at White Hart Lane.

19:40. The first players are out on the pitch for their pre-match warm-up. Which Spurs side will we see tonight? The fast-breaking, clinical force we know they can be or the lethargic, unimaginative bunch of strangers they so often have been?

19:35. Here's an interesting point - Greek side Asteras have seven Argentine players in their squad tonight; Mazza, Rolle, Munafo, Parra and Lluy start with Barrales and Fernandez on the bench. They might be having a word with Pochettino and Lamela at the end of the night.

19:30. Elsewhere in Europe tonight, Everton are currently holding French side Lille to a 0-0 draw in Group H. With just 20 minutes of that match remaining, why not check out our live coverage here? As long as you're back here by five past eight, of course.

19:25. With most of the focus likely on the home side tonight, let's give the visitors some credit. Eleven years ago Asteras were playing in the Greek fourth division, and now they're top of a group containing former champions of England, Turkey and Serbia. Quite a story.

19:20. A fairly strong team put out there by Pochettino, who will be after a big response after some disappointing results in this competition so far. Spurs' frontline has been misfiring of late - can Kane and Adebayor prove the solution to the goalscoring problem?

19:15. With the Asteras team listed below, bear with us tonight as there may well be a few typos along the way. Giorgos Zisopoulos - try saying that three times quickly.

19:11. Asteras Tripolis starting XI: Kosicky, Lluy, Sankare, Zisopoulos, Panteliadis, Munafo Horta, Mazza, Usero, Rolle, Tsokanis, Parra. Subs: Barrales, Alberto Fernandez, Bakasetas, Theodoropoulos, Badibanga, Gianniotas, Kyriakopoulos.

19:09. Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris, Dier, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies, Capoue, Dembele, Townsend, Kane, Lamela, Adebayor. Subs: Chiriches, Lennon, Soldado, Vorm, Chadli, Eriksen, Stambouli.

19:07. The teams have been announced! Starting line-ups to follow...

18:50. Former Swansea man Ben Davies says that if Spurs perform to their best, they will come out on top against their less prestigious opposition tonight. “We realise that Asteras Tripolis are going to be a good team and whoever they put in front of us we’ll have to deal with their threats,” said the 21-year-old. "I think we were probably unlucky to concede late on in the last game against Besiktas. If we’d seen the game out and picked up the three points I think the group would have a totally different outlook. But it’s all about us. We have to concentrate on our performance and if we put a good one in we’ll be able to get the three points.”

18:40. Today marks the 10th anniversary of the sad death of Spurs' greatest ever manager Bill Nicholson, who led the team between 1958 and 1974. You can join the tributes on Twitter with the hashtag #OneBillNick.

18:30. Tonight's game Tottenham - Asteras Tripolis Live will be officiated by Slovakian referee Ivan KruÅ¾liak, the 30-year-old who took charge of England's 4-0 victory over Moldova at Wembley earlier this year. This is his second game in this year's group stage, having also presided over Borussia Mönchengladbach - Villarreal last month. He showed just one yellow card in that match.

18:20. Spurs' Argentine boss Pochettino recognises that their form has not been good in recent weeks, but trusts that he can pull through and bring the good times back to White Hart Lane. “I have enjoyed my four months at Tottenham," he enthused. “We knew when we signed for Tottenham that we expected a tough period. We are in a very tough period in the club, but when you arrive to a club with big potential like Tottenham, a big club, and have the possibility to build something important, this is a very good challenge for us. I enjoy, but I try to enjoy it more than I am. I am aware of the results.”

18:10. Asteras, on the other hand, are yet to win away from home in Europe in seven attempts - and they have never scored more than one goal in any of those games (D4 L3).

18:05. Spurs have good form at home in the group stages of this competition, but their only defeat in ten games came against Greek opposition when they were beaten by PAOK in 2011-12.

18:00. Pochettino has also been speaking highly of Spurs' opposition this evening, and he clearly recognises that the table-toppers are not to be taken lightly. "We expect a tough game Tottenham - Asteras Tripolis Live," he said, adding: "They are a very dynamic team."

17:55. "Maybe sometimes he wants to play more but I have to take a decision," Pochettino added. "He is happy and I'm happy with him. I know players are sometimes affected by comment or rumours and they call me about the rumours but Jan is a very important player for Tottenham and for me."

17:50. Belgium man Vertonghen has been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in recent months, but Pochettino maintains that the defender remains a big part of his plans at the club. "Jan is an important player for Tottenham," said Pochettino. "He is happy at Tottenham."

17:45. Though Asteras have never won the Greek Super League, they are currently enjoying the most successful spell in the club's history, and they reached the Greek Cup Final for the first time two seasons ago. They are managed by Staikos Vergetis, and are known for their yellow and blue kit which is likely to be used today - though they do have a red third kit.

17:40. Now, time for a brief history lesson for those of you who aren't avid followers of the Greek Super League. Asteras Tripolis Football Club was formed in 1931 in the Greek town of Arcadia, and have played in the top division for the past seven years. The word 'Asteras' means 'star', reflecting the star which is the focal point of their badge, below.

17:30. Meanwhile, Tripolis' squad may be pretty much unknown outside of Greece but Ivorian defensive midfielder Éric Tié Bi spent four years in France with Evian and experienced Romania defender Dorin Goian has had spells with Rangers, Palermo and Steaua Bucharest. There could also be an appearance for Arsenal's Czech playmaker' sound-alike Tomáš Košický in between the posts.

17:27. Despite his red card on Saturday, Fazio is likely to start tonight with Spurs looking to rotate their squad. They are unlikely to want to field a weak side, but star man Christian Eriksen may not be risked.

17:25. However, Spurs could be boosted by the return of defender Jan Vertonghen, who came off the bench at the weekend when Federico Fazio was sent off during their 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City.

17:20. In terms of team news, Spurs will be without full-back duo Kyles Walker and Naughton, while an ankle injury picked up on international duty with Algeria means that Nabil Bentaleb will not feature in midfield.

17:15. It would therefore be something of an understatement to say that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for a much better performance from his side than they have shown in their recent European exploits. Pochettino said at the start of the season that the prize of a Champions League place means that he will be taking the Europa League much more seriously this season, but is yet to see a response from his players.

17:10. In contrast to their hosts for today Tottenham - Asteras Tripolis Live, Greek side Tripolis find themselves at the top of the table having beaten Partizan Belgrade and drawn with Turkish outfit Besiktas.

17:05. Though the home side may be firm favourites for this game Tottenham - Asteras Tripolis Live, they sit in third place in Group C with just two points from their first two games.

17:00. Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur - Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League group stage. We'll have all the buildup, minute-by-minute commentary and analysis right here with kickoff set for 20:05, so stay tuned right here on VAVEL!