Ozil recovery ahead of schedule, as he hits the gym

Arsenal supporters worldwide will be breathing a sigh of relief, after reports suggested that German playmaker Mesut Ozil will not be out for as long as first thought, when he damaged his left knee ligament on international duty with Germany recently. Initial suggestions were that he would be out until January 2015, but he could be back in action in the December period.

And, he has given the team a boost by posting a picture, as he attempts to get back to 100% fitness as soon as possible.

Transfer rumours have run rampant, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City both interested in the 26-year-old midfielder; but he also tweeted this last week, suggesting that he is happy at The Gunners despite being played out of position regularly at LM, even though he is a CAM. In his correct position, he is one of the best in the world. And he'll do his best to prove that, when he recovers from his injury.