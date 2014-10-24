Lambert: Villa have option to sign Cleverley permanently

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has admitted that the club have the option to sign on-loan Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley in a permanent deal, in the January transfer window. He has done well in his loan spell so far, having started Villa's last five Premier League matches after sealing a switch to the Midlands; and he is out-of-contract at the end of the current season so is open to any offers when the next window comes along.

He had this to say: "We have an option on Tom, we have not gone into great detail but he has played well. He was the one lad who was busy on Saturday (in the side's 3-0 defeat against Everton). He has so much to offer, he's a good guy, a good pro and does everything at a high tempo, even when he trains.

Whatever happens in January will happen, the option is there but we still have a couple of months to go. I just want him to play well here and enjoy it and that's what he is doing, which is half the battle. It's not been an easy start playing at a new club but come January we will see."

Despite an impressive start to the league campaign, they have suffered a four-game losing streak... They visit west London on Monday night, to play against QPR as they are eager to bounce back to winning ways.