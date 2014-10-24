Lambert: Villa have option to sign Cleverley permanently

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has admitted that the club have the option to sign on-loan Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley in a permanent deal, in the January transfer window. He has done well in his loan spell so far, having started Villa's last five Premier League matches after sealing a switch to the Midlands; and he is out-of-contract at the end of the current season so is open to any offers when the next window comes along. 

Surprising form? Cleverley has slotted in well to Villa's midfield along the likes of Delph and C.Sanchez despite the side's disappointing form of late.

He had this to say: "We have an option on Tom, we have not gone into great detail but he has played well. He was the one lad who was busy on Saturday (in the side's 3-0 defeat against Everton). He has so much to offer, he's a good guy, a good pro and does everything at a high tempo, even when he trains.

Whatever happens in January will happen, the option is there but we still have a couple of months to go. I just want him to play well here and enjoy it and that's what he is doing, which is half the battle. It's not been an easy start playing at a new club but come January we will see."

It would not be surprising if Cleverley does manage to secure a permanent move to Villa, considering this was reported in the news just a few days ago - 

Despite an impressive start to the league campaign, they have suffered a four-game losing streak... They visit west London on Monday night, to play against QPR as they are eager to bounce back to winning ways. 

