VAVEL ratings of the ninth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
VAVEL ratings of the ninth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
West Ham (2) Manchester City (1)

Adrián 7 Hart 4
Cresswell 6 Zabaleta 5
Reid 5 Mangala 4
Collins 5 Kompany 4
Jenkinson 5 Clichy (78') 4
Song 8 Yaya Touré 6
Noble 6 Fernando (78') 5
Downing 6 Jesús Navas 6
Amalfitano (66') 7 Silva 7
Valencia (75') 7 Agüero 5
Sakho (89') 8 Dzeko (59') 4
Substitutes
Kouyaté (66') 5 Jovetic (59') 6
Cole (75') 4 Kolarov (78') 5
Nolan (89') - Milner (78') 6
Southampton (1) Stoke City (0)

Forster 6 Begovic 6
Fonte 6 Shawcross 5
Bertrand 6 Pieters 5
Alderweireld 6 Bardsley 4
Clyne 6 Wilson 5
Cork (62') 5 Walters (69') 5
Schneiderlin 6 N'Zonzi 6
S. Davis (90') 6 Cameron 5
Tadic 7 Moses (79') 6
Mané 8 Adam (53') 5
Pellé 6 Crouch 5
Substitutes
Wanyama (62') 6 Diouf (53') 5
Gardos (90') - Arnautvic (69') 5
Assaidi (79') 5
Liverpool (0) Hull City (0)

Mignolet 6 Jakupovic 7
Manquillo 5 Chester 5
Lovren 6 Bruce 6
Skrtel 5 Davies 6
Moreno 6 Elmohamady 6
Gerrard 7 Brady 7
Allen (60') 5 Huddlestone 6
Can (74') 5 Livermone 5
Lallana (60') 5 Diame (87') 5
Sterling 6 Ben Arfa (70') 5
Balotelli 6
Hernández (70')		 5
Substitutes
Coutinho (60') 7 Aluko (70') 5
Lambert (60') 5 Ramírez (70') 5
Henderson (74') 6 Meyler (87') -
Swansea (2) Leicester (0)

Fabianski 6 Schmeichel 4
Rangel 4 De Laet 6
Fernandez 6 Konchesky 5
Williams 6 Drinkwater (68') 6
Taylor 5 Morgan 5
Ki 5 Hammond (68') 6
Shelvey 5 Vardy (67') 6
Sigurdsson (58') 5 Moore 4
Routledge (83') 5 Ulloa 5
Montero 6 Mahrez 4
Bony (83') 8 Nugent 4
Substitutes
Carroll (58') 5 James (67') 5
Dyer (83') - Cambiasso (68') 6
Gomis (83') - King (68') 5
Sunderland (0) Arsenal (2)

Mannone 6 Szczesny 7
Vergini 6 (90') Chambers 8
O'Shea 5 Mertesacker 7
Brown 6 Monreal 8
van Aanholt 6 (74') Gibbs 6
Cattermole 7 (88') Arteta 7
Buckley 6 Flamini 7
(74') Rodwell 6 Oxlade-Chamberlain 7
Larsson 6 Cazorla 7
(74') Johnson 6 Sánchez 9
(50') Fletcher 5 Welbeck 6
Substitutes
(50') Wickham 6 (74') Bellerin 6
(74') Altidore 5 (88') Ramsey -
(74') Gómez 5 (90') Rosicky -
WBA (2) Crystal Palace (2)

Foster 4 Speroni(55') 4
Wisdom 6 Kelly 5
Dawson 6 Mariappa 4
Lescott 5 Hangeland 7
Pocognoli 4 Ward 4
Morrison 7 Zaha(64') 7
Sessegnon(46') 4 Jedinak 7
Dorrans(83') 4 Ledley 5
Gardner 6 Bolasie 5
Brunt 7 Chamakh(73') 5
Berahino 8 Campbell 5
Substitutes
Anichebe(46') 8 Hennessey(55') 5
Blanco(83') 5

Puncheon(64')

 5
Guedioura(73') 5
Burnley (1) Everton (3)

Heaton 5 Howard 5
Trippier 6 Baines 7
Shackell 4 Jagielka 5
Duff 4 Alcaraz 4
Ward 5 Coleman 5
Kightly (84') 7 Naismith 6
Jones 4 McCarthy 5
Arfield 5 Barry 6
Boyd (87') 4 Osman (82') 6
Jutkiewicz (65') 6 Eto'o 8
Ings 7 Lukaku (65') 6
Substitutes
Barnes (65') 4 Barkley (65') 6
Sordell (84') - Pienaar (82') -
Chalobah (87') - - -
Tottenham Hotspur (1) Newcastle United (2)

Lloris 6 Krul 6
Dier 6 Janmaat 6
Kaboul 5 Taylor 7
Vertonghen 5 Coloccini 7
Rose 5 Dummett 5
(67') Capoue 5 (46') Anita 4
Mason 7 Colback 7
Chadli 5 Sissoko 6
(78') Lamela 5 (46') Obertan 4
Eriksen 6 Gouffran 6
(83') Adebayor 6 (79') Ayoze Pérez 7
Substitutes
(67') Kane 5 (46') Ameobi 8
(78') Lennon 5 (46') Cabella 7
(83') Soldado - (79') Haidara 5

Manchester United (1)

 Chelsea (1)

De Gea 8 Courtois 7
Rafael 6 Ivanovic 5
Smalling 6 Cahill 7
Rojo 5 Terry 6
Shaw 6 Filipe Luis 6
Blind 4 Matic 8
Fellaini 6 Fábregas 7
Januzaj 5 (90')Willian 7
Di María 6 (89') Hazard 7
(67')Mata 6 (66') Oscar 5
Van Persie 7 Drogba 8
Substitutes
(67') Wilson 2 (66') Mikel 4
(89')Schurrle -
(90')Zouma -

VAVEL Logo