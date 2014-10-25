VAVEL ratings of the ninth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|West Ham (2)
|Manchester City (1)
|
|
|Adrián
|7
|Hart
|4
|Cresswell
|6
|Zabaleta
|5
|Reid
|5
|Mangala
|4
|Collins
|5
|Kompany
|4
|Jenkinson
|5
|Clichy (78')
|4
|Song
|8
|Yaya Touré
|6
|Noble
|6
|Fernando (78')
|5
|Downing
|6
|Jesús Navas
|6
|Amalfitano (66')
|7
|Silva
|7
|Valencia (75')
|7
|Agüero
|5
|Sakho (89')
|8
|Dzeko (59')
|4
|Substitutes
|Kouyaté (66')
|5
|Jovetic (59')
|6
|Cole (75')
|4
|Kolarov (78')
|5
|Nolan (89')
|-
|Milner (78')
|6
|Southampton (1)
|Stoke City (0)
|
|
|Forster
|6
|Begovic
|6
|Fonte
|6
|Shawcross
|5
|Bertrand
|6
|Pieters
|5
|Alderweireld
|6
|Bardsley
|4
|Clyne
|6
|Wilson
|5
|Cork (62')
|5
|Walters (69')
|5
|Schneiderlin
|6
|N'Zonzi
|6
|S. Davis (90')
|6
|Cameron
|5
|Tadic
|7
|Moses (79')
|6
|Mané
|8
|Adam (53')
|5
|Pellé
|6
|Crouch
|5
|Substitutes
|Wanyama (62')
|6
|Diouf (53')
|5
|Gardos (90')
|-
|Arnautvic (69')
|5
|Assaidi (79')
|5
|Liverpool (0)
|Hull City (0)
|
|
|
|
|Mignolet
|6
|Jakupovic
|7
|Manquillo
|5
|Chester
|5
|Lovren
|6
|Bruce
|6
|Skrtel
|5
|Davies
|6
|Moreno
|6
|Elmohamady
|6
|Gerrard
|7
|Brady
|7
|Allen (60')
|5
|Huddlestone
|6
|Can (74')
|5
|Livermone
|5
|Lallana (60')
|5
|Diame (87')
|5
|Sterling
|6
|Ben Arfa (70')
|5
|Balotelli
|6
|
Hernández (70')
|5
|Substitutes
|Coutinho (60')
|7
|Aluko (70')
|5
|Lambert (60')
|5
|Ramírez (70')
|5
|Henderson (74')
|6
|Meyler (87')
|-
|Swansea (2)
|Leicester (0)
|
|Fabianski
|6
|Schmeichel
|4
|Rangel
|4
|De Laet
|6
|Fernandez
|6
|Konchesky
|5
|Williams
|6
|Drinkwater (68')
|6
|Taylor
|5
|Morgan
|5
|Ki
|5
|Hammond (68')
|6
|Shelvey
|5
|Vardy (67')
|6
|Sigurdsson (58')
|5
|Moore
|4
|Routledge (83')
|5
|Ulloa
|5
|Montero
|6
|Mahrez
|4
|Bony (83')
|8
|Nugent
|4
|Substitutes
|Carroll (58')
|5
|James (67')
|5
|Dyer (83')
|-
|Cambiasso (68')
|6
|Gomis (83')
|-
|King (68')
|5
|Sunderland (0)
|Arsenal (2)
|
|
|Mannone
|6
|Szczesny
|7
|Vergini
|6
|(90') Chambers
|8
|O'Shea
|5
|Mertesacker
|7
|Brown
|6
|Monreal
|8
|van Aanholt
|6
|(74') Gibbs
|6
|Cattermole
|7
|(88') Arteta
|7
|Buckley
|6
|Flamini
|7
|(74') Rodwell
|6
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|7
|Larsson
|6
|Cazorla
|7
|(74') Johnson
|6
|Sánchez
|9
|(50') Fletcher
|5
|Welbeck
|6
|Substitutes
|(50') Wickham
|6
|(74') Bellerin
|6
|(74') Altidore
|5
|(88') Ramsey
|-
|(74') Gómez
|5
|(90') Rosicky
|-
|WBA (2)
|Crystal Palace (2)
|
|
|Foster
|4
|Speroni(55')
|4
|Wisdom
|6
|Kelly
|5
|Dawson
|6
|Mariappa
|4
|Lescott
|5
|Hangeland
|7
|Pocognoli
|4
|Ward
|4
|Morrison
|7
|Zaha(64')
|7
|Sessegnon(46')
|4
|Jedinak
|7
|Dorrans(83')
|4
|Ledley
|5
|Gardner
|6
|Bolasie
|5
|Brunt
|7
|Chamakh(73')
|5
|Berahino
|8
|Campbell
|5
|Substitutes
|Anichebe(46')
|8
|Hennessey(55')
|5
|Blanco(83')
|5
|
Puncheon(64')
|5
|Guedioura(73')
|5
|Burnley (1)
|Everton (3)
|Heaton
|5
|Howard
|5
|Trippier
|6
|Baines
|7
|Shackell
|4
|Jagielka
|5
|Duff
|4
|Alcaraz
|4
|Ward
|5
|Coleman
|5
|Kightly (84')
|7
|Naismith
|6
|Jones
|4
|McCarthy
|5
|Arfield
|5
|Barry
|6
|Boyd (87')
|4
|Osman (82')
|6
|Jutkiewicz (65')
|6
|Eto'o
|8
|Ings
|7
|Lukaku (65')
|6
|Substitutes
|Barnes (65')
|4
|Barkley (65')
|6
|Sordell (84')
|-
|Pienaar (82')
|-
|Chalobah (87')
|-
|-
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur (1)
|Newcastle United (2)
|
|
|Lloris
|6
|Krul
|6
|Dier
|6
|Janmaat
|6
|Kaboul
|5
|Taylor
|7
|Vertonghen
|5
|Coloccini
|7
|Rose
|5
|Dummett
|5
|(67') Capoue
|5
|(46') Anita
|4
|Mason
|7
|Colback
|7
|Chadli
|5
|Sissoko
|6
|(78') Lamela
|5
|(46') Obertan
|4
|Eriksen
|6
|Gouffran
|6
|(83') Adebayor
|6
|(79') Ayoze Pérez
|7
|Substitutes
|(67') Kane
|5
|(46') Ameobi
|8
|(78') Lennon
|5
|(46') Cabella
|7
|(83') Soldado
|-
|(79') Haidara
|5
|
Manchester United (1)
|Chelsea (1)
|
|
|De Gea
|8
|Courtois
|7
|Rafael
|6
|Ivanovic
|5
|Smalling
|6
|Cahill
|7
|Rojo
|5
|Terry
|6
|Shaw
|6
|Filipe Luis
|6
|Blind
|4
|Matic
|8
|Fellaini
|6
|Fábregas
|7
|Januzaj
|5
|(90')Willian
|7
|Di María
|6
|(89') Hazard
|7
|(67')Mata
|6
|(66') Oscar
|5
|Van Persie
|7
|Drogba
|8
|Substitutes
|(67') Wilson
|2
|(66') Mikel
|4
|(89')Schurrle
|-
|(90')Zouma
|-