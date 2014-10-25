West Ham v Manchester City Live Commentary and EPL Scores 2014

14:45. So that's it from us here at VAVEL for now, as Diafra Sakho's record-breaking goal gives the Hammers a well-earned win against the reigning champions. We'll have coverage of all the day's games in the Premier League as well as this evening's Clásico live from the Bernabéu, so don't go anywhere. I've been Sam France, thank you and goodbye. Image from BBC Sport.

14:42. City, meanwhile, could finish the weekend down in third if Southampton can beat Stoke later today, and could be eight points behind leaders Chelsea if they overcome Manchester United in tomorrow's crunch game at Old Trafford.

14:40. West Ham have consolidated fourth place in the league but can't overtake Southampton due to their far superior goal difference after last week's 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

14:38. That's all, folks! Martin Atkinson brings a cracking encounter to a close at Upton Park, what a result for West Ham!

90+5' Jenkinson breaks forward but is stopped by Mangala inside the area, but West Ham don't care as the referee blows the final whistle!

90+4' West Ham manage to hold onto the ball for a few precious seconds, before launching it forward when City put pressure on the ball to the delight of the home fans.

90+3' Kolarov fires a piledriver of a shot at goal from some distance but it takes a small deflection and goes just over the top left corner, and the resulting corner kick comes to nothing.

90+2' Jovetic unleashes a fantastic effort from 25 yards but his swerving right-footed shot across goal is tipped out for a corner by the flying Adrian.

90+1' West Ham understandably have ten men inside their own half whenever City have the ball now, and the champions are struggling to find a way through.

90' Milner finds Toure inside the area with a great threaded ball, but he can only spin and fire a shot into the side-netting. Five minutes of stoppage time to be played.

89' The corner comes some distance into the area before it is cleared by Nolan with his first touch.

88' Kevin Nolan is coming on to replace Sakho, who may well have scored the winner with his sixth successive Premier League goal. City have a corner on the left after Kouyate got across to make a challenge on Milner.

87' City enjoy a spell of some pressure but without really creating a chance of any kind, and in the end Silva's cross from the right is straight into the grateful arms of Adrian, who holds onto the ball for as long as he can get away with.

85' Sakho is back up but still moving slowly with the West Ham physios off the side of the pitch, and Cresswell plays the ball forwards to give City the goal kick.

84' Sakho and Mangala tussle inside the City penalty area and Sakho goes down, but no penalty is given. Sakho takes a blow to the head from Hart's knee as he goes down, and City put the ball out of play so he can receive some attention.

83' It's all City now, as you might expect. The men in dark blue are managing to pick their way through the midfield more easily but the West Ham defence is still standing tall and Noble almost manages to squeeze a shot past Hart at his near post from Downing's cross.

80' Absolutely frantic stuff here, now. Aguero, Milner and Jovetic all have decent chances but can't find a finish before Toure blasts a half-volley well over the bar from 30 yards. It might still be rising.

78' Silva picks up the ball on the right hand side and jinks between a number of defenders before curling a superb shot past the keeper and inside the far post with his left foot. Fantastic goal from the Spanish magician, before Kolarov and Milner come on for Clichy and Fernando.

77' GOOOOOAAL! David Silva pulls one back straight away with a superlative effort!

76' Former Ipswich man Cresswell puts a delicious ball across from the left and Sakho meets it to power a header down to the bottom right corner. Hart makes a fantastic effort to save it, but the technology shows it to be just over the line. Carlton Cole replaces Enner Valencia.

75' GOOOOOOOAAAAAAL! It's that man Diafra Sakho again!

74' Neither Aguero or Silva can find a way through the massed ranks of the West Ham defence inside the penalty area, but the ball is played back to Toure and he curls a shot against the bar, aiming for the top right corner.

73' Clichy's low cross towards Aguero deflects off Jenkinson, and the Argentina forward can't adjust to get back to the ball.

72' Great play from West Ham as Song comes forward and spreads the play to Kouyate on the right. The substitute plays the ball square to Sakho, who puts the ball over the bar with a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

70' Into the final 20 minutes now - City are posing much more of a treat since the change of shape following Jovetic's introduction, but West Ham look like they could score again on the counter.

68' The West Ham fans are incensed as another foul from Kompany goes unpunished - it wasn't a yellow card offence on its own but the City captain will have to be careful, as they're starting to pile up now.

67' Valencia burns Zabaleta for pace down the left and tries to play it across to Sakho for a tap-in, but Kompany is there to intercept and clear.

66' West Ham sub: Goalscorer Amalfitano is replaced by Kouyate - a defensive move from Allardyce.

65' Navas pulls the ball back to Aguero who unleases a first-time shot which cannons back of the underside of the crossbar to Toure, whose shot is excellently saved by Adrian. The closest the visitors have come so far.

64' Some intricate play between Toure, Silva and Jovetic at the edge of the area comes to nothing as the ball forward to Aguero is cut out.

63' Collins' long, straight costless kick is nodded on by Sakho but Valencia can't get a touch on it in the six-yard box and it bounces out for a goal kick.

62' Jovetic has not come on as a straight swap for Dzeko, the Montenegro striker starting out on the left with Aguero now alone up front and Silva in a more central position.

60' Aguero threatens twice inside a minute but each time there is a defender back to make a last-ditch block.

59' Man City sub: Jovetic replaces the largely ineffectual Dzeko.

57' Fernando pulls Song back, and somehow manages to foul the Cameroon midfielder's glove off.

55' Zabaleta plays a through ball some way ahead of Aguero, and Reid gets in front of his man to look it out for a goal kick.

53' "Off, off, off" rings around the stadium as Kompany - on a yellow card - fouls Valencia, but it would have been a harsh second booking. Valencia's well-struck costless kick eventually falls to Song whose cross comes to Downing, who fires a half-volley wide of the goal. He wants a corner, but Martin Atkinson points for a goal kick.

52' Dzeko's cross from the left is comfortably claimed by Adrian, with the miniature Aguero the only man threatening to attack the ball.

51' Toure brings the ball forwards after receiving the pass from Silva, but his pass to Aguero is unwittingly intercepted by Dzeko, who can't control the ball. Downing's cross from the right is headed straight at Hart by Valencia, who is flagged for offside.

50' Amalfitano gets a block in against Navas to concede a corner, but Toure hesitates on the ball inside the area and Valencia makes the tackle.

49' No changes as of yet from either side, but Jovetic, Milner and Fernandinho are all out warming up on the sideline.

47' Song is booked for a deliberate handball after slipping and grabbing onto the ball to stop the City counter attack.

46' With bubbles all over the pitch, the Hammers get the second half underway and straight away, Mark Noble wins a corner, slamming a cross against the outstretched Kompany.

13:50. Here's Amalfitano giving the Hammers the lead in the first half. Image from @FourFourTwo on Twitter

13:47. Stewart Downing has now created 26 chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. (Squawka)

13:46. Manchester City have won just one of the last 35 Premier League games in which they have been behind at the interval - a good sign for Big Sam.

13:44. Elsewhere, England's under-17s are beating Cyprus 1-0 at half time, Leicester's Layton Ndukwu with the goal in the UEFA U17 Championship.

13:41. As this is the early kickoff in the Premier League we can't really take you around the grounds, but Millwall are 1-0 up against Cardiff in the second half in the Championship thanks to a goal from Danny Shittu

13:36' HALF-TIME - the referee brings an entertaining first half to a close. City dominated the opening exchanges but West Ham grabbed a good goal against the run of play and have been the better team since. Valencia and Song have been instrumental for the hosts, but City haven't been at all fluent going forwards.

45+2' Navas fizzes in a cross from the byline to Aguero who steers the ball goalwards with his chest, but Adrian manages to touch it out for a corner. Aguero almost gets a touch as the ball comes in for a second time, but Adrian claims it and the referee blows for half-time.

45+1' Amalfitano's pull-back across goal from the left just evades the boot of Sakho following a clever costless kick routine. Very close to a second for the Hammers, and it would have been deserved.

45' Kompany is unlucky to be booked for a stern challenge on Valencia - he won the ball, but did take the striker out with some force.

44' Alex Song has been fantastic today, winning the ball in the middle of the park and playing it forward to one of the West Ham forwards. City try to break forwards through Clichy, but Song slides across to put it out for a throw.

42' Amalfitano's low cross from the left is just behind the impressive Valencia but he manages to wrap his foot around the ball and get a shot in, but his first-time effort goes just wide.

40' Noble's corner from the left is cleared at the second attempt by Zabaleta.

38' Toure strikes the dead ball straight into the wall and hits the follow-up against Song, who clears. Collins is down winded having been struck in the chest by a piledriver of a shot from the big Ivorian, but to his credit he waited until the ball was cleared before he showed any pain.

37' Aguero goes down after a challenge from Reid, just to the right of centre at the edge of the D. Another dangerous position for City.

36' Navas delivers a decent costless kick from deep on the right, but Dzeko can't get a decisive touch with his head and it dribbles out for a goal kick.

34' Toure is stopped in his tracks once again by Song and West Ham come forward through Jenkinson, who does well to get a cross in but it is easily claimed by Hart.

32' Aguero has another effort from range, but his powerful shot with the outside of his right foot bounces just wide of the left post.

31' West Ham are pressing the ball really well here. Dzeko puts the ball out of play inside his own half under close attention from Reid.

30' Valencia turns between two defenders at the right of the area and puts a low ball across which is cleared, but West Ham have been well on top since the goal. Valencia goes down off the ball clutching his elbow, but he is up and running again after a few seconds.

29' Sakho's cross is only half-cleared by Zabaleta and it comes to Downing just inside the area, but his flying header goes over the bar.

28' Toure and Aguero combine to feed Silva into the area but he can't bring the ball under his spell and Adrian is out to fall on the ball before he can take a shot.

26' A looping ball forward is collected by Amalfitano on the chest and he thinks about letting fly with a volley from 25 yards, but he tries to take the ball down and loses it, the ball running through to Hart in between the posts.

24' Silva wins a corner on the right hand side and Navas puts a good low delivery in, but Dzeko doesn't catch the ball perfectly and flicks the ball just over the bar at the near post.

22' Song plays a delicious through ball to Valencia down the right and the Ecuador forward powers past Clichy before pulling the ball back across goal to Amalfitano, who takes a step back to slide the ball into the back of the net. It's against the run of play, but Amalfitano is in with the fans and West Ham have the lead.

21' GOOOAAAL! Morgan Amalfitano scores for West Ham!

19' The costless kick is straight down the middle and the ball is flicked onto Valencia who powers a shot straight into the face of Hart from point-blank range. Hart is down for a couple of minutes with cartoon birds tweeting around his head, but he's back up and looks ok to continue.

18' A West Ham attack breaks down and City counter through Aguero but he tries to do too much and is crowded out inside the area with options to pass. Kompany clatters into the back of Valencia inside the centre circle, but is not booked.

16' Song miscontrols a wayward City pass out for a throw-in and his frustration is evident as he jumps up and down, slapping his forehead. Moments later, he grapples with Navas inside the City half and concedes a foul.

14' A Navas corner from the right goes through everyone and falls to Aguero at the far side of the penalty area, but his left-footed half volley is powered well wide of the near post.

13' Reid misses a header as a ball comes over the top and Navas gets to the ball first, but his attempted pass to Aguero is cut out by Collins. Almost a real chance for Aguero there, but the home side are defending well.

11' City have controlled most of the early possession and Clichy feeds the ball into Dzeko, who is offside inside the penalty area. His shot was hit fairly weakly towards the near post anyway, and Adrian held it.

9' Dangerous play from West Ham leads to Mangala almost lobbing his own keeper under pressure from Valencia, but Hart backpedals to tip the ball over for a corner. Hart is fouled as the ball comes in, so City escape with a costless kick.

8' Navas delivers the ball towards the centre of the penalty area and Kompany wins the header, but it goes well over the crossbar.

7' First yellow card of the game, as Morgan Amalfitano is booked for a robust challenge on Silva to the right of the West Ham penalty area.

6' David Silva takes the costless kick left-footed but it curls up and over the bar.

5' Another bustling run from Aguero but he is taken down from behind by Noble just outside the area - costless kick in a dangerous position for City.

4' Aguero threatens to shoot again as the ball drops to him at the edge of the area, but Song gets back well to make a perfect challenge and play the ball forward.

2' This game has started very openly - Aguero drives down the left and unleashes a powerful shot which deflects off Collins and loops towards the left post, but Adrian gets across to tip it wide.

1' An opportunity within 20 seconds for West Ham as a sloppy pass is intercepted, but Valencia is off-balance and his shot goes high and wide from 20 yards.

1' We're off! The referee blows his whistle, and Manchester City get us underway.

12:44. The teams are on their way out, the fans are in fine voice and there are bubbles everywhere. Seconds to go until kickoff, now.

12:43. We will of course have coverage of all the day's action in the Premier League, as well as the small matter of Luis Suarez El Clasico debut later today. Stay right here on VAVEL!

12:40. Hammers fans, look away now - here are the highlights from last season, when City recorded a 6-0 win in the Capital One Cup. Surely we won't be seeing a repeat today?

12:36. Four top-quality strikers on show today with Sakho, Valencia, Dzeko and Aguero. Surely this game promises goals, with these sides bagging seven between them last week, but neither managed a clean sheet.

12:30. Fifteen minutes to go - that means you've still got plenty of time to check out our comprehensive match preview here.

12:27. The fans are making their way in and the stadium is starting to fill up nicely. A good atmosphere already, there's clearly a real sense of excitement in the West Ham fans at the moment.

12:23. And this is the view from the away end - image from @dizlos on Twitter.

12:20. Lovely day for it at Upton Park today - image from @michaelkurn on Twitter. These two sides are playing some great football at the minute, so let's hope it stays that way.

12:15. Just half an hour to go until kickoff. Any predictions? Leave them in the comments!

12:13. Pablo Zabaleta made his 250th City appearance in the Champions League draw with CSKA Moscow earlier in the week, but though he appreciates the milestone he will be eager to move on with a better result today.

12:10. Some of the players are out starting their warm-ups - Joe Hart's just scored an absolute belter - and this is the scene in the City changing room right now.

12:07. West Ham's veteran midfielder Mark Noble says he is excited by the direction the club is going in. "The form the boys are in is very enjoyable. Last year I said we needed to buy good players if we're going to move on, and we've done that. By the time we move to the New Stadium we want to be a top six or seven club."

12:03. Meanwhile, City's Brazilian midfielder Fernando has said that City's sizeable squad thrives on competition for places, saying, "I know I won't play every single week but I will train as much as I can and hope I will get the call for as many games as I can. It's big competition and when there are so many others players it makes you want to give more. But it's a healthy position. We all want to play and that can only be good for the club." He starts today, with Fernandinho on the bench.

12:00. Big Sam has been speaking about the challenge facing his players today, but he believes they can come out on top if they hit top form. "We’re in good, confident form but for me it’s about getting the players to their top level," he said. "We’ll have to play like we did against Liverpool, probably even better. We’ll have to work hard and make sure we contain their fantastic front line especially."

11:56. On this day 31 years ago, the Hammers made League Cup history by becoming the first team to reach double figures in a game with a 10-0 thrashing of Bury. It remains their biggest ever win in any competitive game. For any old-school fans out there, have a poor-quality, grainy video of that day on us.

11:53. So, as expected West Ham are unchanged following two straight wins but City come out with a very attacking line-up. Today could be a shoot-out between the on-form Sakho and Aguero; who will come out on top?

11:49. Manchester City starting XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Mangala, Clichy, Navas, Fernando, Toure, Silva, Dzeko, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Demichelis, Sagna, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Milner, Jovetic.

11:47. The teams are out! West Ham starting XI: Adrian, Jenkinson, Collins, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Song, Downing, Amalfitano, Valencia, Sakho. Subs: Jaaskelainen, O'Brien, Kouyate, Poyet, Nolan, Vaz Te, Cole.

11:45. Allardyce's men come into this game West Ham United - Manchester City on good form themselves, having won 3-1 at newly-promoted strugglers Burnley last week. Sakho, Valencia and Carlton Cole all got on the scoresheet in that game, but surely Sakho's hot streak can't last forever? Image from the Mirror.

11:35. Pellegrini has rubbished reports that England goalkeeper Joe Hart could be on his way out of the Etihad for live West Ham United - Manchester City, and remains confident that he will put pen to paper on a new contract in the near future. "I think it's an issue that we're talking about," the City manager has said. "I think in the right moment, (we will) have the right solution. I think Joe wants to stay here and we want him to stay."

11:25. Of course, City's last game in the Premier League was a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Sergio Agüero scoring all four. If he's still on-song, the Hammers could have a busy day at the back.

11:15. With an hour and a half to go until kickoff, you've still got plenty of time to take a look at our match preview - as long as you're back here by 12:45, of course.

11:10. This game West Ham United - Manchester City will of course take place at Upton Park, the historic stadium celebrating its 110th birthday this year. The 35,000-seater stadium has been home to the Hammers since 1904, and will surely be rocking when kickoff approaches today. But what will the atmosphere be like after 90 minutes? Image from Mike Briggs on Flickr.

11:05. However, Big Sam has refused to let his side be over-awed by their star-studded opponents, and claims that midfielder Alex Song is of the same pedigree. "We've got that type of signing in Alex Song," he stated. "That's a Yaya Touré-type signing for us. He's a top quality player of the highest calibre and he'll provide the sort of service our front line need. He links everything together very well so we've got a top quality international player that's played for Arsenal, for Barcelona and in the Champions League.

11:00. City manager Manuel Pellegrini has been speaking highly of their opponents today, perhaps warning his players against complacency. “Every Premier League game is difficult," he said. "West Ham are in a very good moment, playing attractive football so we know we will have a tough game as always.They have different players and are playing in a different way to last season. They brought in two important strikers who are doing well. They had an important win against Liverpool at home and have won their last two games so I am sure we will have a difficult rival.”

10:55. Today's referee West Ham United - Manchester City will be Englishman Martin Atkinson, who has taken charge of eight matches this season in the Premier League and Champions League. He has officiated in matches including both of these sides in the last few months but his most recent game was Newcastle's victory over Leicester last week. He has shown 38 yellow cards and no reds in his eight games so far. Image from the Express

10:50. For City, Frank Lampard is unavailable having injured his thigh in the 4-1 thrashing of Spurs last weekend and Samir Nasri has just undergone an operation on his groin - sounds delicate.

10:45. Some early team news for you now. Cheikhou Kouyaté and James Tomkins will return from injury for West Ham, but Andy Carroll is still not ready to make his comeback. Sam Allardyce has suggested he could be available next month, though with Sakho, Valencia and Zarate on form he may not be needed.

10:40. Usually, City would be astronomical favourites for this match-up but West Ham will be looking to make the most of another deflating result in the Champions League. City were 2-0 up at half time in Moscow in midweek but ended up having to settle for a disappointing 2-2 draw. With West Ham playing their best football in years, there could be a shock on the cards. Image from The Sun

10:30. One thing these sides do have in common is their red-hot strikers. Diafra Sakho already has five league goals in his debut season and has scored in every game he has started, while Sergio Agüero's four-goal salvo against Spurs last week has put him joint-top of the scoring charts with nine goals so far.

10:25. However, City couldn't move up the table with a win either as there are still five points between themselves and table-toppers Chelsea. However, the lowest they could find themselves is third as only Southampton are close enough to overtake them this week.

10:20. Both of these sides have been in good form in the league in recent weeks. The Hammers have recorded back-to-back victories over QPR and Burnley, but a win in this game would be unlikely to see them move above fourth in the table; unless there is a ten-goal swing in theirs and Southampton's goal difference.

10:15. The last meeting between West Ham United - Manchester City was at the end of last season, with City coming out on top in a 2-0 victory. Samir Nasri set the Citizens on their way with a long-range strike across the goalkeeper before captain Vincent Kompany made the points safe with a tap-in in the second half.

10:10. City are unbeaten against the Hammers in their last ten encounters in all competitions, and have won the last three. The last win for the Hammers came in March 2009, when a goal from Jack Collison was enough to beat a City team containing Richard Dunne, Stephen Ireland and Robinho.

10:05. You would have made a lot of money if you'd placed a bet on this being a top-four clash at the start of the season, but that's the way it is - West Ham have sprung a few surprises to sit in fourth place with almost a quarter of the season played, while City are trying to keep the pace with leaders Chelsea in second.

10:00. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Ham United - Manchester City in the Barclays Premier League. We'll have minute-by-minute build-up, team news, commentary and analysis - this early kick-off is set for 12:45pm, so stay right here on VAVEL.