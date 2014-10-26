Navas: We need to keep going despite defeat

Manchester City's rapid winger Jesus Navas has urged his side to continue to show the positive mindset of champions, despite their disappointing away defeat against West Ham yesterday afternoon. The game had great significance, considering the fact that the defending champions failed to make up any ground on league leaders Chelsea as they lost at Upton Park.

Goals from Amalfitano and Sakho gave The Hammers a surprising victory, but City will have to bounce back from their shock defeat rather quickly considering the fact that they play against Newcastle in the Capital One Cup on Wednesday night. Alan Pardew's men have won back-to-back games, after a surprise 2-1 win over Tottenham away from home earlier today.

Navas himself had this to say: "We just need to keep going. There are plenty of (Premier League) games left. We just have to continue playing, we had plenty of opportunities against West Ham - we were just unlucky. We just have to be in the mindset that we are going to be winning games, we must remain positive."