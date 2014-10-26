Robin van Persie admits United should have got all three points out of last gasp Chelsea draw

Robin van Persie has admitted that he feels Manchester United should have beaten Chelsea in Sunday's thrilling encounter between the two sides.

The Dutch striker, stand-in captain for the game, equalised for the Red Devils in the last minute of the game from a corner. Marouane Fellaini headed down for Thibaut Courtois to save and van Persie to pounce to give United a 'fair result' and a point.

Van Persie: "I think when you're in the 93rd minute and still one nil down at home, of course if you score then it feels so much better as you can see [in my celebration]."

"I think overall we had more chances than them. I think this is a fair result but we could have won today so it's a bit of a mixed feeling."

Thibaut Courtois was named Man of the Match for his efforts in goal for Chelsea and he kept van Persie out for 93 minutes before the cultured striker eventually stuck the ball in the back of the net.

"It was a big relief for the fans, players & everyone that we got the goal in the end. The whole stadium exploded."

"I had two chances early in the game. In the first half, where he [Courtois] made a good save when he blocked my shot. And in the second half as well, late in the game."

"With the chances we created, we should have scored one or two goals at least. We deserved something."

Van Persie was kept on for the entire ninety minutes despite failing to make an impact for long periods throughout the game.

"We are thinking positive. I am always looking for the next chance, and luckily enough it fell at my feet [in the last minute]."

"If you come back in a game like this where we are one nil down with one minute to go that gives us a boost."

The Dutch striker was standing in for captain Wayne Rooney and the goalscorer felt that his side could have got more from the game despite only equalising in the final minute.

"We should have won today. We wanted to win to gain some points, that didn't happened but I think we can be happy with a draw today."

Van Persie was full of praise for Marouane Fellaini, who started in midfield to combat the strength of Chelsea's formidable midfield, labeling him as 'fantastic'.

"He did a great job on Fabregas. He is strong on the ball and in the air."

It's not only Fellaini who has improved according to van Persie, though. He said that the entire team was improving.

"In my opinion we have been better every single day and if you look at the games I think you can see that we are comfortable on the ball. Everyone knows what they are doing and we are playing better. Now we have to concentrate in games for longer."

"Of course, we can [catch Chelsea in the title race]. We are a long way off but it's still early days, I think we are nine or ten games played so it's not even halfway."