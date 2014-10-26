Relive the action: Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1

18:11. I've been Mosope Ominiyi, and this is me signing off on another live commentary. Speak to you all soon, as more football action is coming up next week!

18:10. Thank you for joining me again with another live commentary today, it was a pleasure and I hope you enjoyed it! Stay tuned for more from VAVEL, especially as there are post-match comments, player ratings and a report set to be published soon from this pulsating game!

18:07. Star of the show - Eden Hazard: The Belgian did not disappoint, weaving his magic at unpredictable times to give United a lot to handle in the end. Unlucky not to score the one-on-one with de Gea, played well but could have done better.

18:06. Unsung hero - Nemanja Matic: The real midfield enforcer, physical in each and every tackle, strong attacking-wise and a bully defensively. Yellow card the only real blemish on his performance today, very good overall.

18:05. My MOTM: THIBAUT COURTOIS - the Belgian goalkeeper was top-class from minute 1 to the full-time whistle, unlucky to concede to van Persie very late on, especially after his initial save.

18:03. What a dramatic finish!

90+5: Chelsea absolutely stunned, they thought they had taken all 3 points. Dominated the second-half, but United deserved this surely? The referee blows the whistle for full-time, and that's it! 1-1, United leave it extremely late to score but they'll take it against the league leaders.

90+4: EQUALISER FROM ROBIN VAN PERSIE! UNITED MAKE IT 1-1, LATE, LATE ON! Courtois does well initially to deny a goalmouth scramble, before the ball spins into the path of van Persie who smashes it into the roof of the net!

90+3: RED CARD! IVANOVIC OFF, SECOND BOOKABLE OFFENCE! Silly and needless from the Serb, who is sent off with just a minute or so to go after another rash challenge. Ironic cheers from United supporters, can they equalise now? Mourinho desperately ordering instructions, but I doubt any of his players can hear him over this noise!

90+2: Chelsea SUB: Willian OFF, Kurt Zouma ON

90+1: Good stop by Courtois, who holds onto the ball comfortably as di Maria unleashes a long-range effort, 25 yards out.

90: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, on the electronic board. Enough time for a late equaliser or have Chelsea sealed all three points?!

89: Chelsea SUB: Eden Hazard OFF, Andre Schurrle ON.

88: Hazard gets a yellow card, acts as if he didn't see anything as the referee is too out of breath to talk to him individually.

87: Good sliding clearance away from Cahill, he had Shaw sprinting down towards him.

86: Pressure eased off the Chelsea defence, as van Persie fouls Terry and the referee blows the whistle for a costless-kick.

85: Good tracking back by Shaw, he wins the ball and passes across towards di Maria whose delivery into the area goes begging as no team-mates are in the area to aim for. Frustrating.

84: Januzaj does his best to create something out of nothing, flicking the ball off his marker and giving his side a corner as a result.

82: Good defensive work from Fellaini, who tries to shoulder Matic off the ball. United clear, still 1-0 though mind.

79: I have a feeling that there could be another goal left in this game... United are getting closer with time running out. As I say that, Januzaj fires wide from long-range.

78: GOOD SAVE BY COURTOIS! He does well yet again, this time to get low and parry van Persie's shot from close range as United begin to probe Chelsea's defence.

76: Play restarts, as Matic shakes off his knock.

75: Game temporarily halted, as Matic is winded on the ground after a wild lunge from van Persie.

73: Cameras show that Chelsea are ready to make another change, German forward Andre Schurrle is getting ready to come on.

72: Nothing comes of the resulting corner, van Gaal will certainly be disappointed as his team have not taken their chances from potential set-pieces today.

71: Good defensive block by Ivanovic, who stays tight to the run of Shaw down the flank and halts his attempted delivery into the area. Corner-kick to come.

70: 20 minutes to go plus stoppages, for United to seek an equaliser to get back into the match. It's all Chelsea at the moment.

68: Willian weaves past his marker in the area, before shaping to shoot... close! The Brazilian's resulting effort fires wide of de Gea's goal, the Spaniard was never saving that if it was on-target however.

67: MANCHESTER UNITED SUB: Juan Mata OFF, James Wilson ON. Mata has been rather quiet in the second-half, and overall disappointing today given his ability. Replaced by young striker James Wilson, who has starred for the United youth side in recent months.

66: CHELSEA SUB: Oscar OFF, Obi Mikel ON. A smart change from Mourinho, Oscar is already on a booking and perhaps it is time to go defensive. Fabregas shifting into a CAM position whilst Mikel holds CDM alongside Matic.

65: Chelsea goal-kick to be taken, but first a substitution is being made from both teams. The first of the evening.

64: Ivanovic gives away a foul, arguably harsh as he slid in cleanly on di Maria but the referee felt otherwise. Yellow card also.

63: Shaw finds di Maria in-front of him... a low cross is blocked by Ivanovic as it seems Chelsea will defend for a 1-0 victory now.

62: Great sliding tackle by Felipe Luis, to dispossess Januzaj of the ball on the flank as United attempt to go on the counter attack.

61: Yellow card given to Oscar, after a late, needless tackle on Smalling having pressed the United defence.

58: Good stop by de Gea, who dives and comfortably smothers the stinging effort from Willian, 25 yards out.

56: The corner in which Drogba scored was taken by former Arsenal captain and midfielder Cesc Fabregas, that is his 8th assist of the campaign.

55: What a way to silence your critics? Drogba came into the side today, with no Remy or Costa available and everyone thought he'd be static and not effective.

54: That goal could seal the victory for Chelsea today, with over 35 minutes to play. No-one is better at defending leads than Mourinho's side, and they have hit United at the worst possible time.

53: GOAL! DROGBA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK FOR CHELSEA! The 36-year-old marks his first Premier League start of the season with a headed goal from the poorly-defended corner to gift Chelsea the lead away from home, virtually taking away all of the plaudits from de Gea's good save moments earlier.

52: GOOD SAVE BY de GEA! Hazard weaves his magical quick feet to beat two markers with ease, before gliding into the box and having a low effort parried away by de Gea, out for a corner. The Belgian will feel he should have scored there, but Chelsea have a chance to score from this set-piece now.

51: CLOSE BY FELLAINI! He shapes to shoot, first-time but his effort swerves wide of the mark as Courtois dives to try and parry away. Goal-kick now, shades of his thumping effort against West Brom last Monday.

50: United get their first corner of the game, as Januzaj attempts to beat Willian but the Brazilian blocks his run and the ball trickles out.

49: Fabregas becomes the 4th player to go into the referee's book, as he is given a yellow card for a tactical foul, which he can have no complaints for.

48: Good headed clearance away by Smalling as Matic crosses the ball into the box, before Chelsea go close! Drogba-Ivanovic-Oscar-Hazard with a pass-and-go routine into the United area; but Hazard's attempted shot is blocked as United push men forward.

47: Chelsea trying to start some patient build-up play in the United half, Fellaini bundles over Hazard near the touchline as United clear and The Blues re-group to start their passing game again.

17:03. SECOND-HALF UNDERWAY! Still 0-0 as the second 45 gets underway, can either of these teams get in-front?

17:01. Three players on yellow cards so far today; Rafael, Drogba and Matic. Hazard will be licking his lips as he tries to get to grips with Rafael in the second 45.

17:00. Second-half to come very shortly, no substitutions though.

16:56. Fabregas has been relatively quiet without the presence of Costa to pass towards, Matic has outshone him in their midfield pivot despite getting a yellow card for his foul on van Persie.

16:55. Chelsea on the counter attack is not a good sight for any defence, especially United's at this current moment.

16:53. Even though Chelsea are yet to score, it is clear to see that United's defensive frailities are still lurking in the background.

16:52. Do not be surprised if Herrera/Carrick is introduced later on today, Mata has been unimpressive to say the least.

16:51. Mata has struggled in midfield today, not been able to keep up with play in fast-paced counter attacks and has had a few efforts on-goal wayward when he had other options available.

16:50: Hazard has looked dangerous in glimpses, as well as di Maria but they are yet to really assert themselves in the game so far.

16:48: So far, the best player in the game would have to be Courtois for sure. Contributed to the Chelsea cause well, making 3/4 good saves whilst keeping van Persie, di Maria & co at bay. Still 45 minutes to go nonetheless, for either side to score.

45+2: The referee Phil Dowd blows his whistle to signal the end of the first-half, with the scores still 0-0 as the teams go into the break.

45: The fourth official has signalled for 2 minutes of stoppage time on his electronic board to be added on at the end of the first-half.

44: What a waste! Mata gets the ball inside the area, but his shot balloons over the bar as the pressure is eased from Chelsea's area.

43: United have a costless-kick as Januzaj is brought down just outside the area..

41: CLOSE! Januzaj darts into the area and unleashes a shot from a tight angle... but Courtois had it covered as his effort fires just wide.

40: SAVE by de Gea! United's defensive frailties exposed once more, this time from a long ball as the defence is split almost instantaneously. The ball is cut back into the path of Drogba, who hits it first time low towards goal, but the Spanish 'keeper reacts quickly to deny the Ivorian from breaking the deadlock.

38: Matic is booked for clattering into van Persie, and he can have no complaints there. No real need to do that, either.

37: Hazard goes down as Rafael sticks out a leg, and rages angrily as he smashes his hand against the turf in frustration.

36: Costless-kick comes of nothing, as di Maria whips the ball into the area but Courtois deals with the danger once again.

35: Calls for a card from the United supporters, after Rafael does well to beat two markers with one skill before being brought down near the edge of the area.

34: Chelsea costless-kick, inswinging from the flank after full-back Felipe Luis is brought down by Fellaini. Referee has a word with the Belgian, who is unhappy.

33: Great recovery by Smalling! Willian only has him and the keeper to beat as United look frail at the back, but the English centre-back sprints as fast as he can to avert the danger, dispossessing the Brazilian before clearing the danger and shouting at his team-mates to get back into position.

31: di Maria attempts to find team-mate Fellaini, lurking in the area. His delivery is good but too high as the Belgian lookes on in disappointment as Courtois jumps up and collects the ball comfortably.

29: Having said that, they are both okay to continue. di Maria was on the end of a clean but harsh sliding tackle from the Serbian midfielder, who was caught by the trailing leg of the Argentine to the head.

28: Play temporarily halted after both di Maria and Matic go down, both clutching different parts of their body. di Maria clutching his leg, Matic his head.

26: Sliding block tackle from Shaw, who clatters cleanly into Willian who goes down in some discomfort. Eventually gets back up, limping slightly as Shaw asks if he is okay and the referee restarts the action.

24: Costless-kick for United, after Fabregas is penalized for an adjudged handball. Arguably unlucky, but still a foul given.

22: Double save from Courtois! The young Belgian does well to react quickly and close the angles down to block van Persie's initial effort, before the Dutchman goes close again after di Maria's whipped effort into the area is headed goal-bound... but he catches and makes the save look easy.

20: Mata goes down under the late challenge from Drogba as soon as United look to get men forward, who is given a yellow card for his troubles despite trying to complain his case.

18: di Maria with the delivery... the ball bounces off a United player before trickling out for a goal-kick. Courtois to take.

17: di Maria glides his way past two Chelsea players, before getting blocked by the physical presence from Matic. Costless-kick for United, as the Argentine looks annoyed that the midfielder was not booked for that.

16: Chelsea have been sloppy in possession so far, but United unable to take advantage as of yet. Costless-kick goes the way of the hosts, after the referee stops play for a handball offence.

15: No nonsense clearance from Smalling, as he is pressed on the ball by Willian close by.

14: Drogba with the header... but it is wide of the mark and de Gea is untroubled as the effort bounces off the top of the side netting.

13: Corner goes Chelsea's way, even though the ball flicked off a Blue shirt on the way out of play.

12: Oscar with the costless-kick delivery... de Gea does well to command his area and catch comfortably.

11: First yellow card of the game is brandished to United right-back Rafael, who grabs hold of Hazard, trying to hold him off as the Belgian attempts to burst past him.

10: Ivanovic with a desperate lunge to try and dispossess Shaw of the ball, as the young left-back speeds past the Serbian and goes towards goal... Courtois deals with the danger effectively though.

8: Mata unleashes the overlapping run from Shaw as United go on the counter attack, who whips an inviting cross into the area - headed away by Ivanovic into the path of di Maria.... over the bar! The Argentine did not get a clean contact on the shot, and it fires well wide.

6: Unlucky by Hazard, he is unable to keep the ball in play after a long, powerful through ball on the flank by Cahill into his feet. Ironic cheers reverberate around Old Trafford, trying to put the Belgian off.

5: Great defensive dueling by Matic, who does well to slide cleanly and win the ball fairly under the challenge of van Persie.

4: A good, flowing tempo to the start of the game - not bad so far.

3: Fellaini with an audacious backheel parried by the feet of Courtois, from close range after United get forward quickly as di Maria and Januzaj burst with pace.

2: First corner of the game for Chelsea, after Oscar has a defleccted effort bounce wide, poor ball retention from United as Rojo loses the ball whilst attempting to find Mata in space.

1: Drogba does well to hold up the ball in the United half of the field, before being charged down by Smalling. Foul given.

16:00. KICK-OFF! The game has begun, an intriguing 90 minutes ahead..

15:59. The clear focus of the game for both teams are di Maria and Hazard. Game changers.

15:58. First league start of the season for striker Didier Drogba, after he was re-signed back in the summer. Carrick on the United bench after ankle surgery, before cameras focus on a nice moment before kick-off between Mourinho and van Gaal, who hug each other and discuss a few pleasantries.

15:55. Manchester United - Chelsea is just minutes away from starting, the two teams are waiting for the all-clear to walk out of the tunnel, here we go!

15:51. A promotional video on screen now; compiling all of the best skills, assists and goals from di Maria and Hazard so far this season. If this will not get you pumped up for the game, I'm not sure you should be looking.

15:50. 10 minutes to go until the referee's whistle signals the start of the match Manchester united - Chelsea today. A quick-fire fact to get you ready... United have had a man sent off in two of their last three Premier League encounters with Chelsea.

15:46. Mourinho - van Gaal, two interesting characters in their own right. Who will come out on top?

15:45. Predictions for the game, with just 15 minutes until kick-off? Tweet me at @Football365Mo with your score-predictions, and potential match winners!

15:40. KEY MAN for Chelsea: Eden Hazard. The Belgian winger will be desperate to showcase his skills once again as Chelsea travel to Manchester today. He is a top-quality talent, but isn't yet regarded as one of the world's best based on his recent inconsistencies. Dating back to Belgium's World Cup campaign and beyond, the 23-year-old will spearhead Mourinho's side going forward, as he looks to weave his way past United's ever-leaking defence.

15:30. KEY MAN for Manchester United: Angel di Maria. It is clear to see that in his short time at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old winger has flourished. Goals and assists galore, if he keeps this vein of form up, he'll be one of the best signings of the season for sure. Chelsea is a great test for someone of his ability, let's see how he fares today against a team who have been hailed for their attacking brilliance, but not so much for their lapses in defensive concentration.

15:29. Full and detailed match reports to come on VAVEL in the next few hours, along with player ratings. But, there is still a game to be played today! United - Chelsea in just over half-an-hour, key men analysis next.

15:28. TOTTENHAM 1 NEWCASTLE 2. Another underrwhelming performance from Pochettino's men, as they lost a game they really should have tied up against Newcastle at home. Goals from Ayoze Perez and Ameobi give Pardew and his managerial credentials a real boost, after concerns over his job security have been hinted at in the past few weeks.

15:26. BURNLEY 1 EVERTON 3. A brace + masterclass from experienced striker Samuel Eto'o gave The Toffes all 3 points at Turf Moor, against Sean Dyche's side who have been disappointing so far this season despite their clear potential to grab results. Belgian youngster Romelu Lukaku also got on the scoresheet, but no-one will ever say anything positive about him, will they?

15:25. Full-times elsewhere in the Premier League, time for a quick match report from both games.

15:20. Quick-fire stat incoming.

15:17. As unlikely as it seems, if United can win today, it will be their fourth straight home league victory over Chelsea. Now I've said that, they're probably going to win.

15:15. Counting their lucky stars that Diego Costa is not set to feature at all for Chelsea today, I might add. In-form striker has been unable to shake off a bout of flu, and his re-occuring hamstring injury in time for this mouthwatering clash.

15:11. Having said that, United have a good chance of getting a result today. At home, with the likes of di Maria and Mata pulling the strings in midfield. van Persie will be eager to get himself on the scoresheet, seeming as he has struggled this season so far.

15:10. Although both teams are not at their strongest, Chelsea will still be the favourites to prevail today. Mourinho's got strength in depth and quality in every position, slightly surprising that Drogba was chosen ahead of Salah and Schurrle though.

15:08. Courtois is again preferred to experienced goalkeeper Petr Cech in between the sticks, whilst the defensive pairing of Cahill and Terry is once again welcomed by Mourinho's side. Only a spot on the bench for Schurrle, returning from a bout of flu suffering during international duty with Germany.

15:06. Big team news from The Blues is their attacking problem. Both Costa and Remy are out injured (reported earlier on) and unavailable for contention, a big boost for United.

15:05. CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Luis, Matic, Fabregas, Willian, Oscar, Hazard and Drogba. Subs - Cech, Zouma, Ake, Mikel, Baker, Salah and Schurrle.

15:02. An interesting line-up from van Gaal's men. Falcao is not included in the squad, whilst Fellaini and Januzaj are both rewarded starts in arguably their biggest game of the season so far. Carrick, Herrera and Blackett among the subs whilst Mata faces his old club, who sold him back in January for £35million pounds.

15:01. MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Rojo, Smalling, Rafael, Shaw, Blind, Fellaini, Januzaj, di Maria, Mata and van Persie. Subs - Lindegaard, Blackett, Fletcher, Carrick, Herrera, Pereira and Wilson.

15:00. Confirmed team line-ups coming in the next few moments..

14:55. van Gaal has a potential dilemma on his hands, whether to choose Radamel Falcao or Robin van Persie to lead the line in today's live game Manchester united - Chelsea. Falcao was on the bench for their 2-2 draw with West Brom, but both players are struggling in the goals department.

14:50. United captain Wayne Rooney is still suspended, after he was red carded during their 2-1 win over West Ham a few weeks back, Valencia and McNair are both out with respective hamstring injuries whilst Evans has an ankle injury and Lingard is recovering from his knee injury, suffered on the opening day defeat to Swansea at Old Trafford.

14:45. Chelsea have a dilemma up-front for Manchester united - Chelsea... as both Costa (hamstring) and Remy (groin) are reportedly out of action for today's game (official confirmation coming up!). Azpilicueta is currently serving his three-match ban, after his sending off against Crystal Palace, whilst Schurrle, Obi Mikel and Ramires could all return to the first-team set-up today.

14:40. Other team news and injury news? Read on for more...

14:35. Angel di Maria had a late fitness test on Saturday night, as he was declared fit to play today after carrying a knock in Monday's 2-2 draw with West Brom. For more on the Argentine, read here.

14:30. Probable team line-ups for today's EPL game Manchester united - Chelsea down below, (picture source: The Guardian).

14:25. A win for the visitors today, will push them even further ahead at the top of the table after Manchester City's shock away defeat against West Ham. They are currently 3 points ahead of closest side Southampton, and another win on the road will mean they will be 13 points ahead of van Gaal's men.

14:20. Louis van Gaal has been so far unable to stable the ship at United, although the team have struggled in games that you would expect to win, such as matches against Leicester, West Brom and Swansea.

14:15. And, Mourinho's side have flourished so far in this current campaign. They are unbeaten in the league, and the only draw they have had was against defending champions Manchester City so far.

14:10. Chelsea managed to finish the 2013-14 season in 3rd place, whilst United laboured to a poor, disappointing 7th.

14:05. The last time Manchester United - Chelsea met, Chelsea took all three points in a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a hat-trick from striker Samuel Eto'o.

14:00. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and welcome to VAVEL's latest live commentary.

Manchester United - Chelsea, and this game promises to be an interesting one for sure.