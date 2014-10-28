Shrewsbury Town - Chelsea Text Commentary and Scores of Capital One Cup 2014

21:42. That's all from me tonight. Thanks for following my live commentary, you can be sure to see me again soon. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time, from all of us here at VAVEL UK, thank-you and good night.

21:39. It's all over. This tight, hard-fought affair has come to an end and luckily for Jose Mourinho, it's Chelsea who get the win and enter the last eight. Fair play to Shrewsbury Town though, whose support were class and they put up a real fight.

FULL TIME Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Chelsea

90+2'. Andre Schurrle gets into a great position down the right, but rather than squaring to the unmarked Oscar, he unselfishly goes for goal and it's hit well over. Meanwhile, Oscar makes way for Eden Hazard.

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

88'. Chelsea should have just enough experience to see this one through. It's been a reality check for the Blues and Shrewsbury have done themselves proud.

81'. And just like that, Chelsea are back in front and it's unlucky on Shrewsbury's part. Subsititute Willian had been on the field for less than a minute, before sending in a teasing cross towards Drogba, but Jermaine Grandison gets there first, although his touch unfortunately beats his own goalkeeper and Chelsea have redeemed themselves.

GOAL! Shrewsbury 1-2 Chelsea (Grandison o.g.)

77'. Jose Mourinho makes an instant response, bringing on Willian and Nemanja Matic for Mohamed Salah and John Obi Mikel, in a desperate bid to avoid extra time.

76'. Shrewsbury have equalised! A corner comes in and the two defenders fail to deal it, before the substitute smashed it into the net from five yards - game on!

GOAL! Shrewsbury 1-1 Chelsea (Managan)

75'. Andy Managan on for James Collins for Shrewsbury.

74'. Despite their possession, Chelsea just not doing anything with the ball, due to the hosts' good defending.

68'. Chelsea have enjoyed 77% possession in the last 10 minutes as Shrewsbury struggle to get the ball.

66'. Substitution for Shrewsbury, as Bobby Grant makes way for new signing Jordan Clark.

64'. Shrewsbury legs just beginning to tire, as Chelsea take full control.

59'. Drogba hits another great shot at Leutwiler, but the goalkeeper forces another top save.

54'. Chelsea looking very comfortable with the ball now and are dominating. To be fair to the hosts though, they're still giving it a go and their fans are doing everything to get behind their side.

50'. This is looking more like the Chelsea we are so accustomed to this season. Andre Schurrle sends a rocket shot towards goal and it takes a hell of a save from Leutwiler to keep it out.

48'. As always this season, Chelsea begin the second half a whole lot brighter and they finally have their breakthrough. Andre Schurrle sends in a cross to Salah and the Egyptian sends a delicate touch over the top for Drogba to smash home for his third goal in three games.

GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Chelsea (Drogba)

46'. Nathan Ake is playing really well and has been one of the bright sparks for Chelsea tonight. Playing with the maturity of a fully-grown player, the young Dutchman has an incredibly bright future. Andreas Christensen has performed adequately at right-back too.

KICK-OFF

20:40. To be fair to Shrewsbury, they have held their own and are looking dangerous going forward, but Chelsea have been exceptionally poor in attack, by their standards anyway. Stay tuned for the second half.

HALF-TIME

41'. Didier Drogba has the ball in the net! But it's offside. Oscar tried a clever through ball to the big Ivorian and it very nearly worked, but he was just off.

36'. Chelsea have been pretty poor going forward, struggling to break down the resilient defence of the League Two side, with Mohamed Salah reduced to trying a wild shot from a ridiculous distance.

31'. Shrewsbury Town have a corner after Zouma clears a pass behind. It comes to nothing, as Mohamed Salah breaks with incredible pace, before trying a cross to Andre Schurrle, but for some reason, rather than shooting, the German tries to head back across goal and the keeper collects.

27'. Shout for a penalty for Shrewsbury as Demetriou puts another cross in from the left and as Collins goes to head the ball back across goal, he appears to be bundled over by Zouma. Lucky for Chelsea there.

24'. Shrewsbury playing some nice stuff. Demetriou is played in down the left, by the move breaks down when there is no-one in the box to get on the end of his good cross.

21'. Nathan Ake goes into the book for a rash challenge on Collins. He appeared to have been fouled earlier, but with no foul, so he went and fouled his man right back and is booked.

20'. Didier Drogba gets in a good position, but his cross is absymal and goes out for a costless-kick.

18'. Chelsea have been quite quiet going forward so far, their attacks easily broken down.

14'. The travelling Chelsea support break out into song, with a raucous rendition of 'Steve Gerrard, Gerrard', referring to the Liverpool midfielder's slip against Chelsea last season. I'm not going to print the lyrics though.

10'. Shrewbury are faring very well with the Chelsea pressure at the moment. Compact at the back, while pacy and energetic going forward. Grant hits a long-range shot just over the bar.

8'. Andre Schurrle has a decent effort from distance, but it's easily kept out by Leutwiler.

7'. Shrewsbury have a big chance to open the scoring through Akpa Akpro, as the striker outjumps Kurt Zouma and forces a stunning save from Petr Cech!

5'. We are extremely sorry about the delays, there were technical problems. We are back to normal now!

KICK-OFF

19:05. Shrewsbury Town team to face Chelsea - Leutwiler; Goldson, Grandison, Knight-Percival; Grimmer, Woods, Grant, Demetriou; Wesolowski; Collins, Akpa Akpro.

18:57. Didier Drogba has bagged eight goals in 12 League Cup appearances for Chelsea.

18:55. Greenhous Meadow looks in fine condition ahead of tonight's game.

18:50. Chelsea's subs tonight: Schwarzer, Terry, Matic, Baker, Willian, Hazard, Brown.

18:45. Chelsea team to face Shrewsbury Town - (4-2-3-1) Cech; Christensen, Zouma, Cahill, Filipe Luis; Mikel, Ake; Salah, Oscar, Schurrle; Drogba.

18:05. Chelsea's line-up from their draw with Manchester United reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Filipe Luis; Fabregas, Matic; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Drogba.

18:00. Shrewsbury's line-up for their win over Portsmouth is as follows: Leutwiler; Grandison, Goldson, Knight-Percival; Grimmer, Woods, Wesolowski, Grant, Demetriou; Collins, Akpa Akpro. They won't be able to play with three defenders tonight, what with Chelsea's lethal attack.

17:55. Chelsea's line-up will be completely different to their game at the weekend, with changes expected to every single position. The likes of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and John Terry will all be rested, while Petr Cech, Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma, John Obi Mikel and Andre Schurrle will all surely start. Also, expect some of Chelsea's highly promising youngsters to get some minutes, with Dominic Solanke, Lewis Baker, Andreas Christensen, Jeremie Boga and Izzy Brown all hungry to earn some valuable game-time.

17:50. Chelsea's injury/suspension list is slightly more complicated however. Full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Branislav Ivanovic will miss the game through suspension after their red cards against Crystal Palace and Manchester United respectively. Diego Costa's mysterious injury saga continues while Loic Remy, who is expected to return at the weekend to face QPR, is still recovering from a groin injury picked up in Chelsea's 6-0 Champions League thumping of Maribor last week. Didier Drogba is the only fit Chelsea striker, though it's highly likely he won't start, after playing 90 minutes against United and at the age of 36, his legs aren't what they once were. Andre Schurrle could start up front for this reason.

17:45. Shrewsbury are without too many major injuries. Seasoned captain and former Premier Leage midfielder Liam Lawrence is expected to return after a short absence, while striker Andy Managan should feature at some point in tonight's game after seemingly recovering from a long-term injury.

17:40. Jose Mourinho is not looking forward to the encounter quite as much and is focussed on his side's tainted squad roster, with a lot of key players out.

“I have only one day, we travel to London and we are travelling to Shrewsbury. We are in trouble because we have so many injured players,” he said. “It is even more difficult for us to go. We have to go. We now have a difficult match. Because they are doing very well in their league and doing very well against superior teams in the Capital One Cup. It’s a big day for them. We know it will be difficult for us. But that’s football.

“Every game is important. Shrewsbury is not a friendly. We have to play matches with respect and the best way to respect Shrewsbury is to go there with a good team. Not to go there with a weak team and lose. It is to go there with a good team –if they win, they win, but they win against a good team. We are in a difficult situation with regards to today but, when you look at the players who didn’t play – Schürrle, Salah, Zouma, Aké, Mikel – these boys are obviously going to have to play.”

Some big hints in there regarding team news, with the Portuguese manager more or less reading out half of the team-sheet.

17:35. Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon can hardly wait for the game and not just the 90 minutes of action, but for the inevitable positive effect it will have on the town.

“We’ve found there’s a massive appetite for football in this town,” Mellon says. “There’s a fan-base who will come and look big games of football. Big ties like the Chelsea game will be great to keep moving us forward. Everybody will talk about the money. But the most positive thing is that we’re going to fill the ground. We’ve got a worldwide audience, so if somebody comes here or lookes it or reads about it, and takes an extra seat up in the stadium, that’s a positive for us.”

But despite all of the niceties, Mellon is determined to prove his side aren't just in the draw to make up the numbers, after knocking out Premier League side Leicester City in the last round.

“We aren’t here to clap people on to the pitch. We want to get to the quarter-finals of the cup. We’re going to try and knock them out.”

17:30. A very interesting paragraph from Jonathan Liew of The Telegraph on tonight's game.

"On Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, Shrewsbury Town of League Two take on a side who nobody has managed to beat for six months. Chelsea’s team cost about £300 million and claim to have a worldwide fan-base of 400 million. Shrewsbury’s squad cost zero, and will need two temporary stands to nudge Tuesday’s gate above 10,000. Chelsea are bankrolled by a billionaire. Last month, when Shrewsbury put tickets on sale for this match, manager Micky Mellon and some of his players served cups of tea to the queuing spectators."

That really does put things into perspective doesn't it? Imagine the sense of achievement that would fill the streets in this resplendent town tonight should they manage to pull off the greatest upset in the club's history.

17:25. These two sides have only ever met once; in the FA Cup Fourth round in 2003. Chelsea made light work of the lower-league side, with a 4-0 trouncing. Club legend Gianfranco Zola netted a brace, while Carlton Cole and Jody Morris helped dispatch of Shrewsbury.

17:20. Chelsea played just 48 hours ago, away at struggling Manchester United. The Blues dominated most of the affair and looked to be taking the three points when 36-year-old Didier Drogba rolled back the years to power home a header at the near post. Branislav Ivanovic was dismissed however, deep into injury time and from the resulting costless-kick, Robin van Persie stole a dramatic equaliser to rescue a point for Louis van Gaal's side.

17:15. Chelsea have made the best possible start to their season sitting unbeaten in all competitions and four points clear at the top of the Premier League. Life is sweet for Jose Mourinho's side at the minute and week after week, they are earning plaudits for how well they've played.

17:10. Tonight's hosts' last game was a home win over a disappointing Portsmouth. Pompey took an early lead through Jed Wallace, before goals from James Wesolowski and Connor Goldson secured the three points for Shrewsbury.

17:05. Shrewsbury have begun their season well, after relegation from League One in May. The Shropshire-based outfit sit fourth in League Two, on the back of four straight wins and Micky Mellon's side are just three points behind league leaders Luton Town.

