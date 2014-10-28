As it happened: Liverpool 2-1 Swansea Live Scores of Capital One Cup 2014
22:30. Thanks for joining VAVEL, and myself Charlie Malam, for tonight's match commentary. Quick re-cap: An Emnes goal looked to have given the Swans victory at Anfield, but Balotelli and Lovren replied late on after Fernandez received a harsh red card, to seal a last-gasp turnaround for Brendan Rodgers' side. Thanks again for joining us, we hope you enjoyed it and make sure to come back on Saturday - where we have LIVE match coverage of Newcastle United - Liverpool (12:45BST KO). Good night.

22:28. So, what a night. Liverpool seal their progression into the Capital One Cup Quarter-Finals. The draw commences tomorrow night, where the Reds could face one of: Chelsea, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Derby County, Tottenham/Brighton, Stoke/Southampton, Man City/Newcastle.

22:26. Colin Pascoe, Liverpool assistant manager has just revealed Mario Balotelli had an injury scare in tonight's warm-up as he caught his studs in the ground and twisted his knee. Pascoe said: "He went in [early before kick-off] because he twisted his studs in the ground. He went in to get checked out with the physio." He continues to say says he thought his side were unfortunate to be 1-0 behind, saying: "This is the best we've played all season." A bold claim, is he right? On the red card, he replies: "I can see why Swansea are not happy. I didn't think it was a sending off. Both players slipped."

22:23. Brendan Rodgers wanted tonight's Capital One Cup tie with Swansea City to be “less eventful” than the previous round. Fair to say, he didn't quite get that, but a win's a win and he'll be happy to be into the next round. The Ulsterman is yet to win a trophy on Merseyside, despite a terrific league campaign last year.

22:18. Reports emerging that Balotelli and Shelvey were having words at full time over the incident they had just before the end. Balotelli supposedly looked for the midfielder after Lovren had netted the winner, having shared some words amongst themselves when the Italian went to ground in an off-the-ball incident.

22:15. After catching breath upon that thrilling finale, it's probably fair to say the Reds got away with one there. For all their dominance in the first half, they failed to capitalise and were on the back-foot for much of the second 45. The 4-2-3-1 didn't work, despite Rodgers' persistence and their joy only came, yet again, when they switched to two up top. Surely the Ulsterman has got the message by now?

22:13. If you could have picked two players that needed a goal to boost their confidence, it would have been either Lovren or Balotelli. The Italian has failed to make his mark, but has rarely been helped by Rodgers' insistence on playing without two up-top whilst Lovren has failed to bring any defensive stability despite a commanding debut display in a friendly versus Borussia Dortmund back in August. Good performances from Borini and Coutinho, whilst one of Lambert and Borini has to pair Balotelli up front against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off. Embedded image permalink

22:10. Stay tuned, as we'll have all the reaction from both manager's following that late finish that nicked the result away from Swansea's grasp. Could this kick-start the Reds' season?

22:08. Kevin Kilbane, on BBC Radio Five Live, has his say on that ending: "It wasn't a vintage performance for Liverpool, but there is a great chance for them to go on now and get to Wembley. Swansea were quite comfortable until Mario Balotelli came on and he came on made the difference."

22:05. Results elsewhere: Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom, Fulham 2-5 Derby, Shrewsbury 1-2 Chelsea, MK Dons 1-2 Sheffield United.

