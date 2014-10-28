As it happened: Liverpool 2-1 Swansea Live Scores of Capital One Cup 2014

22:30. Thanks for joining VAVEL, and myself Charlie Malam, for tonight's match commentary. Quick re-cap: An Emnes goal looked to have given the Swans victory at Anfield, but Balotelli and Lovren replied late on after Fernandez received a harsh red card, to seal a last-gasp turnaround for Brendan Rodgers' side. Thanks again for joining us, we hope you enjoyed it and make sure to come back on Saturday - where we have LIVE match coverage of Newcastle United - Liverpool (12:45BST KO). Good night.

22:28. So, what a night. Liverpool seal their progression into the Capital One Cup Quarter-Finals. The draw commences tomorrow night, where the Reds could face one of: Chelsea, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Derby County, Tottenham/Brighton, Stoke/Southampton, Man City/Newcastle.

22:26. Colin Pascoe, Liverpool assistant manager has just revealed Mario Balotelli had an injury scare in tonight's warm-up as he caught his studs in the ground and twisted his knee. Pascoe said: "He went in [early before kick-off] because he twisted his studs in the ground. He went in to get checked out with the physio." He continues to say says he thought his side were unfortunate to be 1-0 behind, saying: "This is the best we've played all season." A bold claim, is he right? On the red card, he replies: "I can see why Swansea are not happy. I didn't think it was a sending off. Both players slipped."

22:23. Brendan Rodgers wanted tonight's Capital One Cup tie with Swansea City to be “less eventful” than the previous round. Fair to say, he didn't quite get that, but a win's a win and he'll be happy to be into the next round. The Ulsterman is yet to win a trophy on Merseyside, despite a terrific league campaign last year.

22:20. Post-match stats:

22:18. Reports emerging that Balotelli and Shelvey were having words at full time over the incident they had just before the end. Balotelli supposedly looked for the midfielder after Lovren had netted the winner, having shared some words amongst themselves when the Italian went to ground in an off-the-ball incident.

22:15. After catching breath upon that thrilling finale, it's probably fair to say the Reds got away with one there. For all their dominance in the first half, they failed to capitalise and were on the back-foot for much of the second 45. The 4-2-3-1 didn't work, despite Rodgers' persistence and their joy only came, yet again, when they switched to two up top. Surely the Ulsterman has got the message by now?

22:13. If you could have picked two players that needed a goal to boost their confidence, it would have been either Lovren or Balotelli. The Italian has failed to make his mark, but has rarely been helped by Rodgers' insistence on playing without two up-top whilst Lovren has failed to bring any defensive stability despite a commanding debut display in a friendly versus Borussia Dortmund back in August. Good performances from Borini and Coutinho, whilst one of Lambert and Borini has to pair Balotelli up front against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off.

Liverpool Swansea

22:08. Kevin Kilbane, on BBC Radio Five Live, has his say on that ending: "It wasn't a vintage performance for Liverpool, but there is a great chance for them to go on now and get to Wembley. Swansea were quite comfortable until Mario Balotelli came on and he came on made the difference."

22:05. Results elsewhere: Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom, Fulham 2-5 Derby, Shrewsbury 1-2 Chelsea, MK Dons 1-2 Sheffield United.

22:03. Here's that winning goal for the home side:

22:00. It seemed as if the Reds were lost at sea, with five minutes of normal time remaining. They trailed to Marvin Emnes' superb volley on the turn, and it was looking likely that they'd go three successive games without an Anfield goal, but Balotelli turned home Borini's pin-point cross on the 86th minute before Gerhard Tremmel's decision to come out for a deep costless-kick delivery left Dejan Lovren clear, and he headed into an empty net to seal a dramatic win.

Liverpool 2-1 Swansea

21:58. What a finish to the game. Absolutely extraordinary as the Reds bounce back to win it late on and seal their progression into the Fifth Round courtesy of goals from substitute Mario Balotelli and centre-back Dejan Lovren, both whom have underperformed as Liverpool players so far. Hopefully that means the two summer signings can kick on with a bit of confidence.

FT: Liverpool 2-1 Swansea.

90+6' It's almost three! The Reds bring it down from a long ball and Coutinho shoots. His shot takes a deflection off of Williams and Taylor but trickles wide of the post for a corner.

90+5' The hosts nick it right at the death, the ball in from Coutinho is deep and Lovren is there as Tremmel makes a mistake by coming out. It's simple for Lovren who powers a header into the ground and into the top corner for his first Liverpool goal, and what an important goal.

90+4' GOAL! Lovren, 2-1 Liverpool.

90+4' Plenty of pressure from Liverpool, as Lallana's cross is cleared before they win a corner. Replays show that the off-the-ball incident involving Balotelli, who was down after coming head-to-head with Shelvey was relatively nothing. The Englishman went to the ground very easily there, despite an outstretched arm.

90+3' Poor decision from Stroud, but it's one that will certainly boost the home side and Coutinho shoots again, but it's blocked. The Swans will have to persist with 10 men, having used all their subs.

90+2' RED CARD! Fernandez is off, after hauling down Coutinho with a tackle. Monk isn't happy, and replays show it's not the right decision, he goes in with his knees - not two ffet. Costless-kick from a good distance here for the hosts, but Balotelli can only curl it over the bar.

90+2' That's more like the Balotelli we've come to see in a red shirt, as he fires well, WELL over from 25-yards. Poor effort.

90+1' Five minutes added on. Meanwhile, here's Balotelli's equaliser:

89' Toure penalised for a strong tackle on Taylor at the half-way line, he'll be the first Liverpool player to go into the book. The costless-kick is taken short, but Toure reads it to put it out for a throw 10-yards from the by-line.

88' Still a few minutes for either side to find a winner, and the home side are probing but as Balotelli tries to switch play to the open Manquillo down the left, it's overhit and out of play.

87' That's woken up the home crowd, but the away side aren't exactly stunned. Carroll replaces Fulton after Coutinho's long through ball goes out of play.

86' Terrific cross from Borini and Balotelli comes in front of his man to make contact inside the six-yard box. All he has to do is guide it goalwards and that's exactly what he does with an outstretched left foot. That's a huge goal for the Italian.

86' GOAL! It's Mario Balotelli who steps up to make it 1-1.

85' The Swans keeping Rodgers' side back with high pressing even so late on, they're giving the Reds no time on the ball and it's working well. Liverpool not looking likely of finding something here, as Henderson races on to a loose ball but his snap shot swerves wide of the mark.

84' Manquillo is easily beaten to the ball, and loses a one-on-one with Montero after fouling the Ecuadorian. It's glum faces all round at a subdued Anfield, as they face being knocked out of the cup if the scoreline stays the same.

83' Borini flies down the left until being taken out by Williams, who steps across him on the half-way line.

82' Monk's side still pushing high up the pitch, forcing a throw-in out of Manquillo and they'll take their time in resuming play. Bony replaces the goal-scorer Gomis.

81' Borini loses the ball, fouling Taylor as he tries to win back the ball deep in Swansea territory.

80' Ten minutes left for Liverpool to force extra-time and Balotelli is introduced in the place of Lambert as Rodgers searches for something.

79' Swansea have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their previous 7 League Cup games before tonight, whilst the Reds concede for yet another game. It was a splendid strike, but Gomis was afforded far too much space at the near post after a number of deflections.

78' Shelvey again, to the edge of the box, but Emnes' shot is well blocked by Borini.

77' Corner to the away side, as Lovren is forced to deal with Routledge bursting towards the by-line. Shelvey takes, and a white shirt wins the aerial duel but it deflects wide for a second successive corner on the other side.

76' Balotelli warming up on the sidelines as Borini goes it alone down the right, he's forced backwards but the Reds rescue possession and find Coutinho, who tries to find space on the edge of the area but his low right-footed drive towards the far post is saved by Tremmel.

75' Closer and closer for the hosts, as Lambert tries his luck from 18-yards but his drive is deflected by a defender into Tremmel's clutches. Still 0-1.

74' The Welsh side sitting back with all their men behind the half-way line now and Liverpool just can't break through. Coutinho searches for a way inside but after his shot is blocked, it deflects off of Borini, who is down holding his face, and it's cleared.

72' Meanwhile, here's that Gomis strike. Magnificent finish:

71' Lambert is called offside, ending a promising move and it's all looking bleak for Liverpool as Balotelli sits on the bench unbemused. Will the Italian be brought on to rescue something for his team? Not yet.

70' The Reds looking for an immediate reply, but Lambert's powerful ball back into the box is too heavy for Borini to take it into his stride. Sub for the hosts, as Lallana replaces Markovic.

69' Close! Johnson shoots from range after setting himself up but after Tremmel can't palm it away from goal, luckily for him Taylor nicks it clear with Borini running in. From the corner, Fulton heads off the line before Tremmel leaps to catch.

68' Good defending again by Shelvey, coming across to clear as Borini looks to chest it down and shoot on goal inside the box.

68' The visitors in good spirit after that, and Gomis tests Jones again with an inside of the foot shot from 25-yards but it's easy enough for the Australian.

67' In addition, Routledge replaces Dyer for Monk's side.

67' Shelvey tees it up, but instead plays in Taylor who clips it up to Emnes. He turns and hits it on the volley, it flies past Jones and into the far corner. Lovely technique, and it's 0-1 to the visitors.

66' GOAL! It's 0-1 to Swansea, and it's Emnes.

65' Fantastic pace on the counter for the visitors, but Johnson does well to take it away from Gomis on the edge of the box, despite claims for a foul. The Reds break away themselves, but Markovic is tackled 25-yards out and the ball is lost.

64' Taylor goes into the book for a poor tackle through the back of Borini. The subsequent costless-kick is glanced away by Williams.

63' Right on cue, a move as Lambert brings it down for Borini on the edge, he side-foots towards Coutinho who has the goal at his mercy, but his first-time effort curls over.

62' More even encounter in this second-half, but both sides struggling for that final ball. The Reds still lacking invention going forward, despite all their efforts.

60' An hour in and at this rate, we're heading to extra-time. The hosts almost fashion a chance, but Dyer's cross can't find a man inside the box and Lovren hooks away. From the throw-in. Gomis' low cut cross across the box almost finds Emnes but Henderson clears. Shelvey comes over to the corner flag to a rousing applause, and delivers a wonderful ball but Gomis' powerful header is well held by Jones.

59' Borini, after his brief inspiration, has dwindled a bit here but he blocks a clearance but after a spell of passing, Coutinho loses the ball after failing to beat his man in a one-on-one. On the counter, Montero's selfishness sees a good opportunity come to nothing. He should have passed, but opted to go it alone and could only win a throw.

58' Corner to the home side, as Markovic almost beats Rangel for pace down the left but the defender slides in to put it out. Coutinho takes but it's low, and easily cleared.

57' Markovic easily beaten to the ball and as he tries to win it back, he is penalised for handball in the challenge with Rangel.

57' Costless-kick for the Swans, and Shelvey whips it towards Dyer but it's hit with too much pace and it goes out of play for a throw.

56' Still nothing in the final third, and you suspect Rodgers will have to make changes if they are to find something. They don't have Sterling on the bench, but Lallana and Can can certainly cause problems.

54' Liverpool passing the ball about across the opposition box, until Coutinho tries to find Lambert with a cross but it finds no-one. Out for a Tremmel goal-kick.

51' Coutinho wins a foul, as Fulton comes in late on him. He rightly goes into the book. The Brazilian looks to take advantage, but Tremmel saves his effort with ease.

50' Plenty of pressure from the hosts, Dyer and Gomis linking up before the Englishman falls under pressure from Johnson. No penalty given, right decision from Stroud.

49' Emnes does well to hold-up play, waiting for his team-mates to join him in the final third and Shelvey finds him unmarked on the flank. His cross is headed away by Toure, before Montero wins a corner out of Manquillo, who does well to prevent him getting into the box.

48' Good ball across the box from Henderson, but his cross is caught by Tremmel with Lambert looking to run onto it in the six-yard box.

47' Coutinho at the heart of everything again, but the away side's best player, Shelvey, does well to prevent him breaking into the box.

47' Lightnight start, as they surge forward. No changes at the interval, but plenty of energy early on until Borini is beaten t oa loose ball.

46' The hosts get the second 45 minutes underway, shooting towards the Kop end this half, looking for their first home win over a Premier League opponent in the League Cup since 2006. Swansea will be bouyed after keeping them at bay throughout the first-half.

20:59. The players are back out on the pitch. We'll be back underway any moment.

20:56. Goal at New Meadow. Didier Drogba puts Jose Mourinho's Chelsea 0-1 up.

20:54. Fairly dull encounter so far, for all the home side's possession. Is it time for Balotelli to come on? He could replace Markovic, who hasn't been at it all evening so far.

20:53. Liverpool dominant for 40 minutes of that first-half, but just can’t find that final ball for the breakthrough. After a slow start, Borini has come to life but Coutinho has been the life blood of every attack for the hosts. Both sides look lively on the counter-attack, but neither side have found the opening goal just yet. Borini came closest for the home side but it was easy enough for Tremmel to get down to, whilst Shelvey's low costless-kick almost troubled the Reds but Jones did well to palm it away. Still 0-0, and we'll have second-half action with you in a few moments.

20:50. Current scores elsewhere: Fulham 2-1 Derby, Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom, Shrewsbury 0-0 Chelsea, MK Dons 0-0 Sheffield United.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Swansea.

45' Foul on the half-way line by Taylor, which ends a Swansea attack - but the referee calls half-time at 0-0.

44' Good save from Jones, as he gets down to his left to palm away Shelvey's direct effort at the Kop end and the rebound is hooked clear.

43' Plenty of late pressure from the Welsh side, and Emnes wins another corner, which Shelvey opts to take short. Dyer eventually works it into space, but Henderson brings him down 25-yards out.

43' Shelvey again takes, and he finds Gomis who tries to flick it towards the far post but Johnson clears.

42' Swansea costless-kick after Lovren fouls Emnes on the right flank. Shelvey fires it across goal, but Gomis misses the effort and Lovren heads it away from the six-yard box. It falls perfectly for Dyer, who volleys towards goal but it's deflected wide for a corner.

41' More of a level feeling to the game now, but Coutinho is the best player on the pitch. Unfortunately, Markovic isn't quite on the same wavelength as he's late to read the Brazilian's cut-back on the edge of the box. Lucas steps up to the loose ball and shoots from distance, but it's into Row Z.

39' Both sides trying their best to take the initative and Monk's side are looking increasingly dangerous as Fulton stabs a ball towards Gomis, but Lovren thumps it away. Before moments later, dealing with the danger by beating Gomis in a one-on-one.

38' The game finally finding some tempo, as Manquillo's cross it turned away by Williams with Borini lurking. From the throw-in, the Swans defend well before Lucas is adjudged to have clipped Taylor.

37' It's all Liverpool but they've yet to test Tremmel too much. That 20-yard Borini strike was the closest they have come, but it was too central. Swansea, on the counter, after Borini is dispossessed as Montero looks to find Gomis down the left but Lovren comes across to clear.

35' The Italian comes close again, but this time Tremmel is on hand to palm it away. He nicks possession inside Swansea's half and drives forward but the goalkeeper tips it wide. He gestures to the fans to improve the atmosphere, but from the corner - Swansea win a costless-kick after Tremmel is fouled in the air.

34' Close for Borini, as he spins off of his right and onto his left from 18-yards, before curling a first-time shot towards the far post but he can't quite curl it inside the bottom corner and Tremmel watches it go wide.

34' The home side have gone four hours without a goal on home turf. Quite the statistic given their performances at Anfield last season.

33' Again, the Swans are there to thwart another attack as Williams heads Lambert's cross clear. The hosts' retain possession, but still struggle to break through a wall of white shirts and test Tremmel. Can Rodgers' side take advantage of their dominance before the break?

32' Good link-up play as Henderson looks to feed Coutinho with a terrific pass inside the area, but as he looks to cut onto his right foot, Fulton cuts across to dispossess him.

30' Superb defensive work from Shelvey to thwart Markovic inside the area. Coutinho sneaks it towards Lambert in the box, who tees up the Serbian to shoot but ex-Red Shelvey slides in to take it away from his feet.

28' Good pressure from the Swans, as Montero beats Manquillo for pace and cuts inside at the by-line but his stabbed cross can only find the grasp of Jones.

27' Fantastic move from the home side, as Coutinho plays it square for Henderson after a sharp counter. The captain plays Markovic into space inside the box, but his rash shot flies into the crowd. Should have done better there the Serbian, but he just couldn't get the right technique.

25' Coutinho bursts forward and feeds Lambert on the flank. He plays it back to Borini who surgers forward and tries a cross, but it zips across goal and out of play.

24' Dangerous ball in after Jones' poor pass is won by Shelvey, and Emnes beats Toure all ends up but after his cross is overhit, Johnson nicks it away from Dyer before winning a foul out of Rangel.

23' Shelvey brings down Borini 40-yards from goal, and after a quick costless-kick is taken. Markovic cuts inside with pace and finds Manquillo on the flank, but the's forced back. Quick one-touch passing rescuscitates the move but Coutinho's clipped ball into the box is well caught by Tremmel.

22' Coutinho whips it in and Lambert rises, but can only head well over the crossbar. Still 0-0.

21' Coutinho shows his magic to beat his man on the edge of the box with a smart turn, but again the Reds struggling for that final ball. Another corner, after Rangel comes across to deal with a through ball.

20' Corner to the home side, but it's headed clear and despite a few aerial duels, they can't quite hook it back into the box and the attack comes to nothing after a clearance.

18' Very little of note to talk about here, with the home side trying but failing to find that final ball in that final third. Henderson's long ball into the path of Manquillo was almost inch-perfect, but his cut-back into the area was fairly easily dealt with as nobody challenged for it.

16' This has been an encouraging start, but Rodgers' side will have to take advantage of their opportunities whilst they are on top. Monk's Swansea certainly have the pace to cause trouble on the counter.

15' Still no real chances for the hosts for all their dominance, but they gift possession away outside the box and Coutinho tries a cute through ball into Manquillo, but the right-back can't get to it.

14' Shelvey delivers, but the Croatian rises to steer it clear of danger and high pressure forces the visitors back until Williams hits it long for Montero. He races on to it, but concedes a foul on the by-line after trying to beat Borini.

13' Long ball forward after a throw-in almost reaches Gomis, but Lovren manages to flick it out for a corner.

12' The Reds play themselves out of danger well, as Lucas recovers from Jones' risky pass. On the counter, it eventually falls for Coutinho whose low drive from just outside the box drifts wide after his neat feet beats Fulton.

11' Rodgers' side struggling to carve any real opportunities of yet, but they're the team on top. They've enjoyed a lot of the possession, but the final ball in the final third is just lacking as Toure tries to find Manquillo on the overlap but overhits it and it drifts out for a goal-kick.

9' Lambert spins his man and cuts to the by-line. His low cross trickles to Manquillo, who fires towards Borini but he can't really get any decent contact on the effort. Promising first touch from the Liverpool no.9 though.

7' The Reds spraying about the ball well, and Coutinho cuts inside before feeding Lucas, who shoots but his low effort is well held by Tremmel. Not a bad effort, but too central for the Swans goalkeeper.

6' Johnson intercepts a through ball and after the home side enjoy a spell on the ball, they push forward but Coutinho is dispossessed at the by-line. Good defending by Angel Rangel.

5' Lambert and Henderson stand over it, but it's the latter who takes it. Tonight's captain tries to curl an effort around and over the wall, but it flies well over the bar. He didn't catch hold of that one very well.

4' Not quite the diamond fans were led to believe, instead Borini and Markovic look to be cutting in from the flanks with Lambert central. The Italian wins a costless-kick after Shelvey catches his heels from 25-yards out.

3' Slow start so far, both sides trying to surmount pressure in possession but struggling to get any real dangerous passing plays together as of yet.

1' We're underway. The home side shooting towards Anfield Road End in this first 45.

19:57. The players are on their way out of the tunnel and we're closing in on kick-off now. Stay tuned for live match commentary of Liverpool - Swansea live inline.

19:53. The line-ups last time the two sides met in this competition makes quite an interesting read. Only two of that Liverpool side survive to feature in tonight's game, for the Reds at least. For the visitors, only Dyer, Williams and Tremmel feature of that 18-man squad - with Shelvey having switched sides and Garry Monk having taken the managerial position at the Welsh side:

19:50. The Swans are unbeaten in four League Cup games against fellow Premier League sides (W3 D1), but have only beaten Liverpool nine times in 35 attempts.

19:47. Anfield's ready. Are you? Kick-off in just over 10 minutes time.

19:45. The Reds will be looking out for Jonjo Shelvey, who played for Liverpool when these two sides last met in the League Cup in October 2012. He has scored in both of Swansea's meetings with his old club since he left in the summer of 2013, including a stunning curling strike from distance in his side's 4-3 loss on Merseyside last season.

19:42. This tie is a meeting between two of the three most recent winners of the competition - Liverpool in 2012 and Swansea the following year. A win tonight would put the Reds into the last eight of the tournament for the 20th time in their history, having won it a record eight times. Could they add a ninth this year, or will the Swans having something to say about that tonight?

19:39. Pascoe insisted whilst things are looking bleak now, things will improve for Liverpool: "We've got a lot of new players and it takes time to gel together. They are quality players and they'll fit in fine. It's just a time where they've got to bed in; they are training and working hard as well. Just give them time and you'll see the best of them."

19:36. Liverpool are looking to earn back-to-back clean sheets at Anfield for the first time since January (all competitions). They have managed two this season, versus Hull and Spurs and their defence has struggled for composure for quite some months. In their quest for more shut-outs, they remain without Mamadou Sakho - who will be out for "another few weeks." When asked about the Frenchmen's status, Pascoe said yesterday: "He's progressing well," at a pre-match press conference. "He was unfortunate - he came back in and picked up a similar injury. It will be another couple of weeks for Mamadou and then hopefully he'll be back. As soon as he's fit and raring to go, he's available."

19:33. Brendan Rodgers won three of his five matches in the League Cup as Swansea manager (60%); he has won just two of five for Liverpool so far (40%). The Northern Irishman has made nine alterations as he bids for progression into the Fifth Round, with only Manquillo and Lovren remaining from the starting side against Hull.

19:30. Lambert was also questioned about Balotelli, whom he partnered for the final half-an-hour of Saturday's game. The Italian has struggled to make his mark since his £16 million move, but the English international claims that once he gets a goal, things will improve. "Mario is a good striker and we are all behind him. I thought he did well, held the ball up and did all the things he was asked to. He was unlucky with a couple of chances. Like myself, Mario just needs a goal - that is exactly what a striker needs. If it goes in off your backside it doesn't really matter. Then the confidence flows." The Reds have scored in all but two of their last 50 League Cup games, a sequence dating back to 1998, and at Anfield in the competition have found the net in all of the last 26 matches, can Lambert help continue that feat this evening?.

19:26. Speaking of his team's lacklustre recent performances, he responded: "Obviously the fluency between every single department is not the way we want it. But common sense means it's not going to be the way we want it now. It's building and it is getting better and we believe sooner rather than later we are going to be firing on all cylinders," insisted the 32-year-old. "At the minute it's not quite there but we are not losing games, we are picking up points and we are not in the worst position. When we are firing on all cylinders we are in a position to start getting into the serious places."

19:23. Another starter, Rickie Lambert, will be looking to finally get his goal tally in a Red shirt underway. He has made nine appearances so far, but has yet to hit the back of the net. "It is a chance to impress if I am playing and I hope I am. It's a chance to shine and do well and try to get on the scoresheet. I'm not going to go on about how it has gone for me so far here, I'm just looking forward to Tuesday and looking to get that win."

19:19. He continued: "It's evident we haven't been consistent up to now, but I feel that our up and coming games are an opportunity for us to gain composure, confidence and consistency." Can the Serbian begin to justify his £2o million price tag tonight?

19:17. Speaking of his side's opposition, he said: "Swansea are a good team. I've watched them a few times. It is going to be a difficult game but I am confident we can get the win. The League Cup is an important competition, as well as any other the club are competing in."

19:15. 20-year-old Markovic has a fantastic chance to prove his credentials tonight, having failed to find his spark so far in his Anfield career. He told Liverpoolfc.com yesterday: "I have to play well and in doing so earn a place in the team - and hopefully the Swansea game is an opportunity for me to show what I can do. My targets and ambitions for this season haven't changed since I joined the club, and I still have the same drive and motivation."

19:12. Good news for Liverpool fans, as Bony is benched whilst Sigurdsson is not in the 18-man squad whatsoever. The pacy pairing of Montero and Dyer start with Emnes in the no.10 behind Gomis on his own. 20-year-old Jay Fulton makes his first ever start for the club, having switched from Falkirk in the summer.

19:10. Jordan Henderson will captain tonight's team for the first time since being awarded vice-captaincy, and though Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling are rested completely (those two account for 44.2% of the league chances created by Liverpool this season), it's quite a strong side from the hosts. Coutinho and Henderson start after being benched versus Hull, whilst Markovic gets his chance to shine in the no.10 role behind Lambert and Borini.

19:07. Swansea Bench: Fabianski, Bartley, Shephard, Carroll, Routledge, Barrow, Bony.

19:05. Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Moreno, Skrtel, Lallana, Can, Rossiter, Balotelli.

19:03. Swansea XI: Tremmel, Rangel, Fernandez, Williams (C), Taylor, Fulton, Shelvey, Emnes, Dyer, Montero, Gomis.

19:01. Liverpool XI: (4-1-2-1-2) Jones; Manquillo, Lovren, Toure, Johnson; Lucas; Henderson (C), Coutinho; Markovic; Lambert, Borini.

18:59. We're only an hour away from kick-off now. We'll have tonight's team news with you any moment.

18:57. Did you know? A number of players have played for both of tonight's two sides, in addition to Jonjo Shelvey and Wales midfielder Joe Allen who are the most recent to swap a red shirt for white and vice versa. During John Toshack’s reign at Swansea, Anfield legends Ray Kennedy, Tommy Smith and Ian Callaghan were convinced to swap the all-red for all-white strips.

18:55. Keith Stroud (Hampshire), will referee tonight's game. Stroud has only officiated once in the Premier League this season, but he has issued a hefty 68 yellow and one red in the 14 top-flight games he has managed. He also took charge of Swansea's third-round loss to Birmingham in last season's competition.

18:52. That tempted question as to whether there were any lingering long-term fitness concerns about England international Sturridge, Pascoe simply said: "No, not at all. He is a great pro, he looks after himself well and he has just been unfortunate."

18:49. When asked about using Balotelli alongside someone rather than as a lone frontman, Pascoe replied: "With Mario and Rickie working together and linking up [vs Hull], it worked well, and when Daniel (Sturridge) gets back, the three of them can cause a problem to any team. At Tottenham (a 3-0 win) with Mario and Daniel up front we put in our best performance of the season so far - that worked well."

18:47. Assistant manager Colin Pascoe addressed the press for the hosts, who have not beaten a Premier League side in the League Cup at Anfield since October 2006 (4-3 v Reading). He said: “You use the squad and rotate a few players. There are strikers and midfielders who can step in and rotate. We’ll wait and assess everyone, see who is fit, so we’ll see. Swansea will be tough, Garry Monk is doing a fantastic job. He’s a leader and a fantastic bloke.”

18:44. "Anfield's always a special place to play and we did well in the cup game that we played there before. We have to take it [the League Cup] seriously," Monk, who captained the Swans to their 2012 triumph, said. "It's one that we're really excited about - we go up there with nothing to lose."

18:41. Monk told the press: "Liverpool will obviously be favourites, but hopefully we can put a performance on that will make everyone proud. It’s a cup that we’ve done very well in in the past, having won it in recent history, and it’s one that we’d like to do well in again."

18:38. Swansea's Provisional squad: Tremmel, Rangel, Fernandez, Williams, Taylor, Ki, Shelvey, Carroll, Montero, Dyer, Gomis, Bony, Fabianski, Shephard, Bartley, Sigurdsson, Routledge, Emnes, Fulton, King, Kingsley.

18:35. For the Swans, Gerhard Tremmel has started their two previous League Cup ties this season and will likely replace Lukasz Fabianski in goal, but Monk may not make as many changes as Rodgers. Gylfi Sigurdsson, who went off during the second half of the 2-0 league victory over Leicester on Saturday, and Wayne Routledge could be given a rest - but elsewhere, things may stay the same as he is keen to see his side go on another cup run.

18:32. Defender Jose Enrique could come back into starting contention after picking up a slight knock, but Mamadou Sakho is still missing with a thigh injury and long-term absentees Daniel Sturridge, Suso and Jon Flanagan are also still out.

18:29. Rodgers' provisional squad, is as follows: Mignolet, Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno, Gerrard, Henderson, Allen, Lallana, Balotelli, Sterling, Jones, Manquillo, Toure, Enrique, Can, Markovic, Lucas, Coutinho, Lambert, Borini, Suso, Rossiter, Williams.

18:26. Brendan Rodgers is expected to make wholesale changes to the side that drew with Hull on Saturday. Rickie Lambert could make a rare start, whilst youngster Jordan Rossiter could reprise a role after his impressive performance in the last round. Jordan Williams, who also made his debut against Boro, could again feature. Reds assistant boss Colin Pascoe has confirmed changes will be made, after he spoke to the press in the Ulsterman's absence, but did not reveal whether Mario Balotelli would play a large role.

18:24. Of their 19 contests at Anfield, Liverpool have ran out winners 14 times - losing only twice. The Reds have scored an impressive 51 goals to Swansea's 11 on home turf, but only narrowly overcame them 4-3 in their last meeting - where Jordan Henderson's brace powered the Reds to victory despite Jonjo Shelvey's efforts.

18:21. The last time, and only time, these two sides met in League Cup history was back in 2012 as Swansea ran out comfortable winners at Anfield. Having only left the Liberty in the summer, Brendan Rodgers' second-string side were well beaten by Michael Laudrup and co in his re-union with his former employers. The away side snuck a goal to take into the break, when Chico Flores' powerful header beat Brad Jones all ends up. Rodgers brought on on Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling as second-half substitutes in a desperate attempt to save something, but Nathan Dyer made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining. Though Suarez glanced in Gerrard's costless-kick four minutes later, Jonathan De Guzman sealed a famous victory in stoppage-time to take them into the Fifth Round. That season, they would go on to lift the trophy after overcoming Bradford City 5-0 in the final at Wembley.

18:18. You can see the highlight of that 3-0 win here:

18:15. Swansea's progression was a little more straightforward. In the Second Round, they edged a 1-0 victory over League One Rotherham United courtesy of Bafetimbi Gomis' 22nd minute strike in a fairly one-sided match-up, before recording their first ever win over Everton in the next round, thumping the Toffees 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium. With Wilfried Bony suspended, the Welsh side took the lead in the first half when Nathan Dyer poked in after Jefferson Montero's cross from the left. In-form Gylfi Sigurdsson was on hand to tap in a second after Jonjo Shelvey's delivery was inadvertently headed on to the bar by Everton's Sylvain Distin. Late on, substitute Marvin Emnes sealed the win when he raced onto a through ball and drilled past Tim Howard in what was a thoroughly-deserved win.

18:13. You can see the highlights of Liverpool's dramatic 14-13 penalty shoot-out win over Boro in the last round here:

18:10. In the previous round of cup fixtures, Liverpool scraped past Championship side Middlesbrough following a breathtaking penalty shoot-out at Anfield. The home side took the lead through debutant Jordan Rossiter on the 10th minute, when the 17-year-old's 35-yard effort crept under the foot of on-loan Chelsea keeper Jamaal Blackman. Adam Reach headed Boro level on the hour mark, forcing the game into extra-time where Suso's strike seemed to have won them the game. With just seconds remaining, Raheem Sterling, who had been the best player on the pitch up until now, gave away possession cheaply with a backpass. Kolo Toure brought down Patrick Bamford inside the box with a poor challenge and the loanee striker tucked away his spot-kick to force penalties. Simon Mignolet saved Bamford's first penalty, but Sterling missed the potential winner and the shoot-out went to sudden death. Incredibly, the next 20 penalties were all scored as both goalkeepers even took to the spot and several players were forced to score twice from 12-yards. Finally, after an endless wait - Albert Adomah's effort was wide of the mark, handing the home side a long and arduous progression to the next round.

18:08. Liverpool's opposition, meanwhile, come into the game with indifferent form. So far this month, the Swans have managed a win, a draw and a loss from games against Leicester, Stoke and Newcastle. Their most recent fixture, at home to the Foxes - warranted a 2-0 win as Wilfried Bony fired twice to move up to sixth. The Ivorian opened the scoring after a fine one-two with the in-form Gylfi Sigurdsson, and tapped in Jefferson Montero's cross for the second as Garry Monk's side emphatically took their first three points since August 30. You can see the highlights from that victory here:

18:05. The Reds' goalless draw at home to the Tigers saw them drop to seventh in the Premier League table, after a largely flat performance all round. Mario Balotelli missed the opportunity of the game two minutes from time, after superb individual work by Philippe Coutinho set him up three yards from goal, but he couldn't find a way past Steve Bruce's stand-in keeper. On the whole, the Reds were frustrated by Hull's stubborn back-line and were stagnant going forward until the introductions of Coutinho and Rickie Lambert on the 63rd minute. But, even still they couldn't find a way past third keeper Eldin Jakupovic, who made a string of solid saves late into the game to ensure his teammates went home with a well-earned point. The positive for the hosts was that their leaky defence kept just a second clean sheet in 13 games this season. Here are the highlights from the game:

18:03. Tonight's hosts, Liverpool come into this League Cup tie off of two poor results on home turf. Last Wednesday, they crashed to a 0-3 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League and could only manage a point on Saturday, as they drew 0-0 at home to Hull in the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers will certainly be looking for a response from his side, who have won just six games from 13 in all competitions so far this season.

18:00. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Liverpool - Swansea in the Capital One Cup Fourth Round. Kick-off is 20:00GMT, but until our live match commentary, stay right here as we'll have plenty of build-up and match preview.

