Capital One Cup Quarter-Final Draw:

The results from the Last 16:

Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1 - A mild surprise, as Championship side Bournemouth ensured their place in the Last 8 with a 2-1 victory over Premier League strugglers West Brom. Great for the neutral.

Shrewsbury Town 1 Chelsea 2 - Mourinho's men narrowly edged past League Two side Shrewsbury Town, albeit with many non first-team starters involved in the Chelsea set-up on the night. A spirited performance from the hosts, who will count themselves unlucky that they were knocked out and not the Premier League leaders.

MK Dons 1 Sheffield United 2 - Sheffield United left it late to secure their place amongst others in the competition, thanks to two goals from striker Michael Higdon with less than 5 minutes plus stoppages to play. A real cup dream come true.

Liverpool 2 Swansea City 1 - Liverpool left it late, very, very late to beat fellow Premier League side Swansea at Anfield. Goals from Italian striker Mario Balotelli (yes, you saw that correctly) and defender Dejan Lovren ensured that Brendan Rodgers' team progressed through to the quarter-finals of the competition after a disappointing performance in their drab 0-0 draw with Hull just a few days earlier.

This man's tweet summed it all up really.

Fulham 2 Derby County 5 - The Cottagers managed to go 2-0 ahead before half-time, and somehow lost 5-2 (with 5 goals conceded in the space of 20 minutes..) at home against fellow Championship side Derby. Arguably one of the biggest reasons why they were relegated from the top tier of English football last season, but an encouraging performance from young striker Moussa Dembele will have potential suitors purring at his goal-scoring display at such a young age.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - Goals from Erik Lamela and Harry Kane gave Spurs a much-needed boost, after a disapponting showing on the weekend in their surprise home defeat against Newcastle. Quarter-finals await a side whose last cup win was the Carling Cup back in 2009, prompting this from their rival Arsenal fans -

Stoke City 2 Southampton 3 - Stoke battled back from 2-0 down to equalise at home against Koeman's side, but it was not enough thanks to a masterclass in finishing from Italian striker Graziano Pellé. First quarter-final for The Saints in 10 years, encouraging signs all-round despite a tense finish.

Manchester City 0 Newcastle United 2 - The current Capital One Cup holders were knocked out in a surprise defeat at home to Alan Pardew's side, courtesy of goals from Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko either side of half-time. The loss could not come at a worse time, with the Manchester derby on the weekend and many fans suggesting the hashtag #PellegriniOut could be a regular occurence after this disappointing performance.

Capital One Cup Quarter-Final Draw:

Derby County - Chelsea - On paper, it looks like a real mismatch in quality. Jose Mourinho will be licking his lips at the potential for silverware, and Derby's excellent display in the competition may have come to an end. However, cup competitions always signal big surprises, and if Chelsea want to rest some of their key players for Champions League and Premier League engagements, Derby could give them a real run for their money.

Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle - The only all-Premier League tie in the draw, as Tottenham host Newcastle at White Hart Lane in a rematch from Spurs' shock defeat last weekend. Spurs' quest for trophies is evergrowing, with the Europa League and FA Cup both possiblities this season. Premier League glory is too much to ask of Pochettino's men, who are inconsistent at the best of times and a top 4 finish will be sufficient for a good overall campaign.

Despite being under-fire and his job being "in doubt", Pardew's side have now won 3 games on the bounce and will be hoping that they can get into the last 4 of the competition, with another win against Tottenham. It will not be easy, but this could be too hard to call.

Bournemouth - Liverpool - Another fixture that looks like a mis-match, but never count out the underdog! Liverpool have been unpredictable to say the least this season, something that Bournemouth will be weary of as they welcome The Reds to town in December. Look out for cameos from youth players with something to prove, as Bournemouth's eagerness to progress will be shown in their work ethic and drive to perform well on the night.

Sheffield United - Southampton - Impressive without a doubt, are The Saints. They have won 9 out of their last 10 matches in all competitions, and are on a real run. They come up against Sheffield United away from home, who are currently in the third tier of English football. Anything can happen in this one.

CONCLUSION:

The draw has not brought out any really exciting games, but 5 Premier League teams remain in the competition and I have a feeling that at least 3 of them will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament itself. The opportunity for more silverware is always an extra incentive to work harder, especially for those who have not got the European pedigree of a team like Chelsea in recent years. Having said that, do not be surprised if an underdog pulls through.