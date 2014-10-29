Guidetti linked with permanent deal to stay at Celtic

Manchester City striker John Guidetti joined SPL champions Celtic on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window, and it is fair to say that he has already shined for the Bhoys and as a result, he has been linked with a permanent move to stay with the Scottish side. At the age of 22, he is at the stage of the career where he needs to decide where he is going to be playing his football, and is not likely to get game time at Manchester City where he is yet to breakthrough. He made the correct decision to leave on a temporary basis, where he began to get increased game time. However, he needs to know whether or not he will feature for the City first-team, (given he is fit and ready to play) to have his chance to prove his worth.

So far, he has not really had that chance. 4 goals and an assist in 6 games is impressive, especially for someone like Guidetti.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila is desperate to make the Swedish youngster a permanent part of the Celtic set-up, not just because of his potential but because of his goal-scoring qualities. He has already settled down well in Scotland, and scored enough goals to regard himself highly in the team whilst staying humble annd concentrated on contributing as best he can to the side.

QUOTES:

The manager had this to say: "(The reason) I love Guidetti, is because he believes. You can see it in his eyes when he goes on the pitch. I'm here to score, I'm here to win, and you can see it in the dressing room. That's why I want to keep him as a player, get his contract permanently here, because he has the values I love. He's humble, wants to learn, wants to improve - and he's a winner. You can see that on the pitch.

When you see the best teams in the world, they have no time for people being lazy or not doing the work. It starts with hard work, then we need skills - and Guidetti has both. I think John was at Stoke last year, he was at City and hasn't played first-team football for two years. It's like it has clicked between Celtic and John. One thing I know in football is that, when you are at the right club, you have to appreciate what you have.

You have to understand that your success is not all down to you, it's also the environment, the club that suits you and makes the best out of you. So far, we have done that with John, together with him. I think he can develop a lot, he can reach a lot of his goals here. I think it's vital for John to play. That's important. Here, he gets the trust he needs - and he produces. He is enjoying every day.

He has the self-belief to cope with the pressure of being a striker for Celtic. I know it can be difficult. But when you start to score goals and the Celtic fans see you are giving your all for the club, then they will take you into their hearts. The Feyenoord supporters and Celtic supporters are very similar in that way. Over the years, many, many top strikers have played for Celtic - Guidetti is heading in the right direction."

CONCLUSION:

If Guidetti does end up leaving City on a permanent deal, it could be a decision that the Premier League giants regret in the future. Not exactly a first-team starter each week just yet, especially with the likes of Aguero and Jovetic among the star quality in the team. Having said that, if he develops well and is nurtured right, he could be the future of the club for many years to come. Something to prove, at only age 22.

Celtic and Delia will take good care of him, no doubt as he does his best to assert himself as a clinical goal-scorer. But it will be another question of how Premier League clubs treat their youth players, who could go elsewhere and flourish having had no real opportunities to prove themselves.