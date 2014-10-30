Liverpool: Should the Capital One Cup be seen as a priority?

The Reds' chances of silverware this season is not exactly the best in truth, meaning that it is time for Brendan Rodgers and his side to prioritise.

Champions League success is very unlikely, especially given the chance that they may end up qualifying for Europa League.

Premier League is too far off even this early on into the campaign, they have been inconsistent this campaign and top 4 will be seen as a decent finish.

FA Cup is months away, but should be taken seriously also.

Capital One Cup quarter-final against BOURNEMOUTH in December, a really firm opportunity for a trophy in 2014-15?

They narrowly scraped past Middlesborough and Swansea in the previous rounds to secure a place in the Last 8, and they are just two wins away from a cup final at Wembley in the new year. Not bad for a team who have heavily under-performed this season so far, with injury problems and a lack of consistency contributing to the cause. Arguably unlucky with the injury sustained to English forward Daniel Sturridge, as well as the surprise departure of talisman Luis Suárez, which was always going to have an adverse effect on the way the team was shaped, especially trying to replace him.

Cup competitions are traditionally seen as a good way of giving youngsters a fair "crack of the whip" if you will, but if Liverpool and their supporters are going to have any joy from this season, you feel they have to take the tournament seriously, otherwise they may end up without silverware for another year.

Should the Capital One Cup be seen as a priority? Definitely, especially with the likes of both Manchester clubs, Everton and Arsenal all knocked out in previous rounds. Chelsea and Tottenham the only real competition left you would argue, who are beatable.