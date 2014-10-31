Abdul Majeed Waris believed to be on Old Trafford wishlist

Louis Van Gaal is expected to make an offer for Ghanian international Adbul Majeed Waris in the upcoming transfer window, amidst reports from his Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Assistant manager Ryan Giggs is believed to be have scouted the former Spartak Moscow striker during a recent Europa League fixture. Vahid Halilhodžić’s side, who finished fourth in the Süper Lig last season, have confirmed their knowledge of Manchester United’s interest, according to Turkish press.

Chief executive Burak Gurdal reportedly said:

“We have not have any direct offers however, we know Manchester United are scouting Waris and keeping close tabs on him.

“Not just Waris, we have a few players who are being closely watched.

“We only signed Waris two months ago and are not interested in selling right now, but you never know what will happen in the future.”

The 23-year-old striker made the switch from Russia to team up with former Premier League star José Bosingwa in the summer, but is yet to find the net in nine appearances – including the game against Lokeren witnessed by Giggs.

Waris’ agent has displayed his faith in 14 time internationally capped forward, adding:

“I wasn't aware of Manchester United travelling to the Europa League fixture - but Premier League interest does not surprise me.”

Despite his recent goal drought in Turkey, the 5’7’’ striker has proved his worth in front of goal, scoring 30 goals in 63 appearances for BK Häcken, his first senior club, before also scoring 9 goals in just 16 appearances on loan to Valenciennes.

He was included in the 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Rio De Janeiro, but after being handed the number 18 shirt, only featured for 71 minutes against Portugal, as his nation crashed out with just a single point.