Everton 0-0 Swansea: Ten-man Swans hold firm for tense point at Goodison

The Toffees hosted The Swans in an interesting encounter, as Martinez' side looked for revenge from their 3-0 Capital One Cup defeat back in September. And both teams looked lively in the early goings of the match, with McGeady and Bony both going close to breaking the deadlock in quick succession.

Having said that, it was Everton who looked the more likely to opening the scoring. Baines looked dangerous with his set-pieces as usual, delivering inviting crosses into the area on the overlap on the flank, whilst having a costless-kick from range narrowly swerving wide of Fabianski's far post. Eto'o came close with a snapshot, being denied by the quick reflexes from the Polish 'keeper, whilst Barkley was bossing the midfield and making sure his through ball passes found a player in space to create chances out of nothing.

Swansea will have felt hard done by though, as Shelvey was denied a blatant penalty appeal as his effort towards goal was blocked by the hand of Everton defender Antolin Alcaraz, who actually handled the ball in the area as it fell towards Howard.

Towards the end of the half, Alcaraz had to go off with a bad shoulder injury (sent to hospital shortly afterwards), being replaced by Everton's summer signing Muhamed Besic as Martinez's injury worries continued to show. Shelvey, Bony and Barry were all booked before half-time as challenges started to get fiesty before the break. Everton continued to pressurise before the interval, coming close without getting on the scoresheet.

At half-time, the score was still goal-less with Everton having dominated the clear-cut chances and having a staggering 71% possession in the game.

In the second-half, the game was played with the same flowing tempo as the first 45. Eto'o was unlucky not to get an assist, after his flick-on towards Naismith from close range went begging as the Scottish striker was unable to convert past Fabianski. Shelvey then came close with a snapshot from 25 yards out, Howard was stuck in no man's land but the ball flashed past the post.

Swansea manager Garry Monk made a tactical substitution, with striker Wilfried Bony being replaced by fellow striker Bafetimbi Gomis on the hour mark.

Barkley continued his involvement in the game, weaving past defenders with ease and trying to find his team-mates in space. McGeady looked dangerous with his fizzing crosses into the box, but Swansea did well to deal with the danger. The winger had a swerving drive towards goal narrowly spin past the post, as Everton continued to look for the opener as time continued to tick down.

Martinez made a double substitution with just over 20 minutes plus stoppages to play, as Romelu Lukaku and Steven Pienaar replaced McGeady and Naismith respectively. Brave move, but Everton were too busy pressuring their opposition to notice as they continued bombarding the Swans all over the pitch.

Sigurdsson was booked for pulling back on Besic's shirt, just minutes before Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was given his marching orders with a second yellow card after a silly challenge, blocking the run of McCarthy in the middle. The visitors were down to ten men, and Shelvey could have easily avoided both cards! The first for kicking the ball away in the first-half, and the second for a needless pull in midfield..

Pienaar had an effort well blocked by the Swansea defence in stoppage time, as the hosts were becoming desperate for a winning goal with just minutes to play. Nathan Dyer was taken down rather harshly with the sliding challenge from substitute midfielder Besic, who was given a yellow card for his rash tackle late on.

Lukaku came within inches of scoring a late winner with just seconds to go, but Swansea held firm at the back despite continous pressure to record a well-deserved point away from home, in a tough match to play for sure.