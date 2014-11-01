As it happened: Newcastle United 1-0 Liverpool Live Score of EPL 2014

15:00. Rodgers insists his side will improve and on Balotelli running on to the pitch just before kick-off at the start of the second half, says: "It had no bearing at all on the result." And with that, we'll call it a day. Thank you for joining us today, as Newcastle overcame Liverpool 1-0 at St James' Park. It was another disappointing afternoon for Rodgers and his side, as it means they take just 14 points from 10 games. No team with fewer than 18 points after 10 games has ever won the Premier League title, and the Reds lost six games throughout the WHOLE of last season - so it's looking pretty bleak for the Reds, but make sure to join us on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on reigning European champions Real Madrid. Thanks again for joining VAVEL UK, we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary, and enjoy your weekend.

14:58. Brendan Rodgers tells BT Sport: "We were punished for a mistake and that is what cost us the game. We passed the ball well. The options in front of the ball were good but we probably lacked that little bit in the final third of the field. We did not create as much as we would have liked. It is not about Mario Balotelli, it is about the team. We lost the game today. We collectively lost as a team and we are disappointed at that."

14:55. Very difficult result to stomach for the visitors, with Real Madrid and Chelsea yet to come this week. If the Reds perform like that, it could be a really ugly week for Rodgers' side. He needs to find something from somewhere. His side are two points away from 4th with other teams having games in hand, as the referee look back at two incredibly poor tackles which both could have earned red cards. Janmaat and Sissoko could have gone off for terrible tackles on Allen and Balotelli, but Marriner opted only for a yellow each time. Another day, another referee and it could have been much worse.

14:52. Not the most exciting game of football, but Pardew's side were there to take advantage of yet another defensive error from Rodgers' side. It was a good decision from Pardew to bring Perez on, and it was a positive break which led to the goal - they went forward with vibrance and effervescence. They were lucky with the poor clearance in the box, but the young Spaniard was there to pounce on it.

14:49. No confidence inside the Liverpool camp whatsoever but on the other hand, Newcastle were full of it today. They look a radically different side from that in which many were calling for Pardew's head.

14:46. Only three shots on target all game for the home side and just two corners, despite 64% possession. Besides Gerrard, who tried his best to pull the strings from the centre, and Mignolet - who put in quite a good performance but today it was a disjointed performance, with very little cohesion and no passion, desire or intensity about their game.

14:43. Liverpool just get poorer this season. After abject displays against West Ham and Aston Villa, they've fallen to another poor defeat today. That's the first time they've failed to score on the road since the 2nd of November 2013. Another poor display both defensively and offensively. They had very little in the final third, having persisted with a formation that doesn't suit their strengths and as a result that's another three points dropped - they could be in the bottom half of the table by the end of the day.

14:40. Liverpool fall to yet another defeat, courtesy of substitute Ayoze Perez's goal 17 minutes from time. The Magpies go up to 9th after a fourth successive win in all competitions, here's that goal:

FT: Newcastle United 1-0 Liverpool.

90+3' Sissoko almost races in on goal, but Skrtel vitally intercepts six-yards out.

90+1' Newcastle counter again, but can't get anything from it. Liverpool try to get forward, but Lambert is offside as he tries to get to Johnson's weak ball.

90' Goal-kick after Moreno manages to flick it off Cabella's backheel, and the Reds hit it up long but Balotelli can't win the aerial duel. The Italian's had another frustrating afternoon here at St James'.

88' Newcastle counter, and Lovren brings down Cabella with a mistimed tackle. He gets booked, and that's a very ill-judged decision with the clock ticking down.

86' Rodgers' side struggling for ideas as they desperately search for an equaliser. Balotelli drops deep and he finds Moreno with a cross but the Spaniard's speculative attempt at a overhead kick allows the ball to drift through to Krul.

83' Sissoko goes down after a flailing hand by Borini catches him in the face.

82' Good save by Mignolet, as he stops Sissoko's effort from a tight angle. After a clever one-two, his shot-cum-cut-back for Aarons is weak and indecisive and Mignolet sticks out a hand to prevent them extending their lead.

81' Balotelli heads on a long ball for the onrunning Sterling, but he can't beat Krul to the knock down. Not long left for Rodgers' side to get something from this game.

81' Cabella tries to curl one towards the far post after a smart ball into feet by Perez but it narrowly goes over the bar.

80' Colback goes into the book for a late challenge on Gerrard, and Lambert comes on for Coutinho.

79' Gerrard curls one into Borini at the near post after a clever run, but he can't quite nick it towards goal.

78' Nothing comes of the corner despite Janmaat's efforts, and it looks as though Lambert will come on momentarily for Liverpool.

76' Sterling wins a corner after an incisive pass in behind by Gerrard, but nothing comes of it. After a poor backpass, it's almost two for Newcastle, but Mignolet does very well to deny Cabella one-on-one with his feet. He should have scored.

75' Henderson tries a lobbed ball in to Balotelli, he can't reach it but he's offside regardless.

74' Finally an opening goal of the game, as Newcastle latch upon an error made by Moreno inside the box. He tries to bring it under control rather than clear it and Perez latches on to it to fire past Mignolet.

73' GOAL! Newcastle 1-0.

73' Johnson cuts inside from right and looks to shoot on his left from 25-yards but it's easily read, and blocked by the Magpies' back-line.

72' Henderson is booked for cynically pulling Coloccini to the ground.

71' Less than 20 minutes for either side to find an opening goal, or even a winner here. The Reds still have two more substitutions as they search for a much-needed three points. They face Real Madrid in the Champions League and Chelsea at Anfield in the next five days.

70' Sterling does well to bring a long Gerrard ball down into Borini's path and he drives a low shot towards goal but it zips wide of goal.

69' Coutinho picks the wrong pass in the final third, trying to play Gerrard bursting inside rather than cut into the box himself. Poor decision-making from the 22-year-old.

66' Subs for both sides - Cabella replacing Ameobi and Allen coming off for Borini.

64' Home crowd just picking themselves up as Colback closes down Mignolet, but neither side can find any inspiration on the pitch with the visitor's touches leaving much to be desired. The home side try to profit, but Johnson defends Aarons well down the left side.

62' Newcastle break in numbers but Ameobi finds himself outnumbered and after a few duels, Balotelli wins the ball and beats a few men before being aggressively brought down by Janmaat, who is given a yellow card.

61' Coutinho floats a ball up field which is easily cut out and despite promising previous performances, the playmaker is struggling to impact the game today. Time for Rodgers to bring on Lallana?

60' Still goalless at St James, but signs that the game is just starting to open up a little with both sides probing at either end. Dummett shoots from 30-yards, but it flies over the bar.

57' The Reds just starting to come alive a bit now, as they push forward in search of an opener but Sissoko goes down after an aerial duel with Allen.

56' Sterling tries to break with pace and wins a costless-kick inside the centre-circle after clashing with Dummett. Moments later, Gerrard bends a beautiful cross into Coutinho who flicks a header goalwards and Krul produces a stunning save, but the Brazilian is offside anyway.

55' As flat in this second half as it was in the first, as Gerrard tries to find Balotelli with a long ball but fails. Sterling picks up the pieces and finds the striker again, he tries to curl one towards the back post but it's weak and doesn't trouble Krul.

53' No real threat from either side, as Johnson dispossesses Aarons before Colback is penalised for a tackle through the back of Sterling.

49' It's a costless-kick from 35-yards and Gerrard and Balotelli step over it before the Italian opts to take it. He hits it straight and despite his effort swerving and bouncing, Krul catches it comfortably.

48' Allen wins a costless-kick after being caught and Sissoko is booked for the third time this season after a bad challenge.

47' Johnson loses possession easily on the edge of his own box and Aarons goes down inside the area, but nothing is given.

46' The teams have swapped sides, and we'll have second-half action with you any minute. Perez has replaced Cisse for Newcastle, but no changes for a flat Liverpool side.

13:42. The Reds have been woeful going forward, with Sterling and Coutinho particularly quiet. The midfield trio of Allen, Gerrard and Henderson isn't working and if the away side are to win this game, Rodgers is going to have to change the system and go more attacking. They are yet to have a single shot on target.

13:38. Poor first-half so far, with the game's only real talking points coming in the form of Obertan's injury and an early penalty shout for the home side. Johnson headed off the line on the 36th minute and Skrtel's powerful header almost opened the scoring for the opposite side a few minutes later but elsewhere, both sides have struggled for opportunities.

HT: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool.

45+2' Mignolet takes a risk inside his own box, performing a cruyff turn as Cisse closes him down, but he gets away with it.

45+1' Cisse takes it, from 20-yards, and he tries to casually curl one over the wall but the technique is very poor and it flies high and wide.

45' S. Taylor goes into the book for trying to distract Mignolet as the two sides line up for the costless-kick.

44' Sissoko goes it alone, until Skrtel earns the first yellow card of the game, bringing him down just outside the box. Poor defending from Rodgers' side.

43' Dull tempo to the game at the moment, and the subdued crowd says it all. Not much excitement, and not much to speak about at all as Moreno is flagged offside as Allen's ball to him is too slow.

39' First corner for the visitors as Coutinho picks out Henderson near the by-line and he tries to cut it back inside the area, but there's no-one there in a red shirt besides Balotelli. From the corner, Skrtel emphatically powers a header goalwards but it's a yard or so wide. Should have done better.

37' Mignolet's punch clear is poor and doesn't get rid of the danger and though Ameobi wins another corner but this time, the Belgian catches the cross.

36' Lovren concedes a corner, despite holding off Sissoko well. Colback delivers it, and Cisse wins the header but it's headed clear off the line by Johnson after Mignolet comes off his line and fails to win the ball. Another corner.

35' Ameobi sends a shot into the stands from 25-yards after nothing comes of the corner.

33' Pacey run by Aarons, who breaks forward and wins a foul out of Allen. It's 30-yards out and it's a direct attempt from Abeid after Colback rolls it to him but it deflects off the line and out for a corner.

32' A Gerrard ball feeds Sterling into space on the right flank, but Dummett comes across well to put it out of play. The away side desperately in need of some invention in the final third.

30' Henderson finds Sterling with a long ball, and he whips a dangerous cross in towards the box but Coloccini heads clear.

29' Abeid's cross is met by Janmaat, who couldn't steer it towards goal before Colback's rebound is blocked. Ameobi tries to reinvigorate the move, but is late into a tackle with Henderson and gives away a costless-kick outside Mignolet's box.

28' Aarons wins a foul out of Johnson on the left side, and it's a costless-kick that Abeid will put into the box.

27' Balotelli does well to spin his man, but Moreno loses the ball and the visitors are forced back. They've been very poor in the final third so far.

26' Henderson tries a through ball into the inside channel, which is well blocked by Coloccini, and it'll be a Liverpool throw.

24' That's the end for Obertan's afternoon, and he is replaced by exciting teenager Aarons, who scored on Wednesday night against City.

23' Lovren fends off Obertan well, before the Frenchman falls to the floor clutching his thigh. He pulled up in the sprint, and it looks like he may be forced off as a result.

21' Abeid whips it in and nothing can come off it, before S. Taylor is adjudged to have fouled Johnson in the back and Marriner awards the Reds a costless-kick inside their own box.

20' Liverpool lose the ball in the centre as Henderson miscontrols it and Ameobi's cross is cleared by Lovren, before the home side have a shot blocked. Henderson has the chance to redeem himself on the counter, but he can't beat Janmaat, who nicks it off him and surges forward to win a corner.

19' Krul and Mignolet yet to really be tested, as Gerrard sends a 60-yard ball forward in search of the overlapping Moreno but the Dutchman is first to it.

17' Another almost prolific attack for the visitors, but they can't quite the final ball to break through Newcastle's back-line as Coutinho is dispossessed by Abeid with a very good tackle.

16' Promising move from Liverpool, playing some good football as they move up the pitch before Gerrard knocks down a Henderson cross into Coutinho on the edge of the box, but he can't control it and Balotelli fouls Colback seconds later.

14' Lack of invention in the final third from Rodgers' side, as a long ball towards Sterling drifts out of play. The 19-year-old wins a throw-in, but Coutinho's ball back to him is poor and goes out of play. Poor start so far for Liverpool.

12' Coloccini's ball across the back is almost caught out by Balotelli, but the Italian can't quite rise high enough and up the other end, Liverpool concede possession softly yet again, but nothing comes of the home side's throw-in.

10' No real chances for either side just yet as both sides look to get a hold of the game. Not much movement and creativity from the visitors, who waste another attack with a poor pass.

8' Obertan beats Lovren down the right and squares it to Sissoko, who goes down under pressure from Allen inside the area, but Marriner gives nothing. Looks like the right decision.

6' Good spell of possession for the Magpies until Cisse latches on to a long Krul ball, but his subsequent cross is overhit and Colback can't keep it in play.

4' Promising move from the away side as they look to burst forward with pace, but Balotelli isn't inside the box for Sterling to find with a cut-back and the move dies out. Up the other end, high pressing forces Henderson into an error and it's another Newcastle throw-in.

3' Cisse shoots first time, but it's deflected out by Skrtel for a corner. Colback takes it, but his lofted ball is cleared away and Sterling breaks with pace. He tries to find Coutinho, but Coloccini is first to it.

2' Liverpool dominate the ball early on, but Johnson loses out in a one-on-one down the left and Skrtel is forced to give away a throw-in deep into his own half.

1' We're off at St James'. The visitors get us started, shooting from left to right.

12:44. We're just seconds away from kick-off now. Stay tuned for live match commentary of Newcastle United - Liverpool Live Inline.

12:41. Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul: "The belief was there even when results were not going for us and we have showed that. We were unlucky at the start of season with a few late goals, but in the last few weeks we have showed real quality." His side could go one point ahead of Liverpool if they take a win today, but they have scored the first goal in just one of their nine league matches this season - when they beat Leicester 1-0.

12:38. That's not all! Centre-back Martin Skrtel, who starts today, has had his say: "It's going to be a tough game because Newcastle have won their last two games. We know this season is not going well so far but we just want to play our game. It's difficult to explain after finishing second last season but we're just trying to improve our game and hopefully our results and performances will be better and better."

12:35. Rodgers, meanwhile, said in his pre-match press conference: "It is great credit to the people at Newcastle," he said. "I know Alan is a top-class manager. We know there are boards who change manager but Alan is very experienced, an outstanding manager and he has got results. Where they are at now, on the back of three wins, they have a bit of momentum." On his own side, he said: "I'm pleased with where we are at the moment. We always want to do better but that progress will come."

12:32. Pardew continued: "I know him well enough to know how he'll come and play but, for us, we can surprise them because one thing's for sure, Brendan won't know my team. I'm pretty confident of what it's going to be and it'll be an entertaining game. He'll have [Raheem] Sterling on the pitch, he'll have [Adam] Lallana on the pitch, he'll have [Mario] Balotelli, [Jordan] Henderson, [Steven] Gerrard, [Philippe] Coutinho all on the pitch. So Brendan is pretty happy with that."

12:28. Pardew has his game plan for today's game: "I think the key is to put Liverpool under pressure in certain areas and impose our physicality on them. I've had some good games against Liverpool since I've been manager here and we've more than held our own," he said. "I'm pretty confident I know what they will do, I'm pretty confident I know what Brendan's side is."

12:25. Newcastle have had five players sent off in their last four Premier League games against Liverpool. The Magpies have had one man sent off so far this season, Abeid, and he starts today. Will they see red again at some point today?

12:22. Rodgers has spoken of Gerrard's contract situation before kick-off, explaining: "I've spoken with Steven's representative over a week ago, so a real productive good conversation. We took that to the ownership and they are obviously now in the process of getting a deal hopefully agreed and done."

12:18. Though today's visitors suffered a 0-0 draw last weekend, there have been no goalless draws in the last 58 league fixtures between Liverpool and Newcastle - a run dating back to February 1974. The last time Liverpool failed to score away from home in the league was in the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal nearly a year ago on 2 November.

12:15. The Reds have had a stuttering start to the season, and former Fulham manager Renee Meulensteen thinks he has the answer as to why. Meulensteen, first-team coach at Manchester United for five years, says Rodgers has made mistakes by not investing in his backroom staff, he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He has got there because of his philosophy and I rate him for that. He has obviously got people around him who he obviously thinks are the right ones. But I think he could have done with someone who has been there, seen it and done it," he said. "Playing in the Premier League and the Champions League, it's a different rhythm that requires a different style of training and a different management strategy through the week. You need to know these things."

12:12. After winning 11 Premier League games in a row between February and April, Liverpool have won just five of the subsequent 12 matches. They're searching for a fifth win from 10 games today.

12:09. Gerrard also spoke of the much-maligned Balotelli, saying the early criticism of him is expected, but perhaps unwarranted: "Mario’s scored two in 12 games and when you play for Liverpool you are going to get judged harshly compared to Luis and Daniel, but Mario has the ability to turn it around. Then it will be interesting to see everyone’s opinion. People won’t be saying he is a panic buy then."

12:06. It would be very surprising if that situation did arise however. Gerrard is by far the most experienced player within the club's ranks and is still a huge lure for younger players, with Alberto Moreno having expressed his awe at being able to play with the 33-year-old.

12:03. Steven Gerrard too, has been speaking to the press a lot recently. The long-serving Reds skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to have had talks about an extension, revealing he could leave if nothing is put onto the table. "I'm only contracted until May. As it stands, I'm here until the end of the season and want to make the most of it," said Gerrard, who is nearing 700 appearances for his boyhood club. I won’t be retiring this summer. I will play beyond this season. We will have to wait and see if that’s at Liverpool or somewhere else. That’s Liverpool’s decision. If they don't come then I will see what's out there."

12:00. Rodgers talked about the 4-2-3-1 system to the Liverpool ECHO recently, saying: "We changed the system of our team the other night [vs Swansea] but I’m not going to reveal what we did," he said. "It was something I had thought about with the shape. Part of the key for us over the past 18 months has been how we’ve been able to surprise opponents with our set-up and structure. Time was limited but we worked on a structure for a few days in training. With the ball we had a shape, without the ball we had a shape. I was very pleased with how fluid the team looked. A strength of ours is the flexibility of the players and their ability to play in different formations. Teams prepare all week to play against us in a certain shape and we have that ability to change the way we play. Credit to the players in terms of how they cope with that and the intelligence with which they play."

11:57. Newcastle lining up in a 4-3-3, whilst the Reds look to be in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 mix. The same similar kind of system that hasn't done them much justice so far this season. Will that change today?

11:55. For the hosts, Papiss Cisse returns from injury to start and there’s also a first Premier League start for Mehdi Abeid following his impressive display against Manchester City. Ryan Taylor and Aarons can only make the bench.

11:53. Surprise from Rodgers, as he again opts to go one up top, benching Borini after an impressive cameo in mid-week. Three changes from the side that took on Hull, with Coutinho, Henderson and Johnson replacing Manquillo, Can and Lallana. Markovic is dropped from entire 18 completely.

11:50. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Toure, Manquillo, Lallana, Can, Lambert, Borini.

11:49. Newcastle Bench: Elliot, Haidara, R.Taylor, Aarons, Cabella, Gouffran, Perez.

11:48. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Johnson, Moreno, Lovren, Skrtel, Gerrard, Allen, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Balotelli.

11:47. Newcastle XI: Krul; Janmaat, S.Taylor, Coloccini, Dummett; Sissoko, Abeid, Colback; Obertan, Cisse, Ameobi

11:45. We're just an hour away from kick-off now, and we'll have today's team news with you shortly. Stay tuned.

11:42. Fabio Borini has scored in his last scored three Premier League games against Newcastle, twice whilst on-loan for Sunderland last season and Rodgers had high praise for the forgotten man at his pre-Newcastle press conference yesterday. Borini, who rejected a £13million transfer deadline day move to Queens Park Rangers after turning down a permanent switch to Sunderland earlier in the summer, produced an impressive display against Swansea after failing to even make the bench in the three games prior and Rodgers said: "I thought Fabio was outstanding. His pace, movement and work rate gave them problems. You really saw his character the other night. He’s very determined and he showed that in the game. If you’ve not played for a while and then come back into the side, sometimes you don’t want to take any risks. You don’t want to make mistakes, you want to be safe, for fear that you might not get another opportunity. But that isn’t what it’s about, especially if you are an attacking player. Playing up there you need to have that mobility. You’ve got to have that willingness to take risks in the right areas and work your socks off. Fabio did that."

11:40. Liverpool have won four and lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against Newcastle, though Pardew's side have won two and lost just one of the last four home games against the Reds in the Premier League.

11:37. Newcastle United 2-2 Liverpool - 19th October 2013: Brendan Rodgers' side twice came from behind as they took a point against 10-man Newcastle. Yohan Cabaye outwitted Simon Mignolet with a 30-yard strike which put the hosts ahead, but Steven Gerrard scored his 100th Premier League goal from the spot to even the game after Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was shown red for fouling Luis Suarez. Paul Dummett's found space at the far post to restore the Magpies's lead but Daniel Sturridge's header from inside the box levelled again after linking up with Suarez, who hit the bar as they searched for a victory, but the game ultimately ended 2-2.

11:33. Newcastle United 3-1 Liverpool - 11th December 2010: Alan Pardew's reign got off to a magnificent start as he took over from the popular Chris Hughton, leading his side to a memorable victory over Roy Hodgson's side. The visitors put in a torrid display, and Kevin Nolan poked them into an early lead after Andy Carroll headed down Joey Barton's costless-kick. Dirk Kuyt equalised shortly after half-time, sending a deflected shot past Tim Krul but Barton made a mockery of Hodgson's defence with 10 minutes remaining, before Carroll's fierce low drive from range capped off a memorable win. Two months later, he signed for the opposing side in a £35 million deal, and the rest is history.

11:29. Newcastle United 1-5 Liverpool - 28th December 2008: Rafa Benitez‘s side high-flying side produced a magnificent display to tighten their grip at the top of the table. Skipper Steven Gerrard fired his side ahead on the half-hour before Sami Hyypia powered home a header to double the lead. David Edgar pulled a goal back before half-time, but the Reds retained complete control and Ryan Babel poked home to make it 3-1 after a scramble inside the box. Lucas Leiva's pin-point pass allowed Gerrard to race through and chip the outcoming goalkeeper for a fourth on the 65th minute and substitute Xabi Alonso sealed an embarrassing afternoon for the home side, scoring a late penalty.

11:26. Newcastle United 0-6 Liverpool - 27th April 2013: The Reds recorded an emphatic victory as Rodgers came towards the end of his first season in charge at Anfield. Picking up some impressive form courtesy of January additions Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho, the Magpies were blown away. Daniel Agger headed the visitors in front early on, before Jordan Henderson combined with Coutinho and Sturridge to make it two on 17 minutes. Sturridge's brace in six second-half minutes sealed the win, before substitue Fabio Borini started his favourable record against Newcastle curling into the bottom corner before Henderson's costless-kick from the flank evaded everyone and found the bottom corner to complete the rout.

11:23. No fixture in Premier League history has produced more goals than clashes between Liverpool and Newcastle United (129). Memorable fixtures between the two include two tense 4-3 victories for the Reds, from 1996 and 1997 and the Merseyside club have enjoyed some historic wins up at the North East at recent years too, let's look at some of the best match-ups at St James' Park in the last few years.

11:21. In Sturridge's absence, the Liverpool boss will have to decide what system to go with after the success of Fabio Borini and Balotelli's partnership against Swansea on Tuesday night. Borini, Rickie Lambert and Balotelli have yet to score a league goal between them, but the Italian ended an eight-match drought with a goal in the cup and is likely to lead the line, but will it be on his own? Or with a strike partner? Team-news in less than half-an-hour.

11:18. Brendan Rodgers will be without ex-Magpie Jose Enrique, who misses the visit to his former club after suffering a knee injury. There are no fresh injury worries for the Ulsterman, who is still without Mamadou Sakho, Suso, Jon Flanagan and most crucially, Daniel Sturridge.

11:14. The Newcastle managed told local press: "We want to improve on our league position by beating Liverpool. It’s always a great fixture and is set up to be a cracking game. We are winning games again and that’s what the fans want to see. We have got a group who can excite the fans.”

Pardew must decide how much involvement fit again Rolando Aarons and Ryan Taylor get against last season’s Premier League runners-up Liverpool.

11:10. Pardew must also decide whether to include Ryan Taylor and Rolando Aarons, after the two played the full 90-minutes on Wednesday after recovering from injuries.

11:07. Alan Pardew will be without midfield powerhouse Cheick Tiote this afternoon, after the Ivorian failed to shake off a calf problem, whilst Mike Williamson is doubtful after missing the last two games with injury. Striker Papiss Cisse, the club's top scorer with four goals this season, is also a doubt after suffering a reaction to the screws used to repair his fractured kneecap and he will be "touch and go" for today's fixture.

11:04. It's not the best time for Liverpool to make the trip up to the North East, with the Magpies looking a completely different animal from the relegation candidates they looked like becoming. The Reds are still yet to rediscover the attacking displays that almost took them to their first league title since 1990 last season, with Balotelli having taken much of the criticism. Without Daniel Sturridge, they have struggled to find a clear style of play or formation that suits their entire side and it has showed in their performances. In recent weeks, they have only managed to scrape victories over Queens Park Rangers and West Brom in the league, falling to disappointing defeats in the Champions League. They're nine points off the pace in the title hunt, but can they rescue any faint hopes with a much-needed three points today?

Liverpool, meanwhile, qualified in much different circumstances. They took on Garry Monk's Swansea at Anfield and despite dominating in the first-half, struggled to take advantage. The teams went into the break goalless but shortly after the hour mark, Marvin Emnes' sweetly struck volley on the turn broke the deadlock and left the home side with a difficult challenge. With minutes remaining, substitute Mario Balotelli poked in Fabio Borini's excellent cross to level the scores before Federico Fernandez was harshly sent off after what seemed a perfectly innocent tackle on Philippe Coutinho. The resulting costless-kick was completely misjudged by Gerhard Tremmel and with an empty goal at his mercy, Dejan Lovren headed down and into the top corner to seal a 95th minute winner. As a result, they will face Bournemouth away next month.

Both of today's teams also played in mid-week, and both came away with victories to reach the Capital One Cup Quarter Finals. Newcastle travelled to Manchester to take on the reigning Premier League champions, but emerged with a surprise win from the Etihad thanks to two sublime goals and plenty of hard work in between. City, who fielded a strong side, were blown away by Pardew's side, despite a number of changes. Teenage forwards Rolando Aarons and Adam Armstrong were handed starts and the former capitalised, opening the scoring after six minutes before Moussa Sissoko came off the bench to score a sublime second late on. They will play Spurs at home in the next round.

10:55.

10:52. Meanwhile, Liverpool suffered another setback when they were held to a 0-0 draw on home turf last weekend. The Reds took on Hull, but Steve Bruce's side proved more than a match as their stubborn defence ensured they went away with a point, third choice goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic putting in a wonderful performance. The Bosnian was on hand to deny Mario Balotelli a first Premier League goal for his new club, saving the Italian's close-range effort in stoppage time.

10:49.

10:47. Today's hosts come into today's game off of the back of three successive victories in all competitions, after winning just one of their first seven. Their most recent Premier League victory came in an impressive ousting of Spurs at White Hart Lane last saturday, as they came from behind to nick a 2-1 win thanks to first league goals from both Sammy Ameobi and Ayoze Perez.

10:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of this Saturday's early kick-off as Liverpool take a trip up to the North East to face a rejuvenated Newcastle United. We'll have live match commentary for you from myself Charlie Malam, as the Magpies look to continue their strong recent form whilst the Reds hope to come back from a disappointing draw on home turf last weekend. Kick-off is set for 12:45GMT, and we'll have build-up to the game in the two hours before then, and plenty of live match analysis and commentary.

