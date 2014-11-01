As it happened: Newcastle United 1-0 Liverpool Live Score of EPL 2014
Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE Barclays Premier League 2014-15.
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

15:00. Rodgers insists his side will improve and on Balotelli running on to the pitch just before kick-off at the start of the second half, says: "It had no bearing at all on the result." And with that, we'll call it a day. Thank you for joining us today, as Newcastle overcame Liverpool 1-0 at St James' Park. It was another disappointing afternoon for Rodgers and his side, as it means they take just 14 points from 10 games. No team with fewer than 18 points after 10 games has ever won the Premier League title, and the Reds lost six games throughout the WHOLE of last season - so it's looking pretty bleak for the Reds, but make sure to join us on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on reigning European champions Real Madrid. Thanks again for joining VAVEL UK, we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary, and enjoy your weekend.

14:58. Brendan Rodgers tells BT Sport: "We were punished for a mistake and that is what cost us the game. We passed the ball well. The options in front of the ball were good but we probably lacked that little bit in the final third of the field. We did not create as much as we would have liked. It is not about Mario Balotelli, it is about the team. We lost the game today. We collectively lost as a team and we are disappointed at that."

14:55. Very difficult result to stomach for the visitors, with Real Madrid and Chelsea yet to come this week. If the Reds perform like that, it could be a really ugly week for Rodgers' side. He needs to find something from somewhere. His side are two points away from 4th with other teams having games in hand, as the referee look back at two incredibly poor tackles which both could have earned red cards. Janmaat and Sissoko could have gone off for terrible tackles on Allen and Balotelli, but Marriner opted only for a yellow each time. Another day, another referee and it could have been much worse.

14:52. Not the most exciting game of football, but Pardew's side were there to take advantage of yet another defensive error from Rodgers' side. It was a good decision from Pardew to bring Perez on, and it was a positive break which led to the goal - they went forward with vibrance and effervescence. They were lucky with the poor clearance in the box, but the young Spaniard was there to pounce on it.

14:49. No confidence inside the Liverpool camp whatsoever but on the other hand, Newcastle were full of it today. They look a radically different side from that in which many were calling for Pardew's head.

14:46. Only three shots on target all game for the home side and just two corners, despite 64% possession. Besides Gerrard, who tried his best to pull the strings from the centre, and Mignolet - who put in quite a good performance but today it was a disjointed performance, with very little cohesion and no passion, desire or intensity about their game.

14:43. Liverpool just get poorer this season. After abject displays against West Ham and Aston Villa, they've fallen to another poor defeat today. That's the first time they've failed to score on the road since the 2nd of November 2013. Another poor display both defensively and offensively. They had very little in the final third, having persisted with a formation that doesn't suit their strengths and as a result that's another three points dropped - they could be in the bottom half of the table by the end of the day.

14:40. Liverpool fall to yet another defeat, courtesy of substitute Ayoze Perez's goal 17 minutes from time. The Magpies go up to 9th after a fourth successive win in all competitions, here's that goal: