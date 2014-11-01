History of the Manchester Derby

For a long time, the Manchester Derby was almost a forgotten game. As the pre-recorded soundbite on EA Sports FIFA series from Martin Tyler said, "For Manchester City, playing United was always their game or games of the season. Meanwhile, for United there were so many other big games..."

However, in recent years the derby has certainly grown in popularity in terms of the eyes of the world watching. As Manchester City have improved, the quality of play in the matches has continued to get better. Sunday's match is poised on a knife edge; City enter as the struggling defending champions while United look a resurgent team back from a difficult season last term. Let's take a look at some famous moments in the derby over the years...

Denis Law backheel

Once a part of United's Holy Trinity alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, Law moved to the blue half of Manchester in 1973. He would make only 24 appearances for them and score only nine goals compared to his 171 goals on 309 appearances for United, but his late winner over United in 1974 will be long remembered. His late backheeled goal sealed United's relegation from the old First Division, and the look of complete and utter sadness on his face after scoring the goal will be remembered forever.

Maine Road Comeback

Down 2-0 at halftime after largely bossing the first half, plain old Alex Ferguson's first great team staged a great comeback. An Eric Cantona brace and a late winner from Roy Keane sealed a famous 3-2 victory that United fans will never forget. Some could argue that the comeback spurred United on to win the double, setting the stage for their continued dominance over the next two decades.

Roy Keane Takes Out Alf-Inge Haaland

One of Keano's most infamous moments. After Haaland had accused him of faking injury in a 1997 encounter while Haaland was at Leeds, Keane seemed to have a vendetta against Haaland. His later quotes on the tackle make this an even more important moment.

Shaun Goater Sends Maine Road Out In Style

They fed the goat and he scored. City won the final derby at Maine Road by a score of 3-1 on a double from Shaun Goater. Nicolas Anelka and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both scored in the opening 10 minutes, sparking contrasting scenes of euphoria across Maine Road. A defensive mistake from Gary Neville gifted Goater a goal in the middle of the first half, and he sealed the victory in the 50th minute.

50th Anniversary Of The Munich Air Disaster

City won at Old Trafford 2-1 on the 50th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster. The tribute and moment of silence before the match was moving, and both sets of fans gave great accounts of themselves. It was not surprising that United were affected by the occasion, but this is a match that will be remembered for the class shown by all involved.

United's Season Of Late Winners

In 2009-10, United scored three last gasp winners to do the league double over City and knock them out of the League Cup. No one would have thought that Michael Owen's name would be sung to the rafters of Old Trafford, but it was in the fall of 2009. Then, in the winter of 2010 it was Rooney's turn and later on Scholes' turn. The following videos speak for themselves.

Wayne Rooney Scores One Of The Greatest Goals Ever

In 2011, Rooney scored what was voted the best goal in the history of the Premier League. City were continuing to strengthen with their new influx of money, and looked as if they would get one over on their neighbors at Old Trafford. That was until Rooney struck.

Why Is It Always Him

Mario Balotelli wrote his name into the legend of this rivalry with his performance in City's 6-1 victory at Old Trafford that truly announced their arrival as a team who would fight at England's top table. This is a game that will be remembered for a long time by both sets of fans, although for very different reasons.

Robin Van Persie's Late Winner

Coming off City's title triumph, United needed to make a statement. In his final season, Sir Alex Ferguson did just that by signing Robin Van Persie, and he fired United on to a record 20th championship. His late winner at City in December of 2012 catalyzed their title triumph.

The David Moyes Derbies

After Ferguson's retirement, everyone wondered which direction United would move. We learned quickly they would be taking a big step backward, and it was City who taught us this as they utterly demolished United, winning 4-1. Then later in the season they completely dominated the Reds at Old Trafford, winning 3-0.

We don't yet know what this Sunday's derby will serve up, but we can be sure it will be special.