History of the Manchester Derby
For a long time, the Manchester Derby was almost a forgotten game. As the pre-recorded soundbite on EA Sports FIFA series from Martin Tyler said, "For Manchester City, playing United was always their game or games of the season. Meanwhile, for United there were so many other big games..."

However, in recent years the derby has certainly grown in popularity in terms of the eyes of the world watching. As Manchester City have improved, the quality of play in the matches has continued to get better. Sunday's match is poised on a knife edge; City enter as the struggling defending champions while United look a resurgent team back from a difficult season last term. Let's take a look at some famous moments in the derby over the years...

Denis Law backheel

Once a part of United's Holy Trinity alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, Law moved to the blue half of Manchester in 1973. He would make only 24 appearances for them and score only nine goals compared to his 171 goals on 309 appearances for United, but his late winner over United in 1974 will be long remembered. His late backheeled goal sealed United's relegation from the old First Division, and the look of complete and utter sadness on his face after scoring the goal will be remembered forever.