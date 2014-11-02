Player Analysis: Matic - QPR

The midfield enforcer asserted his authority and overall presence on the game as usual, as Chelsea were made to work hard for a 2-1 home win over QPR earlier this afternoon. With the likes of Eden Hazard, Oscar, Willian and Diego Costa in the side, players like Nemanja Matic do not always get the credit that they actually deserve, because their hard work and overall contribution to the team goes un-noticed as long as Chelsea win matches.

Having said that, Matic is arguably one of Mourinho's best players to hand and it seems silly to realise that they sold him to Portuguese side Benfica a few years ago before eventually buying him back for around £20million pounds in the January transfer window (of 2014).

Often overshadowed, here is analysis on his impressive performance today -

Sitting next to Fabregas in the holding midfield role, he often got forward with purpose and skill to look up and find a team-mate in space. Comfortable in possession as he usually is, his passing was accurate and precise whether it was a 5-yard pass or a 25-yard spring across the box. Powerful and confident in his role, the QPR players were unable to track his runs or get past him on the counter attack.

Often stayed back towards the centre circle whilst Fabregas pushed up with the ball at his feet, showing great anticipation, unselfishness and good visual awareness to spot potential danger and snuff it out when needed to.

Could do nothing for Austin's equaliser, in the wrong place at the right time as Courtois was unluckily beaten by a cheeky back-heel flick and the defence was static, meaning the midfielder had to track back quickly whilst Vargas was in possession going forward.

Henry and Sandro were unable to contain him for large parts of the game, and he was truly immense in midfield as he bossed his way past the QPR defence and helped out the Chelsea defence when called upon effectively.