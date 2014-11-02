Relive the action from the Manchester Derby: City 1 United 0

15:35. Thank you for joining me again today, I hope you enjoyed the match as much as I did covering it! It was not the best goal-wise, but it was an interesting encounter from start to finish between two local rivals who have not been on top-form this season so far. City came out on top, and United will feel hard done by given the fact they played 50 minutes with ten men. Smalling will be under-fire after his quick-fire dismissal, not exactly the smartest thing to do in a match of this magnitude but he'll learn from this experience and develop. I'll be back again soon, stay tuned to the football on VAVEL as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League is back during midweek.

15:30. UNSUNG HERO: Luke Shaw. The young 19-year-old left-back has not been seen in the best light since his £30million summer move from Southampton, with fitness fears over an ever-changing position to wing-back meaning that he has not been able to prove himself. Today, he was immense at the back as he was heavily involved and his defensive contribution was strong throughout. Barely made any mistakes at all, was impressive and comfortable in position as he ensured that he stayed with his markers and tracked back when needed. Very accomplished performance, unlucky to be on the losing side.

15:28. MAN OF THE MATCH: Sergio Aguero. The Argentine was instrumental in City's victory today, always looked energetic before he was taken off after 83 minutes, with Pellegrini looking to hold out for a 1-0 win. Scored the winner, and was unlucky not to win a few penalties. 10 goals this season already, he could be the difference between retaining the title and losing out to title favourites Chelsea, who are 6 points ahead of the defending champions after this game.

15:26. The top half of the table now looks like this after that result, bearing in mind Aston Villa - Tottenham is at 4pm today.

15:24. The City song rings in the background as the supporters applaud their team's efficient performance today. Got the job done, even though a few questionable decisions did not go their way. 3 penalty decisions all not given by referee Michael Oliver, but the hosts managed to edge the game nonetheless thanks to a brilliantly-taken goal by Sergio Aguero.

90+5: Yes, it's too late. The referee blows his whistle for FULL-TIME! after a nervy finish to an entertaining game at The Ethiad this afternoon.

90+4: 40 seconds remain, and the City supporters are absolutely frightened. They do not want to lose this lead, United desperately trying to equalise but is it too late?

90+4: Good tackle by Kompany again, as he stops the run of Fellaini well and the ball falls out for a throw-in.

90+3: Fellaini and Kompany are involved in a tussle for the ball, the latter wins easily and the referee blows his whistle for a foul, City costless-kick as the Belgian has his hands all over his national team-mate.

90+2: Better defending from City, as they eventually hoof clear from another corner.

90+1: It hasn't been the best game in terms of goals, but it has been an intense game nonetheless. Clichy with a poor clearance, spinning back out for another corner as di Maria's delivery is low and no team-mates are near the ball.

90: The fourth official puts up his electronic board, it shows 5 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of this intense, nervy game.

89: Close! Touré almost kills the game off with an ambitious effort from 25 yards out as he wins the ball from McNair in possession, curling a shot towards goal but it swerves just wide of de Gea's goal.

88: Kompany smashes the ball up-field, as he encourages his team to push forward and not invite so much United pressure.

86: Rooney goes down after a 50-50 challenge with Hart inside the area for the ball, clutching his leg in pain. The referee stops play temporarily, as Hart goes over to help his English team-mate, with what is suspected to be cramp.

85: 5 minutes left plus stoppages, and di Maria has just seen his inviting delivery towards goal headed over the bar by Fellaini.

84: City SUB - Aguero OFF, Fernandinho ON. Reminds me very much of the Chelsea sub, with minutes to go last week against United. Can the visitors get back into the match, or will City hold on for a historic win?

81: United SUB - van Persie OFF, James Wilson ON. The young 18-year-old striker gets 9 minutes (plus stoppages), on his first derby for the senior team.

80: di Maria steps up for the set-piece... overhit! The effort is over the wall but also over the bar as the winger lashes at the turf in frustration. Unlucky there.

79: di Maria attempts to skill up Fernando, who slides in late and catches the Argentine with a rash challenge on him. Yellow card brandished to the Brazilian midfielder, and United have a costless-kick now.

77: WHAT A CHANCE! Fellaini heads wide from a superb di Maria delivery, and he knows he should have done better there!

76: GREAT SAVE! Joe Hart does well to keep his side ahead, as he dives to his right with a low stop to deny di Maria's effort on goal after a lung-busting run by Rooney allowed his team-mates to counter attack alongside him.

75: United look tired and depleted now, 15 minutes left in search for an equaliser.

74: CLOSE! Navas beats his man, cuts inside the area before having a shot on-goal, with de Gea not expecting the shot.... OFF THE POST! City hungry for the killer goal now you feel.

71: Another good save from the English no.1, who reacts quickly to a long through ball by coming off his line and sprinting towards the pass, closing down the angles and smothering the danger with Fellaini lurking.

70: Good stop from close range by Hart, who does well to deny van Persie from equalising.

69: A double substitution for the hosts - Milner and Jovetic OFF, Nasri and Dzeko ON

65: Solid defensive contribution from Kompany, who blocks van Persie's low cross into the area and City are able to clear.

63: That's Aguero's 10th goal of the season - the highest total in the league so far.

62: GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY BREAK THE DEADLOCK! The game has shifted on its head, and the hosts take the lead finally! Aguero cooly slots the ball beyond de Gea into the roof of the net, after some patient build-up in and around the box itself.

60: Replays show that it was in-fact a penalty. Clear contact on Aguero, questionably went down easily though.

59: Demichelis reacts angrily to the officials, after he receives a yellow card for a late sliding charge on di Maria outside the area.

58: PENALTY SHOUT! ANOTHER ONE, FOR CITY AGAIN! This time, Aguero beats his markers in the area before being brought down, and this time the referee was in an almost-perfect view to judge, no penalty given. Michael Oliver will be heavily criticized after this game, if City do not win today. 3 penalty claims, all 3 not given!

57: City will throw everything at them possible, with a man advantage on their side.

56: If United somehow manage to end the game with a clean sheet, that will be some achievement given the make-shift defence on show now.

55: United SUB - Rojo (shoulder disclocation) OFF, McNair ON.

54: The stretcher is out, as is the physio as Rojo is being treated. Young 19-year-old centre-back Paddy McNair is getting ready to come on now.

53: Marcos Rojo has suffered a shoulder injury, in an attempt to try and slide in to win the ball. The physio has rushed out to treat him, he will not be able to continue.

52: Great block by Shaw! City continue to push men forward, a dangerous cross into the box is blocked out for a corner by the full-back. However, the game has to be temporarily stopped now.

50: Touré shrugs Rooney out of the way as he bullies his way towards the area, but the English captain does well to recover and slides in on the back of the Ivorian, goes down.

48: Handball shouts not given, as City continue with their pressure. Aguero attempts to shoot on-sight in the area, blocked by Rojo before Navas' effort is also blocked, by Fellaini.

46: One minute into the second-half, and it could be 45 minutes of City bombarding the United defence.

14:33. SECOND-HALF UNDERWAY!

14:32. Second-half about to start, no substitutions at half-time.

14:25. One player I feel bad for at the moment is Smalling. Imagine how he feels, having been sent off for two needless fouls. He'll be hoping that United do not lose this now, otherwise all of the blame will be put on him for sure.

14:23. City have looked dangerous on the counter attack, and their pressure is overwhelming at times. van Gaal will need to find a way to cope with this.

14:22. United down to ten men, half-time and already made a substitution.

45+3: PENALTY APPEAL AGAIN! Rojo this time, he slides in late on Touré who tries to beat him to the ball. Nothing given, as the referee blows the whistle for half-time. City very unlucky not to have 2 penalties.

45+2: Corner comes of nothing, as Demichelis handles the ball accidentally whilst trying to control it and the referee blows the whistle for a costless-kick going United's way.

45+1: Good defensive contribution from Shaw, who does well to realise the danger and avert it with a block. City corner now.

45: The fourth official signals for 3 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of a pulsating half of football.

44: Replays showed that it was in-fact a penalty, or at least should have been called as one. Fellaini charged into the back of the Argentine striker, catching the back of his leg in the process and not winning any part of the ball whatsoever. Lucky escape for United there.

43: What a time to come on for your first appearance of the season. Carrick is yet to play in the league this campaign, having suffered numerous injuries over the past few months. But he's back, and he's up against derby day rivals City. Good luck.

42: United set to make a substitution after Smalling's dismissal.. Januzaj OFF, Carrick ON.

41: PENALTY APPEAL! City are appealing for a penalty, after Aguero goes down in the box under the challenge from Fellaini. The referee waves play on, but you can tell that his view was obscured.

40: di Maria goes on a jinking run, he sprints past two markers and passes across towards the path of van Persie... blocked by Zabaleta who stops the Dutchman in his tracks and passes towards the path of Touré.

37: Foul, as Smalling slides in late on Milner on the edge of the area. The referee is reaching for his pocket... and the English centre-back has already been booked! I think you know what that means, RED CARD! Two silly yellow cards to pick up in the first place, and now the visitors are down to ten men.

36: Valencia is picked off by Jovetic, who wins the ball on the flank but is unable to do anything concrete with it at his feet.

34: Some good, patient build-up play on show from the hosts. City almost create a chance but the final ball is lacking, as Milner's attempted cross is over the bar.

32: I have a feeling that there will be a red card today, or two perhaps. Feisty affair already.

31: Another yellow card! This time, it is United defender Chris Smalling as he gets in the way of Joe Hart, trying to clear the ball out of his area with the ball in his hands on the edge of the box. Quite silly really.

30: United players react angrily, after the referee waves play on as Zabaleta crashes into the back of di Maria off the ball. Costless-kick eventually given, but no card shown, as Rooney argues with the official.

28: Touré steps over a costless-kick, 30 yards out. He smashes it over the wall... but also over the bar as de Gea is not troubled by the strike. The Ivorian would have at least liked to test the Spanish 'keeper from there.

27: Blind is given the first yellow card of the derby, after an overzealous sliding challenge on Yaya Touré who goes down sliding to the turf. Rooney tries to argue about the decision, but the referee brandishes a card either way.

26: Good defensive block by Valencia to stop an attempted cross into the area from Milner.

25: A quarter of the game gone, still 0-0 as of yet. United will be encouraged by their display so far, if they win today, they will move within a point of the defending champions. Not bad for a team who have massively under-performed.

22: de Gea is eventually up to his feet again, limping but it seems as though he'll be able to continue. Aguero meanwhile will be hoping he can beat de Gea today, one way or another. Shakes off his knock, picked up on his leg to carry on jogging back into his position.

21: DOUBLE SAVE FROM DE GEA! The Spaniard does well to deny City twice in quick succession, first from Navas' effort, close range with a good parry away, before an inviting ball is fed into the path of Aguero who slides towards goal to poke past him. Both players are hurt from the Aguero shot, and play is temporarily halted.

20: What a pass from Fernando! He splits the United defence with a long through ball over-the-top towards Aguero after van Persie loses possession going down looking for a foul in the process, who skins Rojo before shooting towards goal, de Gea does well to stop the shot.

19: City unable to make their set-piece count, as Fellaini towers above his markers and sees the ball out for a goal-kick.

18: Rojo gives away a costless-kick, 30 yards out after a sliding tackle to try and win possession from the darting run by Aguero. Dangerous set-piece to come now.

14: Januzaj goes down again, this time under the challenge from Jovetic. The birthday boy is spoken to about his conduct by the referee, who gives the game a chance to flow and does not reach for his pocket.

13: van Persie lurks in the box, a swerving cross into the area is delivered... the Dutchman heads towards goal but Hart is not forced to make a save as the striker's effort is wide of goal.

12: Clichy lucky not to receive a yellow card for a deliberate tug on Januzaj near the touchline, a costless-kick given United's way.

11: Good play so far from Fellaini, who has been neat in possession and composed on the ball. de Gea clears the danger as an opposing player chases after the ball, straight into the path of the Belgian who plays his way out of potential trouble.

9: Half-chance for United, as di Maria passes to Fellaini, the Belgian feeds into the path of van Persie who chests the ball down into the path of Januzaj outside the area.... the youngster has a half-volley towards goal but Hart is not troubled as the ball trickles past the post and out for a goal-kick.

7: Close! Aguero creates a chance out of nothing, as a dinked ball falls into the striker's path. He skips past Valencia before attempting to shoot on-goal... parried away by de Gea as United hoof the ball away.

6: Plenty of sparring so far, City trying to keep possession of the ball and frustrate the United players who are frantically chasing at the minute.

3: Navas beats Shaw for pace down the flank, but his eventual delivery into the area is poor and United are relieved.

2: Flag up again for offside, this time it is van Persie who is adjudged to be offside as he tries to get in-behind the United defence with a long through ball from Fellaini.

1: Good low stop from Hart, who reacts quickly to deny the header from defender Marcos Rojo as di Maria whips an inviting delivery into the area. The linesman flags for offside though, so if the Argentine had scored, it would not have stood.

13:30. AND THE GAME HAS BEGUN! United kick-off, here we go!

13:27. Pre-match handshakes now, as the sun shines on a beautiful-looking Ethiad stadium this afternoon. First of two games today, what a match this is.

13:25. The two teams patiently wait inside the tunnel for the referee to give the signal to start walking out, 5 minutes remain!

13:20. Confirmation of that injury now, Kolarov will play no part of the derby after a warm-up injury a few minutes ago.

13:16. BREAKING NEWS - City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov has limped off during the warm-up and could miss the game today. Clichy to slot in at full-back if needed.

13:10. United players (pictured) warming up at The Ethiad a few minutes ago.

13:08. PLAYER WATCH: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City). Another Argentine, this striker has been clinical with his chances this season and will give United's defence a huge test of concentration and ability. Goals galore already this campaign, he'll be looking for more against his derby rivals today.

13:05. PLAYER WATCH: Angel di Maria (Manchester United). Look out for the Argentine again today, as he looks to impress the red half of Manchester once more. Electric pace, close-control dribbling and a razor sharp eye for goal. City will be aware.

13:00. 30 minutes remain until the first Manchester derby of the season begins. Are you ready?

12:50. City manager Manuel Pellegrini arriving at Old Trafford a short while ago. He will be desperate for his side to impress today, they have under-performed over the past few weeks.

12:44. The Dutchman is quite under-rated and does not get the credit he deserves, but will have a tough test ahead of him today. Fernando and Milner will look to keep him quiet, so Touré can breeze past him. Doubt it will be that easy though.

12:43. Daley Blind has completed the most passes (354) and won the most tackles (13) of any Manchester United player in the Premier League this season - via Squawka, on Twitter.

12:40. So, who do you think will prevail today? City still the favourites, but strong line-ups for both sides suggest they are taking this derby day very seriously. No surprises there either..

12:35. Interesting team news for the visitors.. Valencia replaces Rafael, to play at RB as the Brazilian was injured in training. Smalling and Rojo are the centre-back partnership whilst youngster Luke Shaw is at LB. Blind and Fellaini sit in holding midfield; Januzaj on the left, di Maria on the right, Rooney and van Persie up-top.

12:34. Manchester City with some bold selections today. Mangala is not involved in the squad at all, with a hip problem. Demichelis and Kompany is the CB pairing, with Zabaleta and Kolarov the full-backs. Fernando and Milner are the CDM's, meaning that Touré is allowed to roam forward whilst the duo do the dirty work slightly more than usual. Navas with Jovetic to support Aguero, the Argentine is the lone striker in the formation.

12:32. MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, Fellaini, Januzaj, Rooney, Di Maria and van Persie. Subs - Lindegaard, McNair, Carrick, Fletcher, Herrera, Mata and Wilson.

12:31. MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Kompany, Kolarov, Fernando, Touré, Navas, Milner, Jovetic and Aguero. Subs - Caballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernandinho, Boyata, Dzeko and Nasri.

12:30. CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

12:25. Pre-match reading time! Have a read of the derby day preview special, written by Kane Brooker.

12:22. Arsenal 3 Burnley 0, Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1, Hull 0 Southampton 1, Everton 0 Swansea 0, Chelsea 2 QPR 1.

12:21. Missed any of yesterday's action in the Premier League? Not to worry. Here are all of the results from the games being played on Saturday afternoon!

12:20. Slightly late, but here is midfielder Marouane Fellaini's tweet from earlier on today. He'll be hoping to impress again today, provided he plays.

12:15. Key players to look coming up, straight after the team line-ups and substitutes are officially announced.

12:00. Just an hour and a half until kick-off remains now, in one of today's two Premier League games. The other match is at 4pm, as Tottenham travel to the Midlands to play against Aston Villa.

11:55. The general consensus is that United's defensive frailties will be exposed from start-to-finish against City, who have strong attacking firepower with the likes of Aguero and Dzeko both hungry for goals.

11:52. Rooney has scored four in his last five but Manchester City have won five out of the last six league derbies, and can secure their fourth straight derby win for the first time in 44 years today. Big game all-round.

11:50. An interesting stat to ponder now. Wayne Rooney (fresh from suspension) has scored four goals in his last five Premier League appearances at the Ethiad. Can he score again today?

11:47. Manchester United: de Gea, Rafael, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Rooney, di Maria and van Persie.

11:45. Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Touré, Fernando, Navas, Nasri, Aguero and Dzeko.

11:44. Confirmed team line-ups to be announced in the next hour or so, but here are the predicted starting XI's.

11:42. City injury news: Lampard (thigh), Nastasic (unclear) and Silva (knee) also out of action and will play no part in the Manchester derby.

11:41. United injury news: Falcao (leg), Jones (shin), Young (groin), McNair and Valencia (both hamstring, Evans (ankle) and Lingard (knee) all out and unavailable to feature today.

11:40. Team news going into the match is as follows.

11:39. United - LDDWLWWDD

11:38. City - WWLDDWWWL

11:37. A look at the two teams' league form this season so far.

11:36. That being said, they have drawn their last two games. West Brom (away) and Chelsea (home). van Gaal will be hoping for a good performance today.

11:35. Despite lying in 8th, since their shock 5-3 defeat against Leicester back at the end of September, United are yet to lose in the league. Not bad, they could send out a huge message to their rivals also attempting Champions League qualification. with a derby win today.

11:31. A last-gasp equaliser from former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie ensured that Mourinho's side did not take all 3 points from Old Trafford, just moments after Ivanovic was sent off after a second bookable offence.

11:30. Meanwhile, United left it late to scrape a brilliant shock result at home last week against Chelsea, who are currently unbeaten in the league.

11:25. Back-to-back losses for Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini cannot be good, as they are desperate to retain their Premier League trophy that they cruelly snatched out of the grasp of Liverpool last campaign.

11:20. Manchester City also managed to lose their last fixture in the Premier League, with a 2-1 loss against West Ham.

11:15. Louis van Gaal and his side will take inspiration from the fact that their opposition today suffered a shock defeat during their midweek Capital One Cup tie against Newcastle, losing 2-0 at home.

11:10. With that being said, United can move up into 5th with an important victory over their hosts today.

11:05. Both teams have been unpredictable this season, with City in 3rd place whilst their local rivals are hovering in 8th place.

11:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's trip to face Manchester City, the 168th Manchester Derby, one of the fiercest rivalries in England. Match commentary comes from myself, Mosope Ominiyi. Kick off is at 13:30GMT.