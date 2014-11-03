Arsenal - Anderlecht: Gunners can close in on the last 16

With Arsenal's dramatic, late 2-1 victory over Anderlecht just two weeks ago, Group D looks already set to rights. Borusssia Dortmund look comfortable on nine points from three games, and Arsenal are just behind them on six. The gap to third-place is already five points, and if Besnik Hasi's side fail to get the victory at The Emirates - and Galatasaray lose to Dortmund - both Arsene Wenger's and Jurgen Klopp's sides are through to the last 16.

Let us not forget, however, how hard Arsenal were pushed before they finally picked up the three points - courtesy of late goals from Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski. If it was not for those two last-minute finishes from the Gunners, Group D could look a whole lot different - but such is football, and Hasi knows his side have it all do to on Tuesday night.

The North London club are beginning to find their feet as several of their key players return to fitness. Solid 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Sunderland and Burnley respectively in recent weeks - although not against the Premier League's strongest opposition - has begun to right the ship, and Wenger's positivity in regards to injuries will please the fans: "We had a lot of long-term injuries of course," he said. "We had Giroud, Theo, Debuchy, Ozil and David Ospina as well. Slowly all the long-term injuries are getting better and Theo Walcott is the first to come back. I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel."

For Hasi and his Belgian side, the chances of qualification are looking slimmer by the gameweek, and Anderlecht will approach this as a must-win game. Granted, Hasi's side may feel hard done by in the reverse fixture against Arsenal, but they were comfortably dispatched by Dortmund 3-0 - courtesy of goals from Circo Immobile and Adrian Rmamos - and could only managed a draw against Turkish giants Galatasaray. Hasi's side will need more than that if they are to upset expectation and reach the last 16 of the tournament.

Anderlecht will be hoping they can re-assert some of their domestic form, as they sit atop the Belgian Pro League table. With twenty-seven points from fourteen matches, they are a point in front of Gent in second place. Hasi's side visit The Emirates off the back of a 1-1 draw with fellow title-challengers Lokeren and will be hoping they can frustrate the Gunners as much as they did two weeks ago.

Arsene Wenger will be without Jack Wilshere, who has been ruled out of the tie through illness, but will be boosted by the return of Theo Walcott, who could make his first start in nine months. Alexis Sanchez could play in a central role again after starring on Saturday against Burnley, and Nacho Monreal will play at centre-back again, as Laurent Koscielny and Mathieu Debuchy still sidelined.

Anderlecht may stick with the same starting eleven that ran Arsenal close two weeks ago, with Andy Najar - scorer in the reverse fixture - carrying much of the Belgian attacking threat. Steven Defour will be a big loss, ruled out after going off injured at the weekebd, so Dennis Praet could drop into a deeper position.