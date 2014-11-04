Arsenal - Anderlecht Live Text Commentary and Result of Champions League Scores

Thank you for everybody that looked and shared this liveinline. Thank you and I'm out!

21:39. Dortmund go 5 points clear at the top of Group D with 12 points, whilst Arsenal remain in second place with 7 points.

21:36. What a performence from Anderlecht! 3-0 down in the 50th minute to draw 3-3 with a remarkable comeback! Arsenal where a shambles defensivly tonight and the Gunners blew their chance to gain progression to last 16.

Full time: Arsenal 3-3 Anderlecht

90'. Final chance here for Arsenal here with a costless kick outside the box.

90'. Anderlecht have done it! What a comeback from the visitors and what a goal! Mitrovic with a diving header from a great cross beats Szczesny and it completes the comeback! What a final 4 minutes we have!

Goal! Arsenal 3-3 Anderlecht (Mitrovic)

84'. Flamini is lucky not to be shown a red card after the Frenchman chops down an Anderlecht player across the stomach.

80'. 10 minutes to go and it has been all Anderlecht so far. Can Arsenal hold on?

78'. Kieran Gibbs brilliantly clears the ball away from danger to deny Mitrovic from scoring an easy goal.

77'. Costless kick to Anderlecht in a dangerous area, but Tielemans' effort is easily saved by Szczesny.

72'. What a turning of events and it is a huge lifeline for Anderlecht! Monreal concedes a penalty and Vanden Borre sends the keeper the wrong way! Can we have a surprise shock in store?

Goal! Arsenal 3-2 Anderlecht (Vanden Borre)

Penalty to Anderlecht!

71'. Another great chance for Arsenal! Welbeck crosses in a ball that is flicked off by Chamberlain but Sanchez cannot latch onto it and it is cleared for a throw in.

69'. Welbeck almost makes it 4-1 but his header from a Cazorla corner goes straight into the palms of Proto.

65'. Anderlecht have changed the tempo of the game! The visitors gave come to life since scoring and have became a threat to Arsenal.

60'. Vanden Borre gets one back for Anderlecht, the left back taps one in from close range after a low cross from the left wing but the left back is miles offside yet the goal still stands.

Goal! Arsenal 3-1 Anderlecht (Vanden Borre)

57'. Game set and match! Sanchez takes the ball off an Anderlecht player and the Chilean lays the ball off to The Ox on the left wing who runs at goal and beautifully tuckes the ball around Proto to make it 3-0!

Goal! Arsenal 3-0 Anderlecht (Oxlade-Chamberlain)

54'. Welbeck comes close but he jumps too early and his header is wide of the post.

52'. Trouble here for Anderlecht as Mbemba limbs off the pitch with an injury and Dendoncker is brought on.

46'. What a start for Arsenal! Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs all come close to making it 3-0 but good defending from Anderlecht denies the trio.

Second half kick-off!

20:44. Liverpool are surprisingly only 1-0 down at half-time to Real Madrid. Ronaldo is only 1 goal away from equaling Raul's all-time Champions League goal scoring record. With Dortmund leading against Galatasary, it means that Dortmund and Arsenal both qualify to the next round of the Champions League.

20:41. Here are the other half-time scores from around Europe tonight; Juventus 1 - 1 Olympiakos, Malmo FF 0 – 1 Atletico Madrid, Basel 2 – 0 PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, Real Madrid 1 – 0 Liverpool, Benfica 0 – 0 Monaco and Borussia Dortmund 1 – 0 Galatasaray

20:36. Anderlecht have also been quite good to in the opening half. Dennis Praet had 2 great chances to score for the visitors but great blocks from Calum Chambers denied the 20-year-old.

20:34. Very impressive first half from Arsenal. Sanchez again has been the man of the moment but Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chambers have both been impressive for the Gunners.

Half-time: Arsenal 2-0 Anderlecht

45'. A quick Arsenal costless kick sees Sanchez cleverly heading ball back across the face of goal but Welbeck cannot capitalize on the chance.

44'. Ramsey goes down with what looks like a spine injury but the Welshman is back on his feet.

40'. Welbeck almost makes it 3 but his finish is poor and Proto parries away for a corner.

36'. Chamberlain is having a brilliant game today but his cross into the box just falls short off Welbeck.

33'. Chambers again denies Praet from scoring with a great block to deny the Belgian.

28'. What a goal by Sanchez! The Chilean's costless-kick is blocked by wall but the ball falls perfectly to Sanchez who smashes the ball on the rebound into the bottom corner to make it 2-0!

Goal! Arsenal 2-0 Anderlecht (Sanchez)

27'. Sanchez takes on the entire Anderlecht defence like it is nothing but he is fouled just outside the box by Vanden Borre.

24'. Arteta converts the penalty easily past Proto to put the Gunners ahead!

Goal! Arsenal 1-0 Anderlecht (Arteta)

23'. Welbeck is brought down by Mbemba! Arteta steps up.

Penalty to Arsenal!

20'. Sanchez smashes the ball agaisnt the post as the Chilean forward breaks through on goal at a tight angel and lashes the ball against the post.

16'. Szczesny saves Arsenal from embarrassment as the Polish keeper pulls off an incredible save to keep the score 0-0.

15'. Arsenal have had over 70% possesion in the opening 15 minutes.

12'. Ramsey comes so close to opening the scoring but his effort from close range is brilliantly blocked by Mbemba.

9'. Praet comes close for Anderlecht but his shot from outside the box is well blocked by Chambers.

5'. Anderlecht go on the break after a mistake by Sanchez but Chambers clears the danger behind for a corner that is easily catched by Szczesny.

3'. Chamberlain has already been heavily involved in the game but none of his plays have led to anything.

1'. 60 seconds into the match and Wenger already has the legendary coat on!

Kick-off!

19:40. The teams are in the tunnels. What are your predictions for tonight?

19:37. Both teams have finished their warm-ups, kick off in under 10 minutes!

19:29. The other games from around Europe tonight are; Juventus v Olympiakos, Malmö FF v Atletico Madrid, FC Basel v Ludogorets Razgrad, Real Madrid v Liverpool, Benfica v Monaco and Borussia Dortmund v Galatasaray

19:22. Keep an eye out for 17-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans tonight. The Anderlecht youngster is one of the highest rated teenagers in European football and has made over 38 apperances for the Belgian side already. Slightly depressing knowing that this kid is two months younger than me and he is playing in the Champions League tonight.

(4-2-3-1) Anderlecht: Proto; Vanden Borre, Mbemba, Deschacht, Acheampong; Kliejstan, Tielemans; Najar, Praet, Conté; Cyriac

19:09. Joel Campbell is again snubbed for Yaya Sanogo to be on the bench. Could Campbell be heading his way out of North London?

19:02. Theo Walcott will start on the bench tonight for Arsenal.

19:01. Anderlecht have only just arrived at the Emirates after the team bus was stuck in traffic.

(4-2-3-1) Arsenal: Szczesny; Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs; Arteta, Ramsey; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Cazorla; Welbeck

19:00. Can Anderlecht cause a Champions League upset? Or will Arsenal be too much for the Belgium champions?

18:56. What do you think will happen tonight in live game Arsenal - Anderlecht?

18:45. Look the highlights from when Arsenal - Anderlecht meet in the Champions League.

18:35. Here are the highlights from Arsenal's 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

18:23. In-form forward Alexis Sanchez bagged a brace in each of Arsenal’s last two games, bringing his Premier League goal tally to seven goals in nine games.

18:18. Arsenal come into the match on back-to-back Premier League wins against Sunderland (0-2) and Burnley (3-0).

18:12. Midfielder Steven Defour, forward Matias Suarez, left-back Fabrice N'Sakala and centre-back Bram Nuytinck are all struggling with injuries.

18:04. Anderlecht have also suffered with a number of injury problems of their own.

18:00. “Mentally, it will help him. "Is he completely ready? I think it is a bit early but to be in the squad will be good for him."

17:45. When asked about Walcott, Wenger said, “I’m happy for him to go and practise and maybe get a few minutes.”

17:39. Walcott could make his first start for Arsenal since rupturing his anterior knee ligament in January's 2-0 FA Cup win over Tottenham.

17:34. Jack Wilshere will miss the game Arsenal - Anderlecht through sickness, but boss Arsene Wenger believes he is close to having a full squad to call on.

17:27. This means that if Arsenal win tonight and Dortmund manage a win against Galatasaray, Arsenal - Anderlecht will progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.

17:21. The Gunners are five points clear of both the Belgian side and Galatasaray, who take on Group D leaders Borussia Dortmund.

17:17. When Arsenal - Anderlecht met a fortnight ago in Belgium it was the visitors who took the three points, with Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski scored in stoppage time to comeback from 1-0 down.

17:11. Anderlecht are in joint position with Galatasaray with one point, however, Anderlecht have conceded less goals than their Turkish rivals.

17:03. The hosts are sitting second in the Group D table on six points, three behind Borussia Dortmund who have made a 100% start to their Champions League campaign.

17:00. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions League Group D clash where Arsenal welcome the champions of Belgium, Anderlecht, to the Emirates Stadium. Kick off is at 19:45 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK of live Arsenal - Anderlecht.