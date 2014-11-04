As it happened: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool Live Score of UCL Results 2014

22:00. That's all for tonight, thanks for joining us. To sum up - a decent 90 minutes from a second-string Liverpool side at the home of the European champions. They fell to a Karim Benzema goal in the 26th minute, after an exquisite Marcelo cross put it on a plate for the Frenchman, but have plenty to take from that game. Thanks again for joining VAVEL UK, we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary, and enjoy your weekend.

21:57. Rodgers, after a bold decision to switch his side hugely, must receive credit for his changes. It was always likely they were going to lose at home to perhaps the best side in Europe at the moment, but 1-0 was quite an acceptable score-line and the performance was much better than recent games, such as Newcastle, Swansea and Hull in the past week.

21:54. An improved side will be looking to cause more threat to Chelsea on Saturday, but Adam Lallana told ITV: "We showed we have got the fight with that performance and we know we have got to win the last two games to go through, but we're confident we can do that."

21:51. The Reds have to win their last two games, away to Ludogorets and at home to Basel, in order to progress but on tonight's performance - they can certainly do that with Mario Balotelli likely to be boosted by the return of Daniel Sturridge in the coming weeks. They had a few half-chances in the final third, but they were overall very impressive. A lot of players who would be considered part of the routine cup sides certainly played themselves into contention for this weekend's game against Chelsea. Moreno, Toure, Lallana, Can, Lucas and more were all very impressive for Rodgers and his side. Lots of positives, even though they travel home without any points.

21:48. Back to tonight's game between Real Madrid and Liverpool though, and the visiting side did themselves proud tonight. Despite not managing to create enough chances going forward, they arguably showed more threat than their first-team did against Newcastle, and defensively they put in a solid showing - keeping the likes of Ronaldo and Bale quiet, bar their threat from set-pieces. That result means the Reds sit 3rd in their group:

21:43. FT stats: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool - Shots: 27-4 Chances created: 21-3 Pass accuracy: 91%-87% Crosses: 23-8

21:39. A much improved performance from Liverpool, who lose by a single goal at the home of the European champions who had scored 46 goals in their previous 11 games, but ultimately it's a loss after Karim Benzema's close-range tap-in before the half-hour mark.

FT: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool.

90+3' Sterling tries to work it back to Manquillo, but he's offside and that will be that for tonight's game.

90+3' Ronaldo finds himself in space but Skrtel takes it away from him. Lallana finds Moreno in space down the left, and he plays it to Coutinho who cuts inside and finds Manquillo who wins a throw near the by-line.

90+2' Bale puts the ball in the back of the net, but he's offside.

90+1' Lallana's touch lets him down, and the ball drifts out of play in Madrid's half. Not long left now.

90' The full-time whistle fast approaching, as Liverpool look unlikely to get anything from this game. Three minutes added time, as Marcelo's poor control allows the Reds a throw-in as the travelling Kop comes out in a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

89' Coutinho almost picks out Sterling with a through ball but it's deflected, and doesn't reach the 19-year-old.

88' Allen's pass back to Moreno for the throw is poor and it goes out of play. Another wasted potential attack for Rodgers' side.

87' Kroos brings Coutinho down with an outstretched foot in the centre-circle and Gerrard whips it up into the box. Toure wins it, but he can only get a throw after Kroos clears.

86' Sterling outmuscles Ronaldo down the left, whilst Benzema is brought off for Hernandez in Ancelotti's final change.

85' Ronaldo and Bale again lining it up, and it'll be the Welshman's turn to hit it - but Mignolet punches it away with the ball looking destined for the top corner. Good save from the Belgian, who has had a decent evening at the Bernabeu.

84' Bale makes a run down the right, before Moreno brings him down just outside of the area with a late challenge and despite appeals, it's a costless-kick and not a penalty.

83' Gerrard tries a carbon copy of that pass to Moreno, but it's cleared. After the away supporters pick up their voices, Gerrard's long ball is out. For Madrid, Nacho replaces Arbeloa.

82' Coutinho and Sterling line up, before Gerrard fires a ball into the overlapping Moreno. Borini tries flicking the pass into the six-yard box, but he can't find a team-mate.

81' Liverpool pressing forward and looking for something but Borini can't quite take advantage of a fortunate deflection into his path, before Marcelo wins a throw to ease the pressure.

80' Coutinho tries to find Borini down the right, but Ramos reads it well and intercepts.

79' Liverpool haven't gone three consecutive European games without a goal since 1965, but they have only 10 minutes to find one here.

77' Ronaldo clips a ball into Isco inside the box, but the Spaniard's shot is blocked and Marcelo's effort from range zips wide.

76' Marcelo is booked for a poor challenge on Sterling down the right flank. On the opposite side, Lallana wins a throw out of Arbeloa after failing to beat him in a one-on-one as the Reds search for a late and unlikely equaliser.

75' Borini puts the ball in the net, but is penalised for a tackle on Ramos inside the Madrid box.

74' Isco sets Kroos up with a low ball to the edge of the box but his fierce effort flies wide of the mark. Meanwhile, Rodgers makes a final sub - Coutinho on for Emre Can.

73' The German delivers it in but Gerrard is at the near post to clear. Marcelo tries to go it alone, bursting forward into space but his shot is blocked by Skrtel. It'll be another Madrid corner.

72' Marcelo finds Bale in acres down the right, he cuts inside and beats Allen but his shot is deflected by Toure and out for another corner, which Kroos will take.

71' Ronaldo and Bale line-up the 20-yard set-piece, but it's the former who takes it. He curls it around the wall, but Mignolet punches clear.

69' Bale crashes a shot against the bar after Marcelo again profits from plenty of space, before Ronaldo wins a costless-kick as Can clips his heels.

68' Marcelo finds space to curl a wonderful ball into Benzema, who should score, but his effort is over the bar from close-range. Substitutions for the away side - Sterling and Gerrard coming on for Markovic and Lucas.

67' Toure works brilliantly to block Ronaldo's effort inside the box. The Ivorian has been very good so far tonight. It's a corner to the hosts, which Kroos takes but Skrtel heads clear.

66' Kroos picks out Marcelo down the left and he finds Ronaldo on the edge, but Toure clears before he can bring it under control. On the counter, Markovic feeds Borini but Varane does excellently to quell the threat. Basel are 3-0 up at St Jakob-Park, meanwhile.

65' Borini goes down after charging down Ramos in Madrid's half, and the Spaniard's hand strikes the Italian's face but he's soon back up. The away side keep possession before Moreno tries a speculative effort from 30-yards, which goes wide.

63' Lucas cuts out Modric going forward, but Madrid still looking capable of adding to their lead even though the Brazilian cuts out Ronaldo. Can fires a first-time long ball up to Borini, but the Italian is just slightly offside.

62' Lallana takes the corner, and it forces Casillas to punch it clear but Lucas' header goes wide of the goal. Substitution for the home side - Gareth Bale makes a return, replacing Rodriguez.

61' Plenty of players around the ball, Borini is the one who takes it but his costless-kick is deflected wide by the wall for a corner.

60' Ramos goes into the book for a strong challenge on Borini outside the box, it's a fantastic tackle but the referee clearly didn't agree.

59' Lallana commits a foul, catching Rodrigues and it's taken quick but Toure is quick to clear it from Benzema's feet. Lallana commits another foul, giving Madrid a second opportunity to deliver it in and the Colombian takes it again but Ronaldo can only direct his header over Mignolet's goal.

58' Lallana spins on the ball after Moreno puts it into his feet and he shoots towards Casillas' back-post but his left-footed effort drifts wide of the post.

57' Great interception from Lallana on Ronaldo, who was looking to create space on the edge of the box, but again they can't create anything on the counter. They're getting more numbers forward, but do they go for the point or look to keep it just 1-0.

56' Moreno has the Reds' first effort on target, shooting from 25-yards but the effort is easy for Casillas to get low and save it.

55' Madrid are given a costless-kick, after Moreno is adjudged to have handballed Arbeloa's flick towards him. Rodriguez takes the costless-kick but Can wins the aerial duel before thumping the ball clear.

53' The Reds can't make anything of the costless-kick, before Markovic is caught offside after latching on to Toure's clearance-cum-long-ball.

52' Markovic does brilliantly to beat a number of white shirts on a solo run, before Rodriguez is booked for bringing him down inside the centre-circle.

51' Benzema's shot from inside the box is blocked as Gerrard and Henderson warm up for Rodgers, whilst Bale looks ready to make an introduction soon.

50' Benzema feeds Isco down the left, but Lucas comes across to nick the ball before Can loses possession. They kick the ball out of play with the French forward on the floor having felt that challenge from the Brazilian.

49' Mignolet keeps out a Ronaldo effort, and despite fumbling it, manages to recover and prevent the no.7 getting a second successive attempt on goal.

48' Ronaldo takes it, but his low effort from 27-yards is blocked by Lucas before Toure wins a corner-kick.

47' Skrtel goes into the book for a rash challenge on Ronaldo. Costless-kick to Real Madrid just outside the box from the left hand-side.

46' The hosts get us back in action at the Bernabeu, shooting from left to right.

20:45. Scores elsewhere: Arsenal 2-0 Anderlecht, Dortmund 1-0 Galatasaray, Basel 2-0 Ludogorets, Malmo 0-1 Atletico Madrid, Juventus 1-1 Olympiakos, Benfica 0-0 Monaco.

20:42. For Madrid, Isco and Marcelo have been fairly impressive, and Ronaldo has been quiet. He's had one or two opportunities, but so far has yet to stamp his mark on the game. Manquillo gifted Marcelo too much space down the left for the cross in to make it 1-0, and Benzema was costless in the middle, but ultimately - much better from the away side, who were 0-3 down at this time against Madrid at Anfield. Second half with you shortly.

20:38. Liverpool have obviously worked on their possession keeping after giving the ball away too cheaply and too frequently in their last game. If they can keep the score-line low, they may be able to bring on their big guns to try and change the game in the last half-an-hour.

20:34. Promising first 45 minutes for the visiting side, who have kept the score to a respectable 1-0. Even though Madrid have looked dangerous going forward, and could be further in the lead, Liverpool have looked solid defensively for the mostpart. Kolo Toure has added some solidity to the back-line, and Moreno and Manquillo are doing well on the flanks. Lucas, Allen and Can have been impressive in the midfield and though they've been mostly toothless going forward, Borini has put in a terrific shift. Markovic has shown some hesitancy on the ball, but certainly looks as though he could trouble Real's defence with his tremendous pace. All in all, not too bad considering most of Rodgers' best players are sat on the bench, or even in the stands.

HT: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool.

45' Fantastic ball across the box from Moreno, but no-one is there to get on the end of it, and that'll be the end of the first-half.

45' Marcelo's ball into Ronaldo is behind the Portueguese forward, and he can't bring it under his control, it falls for Isco but he can only fire his rising shot over the bar from 25-yards.

44' Few minutes of this first-half remaining, and though they're behind - it's been a solid showing from a team largely perceived to be a "B side" from Brendan Rodgers.

42' Good period of possession, as the Reds spray the ball about in the final third but they've yet to test Casillas, and Madrid win a throw-in out of Emre Can. In Switzerland, Basel are now 2-0 up against Ludogorets.

40' Ancelotti's side certainly probing for a second as Isco fires a teasing ball across the box, and Marcelo goes down across the opposite side after a promising challenge from Manquillo. The Reds continue, but rather than fire a ball into the box they go backwards. After keeping possession, Can's cross is overhit and though Borini rescues it, that's a decent opportunity wasted for the hosts.

39' Modric fires a delightful ball over Toure and into Ronaldo in the box, but he can't quite get a strong connection on it. The home side continue to put pressure on the Reds, with Mignolet being forced down to a low effort by Marcelo until Lucas hooks it clear.

38' Manquillo and Markovic link-up in Madrid's final third down the right flank after a throw-in, but the Spaniard gives away a foul on Isco.

37' It's almost two, as Benzema loops an effort up and over Mignolet following a wonderful ball over the top from Varane but Toure manages to deflect his effort over the top of the Belgian's goal.

36' Borini scrambles clear after the home side retain possession in their half. Ancelotti's side have had nine efforts on goal, to the English side's 0 so far. Meanwhile, Basel are 1-0 up in this group's other game.

35' Ronaldo places it, and after a long run-up fires a powerful swerving effort towards goal but Mignolet does well to palm it away.

34' It's immediately up the other end again, as Real look to build upon their lead before the break. Plenty of short quick passing inside the Liverpool half and Lucas concedes a costless-kick to Isco from range.

33' Fantastic link-up by Madrid inside the Liverpool box but Arbeloa's shot from 20-yards is blocked by Toure. The home side have taken plenty of confidence from that opening goal, as Ramos easily cuts out Markovic on the break after a decent Lucas ball.

32' Lallana takes it, and he whips an inswinging ball towards the box which Sergio Ramos heads clear. Manquillo picks up the pieces but his deep cross is easily held by an unchallenged Casillas.

31' Lallana takes the ball in the centre-circle and feeds Borini, who is clipped by Arbeloa and wins a costless-kick on the left flank, 30-yards from goal.

30' Half-an-hour in and it's 1-0 to the hosts. Benzema tries to fashion another opportunity, but Moreno cuts out his through ball.

28' That's a blow to Liverpool's hopes. Again they started well for the opening 25 minutes. It'll be interesting to see if they cope with that setback better than they did on home turf a fortnight ago.

27' That's come from nowhere, but it's an excellent cross from Marcelo towards the back post where Benzema, in plenty of space, is lurking and he puts the ball past Mignolet for the breakthrough. That's his third in two games so far against the Reds.

26' GOAL! 1-0 Real Madrid, and it's Benzema.

25' Madrid counter with pace, but Can takes the ball away well before powering up the field but Varane prevents him going one-on-one with a smart interception.

24' Moreno wins the ball in the final thrird and after a decent spell of possession, Lallana feeds Borini into the box, but his poor effort is easily blocked and the attack comes to nothing.

23' Ronaldo tries an effort from outside the box, but Toure closes him down quickly to block the shot. The Ivorian has added some stability to the back-line so far tonight, but how long will it last?

21' Moreno charges forward, beating a number of white shirts, but Lallana loses possession with a poor ball across the edge of the box. Madrid attempt a counter, but Toure does excellently to cut across Benzema and nick possession.

19' Madrid enjoying plenty of possession inside Liverpool's half, Lucas loses the ball by the half-way line but the Reds' back-line does well to prevent Ronaldo making any use of it.

18' Ronaldo cuts inside the box, beating two men in the process, but can't beat Mignolet at his near post with a fairly weak low effort.

17' Markovic sprints forward but is eventually held off well by Varane, before minutes later a promising Allen through ball is cut out.

16' Modric beats his man, before Toure holds off Benzema before inadvertently flicking it back to the French striker. After a scramble inside the box, Lucas does well to prevent Madrid making anything of the follow-up.

15' Ronaldo wins a corner, after beating Skrtel in a one-on-one, Manquillo comes to put it out of play and the Slovakian heads clear from the subsequent corner-kick.

14' Marcelo looks to fire a ball into Ronaldo inside the area, but Mignolet does well to catch it.

13' Varane cuts out a smart pass from Can into Borini down the left, but it's still been a promising start so far, defending in numbers and keeping possession much better than they did against Newcastle on Saturday.

12' Ronaldo almost finds himself through on goal, but Toure manages to hang out a foot and stop a ball bound for him inside the box.

10' Marcelo beats Manquillo down the right and tries to fire a cross into the six-yard box but Skrtel rises to head it clear. Madrid enjoying more of the possession in the last few minutes.

9' Skrtel makes a mistake, getting caught on the ball by Benzema at the back and the Frenchman cuts it back to Ronaldo but Mignolet manages to tip it over the bar and the resulting corner is cleared.

8' Rodriguez and Isco run into each other, gifting the away side possession, but they can't make anything of it.

6' Lallana tries to flick on a ball towards Borini, but Varane manages to intercept. Madrid have been surprisingly sloppy in possession so far this evening, but they were level with Liverpool for the first 20 minutes at Anfield, before tearing them to shreds, so Rodgers' side can't take anything for advantage just yet.

5' Good move from the away side, trying to break into the Madrid box but the hosts defend well. Even start to the game so far.

3' Isco gives away possession before winning it back within seconds, and Rodriguez has the first effort of the night after Benzema tees him up, but Mignolet tips the Colombian's effort from 15-yards around the post.

2' Terrific atmosphere here, and it's taken just 18 seconds for the Reds to concede possession - Mignolet's long ball drifting out of play. Slow start to the game however, and the visitors have asserted themselves fairly well, playing possession across the midfield and defence with confidence.

1' We're underway on a chilly night in Madrid. Joe Allen and Fabio Borini of Liverpool get us started, shooting from right to left.

19:44. You'll Never Walk Alone ringing around the Bernabeu as the visiting 3,000 fans give their support to an understrength side. It's a huge gamble from their manager, with a huge clash against Chelsea awaiting them in the weekend. If they don't perform tonight or Saturday, then he'll surely be in trouble. Live Champions League match action with you in a matter of minutes.

19:41. "We've got a strong team out for the game. We're certainly not forfeiting, we've got nine internationals and two U21s internationals. Our last game we won, was against Swansea and a lot of tonight's players played in that game," says Rodgers ahead of kick-off. "Our form has been nowhere near our level, so it's hard to pick our best team. A lot of tonight's players played very, very well against Swansea, it's an opportunity for them now."

19:38. Madrid only need a draw in tonight's game to seal qualification into the Last 16, and we're closing in on kick-off now. What's your prediction for tonight's game? Tweet it in to @CharlieMalam.

19:35. The midfielder defiantly ended with, "We’re Liverpool - we come here with high expectations, no matter what people think of our chances." Admittedly however, the chance of a positive result is low, just as the U19s found out earlier. They fell behind early after brilliant costless kick from young Cedres for the home side, but levelled through Cameron Brannagan before half-time. In a thrilling second half, a more clinical Madrid ran away with it as Joe Maguire's own goal gave them the lead in the 73rd minute before a Borja Mayoral added a third from the spot and Jose Carlos Lazo finished the rout with a fourth to cap off a 4-1 win.

19:33. The Reds are 14-1 to win tonight's game, and Jordan Henderson knows they're the outsiders. “We do sense that people have already written us off in this game - I think that’s obvious,” the vice-captain, who sits on the bench tonight, said. “Real Madrid are a top side with quality players and people think we’re going to come here and they’ll win the game easily. In a sense, the pressure is off us in a way. We do feel as though we can use this as an inspiration to go out and prove people wrong. That is what we have come here to do - to show we deserve to be in the Champions’ League against the best teams in the world."

19:30. Interesting stat. The last English team to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu was in fact, Liverpool (0-1) in 2009. Yossi Benayoun got the late winner. Is tonight calling for Fabio Borini to finally make his mark? Most likely not, but football certainly throws up it's surprises. Kick-off in less than quarter of an hour.

Real Madrid - Liverpool

19:28. Tonight's game shall be officiated by Hungarian Viktor Kassai. His last game as a referee for UEFA saw him dish out nine yellow cards and a red card in the Europa League's Trabzonspor - Legia Warsaw. Kassai has previously refereed two Madrid games, once in the Champions League semi-final return leg in 2011-12 (Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich) and the last in the 2012-13 season (Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Real Madrid). Kassai is an an UEFA Elite Category referee who received his FIFA badge in 2003 and immediately started refereeing UEFA Cup matches. His career highlights include featuring in EURO 2008 and the Beijing Olympic Games in the same year, before taking charge of three normal matches and a semi-final in the 2010 World Cup. A year later he was given the Champions League final and has since handled games at a similar level, but did not receive a role in the recent World Cup in Brazil.

19;25. Rodgers, meanwhile, has said that while both the Premier League and Champions League are his side's main competitions this season, the domestic concerns must come first. "For me, at this moment, if we want to develop we need to ensure we are in the top four,” said the Ulsterman. “But we also want to qualify from this group and we will never know if these players can perform if we don’t put them in the team. We have spent an awful lot of money on players to come in and give them an opportunity to perform. If at the end of this cycle of games they haven’t performed, they can never say they haven’t been given a chance. Whether it is Real Madrid, Newcastle or Chelsea, I am putting my faith in these players. That is not being pragmatic. It is why you have a squad to come and get results. Whatever happens against Real Madrid, we will look to get a result on Saturday.”

19:22. Carragher continued: "Liverpool haven’t started the season well but they’re still not away from the top four and they’re still right in contention to get out of their group in the Champions League. Whatever happens [at the Bernabeu] Liverpool can still qualify. They’ll probably have to win their last two games against Ludogorets and Basel but they’re more than capable of doing that.”

19:19. In light of the absence of Liverpool's best players, it now becomes even harder to stop Ronaldo, but Jamie Carragher insists all hope should not be lost. "It’s not easy but you have to try to deny him the kind of space he revels in with his pace and power on the counter-attack," said the 36-year-old. "He was very quiet for the opening 20 minutes at Anfield but then came to life and transformed the game with a stunning finish. No-one else in the world would have scored that goal. It’s going to be tough over there as Real are a top team. They proved that at Anfield."

Real Madrid - Liverpool Live Inline and Score

19:16. Interestingly, Rodgers said yesterday: "We're looking forward to these big games. We see them as an opportunity. We're still in the hunt in the group... they're probably the best team in the world at the moment, but we can challenge them." Yet he has opted to rest much of his first-team for tonight's game.

19:14. Ancelotti was asked about ex-Red Alvaro Arbeloa, who made his return to Anfield in the previous fixture and starts again tonight with Carvajal out injured, but insisted the team is his focus. "For me, I like to speak about the team and the players," added Ancelotti. "Inside the group everyone knows how important he is when we play him. Every time I think about my team and not single players. We are playing well."

19:11. Real Madrid have scored 41 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions, Liverpool have scored just 11. Central to the Spanish side's form has obviously been Ronaldo, and Ancelotti had huge praise for his star man. "Last time I said it was difficult to find a new word to describe Cristiano. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic professional."

19:08. Reminder that should Liverpool lose tonight, they will likely need to take two wins from two against Basel and Ludogorets. The Swiss and Bulgarians go head-to-head tonight and both have Real Madrid again to play. The bonus for them will be that if Los Blancos guarantee qualification with a win tonight, they could then opt to rest major players against them and they could have the chance of sneaking a result, making it all the more harder for Rodgers' Reds.

Champions League Live Inline

19:06. Talking of thrashings - a tweet from the Official Champions League account earlier today read: "Did your team suffer a heavy defeat on #UCL Matchday 3? Take comfort from these famous Matchday 4 acts of revenge…” and the following picture included Liverpool’s turnaround in 2007/08. They suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Besiktas before crushing the Turkish side 8-0 on home turf, could they turn the tables tonight after a disappointing 0-3 loss at Anfield against Madrid in the previous match-day?

19:03. Rodgers has clearly opted to prioritise Saturday's clash against current Premier League frontrunners Chelsea ahead of tonight's clash, despite the fact the club have been waiting for the opportunity to take on Europe's big boys for five or so years. It's a brave move, and it's sure to bite back on him if it doesn't work out. Could we see a thrashing tonight? Match of the Day's Gary Lineker has took to Twitter to give his thoughts: "@GaryLineker: Rodgers has left out Henderson, Sterling, Balotelli, Gerrard and Coutinho at Real Madrid. He has, though, thrown in a white towel."

19:00. Ronaldo is one goal away from equalling Raul's all-time scoring record of 71 goals in the Champions League, and two away from breaking it. You'd have to say, against the pairing of Toure and Skrtel, he's going to fancy his chances of breaking it tonight with arch-rival Lionel Messi hot on his heels with 69 top-flight European goals.

Liverpool Live Score

18:57. The travelling Liverpool fans won't be best pleased. They've spent good money for tonight's game in the Spanish capital, and that's a starting line-up that would usually be seen in the Capital One Cup. To sum it up - in the space of 2 months Fabio Borini has gone from the club trying to sell him to Queens Park Rangers on deadline day to starting in the Bernabeu. The reigning European champions will be licking their lips at the opportunity of exploiting the understrength visiting side, and one man who will especially be looking forward to it is Cristiano Ronaldo.

18:54. Very surprising team from Rodgers meanwhile, as he opts to field a practically second-string side. Steven Gerrard is dropped for only the second time this season and vice-captain Jordan Henderson joins him, meaning Martin Skrtel will captain the side at the Bernabeu. Kolo Toure pairs him in defence, whilst the Spanish duo of Javier Manquillo and Alberto Moreno take the full-back positions. Joe Allen, who performed poorly on the weekend, keeps his place and Lucas makes a surprise start. As does Fabio Borini, who despite being deemed not good enough for a start at Newcastle, leads the line alone tonight. Rickie Lambert does not even make the bench.

Real Madrid Live Score

18:52. "He's ready to play. I don't know if he will play from the off or on the bench," said Real boss Carlo Ancelotti of Gareth Bale earlier, and the Welshman is expectedly benched as the in-form Isco retains his place in the squad. Lucas Torro, 20-year-old Real Madrid Castilla midfielder wins a place on the bench and the rest of the first XI is relatively straightforward, with Pepe rested in favour of Raphael Varane after a recent knock. On-loan Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is on the bench, as Cristiano Ronaldo lines up alongside Karim Benzema up-front.

18:51. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Johnson, Henderson, Gerrard, Coutinho, Sterling, Balotelli.

18:50. Real Madrid Bench: Navas, Nacho, Pepe, Bale, Alvaro Medran, Lucas, Hernandez.

18:49. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Toure, Skrtel (C), Moreno, Lucas, Can, Allen, Markovic, Borini.

18:47. Real Madrid XI: Casillas; Arbeloa, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Kroos; Rodriquez, Isco, Ronaldo; Benzema.

Real Madrid - Liverpool Live Commentary Score and Inline

18:45. We're just an hour away from kick-off now. Stay tuned for even more build-up before we have LIVE match commentary of Real Madrid - Liverpool with you.

18:44. Rodgers continued: "You see some of his passes and his influence in the changing room - he is still an outstanding player. He will be 35 at the end of this season but he is still fresh, he still looks after himself really well and technically and tactically he is a big player for us. He is the perfect example for our young players to learn from." Will the skipper play a big part in any surprise result tonight?

18:42. The Northern Irishman insists despite Gerrard's history with the club, that the deal is not "sentimental" and that he believes his captain is still capable of achieving at the highest level. "As a manager you can’t afford to do that," said Rodgers. “I just look at his contribution in the two and a half years I’ve been here. When I came in Steven was 32, had struggled with injury, hadn’t played consistently over a number of years and I came in and sold him the idea, the philosophy of how we wanted to work and his importance. In that period he’s been absolutely outstanding. The team maybe hasn’t played as well this year and there’s been a focus on Steven but he’s been absolutely brilliant for me, both on and off the field, as a leader and a captain. I want to ensure on this second curve we’re on, in terms of the development of this group, that he is very much a part of that. There is certainly no sentiment involved in it.”

18:39. Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, is busy on the contract situation of Steven Gerrard. The long-time skipper, now 34, recently admitted the club have yet to put an offer on the table and with his deal running out this coming summer, he could pursue other options. The Reds boss is understandably desperate to ensure that's not the case, and has already met with Gerrard’s agent to discuss the situation with an eye to opening talks over a 12-month extension over the next fortnight.

18:36. Ancelotti recently told Marca, after his side beat Granada: "We're doing everything right. We're playing well and we're picking up the points. The team is playing quality football, with concentration, effort and sacrifice. When the team is fighting, at the end the quality comes through." The former AC Milan manager, whose Rossoneri lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final in dramatic circumstances back in 2005, has played a huge role in his side's success so far this season, and

18:34. His opposite, Carlo Ancelotti, is rumoured to be receiving a new contract after the Italian guided them back to the top of La Liga last weekend. Madrid are reportedly willing to offer the 55-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of next year, an additional one or two year extension, according to reports in Spanish newspaper AS. Spanish newspaper also quotes the Italian as saying: “It’s been a year and a half since I arrived and I am fine with everything. I want to renew, but we both have to agree. I would like to finish my career here.”

18:32. Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers insists they won't be intimidated going to Real Madrid this week, depite going into the game on the back of defeat to Newcastle United. Rodgers said: "It’s a wonderful game for us against the best team in the world at the moment. We will go into the game hoping to get something out of it. We wanted to be at this type of game, the one we’re going into on Tuesday, because that means we’ve been successful. It has been a steep learning for us this season with the games and the introduction of lots of players but we will be better for it. At Liverpool there is an expectancy there that can be even greater. But we just need to refocus again. My job is to keep the confidence in the players and hopefully results will come consistently for us."

18:30. Arsenal will host Anderlecht in another of this evening's Champions League ties, whilst Borussia Dortmund host Galatarasary having thumped them 4-0 in their own backyard. Tonight will also see Zenit St Petersburg host Bayer Leverkusen after the Russians lost 2-0 in Germany last time out. Atletico Madrid will travel to Malmo FF, after thrashing them 5-0 at home, and Monaco and Benfica will both be looking for a result in Portugal after their 0-0 draw previously. Olympiakos will hope to build upon a 1-0 win over Juventus at home, but the Italians are no mean feat at the imaginatively named Juventus Stadium, so that's sure to be a tasty clash. Meanwhile in Liverpool and Real Madrid's group, Basel will be looking to avenge a late loss away at Ludogorets in the last matchday at the formidable St Jakob-Park. We'll have as many live updates as possible from all tonight's other games with you.

18:27. The group table going into tonight's clash:

18:24. The ex-Liverpool centre-back continued: "The big thing is defending better than they did at Anfield. They will be under pressure from long periods of the game and they have to stay neat and compact. They have to keep it tight and then try to hit them on the counter-attack. The first goal will be so important. Real got it in the game at Anfield and that changed the game. Up until that point Liverpool have played very well. Real Madrid are a great name in European football and you want to go there and put in a performance. It’s an opportunity for this team to prove that Liverpool are better than they showed at Anfield.”

18:21. Regardless, Liverpool legend and now Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insists they should travel to the Bernabeu without any fear. "There will be some trepidation because of what happened in the first game but the players need to try to relax and enjoy it," Carragher told the Liverpool ECHO. "People don’t expect Liverpool to get anything so the pressure is off a bit but you don’t want to go there and get embarrassed. You don’t want to be 3-0 down at half-time in the Bernabeu because they won’t be holding back in front of their own fans. Of course Real Madrid are big favourites but it’s not impossible for Liverpool to get something out of the game.

18:18. Rodgers said in yesterday's pre-match press conference that Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the best player in the world at the moment," but insists: "Real have many (top players), Isco, Benzema, Modric, Kroos and others."

18:15. Los Blancos had never beaten the English side before last month and had never even scored against them, but with the visitors' defence looking so shaky, tonight could certainly be the night for goals. One man who will inevitably cause danger is Cristiano Ronaldo, there are plenty of others to be wary of, as he knows.

18:12. The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the last matchday of this year's Champions League group stages, the 22nd of October - as the Reds were outclassed by a star-studded Real Madrid side in a 0-3 win for the visitors. After a positive start in which they more than matched their opposition, Liverpool's intensity eventually dropped after 20 minutes fell victim to the world-class talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, who neatly netted his first Anfield goal after a lovely early flick towards the back post following James Rodriguez' neat flick into his path. It was soon two, as poor defending allowed Karim Benzema to head into the far corner with a fantastic looping effort and he soon stabbed home a third on the 41st minute after taking advantage of Simon Mignolet's poor goalkeeping in a goalmouth scramble. From there on in, Madrid controlled the game and looked like adding to their lead throughout. The hosts meanwhile, looked out of the game after the first goal and despite switching the system by bringing off Mario Balotelli and sending Raheem Sterling up top - it didn't have too much of an effect and the game ended 0-3, even though Madrid effectively gave up after half-time.

18:09. It was one of those famous European nights at the Bernabeu as Rafael Benitez's stubborn defensive came away from the away leg with a late winner courtesy of Benayoun. It was yet another famous scalp for Benitez' side, who had claimed historic wins on the home turf of Barcelona and Inter Milan in previous years and was even more magnificent given that the Reds were without Steven Gerrard, who sat on the bench and a half-fit Fernando Torres who played just an hour. Madrid, who sat top of La Liga with nine consecutive wins going into the game, couldn't break through the visiting side's back-line and were left frustrated. Then, eight minutes from time, Yossi Benayoun's goal, Benayoun rose to meet a superb Fabio Aurelio costless-kick and direct his header past Iker Casillas, with the Reds holding out for a fantastic first-leg advantage to take to Anfield. The return leg, which they won 4-0.

18:06. Only once have they met on Madrid's turf, and last time that happened - the Reds won 0-1 courtesy of a Yossi Benayoun header. Here's a re-cap of that game.

18:03. Before that, Liverpool had beaten the Spanish giants in the 1980-81 European Cup Final to lift the trophy for the first time, and beat them twice over two legs in the Last 16 of the 2008-09 tournament.

18:00. Tonight's teams have only met on four previous occasions, with Liverpool winning three and Madrid taking their only win in the latest meeting - when they crushed last season's Premier League runners-up 0-3 on home turf.

17:57. Rodgers must also decide who to select in midfield, and also defence. Will Javier Manquillo replace Glen Johnson, who started against Newcastle and formed a makeshift back three when in possession, or will the more experienced full-back be selected? Will Joe Allen feature after his poor perfromance at St James'? Can Jordan Henderson be dropped after struggling to find the kind of form that saw him score the match-winner against West Brom before the previous international break? Will Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren be tonight's defensive partnership, or could Kolo Toure come into the side after forming a more solid back-line against Swansea last week? We'll soon see, we'll have team news with you in 45 minutes.

17:53. Recently, Rodgers has opted for a 4-2-3-1 system which simply hasn't worked. It doesn't suit the strengths of any of his side, particularly Mario Balotelli who is left stranded up-front. Will the manager of the Merseyside club opt for a front two tonight? It's unlikely, he hasn't started with the side's best shape, the 4-1-2-1-2 diamond since Spurs away, when Sturridge was available and it's unlikely he will go with such an attacking approach against a team which are so lethal on the counter-attack, particularly given that Madrid won't have an excuse to let-up later into the game in tonight's match.

17:49. Liverpool are still without Jon Flanagan (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Suso (hip/pelvis) all of whom are likely to be out for another few weeks yet, but other than that - Rodgers simply has tactical issues to deal with.

17:45. Rodgers told the press about his calf strain, "We will work with him and hopefully we will get that bit of luck when he comes back. When he comes back, hopefully we will have him for the rest of the season." He is also likely to be out for England’s games against Slovenia and Scotland later on this month too.

17:42. For Rodgers meanwhile, no real fresh injury worries. He is still without striker Daniel Sturridge, whose calf problem has kept him out longer than expected. Liverpool have struggled without Sturridge's goals this season, the striker having scored 36 in just 48 starts for the club and he will be a huge loss at the Bernabeu tonight. Despite tweeting on Thursday that he was "feeling good right now, closer to full fitness each day" he hasn't been in contention for the Reds since a 0-3 win away at Spurs at the end of August after an injury at the international break. Was only expected to keep him out for two to three weeks, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

17:38. In terms of the rest of his team, Ancelotti will be without Jese Rodriguez and Fabio Coentrao, who miss out with long-term injury problems. Pepe and Luka Modric returned to the side despite fitness scares for the weekend, and will likely retain their roles in tonight's side though the Portueguese defender is thought to still have a sustained knock.

17:35. Carvajal, who has put in some excellent performances in recent weeks, will undergo a late fitness test for the game and the extent of his injury is likely to be further identified before tonight's game.

17:32. Ancelotti may be without right-back Dani Carvajal, who was forced off the pitch in Saturday’s match against Granada after suffering a knee/thigh injury in the 37th minute. Some sources have suggested that it was simply a matter of precaution, after he was seen with his knee wrapped throughout the remaining 10 minutes of the half.

17:29. Though the Real Madrid official website did not confirm whether the 25-year-old would be fit to travel to the UK, a statement read: "Bale joined the group for the week's last training session, during which Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo worked alone and performed running drills out on the pitch. Bale completed a series of demanding dribbling, passing and shooting circuits."

17:26. Bale, who hasn't been involved in any of Ancelotti's match day squads since October 18th at home to Levante, appears to be nearing a comeback after participating in the final training session back in Spain.

17:23. His Liverpool side are likely to come up against Gareth Bale. The Welsh winger has missed the last four games, including the previous encounter between tonight's two sides and the recent El Clasico, but is likely to return to tonight's squad after returning to training.

17:20. The Northern Irish manager continued: "There are pressures every game and there is always that expectancy at Liverpool, which is probably the case at only a few clubs. It's there every game but we understand and accept that. We will go into that game on Tuesday and the players will have the confidence back. We will get back to working well on the training field and hopefully we will get a good result."

17:17. The Reds approaching tonight's game with plenty of pressure and a defeat could potentially decide their fate, particularly if goal difference comes down to it when they face Basel in the final game of the group stage. However, Rodgers insists he feels no added pressure then usual ahead of tonight's crucial clash: "They are all good games. We cannot complain; we worked very hard over a couple of years to get to this level and playing Real Madrid in the Bernabeu is a wonderful game for us and we are still in with a chance of qualifying. We know it's a big ask against probably the best side in the world."

17:14. Here are the highlights of Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool from Saturday afternoon:

17:10. Brendan Rodgers took his side up to the North East to face a rejuvenated Newcastle United and his team could only produce a toothless performance as they came away with nothing in a 1-0 win for the Magpies. Despite his side's late comeback against Swansea in midweek, he reverted back to the unsuccessful 4-2-3-1, which expectedly failed to bring any results. With Mario Balotelli left alone up top, Raheem Sterling being wasted on the wing and the Reds' midfield and defence looking severely disjointed, Liverpool's performance was poor throughout. They fell victim to Ayoze Perez's quick-thinking 17 minutes from time, as he took advantage of Alberto Moreno's lapse in concentration inside the area and Simon Mignolet kept it from being two, keeping out Remy Cabella's effort in a one-on-one just four minutes later.

17:07. The Reds have been desperately struggling for confidence after a below-par start to their 2014-15 campaign, but their poor form continued on Saturday when they fell to another defeat.

17:03. Los Blancos come up against Liverpool tonight, having faced each other in the last match day and it'll be the hosts who come into the came more confident.

17:00. Real Madrid are among the favourite to win this competition, and understandably so, having won La Decima in style last season under current manager Carlo Ancelotti. His side have only improved with the additions of Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas, James Rodriguez and loanee Javier Hernandez, even after losing the likes of Xabi Alonso and Angel Di Maria.

16:56. Here are the highlights of Real Madrid's 0-4 win away at Granada:

16:52. Their last win came away at Granada CF on Saturday, as they eased to yet another win. Cristiano Ronaldo scored after just 99 seconds, to hit his 20th goal in 12 games at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium before summer signing James Rodriguez added a second in the 31st minute with a wonderful first-time volley that found the top corner. Benzema, who had assisted his side's first two goals, added a third for himself and poking into the far corner from Ronaldo's back-heel. Rodriguez sealed the result late on, adding a fourth by helping Ronaldo's effort over the line to net his second of the game and take his side to the top of the league, with 24 points from 10 games.

16:48. Tonight's hosts, 10-times winners Real Madrid, come into the game in fine form. They have won their last eleven games in all competitions, scoring 46 goals in the process.

16:45. Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Real Madrid - Liverpool live inline as the two European giants lock horns in the matchday four of the UEFA Champions League. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.