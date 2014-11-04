Ancelotti: Don't blame Balotelli for all of Liverpool's problems

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that his fellow Italian Mario Balotelli has been made a scapegoat for Liverpool's poor and quite frankly disappointing start to the 2014-15 campaign. They have lost 4 Premier League games, narrowly scraped through into the quarter-finals of the Capital One Cup and have back-to-back defeats in the UEFA Champions League (against Basel and Real Madrid respectively).

Ancelotti has said that it is unfair that the striker is being made a scapegoat by the British media for the club's dip in form, after the major sale of talisman Luis Suárez to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Although Balotelli has struggled to settle into his new surroundings and has only 2 goals to his name (neither in the Premier League yet), the Italian manager said this:

"We speak about Mario so much - too much. Balotelli is a quality player who has found himself in a team that have lost Suárez and must therefore find different solutions, Liverpool's problem is not only Balotelli - it's a complex question. Sure, he must help the team to rediscover the good form of last season, but you cannot pin all of the blame for some results on Mario."

Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side boast a 100% win record so far in their Champions League group stage after 3 matches played. If they win again tonight against Brendan Rodgers' unpredictable Liverpool side as they did at Anfield a fortnight ago, they will seal their place in the Last 16 of the Champions League! It's not looking too bright for The Reds, who have struggled to prove themselves in this campaign's European competition and could end up finishing 3rd (thus moving down into the Europa League Last 32) or worse.