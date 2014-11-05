Is Alexis Sanchez Arsenal's Luis Suarez?

Alexis Sanchez has already become a fan favourite at the Emirates he has now scored 11 goals in his last 13 appearances, his enthusiasm for the game has seen the Arsenal faithful warm to him almost immediately.

Sanchez was signed from La Liga side Barcelona in the Summer for £35 Million and has already paid back a huge percentage of that fee, he has shown that he is a world class talent and could be the main man at Arsenal for years to come.

After his Man of the Match performance against Burnley at the weekend his Manager Arsene Wenger could not help but heap praise on the Chilean forward.

"I said many times: when you see where he comes from, where he was born, and you think he finishes at Barcelona and Arsenal, you need something special, or it does not work."

"There are similarities. Suarez sometimes gave the ball to the opponent but he gave it back straightaway. Sanchez is the same. There is no time between offence and defence. They are very quick as well".

High praise indeed to compare him to Luis Suarez who last season for Liverpool was a sensation, it is too soon to say Alexis is on a par with Suarez who's work rate and quality in front of goal is only matched by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That being said Sanchez has shown his quality already in an Arsenal shirt and the intensity of the English game has seen him settle into the Premier League seamlessly.

So how did the two players compare last season?

It is difficult and can be inconclusive when comparing players in different leagues but last season in La Liga the Chilean scored 19 goals in 34 games which is not bad considering in a lot of games he figured as a substitute, while Suarez was in irresistible form scoring 31 goals in 33 league games.

Goals aren't the only thing that either player offer, the ability to create for others is a big part of their game. Sanchez chipped in with 10 assists compared to Suarez's 12 for Liverpool, Suarez created a staggering 87 chances for team mates while Sanchez create 47 for his.

It is too soon to know whether Sanchez will be on a par with the Uruguayan but early signs are positive, Sanchez will be looking to continue his rich vain of form as Arsenal visit Swansea for the Super Sunday clash this weekend.