As It Happened: Manchester City 1-2 CSKA Moscow Live Commentary and Score of Champions League 2014

Thank you for joining me tonight, in a thrilling game fuelled with drama. Over and out!

DISARRAY AND DEFEAT for Manchester City, who were outplayed and outclassed by a dominant CSKA Moscow. The visitors went into the fixtures considered as considerable underdogs, but prove the Etihad Stadium wrong over an entertaining 90 minutes.

Photo: A bleak Vincent Kompany summarises his side's performance as the full-time whistle blows, and City crash to bottom of the table. (@SportsCenter)

An explosive night of fireworks for the visitors. With Bayern Munich rounding off a 2-0 victory over AS Roma - Mario Gotze the scorer of the second - CSKA Moscow climb to third, and are equal with the Italians on both points and goal difference.

As a result of today's fixture, Manchester City must beat group leaders Bayern Munich on Matchday Five to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout round. And they will be without the services of Yaya Toure due to suspension.

Seydou Doumbia's first half brace separated the two sides, with Yaya Toure's early costless-kick having minimal effect on the scoreline. A sloppy defensive perromance, summarised by red cards for both Fernandinho and Yaya Toure.

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 1-2 CSKA Moscow

90': The recostless blows the whistle, and Manchester City's hopes of European glory look all but over. Credit to the Russian visitors, who battled fiercly but fairly as the hosts lost their heads in the second half.

90': Aguero goes down in the box again, and the referee waves away protests despite a clear connection with the defender. The striker seems to be going down too easily.

90': Mancheter City are storming forward in the hunt for an equaliser!

90': The referee indicates a minimum of three added minutes.

Photo: Sergio Aguero goes to ground in the box, but sees yellow for simulation. (@SkySportsCL)

89': In the dying embers of the game, Sergio Aguero goes to ground to the cheers of the home support. However, the referee, who looks likely to give the penalty, books the striker for diving, making the correct decision with the aid of his officials.

87': Samir Nasri lunges in pointlessly with Moscow taking the ball towards the corner flag, and is lucky to get away without a caution. The hosts have certainly lost their heads now.

87': Despite City being down to nine men, CSKA Moscow reinforce at the back to ensure their victory is intact.

86': SUB: Dimitri Efremov replaces Alan Dzagoev

85': Musa comes close again from the edge of the box, requiring the hand of Joe Hart to tip his effort onto the crossbar.

Photo: Yaya Toure sees a straight red, as his team fall to nine men. (@NBCSports)

82': SENT OFF! Yaya Toure confronts Roman Eremenko, and sees a straight red having shoved the CSKA Moscow player to the floor in frustration. A total lack of discipline after a poor game, City down to nine men.

81': Ahmed Musa breaks through on the counter, but forces Roman Eremenko wide and fails to captivate on the breakthrough

79': Roman Eremenko is booked for a challenge on James Milner.

77': Pontus Wernbloom pulls back Sergio Aguero, and with the referee taking the cards out of his pocket, looks to be off, but Sergei Ignashevitch sees the yellow in a case of mistaken identity. He keeps quiet about the confusion and takes one for the team.

77': Yaya Toure pulls backs the Moscow midfielder in clear vision of the referee, but gets away without a second yellow.

75': Edin Dzeko breaks through in a one-on-one situation, but Akinfeev continues his dynamic display and comes out to prevent the substitute from securing an equaliser. Efforts from both Milner and Dzeko well saved by the Moscow captain.

73': Fernandinho lasted just 25 minutes on the field, after replacing Stefan Jovetic at half-time. CSKA Moscow step up their attacks again, making use of their extra man.

71': Milanov brushes the side of the net with his costless-kick, but worries Joe Hart and City fans alike.

70': SENT-OFF! Fernandinho has been shown a second yellow for an unneccessary challenge in a dangerous position. He runs down the touchline rapidly, as he leaves his struggling side a man down.

69': Appeals for handball against CSKA's Schennikov are rejected, as Manchester City break but fail to make use of the challenge.

66': Seydou Doumbia looks disappointed at the change, and will be without a hattrick at the Etihad this evening. Nevertheless, an impressive performance summarised by the tiredness of the striker as he leaves the field. Ahmed Musa takes the central striking role, with Milanov on the right-wing.

Photo: The substituted Seydou Doumbia celebrating his second goal of the evening, alongside teammate Ahmed Musa (@EPL_es)

66': SUB: Georgi Milanov replaces Seydou Doumbia.

66': Yaya Toure sees Manchester City's second yellow card of the evening, for a clumsy tackle on Mario Fernandes.

65': SUB: Edin Dzeko replaces Fernando.

63': MILNER AGAIN! Weaving his way through three defenders after collecting Yaya Toure's well-timed through ball, Akinfeev does well to parry his effort stretching to cover all angles. A goal looks inevitable for the wideman soon.

61': Fernandinho sees yellow after just 16 minutes on the field.

61': And Milner comes agonizingly close again, failing to connect with the vital point just yards from goal. The Englishman has been the talisman for the second half rejuvenation of the Citizens.

60': Following Milner's effort, fans are beginning to support their players, while the team begin to step up the tempo. As Milner said beforehand, attack is the best form of defence.

57': James Milner makes a tantalising run down the left wing, and beating a number of Moscow defenders, can only look as Sergio Aguero slides painstakingly close to the low driven effort at the back corner.

55': PENALTY SHOUT! Yaya Toure goes down in the box, but with no significant connection the referee waves away the protests from the Manchester City players. A good decision from the Greek official.

54': The second half has started in deadlock, neither team are able to break through and the majority of the ball is being switched in the middle.

Photo: Yaya Toure strikes his costless-kick, handing his side an initial equaliser. (@MCFC)

45': CSKA Moscow kick-off the second half, leading 2-1. Pellegrini will hope his two changes can elevate the game after a very flat first half for the hosts.

45': SUB: Samir Nasri replaces Stefan Jovetic

45': SUB: Fernandinho replaces Jesus Navas

The teams are returning to the field, and Manchester City are set to make two substitutions.

If Bayern Munich continue their dominant performance in the second half, and CSKA Moscow resume their impressive performance, Leonid Slutsky's team could clib from rock-bottom to second place, and in a position to quality for the knockout round.

Bayern Munich lead 1-0 in the other Group E fixture, with Franck Ribery beating AS Roma's Lukasz Skorupski in the 38th minute. As it stands, Manchester City drop to 4th, taking just 2 points from 4 games. CSKA Moscow move up to third, equal with AS Roma on points, but -1 on goal difference.

An early header and a clincial finish from Seydou Doumbia gives the visitors an unexpected lead, as a well-driven costless-kick from Yaya Toure is overshadowd by a frightful defensive display from Manchester City.

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 1-2 CSKA Moscow

45': The referee decides against added time.

43': Mario Fernandes hastily slides in once again, this time on James Milner, as is warned by the referee for his recurring actions. One more and the yellow card is likely to make an appearance.

41': Roars of "Come on City!" captivate the Etihad as the fans attempt to rally their players with half-time drawing closer.

40': Two shots on target have led to two goals for the away side. Meanwhile, Manchester City have finished one of their four shots on target.

39': Sergio Aguero and Jesus Navas seem to be the only real performers for Manchester City, looking dangerous on the ball, and most likely to score when in possession. Half-time can't come soon enough for the hosts now, who will hope for a revitalised second-half performance.

38': With Bayern Munich and AS Roma currently goalless, the reigning Premier League champions, who are becoming known for their European struggles, sit bottom of Group E.

35': Seydou Doumbia has now scored four goals in his last two trips to the Etihad Stadium. After two goals last season in a Champions League visit, he has another two tonight. And there could certainly be more to come from the striker, who looks in fine form.

34': GOAL! Seydou Doumbia scores his second of the night! Poor defending once again, with a lazy clearance from Gael Clichy. However, great vision from the hosts allows Doumbia to tap in past Joe Hart. All smiles for CSKA.

32': CLOSE! Martin Demichelis sticks a leg out in a crowded box, and is unfortunate to see his scrambling effort saved by an equally scrambled Akinfeev. The goalkeeper has certainly controlled and led from his area tonight.

Photo: Seydou Doumbia heads CSKA Moscow into the lead after just 2 minutes. (@ChampionsLeague)

28': Yaya Toure rolls around in agony, having run into the path of the recently returned Pontus Wernbloom, whois cautioned for the foul. Toure returns to his feet, but hobbles around as his side cause little danger from the costless-kick.

25': Manchester City's promotional offer of 'Buy One, Get One Costless' on matchday tickets has failed to replace the missing CSKA Moscow fans this evening, with a number of empty seats surrounding the Etihad.

24': CSKA Moscow are finding themselves regularly breaking on the attack, but need to improve their distribution and attacking movements if they are to see any real threat come of their recurring opportunities.

22': Gael Clichy plays a sloppy ball across the middle, and despite being collected by the visitors, Roman Eremenko fails to put the opportunity to use.

21': The Argentinian striker powers his way through the CSKA Moscow defence once again, but struggling to get a final attempt way, knocks the ball into the path of Akinfeev who quickly saves to remove any danger.

19': Sergio Aguero does well to stay on-side as Jesus Navas plays a dangerous ball into the middle, but the cross fails to put Akinfeev under pressure as he can look the ball evade a waiting Aguero.

18': A poor effort from the CSKA goalscorer, who sails his shot wide after beating Demichelis and facing a squandering Joe Hart. A golden opporunity wasted, which the visitors could live to rue.

15': Doumbia weaves through the City defence in style, and plays the ball back to Natcho before running into danger. The midfielder fires on goal, but struggles to find the target as it floats over the crossbar.

14': A potentially dangerous manouevre down the left wing is halted for the Russians, as referee Tasos Sidiropoulos pulls back play after the ball went over the line.

12': City win a corner, but struggle to cause any danger as Akinfeev opts to punch the ball to make the clearance. Well collected by Musa to prevent a throw-in.

10': Foul-mouthed chants arise from the Manchester City fans, singing "dirty, racist b******s" to the Moscow players.

8': GOAL! Yaya Toure makes up for his previous error, and fires home a blistering costless-kick. Akinfeev has no chance as Toure connects with the top corner.

7': A well-worked run from Jovetic earns his side a costless-kick in a dangerous position.

4': Doumbia's header was his ninth goal of the season, and the Ivory Coast international pulled out a dummy to embellish his celebration.

2': GOAL! The resulting costless-kick is swung in, and powerfully headed home by Seydou Doumbia, following poor defending from Yaya Toure. A nightmare start for the Premier League champions!

2': Ahmed Musa wins an early claim for handball, with Gael Clichy unable to move his arm away in time as the CSKA wideman attempts to knock the ball into the box.

1': KICK-OFF! The hosts kick off the UEFA Champions League Group E fixture, courtesy of Sergio Aguero and Stefan Jovetic.

19:44. Moscow take to the field in a 4-2-3-1 style; Seydou Doumbia leads the attacking threats alone, as Ahmed Musa plays out wide on the right.

19:43. City line up in a traditional 4-4-2 formation; James Milner on the left with Jesus Navas on the right.

19:41. The two teams are in the tunnel as they prepare to emerge. Joe Hart is considerably vocal for the hosts.

19:34. Elsewhere in Group E tonight, Bayern Munich host AS Roma. As Bayern Munich hope to all but seal top spot in the group, Dylan Walsh is providing a VAVEL Live commentary, which you can follow here.

19:31. Manchester City's James Milner has scored two goals in 15 Champions League appearances, with his second coming in Moscow two weeks ago. The midfielder starts again having received praise for his recent performances.

19:29. Milner: "I think as the season goes on you'll see us improve. He [Pellegrini] always wants us to attack and play with the same tempo, whether home or away, the first or the last minute. It's exciting for the fans, but I also think it's the easiest way to defend - just going forward."

19:27. But with a little over a quarter of an hour until kick-off, seats are being filled and players are warming up. Seydou Doumbia will hope to add to his European goal tally, while Martin Demichelis will hope to provide a difference having looked the first meeting of the season for the two teams from the bench.

Photo: The fireworks show certainly impressed fans. (Photo: @Bluestone1965)

19:00. 45 minutes remaining until kick-off, and the Etihad Stadium is slowly starting to fill up.

18:57. Away from the football, Manchester City will be presenting a fireworks display at 19.15.

18:52. CSKA Moscow goalscorers Seydou Doumbia and Bedras Natcho both start once again against Manchester City. Aleksi Berezoutski can only settle for a place on the bench, while former Manchester United midfielder Tosic is ruled out of the squad.

18:50. CSKA Moscow Subs: Chepchugov, Berezoutski, Nababkin, Efremov, Cauna, Milanov, Bazelyuk

18:49. CSKA Moscow Line-Up: Akinfeev (C), Fernandes, Ignashevich, Berezutski, Schennikov, Wernbloom, Dzagoev, Eremenko, Natcho, Musa, Doumbia

18:44. However, Manuel Pellegrini makes five changes from the City squad who previously faced CSKA Moscow. Clichy replaces an injured Kolarov, while Demichelis makes his way into the squad having started from the bench in Russia. As a result, Mangala now drops to the bench alongside Dzeko. Jovetic starts instead of the Bosnian, while Jesus Navas is in for the injured David Silva.

18:40. Manchester City's side is unchanged from the eleven who saw off their red rivals in the 168th Manchester derby!

18:38. Manchester City Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Boyata, Mangala, Nasri, Dzeko, Fernandinho

18:38. Manchester City Line-Up: Hart, Zabaleta, Clichy, Demichelis, Kompany (C), Fernando, Yaya Toure, Navas, Milner, Jovetic, Aguero

18:37. Team news for both sides is expected soon, just over an hour away from kick-off.

Photo: Manuel Pellegrini and his team arrive at the Etihad Stadium, looking to continue from their 1-0 victory over Louis Van Gaal's Red Devils on Sunday. (@MCFC)

18:25. With kick-off slowly approaching, revisit the four goals scored last month as Manchester City stumbled to a 2-2 draw in Russia in a 'closed stadium'.

Photo: Patrick Viera has arrived at the Etihad Stadium for tonight's game, fresh from looking his Under-19's cruise into the UEFA Youth League knockout rounds, overcoming CSKA Moscow 4-2. (@MCFC)

17:26. Earlier on today, Patrick Viera's Under-19's knocked four past CSKA Moscow to sail into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Youth League. Goals from Jack Byrne and Thierry Ambrose, sandwiched either side of a Brandon Barker brace, were enough to earn all three points and ensure the youngsters' passage to the next round.

17:22. With CSKA Moscow sitting rock bottom in Group E, striker Ahmed Musa recently hit out the reigning Premier League champions, claiming the side were weak. He said: "In a couple of games they haven't been that good. They are very weak in the defence, so we are going to do our best to work against that. I think we are going to have a great opportunity because of the quality of the players we have. I think Tuesday is going to be a very good game for us."

17:20. Ahead of tonight's game, Manuel Pellegrini has stated his belief that his side can still clinch European silverware, despite sitting in third in Group E. With AS Roma currently sitting two points ahead, Pellegrini said: “There are teams that qualify with few points and then after that they won the Champions League. Of course our target is always to try and win the Champions League. I think we have time to prove it.”

17:15. Last month's meeting saw a late penalty from Bedras Natcho seal a point after a second-half comeback. Sergio Aguero tapped in Edin Dzeko's pass to give City the lead, before James Milner slid home the second. Playing in front of a near-empty stadium due to bans put in place by UEFA, Seydou Doumbia converted from six yards to spark hopes of a comeback, before Natcho sealed the point with four minutes to spare.

17:10. Meanwhile, today's visitors sit proudly in second position, having won the three of their last five league matches, including the recent 6-0 humilation inflicted over Kuban' Krasnodar. Nevertheless, CSKA visit the Etihad on the back of a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Zenit, without a win in their last two fixtures.

17:06. Sitting in third place in the Barclays Premier League, Manchester City has come under criticism for recent performances. While the Citizen's battled to a 1-0 win over 10-men Manchester United at the weekend, they fell to Newcastle United in the Capital One Cup, having previously lost to West Ham United following their first meeting of the season with CSKA Moscow.

17:03. After a 2-2 draw at Arena Khimki two weeks ago, in front of a minimal crowd, Manuel Pellegrini's side will host the Russians tonight at the Etihad Stadium.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Group E clash with CSKA Moscow. Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 19.45 GMT.