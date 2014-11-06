QPR - Manchester City: Visitors look to bounce back from European misery

It seems easy to say that for Harry Redknapp and his Queens Park Rangers side, this is a good time to be playing Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City. Sadly for fans of The Hoops, this is a bit deceptive, as City's Premier League form - at least in terms of results - has not been all that bad.

"We did not see the team we normally see, we conceded easy goals" - Manuel Pellegrini

Before the midweek fixture against CSKA Moscow, Pellegrini's side had only lost once in their last eight fixtures - that against West Ham near the end of October. Their performances, however, have not been as assured as fans would expect, and their displays in the Champions League have left a lot to be desired. Wednesday night saw the Citizens slip to a 2-1 defeat against Moscow, finishing the game with 9 men after red cards for Fernandinho and Yaya Toure. The result prompted the manager to suggest that City were not their usual selves - something that has been evident in most of their European games this season as they sit bottom of Group E: "I don’t think we saw the team that we normally see. We rarely had a shot and we conceded easy goals."

Pellegrini's side, despite the disappointing lack of form, have been grinding out victories and not all is as miserable as it first seems around The Etihad - not least when we return to their domestic form. City are in a solid third place after ten games, just two points behind Southampton and six adrift of league leaders Chelsea - a gap that is far from insurmountable. After the crushing Champions League performances the Premier League can provide some light relief, and in-form Sergio Aguero and company will fancy their chances against Redknapp's lowly QPR side.

For Redknapp and QPR, the Premier League campaign has been a struggle from the off, after being promoted from the Championship last season. After ten games the London club have managed just seven points - both wins coming against sides that you would expect to struggle this season, in Sunderland and Aston Villa. Their leaky defence is proving a real problem, and they have already shipped 20 goals. Experienced defender Rio Ferdinand, recruited from Manchester United, has looked a shadow of his former self for The Hoops.

Granted, QPR have been unlucky at times, and will have been devastated not get something out of the game against Liverpool, where an incredible, breathless finish to the match saw four goals in eight minutes and Redknapp's side miss out 3-2 at the death. They also pushed league leaders Chelsea all the way at the weekend, narrowly missing out 2-1, and will look to put pressure on a nervy City side on Saturday. They have, however, looked awful in certain games this season, and were dismantled comfortably 4-0 by Louis van Gaal's Manchester United. This time it will be the blue side of Manchester looking to run riot against a poor defensive outfit.

Midfielder Junior Holliet could be sacrificed in order for QPR to play two up top, in what is expected to be an unchanged line-up. Redknapp must contend with a lengthy injury list: Nedum Onuoha, Alex McCarthy, Joey Barton, Jordan Mutch and Alejandro Faurlin are all still sidelined, while Ferdinand will miss out through his FA suspension.

The visitors will be without the increasingly-missed David Silva, and defender Aleksander Kolarov is also sidelined. Frank Lampard - Redknapp's nephew - will take a late fitness test, while Sami Nasri might make the starting XI. He will likely replace Jesus Navas and Martin Demichelis may start ahead of Eliaquim Mangala again. Augero could be partnered by Edin Dzeko, while Toure and Fernandinho's midweek cards will not count towards the domestic fixtures.