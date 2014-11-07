FA Cup fever heads to The Soccer AM Stadium as Basingstoke Town host AFC Telford United

This Saturday sees the very first competitive fixture between Basingstoke Town and AFC Telford United. The home side are currently at the summit of the Conference South as they lead second placed Boreham Wood by two points and will fancy their chances of a slight cup upset, as the Bucks are rooted to the bottom of the Conference Premier and languish eight points adrift of safety.

This will be Basingstoke's seventh appearance in the FA Cup first round proper after defeating Bridgwater Town, Ebbsfleet United and Harrow Borough en route through the qualifying rounds. The Hampshire side were taken all the way to extra-time in a final qualifying round replay in South Harrow against the Isthmian League Premier Division side, as goals from Liam Enver-Marum, Lloyd Macklin and Simon Dunn helped Town progress with a 4-1 win. The home side come into the game on the back of only their fourth league loss of the season as Chelmsford City took all the spoils in a 2-1 Conference South win last weekend at the formerly known Camrose Stadium, although this was their first loss in eight games in all competitions.

Since their inception from Telford United FC in 2004, AFC Telford have appeared in the FA Cup first round proper three times and will be hoping this fourth attempt can result in them reaching the second round proper for the first time in their short history. The Bucks had only the final qualifying round to negotiate their passage into the famous cups first round, as they defeated Northern Premier League Division One North outfit Spennymoor Town in a replay back at the New Bucks Head. A brace from Mike Grogan and further goal from Adam Farrell secured a welcome 3-0 win as they have not been forthcoming in the Conference Premier thus far this season. Last weekend the Shropshire side suffered their twelfth league loss of the season at the hands of newly-relegated Bristol Rovers at home, but alongside their brief FA Cup exploits this was their first loss in three games as they have looked to pick up on their poor start to the season.

Basingstoke manager Jason Bristow could be without prolific frontman Liam Enver-Marum and fellow striker Lloyd Macklin for the visit of their Conference Premier opponents, but the clubs top scorer this season Chris Flood should be in line to start. Defenders Jay Gasson and Tom Bird should continue in a formidable back line that has only conceded 4 league goals at The Soccer AM Stadium so far this campaign. Former Reading winger James Harper, who signed last month, could also be in contention for his first start as a Basingstoke player.

AFC Telford manager Liam Watson looks set to be without club captain and defender Steve Akrigg as well as influential midfielder Kristian Platt with both suffering from hamstring injuries. Andy Parry, on loan from Luton Town, should continue in the Telford defence in what could be his final loan appearance, as he attempts to improve on the clubs Conference Premier worst defensive record. Top league scorer and experienced non-league striker Tony Gray may hope for a recall as the Bucks aim to the fill the goal scoring void left by Mike Phenix after his move to Barnsley last month. Midfielder Mike Grogan, last seasons club player of the year, will also look to add to his FA Cup goal tally this campaign.

With minimal separating the two clubs at present this weekends FA Cup first round tie promises to be a tight affair as Basingstoke Town look to continue their impressive start to the season, whilst AFC Telford United will hope cup distractions can be the spark to ignite their faltering start to life back in the Conferences' Premier Division, as the newly named Soccer AM Stadium tastes its first proper action of FA Cup competition.