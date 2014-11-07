Wenger: "Walcott could start against Swansea"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has publicly stated in his press conference that 25-year-old English winger Theo Walcott, who has been out of action for 10 months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in their 2-0 FA Cup win against Tottenham back in January, could be set for a first-team start in The Gunners' away game against The Swans on Sunday afternoon.

He featured towards the end of Arsenal's 3-0 win against Burnley last weekend as a substitute. This news comes hours after reports suggested that Italian side Fiorentina are interested in approaching the club to sign Theo on a loan deal basis in the January transfer window, as they expect his first-team chances to be limited as he gets back up to speed. That news story could be an interesting development over the next few months, so look out for that.

Walcott has posted fitness videos and snippets of him working on his core strength as he has gradually recovered from a serious long-term injury, with questions surrounding whether or not he still has his blistering pace, which makes him one of the fastest players in the world to date. Having said that, it has been reported that Walcott feels faster and stronger than ever, and could be in for a return to the first-team as Arsenal look to bounce back from their shock 3-3 draw (having led 3-0 at one point) during midweek against Belgian side Anderlecht in their UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Wenger had this to say: "If I decide to start him, he can start. He's available, he has been chosen and he needs competition. He has been out for 10 months - people think it's like a machine but these are human beings and to get back into the rhythm of top, top competition it takes time. He has been injured in an accidental tackle against Tottenham and you cannot plan that will never happen again. Every time you have a big injury there is a bigger chance of having the next one; he has been taken care of well but you have to give him time to come back."

The English international has been included in the national squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia, as well as the friendly against Scotland for the upcoming international break - but will be expected to be eased into competition gradually as he returns.