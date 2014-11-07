Rojo out of action for 6 weeks with dislocated shoulder

Manchester United have been dealt another injury blow, with Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo out of action and unable to play for up to 6 weeks as a result of the dislocated shoulder that he sustained during a sliding challenge in the Manchester Derby on Sunday. He was stretchered off the pitch and consequently replaced by young teenager Paddy McNair, who is one of few defenders who remain fresh and fit enough to feature for van Gaal's side ahead of their fixture against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Chris Smalling is suspended, after his two yellow cards resulted in an early dismissal away from home against City. Both Jonny Evans (ankle) and Phil Jones (shin) are injured, meaning that defensive-midfielder Michael Carrick may be forced to slot in at centre-back alongside young Tyler Blackett in a make-shift defence.

Meanwhile, Palace winger Yannick Bolasie has said that now is currently the best time for The Eagles to face United. "They are definitely a club in transition with the number of players that they've bought, so I think we can take advantage of that. I think they've got very good individual players, whether they come good as a team, we'll have to wait and see."

Louis van Gaal himself had this to say on Rojo's injury: "We don't need to operate on him, which is a relief. But with this injury it is very difficult that it shall not happen again, and that is the problem. We have always a risk that it happens again - conservatively, it can be less than six weeks. If we have to operate, 12 weeks."

On the possibility of signing a defender in January: "It is clear that a lot of things happen and you can judge better in good times than you can in bad times. Maybe you are right, but we have to see about that."