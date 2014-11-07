Southampton - Leicester: High-flying Saints aim to keep the pressure on

The mood at St Mary's this season is decidedly upbeat, after Southampton's incredible start to this season's Premier League campaign. Despite pundits expecting a drop off in form, Ronald Koeman has built a side that is playing some of the best football in the league, and The Saints will be looking for three more points when they host Nigel Pearson's Leicester City this weekend.

"The players know the Premier League is not easy" - Ronald Koeman

Sitting in a comfortable second place with 22 points from their opening ten games, Southampton are just four points adrift of league leaders Chelsea and suddenly the expectation amongst critics and fans alike has risen. Koeman, speaking to his club's official Youtube channel, recognised the importance of not becoming complacent: “We have to maybe live a little bit different than the beginning of the season when everybody was a little bit afraid how the team was doing,” he said. “Now the expectation is higher and they maybe expect the three points this Saturday, but the players know the Premier League is not an easy one."

Despite the caution, the fans will expecting to pick up three points. If Southampton play with their usual confident, costless-flowing attacking football, than they will do just that. Southampton come into the fixture off the back of a 1-0 victory over Hull City - courtesy of a Victor Wanyama goal - and after scoring ten goals in three Premier League games without reply, Koeman's stars will undoutedly fancy their chances against a Leicester side struggling for points.

For Leicester boss Pearson, although they have played well so far this season, they are failing to get the required results. The Foxes currently sit just inside the relegation zone, just edged out on goal difference by Crystal Palace. With just two wins and nine points from 10 games, Pearson's side are struggling, despite some spirited performances and impressive results this season - including a 5-3 victory from 3-1 down against Louis van Gaal's Manchester United.

Pearson's side visit Southampton after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to West Bromwhich Albion - The Baggies coming out on top courtesty of an Esteban Cambiasso own goal - ending The Foxes' unbeaten home record. It is on the road where they have struggled, however, and are suffering from a distinct lack of goal-scoring options. Leicester have not scored since October 4 in their 2-2 draw with Burnley, and against a Southampton side looking tight at the back, the signs are ominous for Pearson's side.

Koeman will be relieved to hear that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester. Striker Sadio Mane is approaching full fitness again, and may even replace Shane Long in the starting eleven, despite only being fit enough for the bench in last week's game against Hull.

It is good news for Pearson and Leicester too. Central defender Matthew Upson has returned to training following a foot injury, and leading scoring Leonardo Ulloa is expected to be fully fit and ready to return to action, despite being left on the bench against West Brom last week, due to a minor groin problem.