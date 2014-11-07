West Ham - Aston Villa: In-form Hammers face struggling Claret and Blues

Sam Allardyce's West Ham side have made a flying start to the Premier League campaign and are sitting just outside the Champions League places. It is a struggle to see them maintaining this form for 38 games, but at the moment confidence is high as they prepare to host Paul Lambert's struggling Aston Villa this weekend.

"There is a huge pressure, but you have to believe in your team and he does" - Sam Allardyce

A little patronisingly, perhaps, Allardyce has spoken of the sympathy he has for Lambert as his side struggle for points: “There is a huge pressure that comes upon you when you lose so many games on the trot. He must be wondering what he is doing wrong at the moment,” Allardyce said. Continuing, he said that Villa were unlucky not to have picked up points in games they did play badly in: “I watched the Aston Villa Spurs game last weekend and I thought how unlucky he was to finally lose that game, one, to a sending off, and two, to a deflected costless-kick. Those things seem to happen when it’s not going well for you. But you got to believe in yourself and your team, which he does."

West Ham sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of Manchester City in the last of the Champions League places, and rightly are feeling on top of their game after a result a couple of weeks ago which saw them overcome the blue side of Manchester 2-1. It is no small wonder then that Allardyce collected the manager of the month award for October, and that striker Diafra Sakho also picked up the plaudits. A 2-2 draw with Stoke City last time out was marginally disappointing but the nature of the comeback proved their spirit. The Hammers will be looking for all three points this weekend.

Paul Lambert and Aston Villa, on the other hand, are clearly struggling this season, and sit in a miserable sixteenth place - not far from the relegation places. Their season started well, but a lack of points and run of six defeats in a row has seen them slip steadily down the table - the positive start forgotten. If results do not go their way this weekend, they could fall into the bottom three places.

The Villa will be even more low on confidence after seeing a 1-0 lead disappear into defeat with just seven minutes of the game to go against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The visitors stunned the home side with goals from Nacer Chadli and Harry Kane right at the death to steal the points from right under Lambert's nose. Defeat was made all the worse by the sending off of Christian Benteke. With Villa already struggling for goals this season, the loss of Benteke will be huge.

Andy Carroll could be in line to return to the starting eleven for the first time this season, and Allardyce will get further welcome news with West Ham striker Diafra Sakho expected back from his shoulder injury. Defender Winston Reid will be assessed after suffering a dead leg during the draw at Stoke but Guy Demel is confirmed as sidelined.

Benteke's three-match suspension kicks in for his dismissal against Tottenham, so Villa will have to deal without the Belgian, however Philippe Senderos will be welcomed back from a thigh injury. Defender Alan Hutton, however, is still unavailable due to an ankle problem.