West Ham duo Allardyce and Sakho win respective Premier League awards

West Ham duo Sam Allardyce and striker Diafra Sakho have won respective Premier League awards, capping off a good month in October for the team. They find themselves in 5th place, after wins against QPR, Burnley and defending champions Manchester City.

It's amazing what a few months can do for you, with Allardyce struggling to win the supporters' faith last season for what they perceived to be was "boring football."

The manager himself had this to say: "It's strange because we were supposed to have had a terrible last season and yet I won it for the month of February, after we won four successive matches. The award is often regarded as a poisoned chalice if results dip afterwards, as they did with us last season when we lost the next three! Diafra thorougly deserves the award - he's been outstanding."

Senegalese forward Diafra Sakho has been in red-hot form, scoring 7 goals in all competitions following his summer transfer move from FC Metz for around £3.5million pounds. Considering his performances of late, he has impressed in the Premier League and given defences serious trouble, as West Ham's signings have begun to gel together at the right time of the season.

If they keep this type of form up, they will be heavily tipped for a European spot in next year's Europa League competition - who knows? The likes of Arsenal loanee right-back Carl Jenkinson, Barcelona midfielder Alex Song (another loan deal), defensive-midfielder Cheikou Kouyate and fast forward Enner Valencia are all linking up well as they settle into new surroundings.