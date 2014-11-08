Liverpool - Chelsea Live Score of 2014 EPL Results

14:40 Thank you for joining me, Kyle Sennikoff, this afternoon and please stick around as we are just getting our day started. Enjoy!

14:37 That's it!!! Chelsea have come from behind to defeat Liverpool at Anfield by a score of 1-2!

90 +5 Substitution finally occurs in the final minute of play.

90 +4' Courtois was shown a yellow for time wasting.

90 +3' Borini couldn't connect on the header clean and it goes over.

90 +2' Filipe Luis is set to come on for Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard soon

5 added minutes.

90' Drogba replaces Costa

88' Appeals for handball all around but the ref isn't giving in!!

86' Chlesea playing very compact in the eighteen yard box when Liverpool go close, not giving them an inch of space.

83' Oscar now picks up a yellow for his troubles.

83' Fantastic stuff here on display, wildly entertaining, even though it's not the most attractive football ever.

81' Sterling pulls back Hazard to concede the foul.

79' Balotelli makes way for Lallana to a more positive applause. Worked hard today, just no goal yet.

78' Liverpool win another corner off of a Terry block. Disappointing from Gerrard there on the delivery.

75' Deflection off of Matic nearly goes in, but instead is out for a corner and Chelsea counter, but Mignolet clears the ball out for a throw.

72' Balo keeps going a little bit too early as he's flagged for offside again.

70' Coutinho and Can off for Borini and Allen

67' GOAL DIEGO COSTA AND CHELSEA ARE IN FRONT!! Build up play was superb. 1-2

65' Costless kick to Chelsea in a dangerous area as Balotelli fouls Oscar.

63' It's getting hot up in here. After Ivanovic falls down awkwardly and Liverpool didn't kick the ball out, but it's not the teams decision.

59' Foul by Coutinho eases the pressure a bit for Chelsea as Liverpool were having sustained possession for a few minutes.

54' Willian comes on to replace the still recovering Ramires.

53' Sterling hits a beautiful shot, that is saved well by Courtois!!

51' Costa riding the bike but misses high!!!

50' Oscar's effort is extremely poor and goes out for a goal kick.

49' Yellow card has been shown to Ivanovic

47' Chelsea have done well all match so far to press Liverpool into making an errant pass to turnover possession.

46' Second half has begun!

At the half, things are all knotted up at 1 as both sides deserved their goal. See you in 15 minutes.

43' Sterling is shown a yellow for his tackle on Ramires.

42' Good ball possession from Chelsea here at the moment.

41' Hazard's shot makes its way through this time, but it's saved by his fellow international.

40' 5 minutes remain until halftime here in Liverpool.

36' Hazard's shot is blocked for a second time as frustration grows on the Belgian winger.

34' Oscar finds Hazard well as Chelsea win yet another corner, but it was poor and out for a goal kick.

30' After the half hour mark, we are still all leveled at 1-1 at Anfield.

29' Costa slips as he shoots, takes a deflection as it goes over the bar. Corner to Chelsea.

26' Save Courtois!!!

26' Ivanovic looses the ball cheaply as Liverpool look to counter, but that is short lived as well.

23' Shove in the back from Costa as Skrtel goes to ground, retaliation from the central defender.

21' Appeals for handball, but ref gives corner. Ball hit Cahill's arms when they were right next to his body,

19' Liverpool score!!! But Balotelli is offisde. Won't count.

18' Ramires clips Balotelli as Liverpool restart quickly

First shot was saved by Mignolet, but he couldn't quite keep out Cahill's effort. 1-1 now.

14' Another corner, won by Hazard... IT'S GONE OVER THE LINE!!!! CHELSEA TIE THE MATCH!!!

12' Costa earn the Blues first corner of the match.

9' GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! Can's shot took a massive deflection but it finds the back of the net! 1-0 to the homeside.

6' Balotelli's cross is headed away from danger, but the reds retain the ball

5' Both clubs having a spell of possession, but it's Liverpool with the majority of it as Balotelli is flagged offside

1' Shot from Can misses wide left of the goal, but out for a corner

1' We are underway!!!!!

Teams are walking out of the tunnel as we speak!

Only a few minutes to go now. It's going to be a good one folks!

We are about 15 minutes away from kick off! Sit back relax, and let me take you through the motions of this afternoons match!

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Gerrard, Can; Sterling, Balotelli, Coutinho

Cheslea starting XI: Courtois; Ivanovic; Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Ramires, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa

If you wish to read a preview of Liverpool - Chelsea match. Line-ups for this Liverpool - Chelsea game will be coming out shortly and we will begin to countdown feverishly until kick-off.

Rodgers on Chelsea and what Liverpool are going to try to stop, "Defensively, they are strong and play a lot of the game on the counter-attack. Today we have done some work on that and tomorrow we will refine our tactics. And hopefully, it can be a game that will kick-start things for us."

LFC boss Brendan Rodgers on the start of Cheslea's season: "They are unbeaten and the strongest team at the moment in the league - that's why they're top. But for us playing at Anfield, regardless of the opponent, we have every confidence that we can go and get a good result."

Rodgers on the loss last season. "It's obviously a big game. In the game last season, we didn't get the result. We preformed well for 70 minutes, but we just couldn't get the breakthrough."

And finally, on insperation. "What inspires us to win is our job. Every game you have to think about winning. This is the essence of football."

Jose on the game plan: "Our intention is to win. When we have the ball we want to try to score goals and when Liverpool have the ball we have to try to stop them scoring goals. This is the ABC of football. I've done this since I became a coach, and I'm going to do this until my last day."

Here is Jose Mourinho on Diego Costa not being called up by Spain, "It’s very good news for him, for us and for the national team, because normally now he has to go in the right direction and it’s good for the Spanish Federation to have a good Diego and not a so-so Diego.’"

But Chelsea's confidence is through the rough right now as they sit nicely at the top of the Premier League campaign with a fine goal differential of +16 as they have allowed just 10 goals to start this campaign. Jose Mourinho has addressed his side's needs excellently and everything is firing on all cylindars for now.

We are all aware of what happened last time these two sides met. Yes, we're talking about THAT slip. It cost Liverpool the title and maybe has had some effect on the players from last season going into this season. It looks like as if the confidence has gone away.

The referee for this for this game of this afternoon will be 36-year-old, Manchester born, Anthony Taylor. Mr. Taylor was the fourth official during Chelsea's Capital One Cup match against Shrewsbury a couple of weeks ago. He averages about 3 yellow cards a match.

This afternoon's match will of course be played at the beautiful Anfield, which holds 45,276 seating capacity (the 7th largest in England) and a maximum capacity of 45,522.

And finally, here are the highlights from the last time Liverpool v Chelsea squared off, with Ba crushing the hopes of Liverpool supporters all over the world.

Chelsea swept aside QPR rather easily as they won their match 2-1.

Last weekend, Liverpool suffered defeat once more, but this time it was Alan Pardew's Newcastle that came away the victors.

FK Maribor perhaps had one of the shock results of this past week's Champions League matches as they drew 1-1 with the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool faced defeat again to the hands of Real Madrid, but put a much better display this time around.

You want some highlights you say? Well, here you go.

Yes, Balotelli was bought to replinesh the loss of goals that Luis Suarez provided last season. It will definitely not happen over night. Once the Italian bangs in a goal, it will surely give him all the confidence in the world to go on and continue to providing spectacular goals for the rest of the season.

10:05 GMT All eyes for this Inline will be on the Italian striker Mario Balotelli. The still, just 24 year old striker, has yet to produce a goal for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and fans are beginning to question as to why this might be happening. Is it the tactics that they are using? Or is it still simply him getting used to his teammates and finding the chemistry with them?

Meanwhile, Liverpool have faultered quite a bit to this season compared to last years. Brendon Rodgers' side has already lost four times this campaign, including loses to Manchester City (3-1), Aston Villa (0-1), West Ham United (3-1), and Newcastle United (1-0). The Kop faithful will be looking to nab three points off the leaders after their 'B-team' played excellently against Real Madrid in the Champions League this past week, despite losing the match.

However, their Champions League form continues to remain suspect at best. From four matches, they've drawn two of them, including a 1-1 match against lowly FK Maribor, the Slovenian champions. The one thing that will be different today is that Diego Costa will be starting from the opening whistle and the Blues are a totally different animal with him on the pitch for this match.

Chelsea have been in fine form to start the Premier League season as they have dropped just four points during their first ten matches so far, putting them at the top of the table, four points ahead of Southampton.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Chelsea's trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool, the second meeting of the season on Bundesliga matchday 10; with match live commentary.