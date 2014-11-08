Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace - As it happened: Live Team Commentary and Football Scores of EPL Results 2014

17:03. That's all from us today. I hope you've enjoyed following my live commentary as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank-you and goodnight.

17:00. My man of the match is going to be Angel Di Maria. Like always this season, he was at the centre of all United attacks and indeed got the assist for the goal, exchanging a one-two with Mata. He has made a phenomenal start to life in the Premier League and he will have a huge say on where they finish this season.

16:55. Not spectacular by a long shot, but thoroughly professional performance by Manchester United. Absolutely crucial win for Louis van Gaal's side, hopefully they can begin their rebuilding process from now.

FULL-TIME Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

90+2'. This game has been all too easy really for United. They have been better than Palace in all areas. The visitors try one last desperate hoof up-field and it's easily dealt with by David de Gea.

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

90'. Kevin Doyle on Fraizer Campbell and Darren Fletcher off for Paddy McNair.

89'. United playing some nice football in and round the box, but they can't quite get the killer pass in.

87'. Rooney goes on a brilliant solo run, but tries to curl his shot round the keeper, like earlier, but with worse results, slicing his shot embarrassingly wide.

82'. What a massive chance for Manchester United! Juan Mata crashes a splendid shot off the post, before the ball bounces back to Robin van Persie, who just needs to poke the ball home for six yards, but he stabs it and it almost goes off for a throw-in. Oh dear Robin. Antonio Valencia is booked shortly after.

78'. Wasted chance for Joe Ledley. He exchanges a one-two with Jason Puncheon, but his shot is poor, a pearoller along the ground. Fraizer Campbell wins a corner for his side, but it's defended well and United can break. Meanwhile, Yannick Bolasie makes way for Dwight Gayle and Barry Bannan replaces Marouane Chamakh.

77'. Juan Mata may have very well just dug his side out of a very big hole here. A crucial win if they can hold on for the three points.

73'. Manchester United are looking so comfortable after that goal, it's ridiculous. Crystal Palace seem to have had any remaining stuffing completely knocking out of them after they'd defended so resiliently. It was coming though - the hosts have enjoyed 70% possession and 16 shots on goal.

69'. You can literally hear the relief from the United fans and it's equally visible on the midfielder's face, after being frozen out of the first team in recent weeks. This goal will do a lot in convincing van Gaal that he is indispensable for United. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria makes way for James Wilson.

68'. Finally! It's a wonderful goal by substitute Juan Mata! Marouane Fellaini picks him out just inside his own half, the Spaniard exchanges a one-two with Angel Di Maria, before taking a touch and smashing the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Mata)

64'. Yannick Bolasie brings down Antonio Valencia on the run and is booked. Guess what? The resulting costless-kick is wasted.

63'. Adnan Januzaj is off for Juan Mata.

62'. Man. United have yet another corner, courtesy of Michael Carrick's deflected cross and yet again, it's headed behind for another. The second one is sent in, but Fellaini blasts his header well over the bar.

58'. What a chance for Marouane Fellaini! A Di Maria corner is swung in and the big-haired Belgian tries a powerful downwards header and Speroni is beaten, but Scott Dann gets back to clear it off the line! Crystal Palace are holding on here.

57'. Juan Mata is warming up for Manchester United, as van Gaal looks for extra creativity.

53'. Big chance for Wayne Rooney. The striker cuts onto his right foot and tries to curl the ball round the outstretched Speroni, with real finesse too, but it goes just wide. The Old Trafford faithful are getting restless now.

50'. Real end-to-end stuff here. Palace launch an attack down towards the Stretford End, before they are dispossessed and Di Maria tries the same thing towards the other side - Adrian Mariappa is equal to it though.

47'. Di Maria has a wonderful strike that Julian Speroni tips round the post. The corner is played short to Daley Blind, who's cross is handballed by Jason Puncheon on the egde of the box. Di Maria's resulting costless-kick eventually lands at the feet of Robin van Persie, but the Dutchman's low shot is easily saved by Speroni.

45'. And we are back underway. Manchester United have 45 minutes to convince their fans that they aren't in a crisis.

KICK-OFF

15:48. A fairly entertaining game so far, but no goals, as with the other three 3PM kick-offs today. United dominated in every aspect, but the biggest chance so far fell to Fraizer Campbell who really should've scored after that error by Daley Blind. Stay tuned for the second half.

HALF-TIME

44'. Luke Shaw tries a cross, but skews it so badly it goes off for a throw-in on the opposite side.

40'. What a huge chance for Fraizer Campbell! A wonderful long ball from defence falls to the ex-Manchester United youth player, who finds himself through on goal. He tries to dink it over the onrushing David de Gea, but it just drops on the wrong side of the crossbar. Huge let-off for United.

37'. Damien Delaney goes into the book for a foul on Robin van Persie.

36'. What a chance for Yannick Bolasie! Jason Puncheon was running shoulder-to-shoulder with Antonio Valencia down the left, before sending a spinning cross along the six-yard cross. Luckily for United, Bolasie is inches away from it.

33'. Rooney brings down John White for a Southend Penalty! Wait, wrong game! That was in actual fact younger brother, John Rooney, playing for non-league Chester FC against League Two Southend United in the FA Cup First Round. Sorry about that.

30'. Di Maria has been the only real positive for United going forward this afternoon. He tries to force a pass through to Rooney, though Scott Dann is too strong for the home skipper.

26'. Luke Shaw has a fantastic chance! The left-back has come sprinting down the left wing and rather than cross for van Persie, he went it alone and almost scored a great solo goal.

24'. The game has gone a bit flat in the last few minutes, if truth be told. A lot of midfield battles and not much action in either boxes at the moment.

19'. Manchester United have enjoyed a whopping 86% possession in the last five minutes, surely a breakthrough's not far away.

17'. Di Maria sends in a fantastic corner, but no-one can get to it. Then Adnan Januzaj cuts it on his right foot and unleashes a low shot and it's cleared off the line by Marouane Chamakh. Big chance there.

12'. Palace have a costless-kick right by United's corner flag, as Wayne Rooney recklessly brings down Jason Puncheon. It's close! It's swung in by Puncheon and Marouane Chamakh gets a touch on it and the United defence is all over the place, before the other Marouane, Fellaini hacks it away.

11'. Angel Di Maria tries a ridiculously long shot from around 35 yards out and it's smothered by a thankful Speroni.

9'. Palace really struggling to get out of their own half so far, with United just dominating in every aspect. The home side can't quite put together the final pass though.

8'. The hosts win a corner after Januzaj's cross is deflected behind by Adrian Mariappa, though the corner is caught easily by Julian Speroni.

6'. United have a costless-kick after James McArthur brings down Robin van Persie rugby-style. Shouldn't he be at Twickenham this afternoon? Lucky not to be booked. Meanwhile, the costless-kick is wasted by Di Maria, hit straight into the wall.

4'. Louis van Gaal's side have started positively and Paddy McNair almost finds Angel Di Maria with a long ball, but the little Argentine is outmuscled in the air by Damien Delaney.

2'. The first shot of the match is a decent one from youngster Adnan Januzaj. The young Belgian winger cuts in onto his left, before unleashing a rocket shot towards the top corner, but it drifts just over.

1'. Crystal Palace kick off. Manchester United shooting towards the Stretford End. Palace have never beaten the Red Devils in the Premier League and they won't get many better chances than this for a long time.

KICK-OFF

14:56. The teams are out and gathered on the centre-circle to begin their minute silence in respect for all those that lost their lives for our country 100 years ago. A wonderful moment to observe.

14:45. Wayne Rooney has been talking to Manchester United's official website, regarding his responsibilities as club captain, such as influencing the promotion of youth players to the first team. "It’s not just me but a lot of us – especially the lads who have been here for a long time like myself, Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick," Rooney explained. "There are a lot of us who can help these younger players with our experience of being through what they are going through now."

14:35. Now, the atmosphere is beginning to build. Stay tuned at 3PM for kick-off, right here on VAVEL UK.

14:27. In the early kick-off today, Chelsea are beating Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield. Goals from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa have cancelled out an early Emre Can strike and the league leaders are clinging on for their lives with just two minutes to go.

14:25. What are your predictions for the game? Will United end their win drought? Or will Crystal Palace pile further misery on the Red Devils?

14:15. With 45 minutes to go until kick-off, a healthy atmosphere will begin to build at Old Trafford. You will be able to feel the anticipation and the need to win from the fans. There are no two ways about it - Manchester United just have to win today.

14:08. Man. United's defensive problems are highlighted in their line-up today as Antonio Valencia is forced into right-back, the inexperienced Paddy McNair at centre-back along with Daley Blind. The pacy Palace attackers will take notice of that.

14:06. As with all games this weekend, both teams will observe a minutes silence in honour of remembrance day.

14:04. The Palace bench reads: Hennessey; Kelly, Fryers; McCarthy, Bannan; Doyle, Gayle.

14:03. BREAKING: Crystal Palace have named their starting line-up on their official Twitter account. The line-up reads: Speroni; Mariappa, Delaney, Dann, Ward; Puncheon, Ledley, McArthur, Bolasie; Chamakh, Campbell.

14:02. The United bench reads: Lindegaard; Vermijl, Blackett; Fletcher, Herrera, Mata; Wilson.

14:01. BREAKING: Manchester United have named their starting line-up on their official Twitter account. The line-up reads: De Gea; Valencia, McNair, Blind, Shaw; Fellaini, Carrick; Januzaj, Rooney, Di Maria, van Persie.

14:00. With just an hour left until kick-off in this Premier League game between Manchester United - Crystal Palace Live, we should have the team news any minute now. As soon as we know the line-ups, so will you. Stay tuned on VAVEL UK.

13:50. Manchester United - Crystal Palace meetings between the two sides last season finished in 2-0 wins for United, with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie scoring the goals in both. The latter encounter was Rooney's first game after signing his controversial £300,000-a-week contract and the Englishman scored the second at Selhurst Park, minutes after van Persie had scored from the spot.

13:45. Old Trafford will surely be full to the brim today, with 70,000 Manchester United fans praying for their first win in four games. The travelling fans will make a noise though, the Eagles being known for their terrific support.

13:40. For Crystal Palace, Jason Puncheon will most likely start due to the ineligibility of Wilfred Zaha, in what will likely be a potent front three of Puncheon, Fraizer Campbell and Yannick Bolasie, which could very well cause United some problems.

13:35. Louis van Gaal could bring Juan Mata and Ander Herrera back into the side, after the two Spaniards missed the Manchester Derby last weekend. Falcao is also expected to return to the Manchester United - Crystal Palace line-up.

13:30. Crystal Palace are without captain Miles Jedinak, through suspension - for the first time since they returned to the Premier League, back in 2013. Damien Delaney will most likely return to the Manchester United - Crystal Palace line-up after missing the Sunderland game through illness, while Wilfred Zaha is ineligible to play against his parent club.

13:25. United are in the centre of what you could call an injury crisis. With their defensive absentees in the shape of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Jonny Evans and Rafael, they could also be without Radamel Falcao and Ashley Young. Michael Carrick is set to return though, which will offer some consolation to the home fans.

13:20. Louis Van Gaal, Manchester United manager, insists that he is not sweating over his side's defensive problems, made worse last weekend, when new signing Marcos Rojo dislocated his shoulder against City.

"Marcos dislocated his shoulder but did it in a positive way," explained the boss. "We don't need to operate on him. It's a relief but maybe, with this injury, it is very difficult to prevent it from happening again. That is the problem."

"When I want to select the same line-up, I cannot," added van Gaal. "It's the same every week. It is like it is and I don't want to complain or cry because I have great belief in the players, myself and my staff. Also the supporters who are supporting us despite the results."

13:15. The most memorable recent match Manchester United - Crystal Palace was in December 2004. A brace from Phil Scholes, plus goals from Alan Smith, John O'Shea plus an Emmerson Boyce own goal sealed an entertaining 5-2 win for Manchester United, on a night when Wayne Rooney also missed a penalty.

13:10. This will be the 35th meeting between these two sides this afternoon. Of those previous 34, United have won 20, while Palace have claimed a measly six.

13:05. Palace's poor form came to a season low last Monday, as they were beaten 3-1 at home by fellow relegation strugglers Sunderland, who only recently, had conceded eight to Southampton. What's even more worrying for Warnock is that his side's goal on Monday was a Wes Brown own goal.

13:00. Crystal Palace have made an even worse start, having changed manager already, within the first 10 games of the season. Neil Warnock hasn't been able to keep them much above the relegation zone and they will certainly be looking over their shoulder at other opponent's results at the moment. The Eagles have lost five of their opening games, winning just two.

12:55. The Red Devils come into this game Manchester United - Crystal Palace on the back of their painful defeat to local rivals Manchester City last weekend. Although the visitors put up a fight, they were undone by a great Sergio Aguero finish, putting United to the sword and condemning them to defeat for the third time this season.

12:50. Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1986/87, sitting in 10th, having picked up just 13 points. The Old Trafford side have already fallen 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea, but Louis Van Gaal looks to slowly be making his mark on the team, with new signing Angel Di Maria hitting the ground running, while Radamel Falcao and Daley Blind will no doubt make a huge impact when they hit top form.

12:45. Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of live Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the Barclays Premier League. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT