West Ham 0 Aston Villa 0: Guzan stars as Villa end losing streak

Aston Villa managed to end their losing streak of 6 MATCHES, with a 0-0 draw away from home against West Ham, who have looked impressive to say the least in the past few weeks. Paul Lambert's side had not won a match since mid-September, with a surprise victory over Liverpool. And although they did not record another win today, it's a more encouraging sign given the amount of chances for both sides. They have American goalkeeper Brad Guzan to thank for keeping a clean sheet, as he made a cluster of vital saves to thwart the advances from the West Ham forwards on-goal.

Gabby Agbonlahor came close with an effort of his own, having span past two West Ham defenders before having a shot swerve high and wide of Adrian's goal.

Enner Valencia, Mark Noble and Stewart Downing all had opportunities to score - but they were either off-target or well saved by Guzan who was alert to deny the hosts from breaking the deadlock. English striker Andy Carroll capped off his return from a long-term injury by coming on for The Hammers in stoppage time, and saw a power header parried away by Guzan who deservedly won the Man of the Match Award.

This result sees West Ham leapfrog Arsenal, albeit provisionally as The Gunners travelling to Wales to face a tough test in the form of Swansea tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Villa stay in 16th place just two points ahead of Crystal Palace and Leicester City, who are both in the relegation zone alongside Burnley who won their first game of the campaign earlier on today.