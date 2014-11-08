Burnley 1-0 Hull - Clarets Seal First Win Of Season

Burnley eased to a first win of the season after an Ashley Barnes header was enough to see off Hull. The Clarets dominated the game and secured their first win since returning to the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's men were dominant throughout the game and Hull never really threatened, which must be a worrying thing for Hull boss Steve Bruce, who's team haven't won in four games. Burnley however, remain rooted to the table despite picking up their first win after eleven games.

Dyche only made one change to his side, bringing in Ashley Barnes with Bruce bringing in Steve Harper and Sone Aluko. Harper eturned to the side after being out with injury, replacing Eldin Jakupovic, who had a poor game last weekend against Southampton. It turned out to be Barnes who was the most inspirational change.

Danny Ings was the first to challenge as his shot forced a quality save out of Harper. Hull had a chance through Abel Hernandez, whose weak effort went way wide of the goal. Burnley threatened throughout the first half but couldn't find a breakthrough. But only five minutes into the econd half the Clares got their reward for their dominance.

Burnley took the lead through Ashley Barnes, he headed in Kieran Trippier’s cross from the right after Danny Ings’ original shot was blocked. Burnley were enjoying a good spell of dominance and their goal was deserved, and meant Hull had a lot of work to do in order to try and get back into the game.

Hull had to play the last twenty minutes with ten men as skipper Curtis Davies went down injured after attempting an ambitious shot and landing on his back. As Hull had already made their three substitutions, the Tigers were a man short for the last period.

By the end of the game Burnley got the win they deserved, but the game wasn't full of thrills and spills and will surely be quickly erased from the minds of the Hull fans, who make the long trip home disappointed. Hull haven't scored in three games, which will be worrying, and will mean they'll be hoping Nikica Jelavic will be back from injury soon. For Burnley however, they'll be hoping this win will give them the start they need to fight against relegation.