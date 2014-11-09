Swansea City 2-1 Arsenal: As it happened

18:21. That's it from me, Mosope Ominiyi. Thanks for joining me for another live commentary, I enjoyed it, hope you did! I'll be back with another soon, but stay tuned to VAVEL over the coming days as another international break rolls on. Yay! (sarcasm) Have a good night.

18:20. Swansea played well and Garry Monk's tactics at 1-0 helped contribute massively to the side's performance in the second-half, even when they looked as though they were going to settle for a draw. Better team won? A great game to look for the neutral, even though it was heavily scrappy for the most part.

18:18. Well, analysising Arsenal's performance is over. I'm sure there will be a further inquest to come over their under-whelming showing again. Wenger under-pressure once more, one thing is clear, they need to spend wisely in January!

18:15. The need for more world-class players of the same calibre as Alexis is clear to see, but in different positions. A striker, defender and CDM in the same bracket as the former Barca forward will benefit The Gunners massively, because at the moment they will always be seen as just another top four club.

18:12. The players are not giving the same level of intent, pressure or work ethic. Alexis seems to be the only player (with a few exceptions) that works hard for the team 100% throughout, every game no matter what the score is. They need to learn, and fast.

18:10. So what has gone wrong for Arsenal? Well, it does not help that they have significant injury problems in the team. Koscielny, Ozil, Debuchy and Giroud are just a few of the players that are out injured, which is always an inconvenience. Monreal is not a centre-back, and should not be forced to play there - he sticks out like a sore thumb! His positioning is not the best, his defending is questionable and decision-making leaves a lot to be desired. Chambers should either play CB or CDM because he is versatile enough to command either position.

18:05. Unsung hero: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) - The Chilean got himself on the scoresheet in an energetic display, and was unlucky to be on the losing side in truth. He worked hard throughout, pressing the opposition and was a constant threat. Shame you could not say the same about most of his team-mates.

18:02. Man Of The Match: Jefferson MONTERO (Swansea) - The fast winger shone on the flank, and got involved in the game well as I predicted ahead of kick-off. Was a constant threat in a foot-race with Chambers on the wing, and created the assist for Gomis' eventual winner. Dribbling was superb, vision was the same as he always looked to play someone through on-goal.

18:01. Before I leave, I will award my Man Of The Match for today's game as well as the unsung hero and why Arsenal have gone wrong.

18:00. A quick look back at the other results in today's games.

17:57. FULL-TIME: Swansea 2 Arsenal 1. Wenger's men falter again, despite going 1-0 up thanks to a strike from Alexis soon after the hour mark. Goals from Sigurdsson and Gomis mean that Garry Monk's side leapfrog Arsenal into 5th place, with the table below.

90+4: Wilshere goes close with an attempted strike in the area.... blocked by the Swans defence as they clear! The referee eventually blows the whistle, to end the match at the Liberty! What a story, SWANSEA come back from 1-0 down at home to win 2-1 against Arsenal, who lose a lead for the second time in the space of just a few days, after their shock 3-3 draw with Anderlecht in midweek.

90+3: The Swans beginning to timewaste now, who can blame them?

90+1: Chambers was replaced by Sanogo a few moments ago, I forgot to mention.

90: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on. Late drama, or will Swansea hold on?

86: Fresh legs, another substitution for The Swans. Britton comes on for Carroll, who has put in a good shift in midfield.

85: Swansea SUB - Tom Carroll OFF, Leon Britton ON.

84: Yellow card brandished to Alexis, who feels hard done by claiming that he won the ball in a 50-50 tackle. Probably booked for his reaction, instead of his initial challenge.

81: Double sub from Wenger, with Ramsey and Flamini coming off for Wilshere and Walcott. Too little, too late it seems?

80: 10 minutes to go and Arsenal are somehow looking to equalise, looking so promising just 15 minutes ago.

78: GOAL! The Swans score AGAIN! Montero gets the better of Chambers on the flank, before his inviting cross into the area is headed downwards into the corner of the net by super sub Gomis, who literally just came on! Incredible stuff now.

77: Bony will be disappointed that he could not make his mark on the game, Gomis looks ready to do some damage.

76: Swansea SUB - Wilfried Bony OFF, Bafetimbi Gomis ON.

75: 1-1, and Swansea are suddenly back in the game.

74: Sigurdsson to take... WHAT A STRIKE! The Icelandic midfielder equalises in some style, with a curling costless-kick effort over the wall and into the roof of the net, with Szczesny sprawling to try and stop it.

73: Gibbs performs a tactical foul, and gets a yellow card for his troubles after a sliding challenge on sub Barrow. Costless-kick, 25 yards out to be taken.

71: Good clearance away by Flamini, as Montero probes the Arsenal defence once again.

68: Chambers goes down after another hefty tackle on the youngster, and he does not look happy. He's suggesting as though he is being un-necessarily challenged, and although he gets back to his feet, he has a talking to with the referee.

66: Swansea SUB - Marvin Emnes OFF, Modou Barrow ON

65: Close! Bony has an effort on-goal after a quick pass-and-move into the area, but the Ivorian is unable to get his foot underneath the ball for a solid contact as it trickles out of play.

63: Swansea were probably hoping to hold on to the 0-0, and snatch all three points late on. Game plan has to change now, in the pouring rain in South Wales.

62: GOAL! Arsenal are in-front! AND, it's ALEXIS SANCHEZ! Counter attacking at its finest, with great link-up play between Welbeck and Alexis allows the Chilean to slot into the net from close range after a neat cut-back in the area, with former Gunner Fabianski unable to stop the shot.

61: Another tussle between Montero and Chambers, the latter gets to grips with the winger before Flamini steps in with a rather robust, but un-needed challenge. The referee blows the whistle for a foul, and gives Flamini a booking for his troubles. No complaints there.

59: An audacious effort from range by Cazorla... the ball skids off the turf as Fabianski goes down low to parry, before eventually smothering into his hands.

58: Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll reacts angrily after he trips Chambers to ground.

57: Close! Oxlade-Chamberlain sets Welbeck through on the edge of the area with a teasing pass towards goal, he cuts inside his man but instead of crossing the ball he attempts to cut the ball back, which is cleared away by Sigurdsson who thumps up away from danger.

55: Yellow card for Mertesacker, as he sticks a leg out and misses the ball. Ironic cheers from the home fans, they'll be happier now that they can target the German.

53: Good defensive pressing up the pitch by Gibbs, who chases after the ball and pressurises the Swans' into getting rid of the potential danger.

51: COUNTER ATTACK! Montero uses his pace to his advantage as he sprints down the flank with the ball at his feet, but Monreal does well to track his run and forces him into delivering the ball towards Emnes... the ball skids off the wet turf and out for a goal-kick. Unlucky.

50: Alexis' delivery is teasing, but dealt with well by the Swansea defence as the ball goes out of play for a corner.

49: Costless-kick to Arsenal, as the referee books Williams before he limps off the field with the physio for the second time in the match.

48: Ouch! A nasty-looking 50-50 challenge between Cazorla and Williams sees both of them fall to ground in a lot of pain.

47: Great pace shown again by Montero, who beats Chambers on the flank before somehow keeping the ball in play to feed through a cross into the box.. Arsenal hoof clear though.

46: Good anticpation by Alexis! He does well to react quickly and steal the ball off Ki in midfield, before slotting through a lovely through ball pass towards Oxlade-Chamberlain, who does not get the right contact on the ball and his shot is too weak to trouble Fabianski.

45: No substitutions being made by either side.

17:04. The second-half has begun, SWANSEA kick off the restart!

16:57. Will it stay goal-less? I'm not quite sure about that. I have a feeling both teams could score, but it will come down to which team wants the win more in the end.

16:55. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chambers and Alexis have been the standout performers for Arsenal so far, whilst Montero has got forward well for the Swans and Emnes has stolen the limelight from team-mate Bony in attack so far.

16:52. Swansea will be relieved that the half-time whistle was blown, to ensure they keep their clean sheet in-tact at least for the meantime.

16:51. Bony had a penalty shout waved away by the ref, whilst Welbeck and Mertesacker both went close for The Gunners before the half-time whistle.

16:50. Both teams started the game tentatively, but got out of their shell gradually as time has continued.

45+3: The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first-half, with the score still goal-less.

45+3: MERTESACKER! The tall centre-back has a header glanced wide of Fabianski's post, as he outstrengths Bartley to the ball from the delivery. Close.

45+2: Good work yet again from Oxlade-Chamberlain to work his way into getting a corner for the team.

45+1: The fourth official signals for 3 minutes of stoppage time to be added on. Referee Phil Dowd writes down Ramsey's name into his book, after an off-the-ball challenge where he missed the ball and tackled the player.

45: Close! Ramsey has an audacious effort on the volley from the edge of the area, his shot skewed just wide of Fabianski's far post.

44: Arguably their best move of the game attacking-wise so far, Fabianski had to be alert then.

43: GREAT PLAY BY ARSENAL! A nice pass-and-move across the edge of the area, between Alexis and Welbeck, before the latter had a low shot parried away quickly by Fabianski.

40: Second booking of the game, this time for Swansea midfielder Ki who slides in late on Oxlade-Chamberlain who began to burst past him with pace to burn on the flank.

39: Encouraging signs as Chambers shakes off his knock and is able to continue.

38: Another injury stoppage, this time for Chambers who is clattered albeit accidentally by the elbow from Montero.

36: Late sliding challenge from Taylor, who catches Oxlade-Chamberlain and is given the first yellow card of the game as Arsenal have a costless-kick in a dangerous position.

35: ANOTHER SAVE! by Szczesny. He gets down low to parry as Emnes beats his marker to the ball and his low effort is thwarted by the Polish 'keeper.

33: Sigurdsson is left to feed off the scraps from Bony's attempted shot towards goal, his effort is blocked and eventually cleared out by Gibbs.

32: Poor attempted pass by Ramsey, who looks frustrated as he passes the ball out of play for a Swansea throw-in.

29: Oxlade-Chamberlain does well to win Arsenal a corner, whilst the play is halted as Cazorla has gone down on the turf in some pain.

28: Swansea have had 66% possession in the last 10 minutes, in meaningful areas of the pitch aswell.

26: Montero has an ambitious drive towards goal on the edge of the area.... well wide of Szczesny's goal. Ironic cheers greet his effort, which was wayward to say the least.

25: Mertesacker uses his towering presence to good effect, to head clear.

24: Swansea corner, just moments after Emnes has an effort blocked out of play from a danger cross into the box from full-back Neil Taylor.

21: GOOD SAVE by Szczesny! The Polish 'keeper goes low to his right-hand post to stop an attempted shot, moments after a penalty appeal is waved away by the referee as Chambers and Bony are involved in a tussle inside the area.

19: Dangerous-looking cross into the box from the flank by Emnes, but Chambers does well to react quickly and clear the danger. Arsenal attempt to go on the counter attack, but an attempted through ball pass by Oxlade-Chamberlain is snuffed out and Swansea retain possession once more.

18: Both sides playing tentatively so far, neither side really tested the opposition goalkeeper of yet. A lot of passing though.

13: Defensive mix-up between Chambers and Szczesny, but Arsenal narrowly avoid conceding as the duo do their best to recover. Protests for a handball, but it actually struck Montero's hand and not Chambers.

10: Resulting corner came of nothing, as Arsenal cleared the danger.

9: Costless-kick whipped into the box by Sigurdsson.... great delivery! Good defending by Chambers who scampers back and heads the ball away and out for a corner.

8: Montero gets the better of Oxlade-Chamberlain on the flank, near the edge of the area. The English youngster attempts to win the ball, and clatters into the back of him, the winger goes down rather easily but a costless-kick is given nonetheless.

6: You feel that Swansea will have to chase after the ball for long periods of this game, given both sides love possession.

5: Slow but gradual passing build-up play from Arsenal, starting from the back with Szczesny getting a few touches on the ball.

2: The physio comes onto the pitch, and treats the defender. He limps off the pitch, but will be eager to get back onto the field of play if it's not too serious.

1: A very early injury, as play is temporarily halted now. Swansea defender and captain Ashley Williams goes down to the turf, after an accidental clash with Ramsey near the 18-yard box.

16:00. Arsenal set to kick the game off now.

15:59. The minute of silence was observed well, apart from one fan in the crowd who was quickly hushed. A shame, but good on the whole.

15:58. One minute of silence now.

15:57. The stadium announcer speaks briefly about the men who lost their lives in the war, as this is Remembrance Sunday.

15:55. The teams are out! A loud roar of applause from both sets of supporters, as the players walk towards the centre circle ahead of the minutes' silence.

15:53. One to look: JEFFERSON MONTERO (Swansea) - On the ball, absolutely superb. An exceptional player, who shines when he is heavily involved in the play. He'll look to beat the Arsenal defence today, in-front of the home supporters.

15:48. One to look: AARON RAMSEY (Arsenal) - The Welsh wizard is yet to replicate his stunning form from the 2013-14 season in the current campaign, and has only played well in a handful of games so far. It's a shame given his troubles with injury of late, but he'll be hoping to perform well today and not try too hard to do un-necessary things such as passes or un-needed skills, to avoid the fans' frustration and get back on-form.

15:45. Key man: ALEXIS SANCHEZ (Arsenal) - The Chilean is in red-hot form and he'll be hoping to carry on his goalscoring form with a good performance away from home today. His pace, agility and the desire to win are all admirable qualities to have, and for £30million he already looks a steal. Latching onto through balls and trying his best to torment Williams and Bartley at the back, he has a chance to stamp his South American flair on the game once more.

15:40. Key man: WILFRIED BONY (Swansea) - The Ivorian powerhouse striker will be licking his lips as he'll look to grips with Arsenal's defence today. He only needs one more goal to break the record and become Swansea's leading Premier League goalscorer, which is impressive for someone like him given the fact that he's only been at the club for one whole season. Monreal will be looking to stay tight and mark him closely, but Bony could easily bully his way towards goal.

15:34. Here is the Premier League table before the game, with the recent results taken into account -

15:30. An interesting fact ahead of the game at The Liberty this afternoon, with Arsenal's German centre-back Per Mertesacker making his 100th Premier League appearance today. He'll be hoping for a good performance and a clean sheet, but will be kept busy by the blistering pace of Montero and the bullying strength from Bony.

15:29. Tottenham 1 Stoke 2 - Pochettino's side lose again at home! Their 5th league defeat of the season, certainly not good enough despite a late charge against Stoke. Chadli's goal nothing more than a consolation in the end, given Naughton's red card with 5 minutes to go just highlighting that it was not Spurs' day at all.

15:28. Sunderland 1 Everton 1 - Baines' penalty ensured both teams shared the spoils at the Stadium of Light, although The Toffees were lucky not to concede late on with a goalmouth scramble in the dying moments of stoppage time!

15:27. West Brom 0 Newcastle 2 - Pardew's men continue their great run of form with another win on the road, so much for being under-fire..

15:26. And it's all over across the Premier League grounds! Full-time scores are as follows.

15:12. West Brom are currently 2-0 down at home against Newcastle, courtesy of goals from Ayoze Perez and Fabricio Coloccini either side of the half-time whistle.

15:11. Sebastian Larsson scored the 23,000th Premier League goal earlier on, with a nicely-taken costless-kick to give Sunderland a slender lead over Everton - but full-back Leighton Baines has equalised from the penalty spot! 1-1 there.

15:10. A dramatic end to the game at White Hart Lane perhaps? Belgian winger Nacer Chadli has just made it 2-1, and Stoke will be desperate to hold onto their lead given their superb performance in the first-half.

15:09. A quick break from this match, to keep an eye on the other Premier League games right now.

15:07. Arsenal meanwhile have the likes of Walcott, Sanogo and Wilshere on the bench, with Arteta out injured following his involvement during midweek against Anderlecht.

15:05. Interesting line-ups from both sides ahead of the game. Three changes for The Swans with Bartley, Caroll and Emnes coming into the team whilst Shelvey (previously reported), Fernandez and Routledge (both injured) are not included in the matchday squad. Dyer is among those injured, whilst Britton comes into the squad for the first time this season.

15:02. ARSENAL: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Flamini, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Alexis, Cazorla and Welbeck. Subs - Martinez, Bellerin, Rosicky, Wilshere, Podolski, Walcott and Sanogo.

15:01. SWANSEA: Fabianski, Rangel, Bartley, Williams, Taylor, Carroll, Ki, Sigurdsson, Emnes, Montero and Bony. Subs - Tremmel, Tiendalli, Amat, Britton, Fulton, Barrow and Gomis.

15:00. CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

14:56. Also, could there be a welcome first-team start for 25-year-old English winger Theo Walcott? He has been called up to the England squad, having fully recovered from the injury that has kept him out of action for the past 10 months and featured in a cameo role in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Burnley last Saturday.

14:54. Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will play against his former club Arsenal today, with something to prove. He joined The Swans in the summer as a result of a lack of first-team action with Wenger's side, and has already kept a cluster of clean sheets this season, where he has played every game. He'll be hoping for another one today, against his former employers. One of his most memorable moments will definitely be his double penalty save in the FA Cup semi-final against Wigan back in April, which allowed Arsenal to progress through to the final after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

14:52. What is it with Arsenal and injuries? I couldn't tell you. This injury list (current and updated from earlier today) highlights The Gunners' current situation:

14:50. Swansea meanwhile can leapfrog United, Arsenal and even West Ham into fourth place with a victory today. It will not be easy, but they'll take encouragement from the fact that Wenger will not be starting his first-choice defensive partnership given the fact that Koscielny and Debuchy are still out of action with respective injuries.

14:47. Anyways, back onto the featured game. Arsenal will move back into the top four with anything better than a defeat today, following West Ham's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa yesterday afternoon. If you missed that, the match report for that game is in the link.

14:46. Second-halves being played there as I type this.

14:45. All of those games were 1.30pm kick-off's, I'll give you all of the goals and major events from those three matches as they happen.

14:40. There are currently three matches being played in the Premier League today - Sunderland 0 Everton 0, Tottenham 0 Stoke 2 and West Brom 0 Newcastle 1.

14:30. So, score predictions? I'm going to refrain from making any predictions on this game, because I have a feeling that it will go either way. What about you? Tweet me at @Football365Mo.

14:25. With that being said, Swansea are no pushovers and can cause damage quite easily with the likes of Sigurdsson, Ki, Montero, Routledge and Bony all impressing this season.

14:20. Confirmed team line-ups will be announced around 3pm, along with my thoughts on the two teams. Both teams will be desperate for a win ahead of the international break, but Arsenal may just edge it based on the firepower from star man Alexis Sanchez. The red-hot Chilean forward has scored 10 goals and created five assists in all competitions following his £30million pound move from Barcelona in the summer, and he is already proving a delight with the fans.

14:15. As a result of his dismissal, he is unable to feature at all today as he sees out his one-match suspension.

14:10. Swansea fought hard for a 0-0 draw in their previous Premier League game against Everton, with 10-men as midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was sent off for two silly yellow card offences at Goodison Park last weekend.

14:05. The Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointment during midweek, where they somehow managed to throw away a three-goal lead at home against Belgian side Anderlecht, to draw 3-3 in their UEFA Champions League group stage match.

14:00. Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary! My name is Mosope Ominiyi and I will be commentating through the game being played at the Liberty Stadium today, as Swansea host Arsenal in an intriguing fixture between two of the top seven teams in the league.