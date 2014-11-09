Swansea 2-1 Arsenal: Sigurdsson and Gomis ensure Arsenal lose yet another lead

Arsenal supporters, look away now. It went from bad to worse within the space of a week, as Wenger's men somehow managed to lose two leads in back-to-back games against Anderlecht (Champions League) and now Swansea (Premier League).

The game today was quite scrappy in truth on a cold, rainy night in South Wales, as both teams were tentative as neither wanted to concede first. At half-time it was 0-0 with Swansea feeling aggrieved that a penalty appeal was waved away by the referee, whilst the Gunners started to break out of their shell with Ramsey, Welbeck and Mertesacker all going close.

Then, the power of the counter attack reigned supreme as some neat link-up play between Welbeck and Alexis allowed the in-form Chilean forward to score his eighth league goal of the season from close range, with former Arsenal 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski having no chance.

Garry Monk realised that his team needed a change, and fast. They were hoping to snatch all three points, and they did just that. Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised in some style, with a sublime costless-kick effort which swerved over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

Then, Bony was replaced by French striker Bafetimbi Gomis, and what an impact he made upon the game. Montero got the better of Chambers on the flank, before whipping in an inviting delivery towards the former Lyon man who headed downwards into the corner of the net to make it 2-1 just minutes after the equaliser.

It's just another poor performance from the Gunners, with an inquest certainly going to be held over their showing (especially defensively). It's clear that they are missing some key players who are out through injury, such as Koscielny and Ozil. They play against Manchester United after the international break, how will they fare if they play like this?

Swansea meanwhile will be happy that they came from behind to win, showing resillence and determination to get out of a tough situation. They leapfrog Wenger's men into fifth place, on the cusp of a top four spot with West Ham and Manchester City the nearest two teams above them.

